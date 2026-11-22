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New This Week: AI Deepfakes in Elections?
Does the First Amendment Protect Political Deepfakes? Plus, a BONUS Debate on Jensen Huang’s Nvidia Exit.
Nov 22
•
Open to Debate
2
Transcript: Should AI Deepfakes Be Treated as Protected Political Speech?
PRO: Arguing For Protection — Nina Jankowicz, Robert Corn-Revere
Nov 20
Should AI Deepfakes Be Treated as Protected Political Speech? Live Debate in Phoenix
Live Debate in Phoenix. Streaming now on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.
Nov 20
•
Open to Debate
,
Nina Jankowicz
, and
FIRE
1
1
3
Transcript: Was Jensen Huang’s Exit from Nvidia the Right Move?
Arguing YES: Isaac Stone Fish
Nov 19
•
Open to Debate
BONUS: Was Jensen Huang’s Exit from Nvidia the Right Move?
Jensen Huang’s Nvidia exit has sparked questions about leadership, timing, and what comes next. Was it the right move? Two perspectives, moderated by…
Nov 17
•
Open to Debate
1
1
AI in Higher Ed: Enhance or Stunt Learning?
Is generative AI a learning revolution—or an intellectual crutch?
Nov 15
•
Open to Debate
7
1
Transcript: Will Generative AI Enhance or Stunt College Learning?
Arguing “Enhance”: Ravi Pendse, Edward Maloney
Nov 13
•
Open to Debate
1
New This Week: Should We Trust Agentic AI With Our Secrets?
LIVE from the Masters of Scale Summit
Nov 8
•
Open to Debate
6
Transcript: Should We Stop Trusting AI Agents with Our Information?
We’re a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that hosts weekly debates aimed at tackling America’s extreme political polarization—bringing critical…
Nov 6
•
Open to Debate
Should We Stop Trusting AI Agents with Our Information?
Streaming now on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.
Nov 6
•
Open to Debate
1
1
New This Week: Should Age Be A Factor in Your Midterm Vote?
Or is age just a number and experience an underrated virtue?
Nov 1
•
Open to Debate
3
1
October 2026
Transcript: Age Limits for Congress?
We’re a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that hosts weekly debates aimed at tackling America’s extreme political polarization—bringing critical…
Oct 30
© 2026 Open to Debate
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