About Us

Open to Debate is the nation’s leading nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform dedicated to bringing together people of multiple viewpoints for civil discourse.

Our weekly debates cover a variety of pressing topics—from politics to culture, and everything in between—and are available through NPR, YouTube, and podcast platforms.

Our Mission

Open to Debate is a call to action: All of us should keep an open mind to solve the complex problems we face as individuals and as a nation.

Open to Debate is a reminder: To solve our greatest problems, we must operate in a contempt-free zone. We need to be able to sit in the same room and exchange ideas with people we disagree with. Being open to debate is a gesture of respect for the good faith arguments of those we disagree with, for the intelligence and integrity of those who watch or listen, and for the value of debate done right.

Open to Debate is a duty: The future of American Democracy depends on the strength of communities to work together and overcome our differences. “Us vs. Them” thinking is destructive to our social fabric, and we need a national model to guide debates to a healthy and free exchange of ideas.

Our Impact

We know debate works to find common ground. On average, 32% of the Open to Debate audience changes their mind on contentious topics after hearing a debate. That’s the power of debate done right, and at scale, it can change the direction we’re headed in America.

If you have any feedback or have questions about our website, please email info@opentodebate.org

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