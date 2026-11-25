With Thanksgiving, the holiday season is officially in full swing. Perhaps there’s a conversation you’ve been dreading, a relative whose political views you struggle to understand, or a topic you’ve agreed to avoid altogether. But instead of apprehension and steering clear of our differences, what if we approached them with a little more curiosity?

If you’re wondering how you’re going to navigate a holiday dinner table, this “Think Twice” conversation with “A Braver Way” host and Reclaim Curiosity CEO Mónica Guzmán is required listening. After all, having a meaningful conversation doesn’t require changing someone’s mind, compromising your own beliefs, or pretending our differences don’t exist. As you gather with family and friends this season, consider bringing a little more open-mindedness to the table, just like we do at Open to Debate year-round. You might be surprised by what you learn.

Whether you are cooking up the Thanksgiving feast or waiting for the best time to put on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or a football game, we hope you listen, stay inquisitive, and have a restful and happy Thanksgiving weekend.

Our Guest:

Mónica Guzmán, Author of "How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times"; CEO of Reclaim Curiosity

“Total agreement is impossible, but what is always possible is curiosity. What is always possible is hearing out another point of view. If all you're doing is a contest of assertions and a contest of reasons where there's no give and you just repeat, except you say your insistent reasons louder, you're not going anywhere. You're spinning away from each other. So instead... you are convicted in your reasons, you stay with that, but allow yourself some room to truly listen to real people express the perspective that you oppose, because you'll probably learn something that will ... it could complicate your own belief. It might even change your mind. Don't be afraid of that. If it changes your mind, then that's 'cause your mind was ripe to be changed, but either way, if we don't add friction to these views for ourselves, we're not gonna see the full, complex truth."

What’s the True Cost of a Bargain?

With holiday shopping in full swing after Black Friday and tech deals coming on Cyber Monday, deep discounts and irresistible deals are encouraging consumers to buy more for less, but are those savings coming at a greater cost? From fast fashion’s impact on the environment and garment workers to Amazon’s influence on small businesses, the holiday shopping season raises bigger questions about the consequences of our purchasing decisions. Before you hit the stores or fill your online shopping cart this holiday season, listen to our debate on whether you should keep shopping or stop buying fast fashion and whether Amazon is good for small businesses to explore the trade-offs behind how and where we shop.

A note on our debate results: While we had planned to share the voting results on our Deepfakes debate this week, we’re postponing this release until next week’s newsletter. Thank you to everyone who voted, and we appreciate your patience.

The Open to Debate team is grateful to you, our viewers, listeners, and supporters, and we wish you all a very Happy Thanksgiving.

Feel free to reach out to us at any time at info@opentodebate.org with debate suggestions or to let us know what we can do better!

Breaking Headlines: Jensen Huang is Back at Nvidia

Less than two weeks after resigning as CEO after the reveal of multiple affairs, Jensen Huang is back at the helm. On Monday, in a reversal of their previous statement, Nvidia’s board unanimously voted to reinstate its co-founder, following intervention from President Trump and assurances that Huang was not a risk. While his return was welcomed by investors and industry leaders, and his return brought more than $900 billion to the company’s value, questions around corporate accountability and national security still persist. In light of this development, listen to our recent Flash Debate: Was Jensen Huang’s Exit from Nvidia the Right Move?

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