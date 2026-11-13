Debate Details

Arguing “Enhance”: Ravi Pendse, Edward Maloney

Arguing “Stunt”: Gary Marcus, Cathy O’Neil

Moderated by: John Donvan

DEBATE BEGINS

John Donvan (00:00:01):

Artificial intelligence in the halls of academia has been called many things: a personalized tutor, a tool that students should master, a creative partner, and a shortcut that enables cheating and degrades learning.

(00:00:13):

Welcome to the debate over AI and higher education. The numbers show it’s already here. About half of college students use AI regularly for schoolwork, bringing with it fears of cheating and cognitive offloading. So is it time to power down the laptops and return to in-person blue book exams? Not so fast. Some warn that students who graduate without AI skills will be unprepared for jobs where they will be expected to work with AI. That’s not all. We’ve been told AI will transform fields from medicine to law, and education is no exception. Supporters see an opportunity to make learning more accessible than ever.

(00:00:50):

So now, Open to Debate, in partnership with the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University as part of The Hopkins Forum series, asks this question. Will Generative AI Enhance or Stunt College Learning?

(00:01:06):

This is Open to Debate. I’m John Donvan. Today we’re debating: Will Generative AI Enhance or Stunt College Learning? We’re here at the Johns Hopkins University Homewood Campus in Baltimore for the seventh installment of The Hopkins Forum, which is a partnership between Open to Debate and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Agora Institute at JHU. The institute draws inspiration from the ancient Athenian Agora. It’s an academic and public forum with the goal to foster informed, inclusive dialogue as the cornerstone of robust democracy.

(00:01:38):

I’d now like to welcome to the stage SNF Agora Institute Director Ruthie Braunstein and Professor Stephanie Hicks. We’re just gonna have a brief chat before we begin, but I just wanna reiterate what a pleasure it is for us to be here for our seventh debate. But actually, uh, Ruthie, it’s our first debate with you as head of the institute, so congratulations. I know that the institute values what we’re doing as much as you do.

Ruth Braunstein (00:02:04):

Absolutely. As you said, the SNF Agora Institute is an academic and public forum that works to strengthen global democracy by fostering things like inclusive dialogue, public and civic engagement, and inquiry that helps people solve real-world problems. And so our partnership with Open to Debate has been a really essential way that we show people how they can become engaged in thinking about these hard issues and model how to do it in a way that we think is really healthy.

John Donvan (00:02:28):

And speaking of real-world problems, [laughs] uh, Stephanie, you’re not only a professor here, direct- deputy director of education at DSAI, that’s the Data Science and AI Institute, um, this debate is happening tonight at the end of an all-day symposium that you have been holding at DSAI. Uh, I’m just interested that you decided to conclude the day with an argument, with a debate. What’s that about?

Stephanie Hicks (00:02:48):

Yes. So first of all, I just wanna say DSAI is incredibly excited to partner with the SNF Agora Institute for the DSAI 2026 Fall Symposium on artificial intelligence and human learning. Um, the debate really serves as an opportunity to explore an important question that many people are facing, um, at a university level, students and educators, including myself. Will generative AI, um, enhance or stunt college learning?

(00:03:19):

And so today, we heard fantastic commentary and ideas, big breakthroughs, really exciting opportunities, and I’ll be honest, some very big challenges ahead. Um, but this exchange of ideas is really critical and at the central mission for DSAI. So if you enjoyed these conversations, I hope you’ll stick around. It should be a lot of fun. Um, the debaters are going to be taking on these topics head-on, and regardless of where you land, um, enhancing or stunting, I hope that you will get a new perspective or at least a deeper understand these important issues. Thanks.

John Donvan (00:03:58):

You could have not said that more perfectly for what we’re trying to do here, so thank you very much. Thanks to both of you.

Ruth Braunstein (00:04:02):

Thanks so much.

Stephanie Hicks (00:04:03):

Thank you. Thank you, John.

John Donvan (00:04:05):

Let’s please welcome our debaters to the stage. Gary Marcus, Cathy O’Neil, Ravi Pendse, Eddie Maloney. Thank you all for joining us. I’d like to just, uh, have a little chat with each of you for people to get to know you a little bit better.

(00:04:32):

And, uh, Gary, I’ll start with you. You’re a professor emeritus at NYU. Uh, you are a scientist, you’re a best-selling author, um, a well-known AI commentator, particularly on your popular Substack called Marcus on AI. Good name, makes sense. Uh, but you’re not on the sidelines. You also founded an AI company that was later acquired by Uber. Um, this summer, you were named a global ambassador for Pope Leo’s encyclical on AI. What does it mean to be a global ambassador? What does that entail?

Gary Marcus (00:05:00):

It’s still not entirely clear, but I’m an ambassador not to the Pope, but to the document that the pope wrote about AI, which I think is one of the best things that has been written about AI. I think it, it is humane as its title suggests. I’m a big fan of it, and, uh-

John Donvan (00:05:15):

Did you have input on it at all?

Gary Marcus (00:05:16):

I did not have any input, although I spoke to someone who spoke to him, so maybe very indirectly, we can hope.

John Donvan (00:05:22):

All right. Thanks very much, Gary. Your debate partner today is Cathy O’Neil. Cathy, it’s great to have you here. You are a mathematician, you are a data scientist. You are known for your books, Weapons of Math Destruction, and The Shame Machine. You are no stranger to academia. In the past, you were a math professor, you taught, uh, math at Barnard. You also work as an algorithmic auditor. Uh, very nice alliteration, but I have no idea what that means. Can you fill me in?

Cathy O’Neil (00:05:50):

Oh, yeah. Um, in fact, I was gonna mention it during one of my opening statements. Um, I’m ... I worry about the harm of algorithmic systems, and I often work on lawsuits related to people being harmed by algorithms.

John Donvan (00:06:03):

So looking down the road all the time.

Cathy O’Neil (00:06:05):

Um, I worry about things. It keeps me up at night, actually.

John Donvan (00:06:08):

Okay.

Cathy O’Neil (00:06:09):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:06:09):

All right. I’m sure we’re gonna-

Cathy O’Neil (00:06:09):

It’s happening now. [laughs].

John Donvan (00:06:10):

We’re gonna hear some of that in the course of the, uh, debate.

Cathy O’Neil (00:06:12):

Yep.

John Donvan (00:06:12):

Um, let’s go to the other side. We ... I wanna welcome Ravi Pendse. Ravi, welcome. You are a professor of electrical engineering and computer science at the University of Michigan. Uh, you are also in charge of the university-wide strategy on AI and other technology, so you’re right in the midst of the thing that we’re debating. Um, it seems like a big job. Um, U-Mich is al- also the first university in the world, uh, I’m reading, “to provide a custom suite of generative AI tools to staff and students.” Plus, I heard the other day that you actually, uh, channeled me and moderated a fireside conversation. How- how did that go, being a moderator? Piece of cake, isn’t it?

Ravi Pendse (00:06:53):

I mean, uh, watching you perform, not very well-

John Donvan (00:06:56):

[laughs]

Ravi Pendse (00:06:57):

But, but, uh, but, uh-

John Donvan (00:06:57):

All right.

Ravi Pendse (00:06:58):

... we, we had the pleasure of having, uh, Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks, and we had a terrific fireside chat as part of Cybersecurity Month.

John Donvan (00:07:06):

Excellent. Thank you very much. And I wanna welcome your partner, Edward Maloney. Um, Eddie, I, I wanna share that you are actually a late-minute addition to this debate. Uh, that seat was supposed to have been occupied by Rumman Chowdhury, uh, but she fell ill, um, and we’re all hoping that she feels better, but we’re absolutely thrilled and delighted to have you doing this and, and so appreciate that you were able to step in at nearly the last minute, um, because you have a lot of knowledge and experience on this topic.

(00:07:33):

You’re at Georgetown. Uh, you’re also the executive director of a center that works on, um, innovation and teaching methods. You’re also founding director of the Learning Design and Technology Program. The, the thing I like, uh, about you, uh, we only met today, but as a, as a, as an English major who still does not regret it myself, um, you are an English professor, um, and you also teach classes on postmodern literature and narrative structure, but you’re also in this, in this field of working with AI. How do those two worlds talk to each other?

Edward Maloney (00:08:05):

Yeah, that’s a really good question. Um, how much time do we have? I think that one’s [laughs] ... That’s a hard one to answer. Uh, you know, in part, I think everything we, we think about in the humanities is about what makes us human, but also how do we communicate as humans, how do we engage with each other, how do we think about our impact on the world and how do we think about the world ... The impact of the world on us. And there’s nothing that I think brings that out more than technology. Technology is a fundamental tool that we use to engage as humans, to engage with each other, to think through our world, to ... You know, in this moment in time, the technology is incredibly fascinating for what it means to that endeavor.

John Donvan (00:08:39):

Yeah. I love that. Thanks so much. And again, thanks for, for stepping in as you did for us. Um, our, our live audience here at Johns Hopkins is playing a critical role tonight. They’ve been asked for their opinion on this topic before the votes, uh, before the debating actually began. Uh, we asked them to do that by vote. Uh, we’re gonna get those results in real time, and we’re gonna ask them to vote again after they’ve heard all of the arguments. Again, that will come in real time, and we’re gonna see which side proved most persuasive by how many people change their minds.

(00:09:06):

So that makes this a competition as a friendly one, um, and that means we do have some rules, no personal attacks, stay on topic, actually listen to what the other side is saying. The debaters are here to show that we can disagree with each other and do so in good faith.

(00:09:19):

So let’s get started. We’re gonna go, go to our opening round. In our opening round, each of the debaters takes the floor, uh, for a period of four minutes each to tell us why they are taking the side and making the argument they are. Again, our question is, will generative AI enhance or stunt college learning? Gary, you are up first. You are arguing that generative AI will stunt college learning. The floor is yours to make your case.

Gary Marcus (00:09:42):

Hello, Baltimore. I grew up here, as many of you know. My late mother lived here for 60 years just a few blocks away, and I wish she, she could be here tonight. Three years ago, I had a debate with Open Debate and with John, um, that parallels tonight about whether or not generative AI would on net benefit society. The jury is still out, but between the massive wave of cyber hacks, deepfakes, and wholesale AI-generated disinformation, I have my doubts, which is not to say that no AI could ever help society. Maybe future improved versions will bring the great medical and technological progress we were hoping for, but that’s about hope and not what’s actually been delivered.

(00:10:23):

We can say the same about generative AI in education. It’s getting widely used, but it’s fraught with problems. Some of those stem from technical limitations. Current systems are pattern matchers that are outstanding at mimicking how people talk, but with understanding that still remains superficial. They speak authoritatively, but an unpredictable fraction of what they say is either bafflingly stupid or just wrong. As they say in the military, frequently wrong, never in doubt. Nobody wants that in a teacher.

(00:10:52):

Worse AI ... Worse, AI exacerbates certain human foibles. Most of us, most of the time, are lazy by default, and what has happened with AI is that the vast majority of people use chatbots as a substitute for thought and learning. When students simply type in a prompt, they tend to learn little of lasting value. They don’t develop critical thinking skills and they don’t develop problem solving skills. We call that cognitive surrender. AI users who give into the machine give up on the chance to become critical thinkers.

(00:11:21):

A few days ago, I talked to a smart law student in Canada, um, with a PhD who tutors law students, many at top universities there, both undergrad and grad. She sees ChatGPT as an unmitigated disaster. Students often completely outsource their learning to ChatGPT, and they see their job as just typing in a prompt, like, “Turn this legal decision into an LA Law episode,” rather than learning to write or think on their own.

(00:11:44):

They’re baffled when they have to explain their AI-written work. It’s kind of terrifying to imagine what the next generation of lawyers will be like. Worse, teachers often give in accepting AI-written essays, which leaves the few bright students who resist feeling like they’ve been cheated by the teachers.

(00:12:00):

I know there’s some good. At least one study says that students who interrogate AI systems and take them skeptically as a fallible tutor outperform those who use it passively. But most kids, most of the time, are passive consumers and they will learn little that sticks. If I made the rules, I would not outlaw generative AI, but I would introduce that only one students could use it responsibly and with care, and only after they’d already learned their profession and not before.

(00:12:28):

In some, a few students may benefit, but most come away with little. I certainly don’t think this generation of undergrads is better off for having been immersed in generative AI, and most of them, they don’t think so either. And I thank you very much.

John Donvan (00:12:43):

Thank you, Gary. Next here to argue that generative AI will enhance college learning, I wanna give the floor to Ravi Pendse.

Ravi Pendse (00:12:50):

Well, good evening. I bring you greeti- greetings from University of Michigan. How is everybody this evening? Great. All right. I like that enthusiasm. [foreign language 00:13:07]. Teacher is divine, or put simply, honor the teacher. My mother taught me to see a teacher in everyone I interact with in all my interactions, so I see teachers in our fellow audience and my fellow debaters, and I’m ready to go to class and learn from all of us and all of you together.

(00:13:27):

Take a moment and think about your most impactful teacher. Was it somebody who challenged you? Was it somebody who took special interest in you? Was it somebody who dazzled you with their inspiring lecture? Or was it somebody saw something in you, your potential promise of doing great things that you didn’t even see yourself in the first place? It doesn’t matter what it was. The bottom line is that you established a relationship. There was a connection, a human connection, and that’s the heart of our argument tonight.

(00:14:03):

Generative AI is the most impactful technol- technology of the century and can be a powerful force for learning if used responsibly, if used thoughtfully, if used legally, and always with humanity at the center, always with humanity at the center. So taking a step forward, we, we have seen this, uh, before.

(00:14:26):

Think about that student in the middle of the night who is, uh, worried about that calculus problem, or in my case, it was thermodynamics. Think about that student who needs help in an alternative form to just better understand the subject, okay? Think about that student who has physical disability and may mean, may need information in an alternative form.

(00:14:49):

Generative AI has the ability to provide all of this information at scale to all of us, including us debaters here, okay? No institution, no university has that ability to do that at scale currently for all of the, uh, individuals who are involved. So that’s the power of generative AI, if used responsibly. And I realize that sometimes generative AI tools will provide, produce false information.

(00:15:15):

The answer to false information is not let’s just not use it. The answer is AI literacy. We need to interrogate, we need to question, we need to double-check resources, and we need to see through the fluent nonsense that LLMs can produce. But that’s part of AI literacy; that’s part of going to college and learning.

(00:15:36):

The answer to bias is not let’s shut it off, it is thinking about transparency and accountability. The answer to overuse, which can negatively impact our critical thinking skills, is to be very aware of when to use generative AI and when not to use generative AI. That’s part of our intellectual skill that we all need to learn. So my argument tonight is if used responsibly, if used responsibly, gen- generative AI can enhance learning. So I request you to vote in favor of enhance. Thank you.

John Donvan (00:16:07):

Thank you, Ravi. Next up, uh, Cathy O’Neil is arguing that generative AI will stunt college learning. The floor is yours.

Cathy O’Neil (00:16:15):

What? I love public debates. I’m so glad to be here. This is awesome. Um, listen, it’s uncomfortable to learn, it is an uncomfortable friction. Learning is friction. I’m a mathematician. I should know most of my time as a student was spent feeling like an idiot, right? Um, the payoff is that once you do figure something out, you get this amazing feeling, “Aha, I get it now.” That aha wouldn’t have happened if we didn’t have the friction, and the problem is that AI removes friction.

(00:16:57):

As long as we have access as a society to the frontier models that are either cheap or ver- very, or free, we’re going to have that possibility. And when I say we, I’m talking about college students who already are doing this because they’re busy people, they have a lot of homework, it’s difficult. They don’t think they’re cheating, they think they’re just getting a little bit of a conversation going with the AI, but they are losing that friction, and we know that. That’s, that ... We have studies for that.

(00:17:28):

But I wanna, I wanna f- frame out an even bigger issue, which is not a new issue. And usually that’s true, these AI issues, these AI failures usually point to something that has been going on for a long time, which is that learning itself is a feedback loop that requires fic- friction, because as I said, learning is hard, it’s uncomfortable. It makes you feel like not doing it. Why would you do that unless you had the social structure set up to do it, like your parents wanting you to get good grades, your teachers wanting you to do your homework to get good grades, your peers who are also doing homework with you, and they are doing well and you wanna be one of those kids that does well?

(00:18:11):

Well, one of the problems with AI, the access that we have to AI is that it has short-circuited this feedback loop, this feedback loop which has worked, not perfectly. I’m not gonna argue perfectly. After all, let me just pause there. We know that there are better-resourced kids that have tutors, right? That have better teachers, that have smaller classrooms, that have peers that are more competitive. That’s why parents move to those towns if they care about education in order to get their kids into those schools where those things happen.

(00:18:43):

And so yes, when we have a tool that tea- that students can use that short-circuits that, that lets them get good grades without actually learning, then the feedback loop breaks down because their g- good grades make the teachers think they’re doing okay. Their good grades make the parents think they’re doing okay. They might even think they’re doing okay themselves because they’re getting good grades.

(00:19:04):

So where is that feedback loop? How are they gonna learn? How are they gonna be forced to feel uncomfortable? How are they gonna force themselves to feel uncomfortable? And I, I’ll finish by mentioning that this is related to my work as an algorithmic auditor. I ask the one question over and over again. It’s, it’s a really dumb job, really. I just ask the same question over and over again. For whom does this fail?

(00:19:29):

And I will just say that when I think about college education or high school education and I think about Americans or, or all over the world, what I keep coming back to is this will fail for kids that aren’t going to be given the resources of personal attention to make sure you’re being uncomfortable sometimes, you’re forcing yourself to do the uncomfortable task of not understanding something, figuring it out for yourself, getting that aha moment, and that’s gonna be most kids. It’s gonna be most kids.

(00:19:58):

Most parents go, go to jobs, they have their busy lives. They, they use school ... Well, they want their kid to do well in school, they want their kid to get a good job, but they do think of it as kind of as a babysitting service. Go to school, get good grades. If they’re getting good grades, they don’t think twice about it. Those are the kids I’m worried about. When I think about for whom does this fail, I think about the kids who don’t have those tutors, who don’t have intellectual debates every night at dinner like my kids had with me, right? Who don’t see intellectual product- productive struggle on a daily basis at their house. They’re going to ... Where are they gonna get that?

John Donvan (00:20:36):

Cathy, I’m sorry, you’ve hit time.

Cathy O’Neil (00:20:38):

Oh, we’re done.

John Donvan (00:20:39):

Yep, but thank you very much.

Cathy O’Neil (00:20:40):

Yeah, thank you.

John Donvan (00:20:45):

Next up, we go back to the side arguing that generative AI will enhance college learning. Please welcome to the floor Eddie Maloney.

Edward Maloney (00:20:52):

Uh, thank you very much. It’s great to be here with you. I drove up from Washington at rush hour so I’ve been thinking a lot about friction. Uh, very much appreciate you introducing the topic, Cathy. Um, one of my colleagues in an initiative that I belong to, Apoorva Chandra, argues that higher ed, institutions of higher ed, universities, colleges, were actually created to reduce friction for learning. We bring all the books together in one place in a library so people have access to them, they can come to one place. We bring all the smart people together, we bring all the laboratories together. We try to create a space where people can access learning and reduce friction. Even though we know that friction in many ways is fundamental to learning, higher education, uh, has been established or at least structured in many ways to reduce that friction.

(00:21:46):

It also comes with a lot of constraints, right? We have faculty, uh, who have limited time, um, and we have more and more students. Over the years, our student body has grown. It certainly grew in the 1950s in the United States, um, and so we had to, uh, reduce friction to deal with some of those con- constraints, so we created spaces, well, probably not like this. I don’t know how many lectures happen in here, but lectures hall, lecture halls very similar to this where people are talking at you because it scales well, right? We have essays and exams as evidence of learning because they scale well.

(00:22:18):

There are things that we are doing, uh, to recognize the constraints of higher education, uh, that, um, ultimately are intended to reduce that friction, that friction for gaining access to knowledge and learning, which is interesting because in many respects, it’s at odds with how we think about the process of learning and what learning ultimately means.

(00:22:39):

And we know, right, w- with AI, that it can exponentially reduce friction. Depending on how you use it transactionally, it can take that friction and eliminate it completely. We can turn out products really quite well, but the problem there is that those structures of higher education that were developed to reduce friction also needed to create, um, products that didn’t really fundamentally represent learning, right? They represented a particular kind of output that scaled, as I said, but not necessarily with something that fundamentally represented the process of learning, that earlier process.

(00:23:14):

I don’t know if I can ask questions, but I won’t. Um, I was gonna say, [laughs] uh, if anyone knows how many hours go into, um, a college education, it’s about 1,800 hours of seat time at a university when, to get a bachelor’s degree, uh, which is a lot. Um, but if anyone also knows how many hours an electrician has to go through an apprenticeship to become a master electrician, um, it’s about 8,000 to 9,000 hours, and those hours are iterative, those hours are spent engaged with an app- uh, with a master who is helping that person teach and learn, right? It doesn’t scale, it’s a one-to-one relationship.

(00:23:49):

And so the friction that we’ve reduced in higher education, um, is now multiplied by AI because of how we’re using AI. We’re using AI to solve the problems that we created in the structures to reduce friction in the first place. There are a lot of different ways of thinking about how AI ca- AI can in fact enhance friction. We talk about something like productive friction, what it means to introduce dialogue and problem sets and conversations that can be meaningfully pushing a student or a faculty member as they’re thinking about producing new knowledge in new directions, in new ways.

(00:24:22):

And one of the things that AI is doing is not just disrupting that product, but it’s disrupting the structures of higher education so that we need to rethink what we’re doing in order to actually invest and think about learning and put learning first. And in that respect, I, I think AI is not just enhancing learning, it’s asking us to, to really pay attention to some questions we should’ve been thinking about for a long, long time. There are many, and I’m sure we’ll get into this conversation, many different ways in which we can do that, but I’m out of time [laughs] so I’m gonna stop here, uh, but thank you.

John Donvan (00:24:58):

Thank you. Uh, now we move on to round two, and round two is where the debaters have conversations with one another, they can question one another, challenge one another, uh, but I just wanna summarize what I think I’ve heard in the opening arguments.

(00:25:10):

I’ve heard, uh, Gary Marcus and Cathy O’Neil, uh, argue that, uh, uh, A- AI is problematic in the classroom because, uh, in the college classroom, uh, because it fundamentally undermines fundamental processes of education, that learning is hard. AI makes it seem like learning is gonna be easy. There’s, uh, what they call a cognitive surrender, the outsourcing of the work, uh, being focused just on the prompt and not understanding necessarily the output and not needing actually to grapple with it. They do acknowledge that there is some good, but they say that most of the kids, most of the time, are gonna succumb to being lazy, and lazy is hard to get around.

(00:25:47):

They al- also made the argument that, uh, uh, friction, and I’m bringing this up because the other side responded to it so directly, that friction is part of the process of learning for all of us, and that, um, AI sh- shortcuts that feedback loop that depends on friction. It fails, as they say, especially for kids who don’t have resources, and that that’s, uh, I think another piece of this that we wanna discuss.

(00:26:11):

The opponents on the other side, Eddie Maloney and, uh, Ravi Pendse, argue that, yeah, there are problems, but it can be done right. And they talk about making it a powerful force for learning, uh, if you place humanity at the center. They say that the, uh, AI can provide just so much information at scale. Uh, the, the argument about friction came back the other way, that the colleges have traditionally been there for the sake of higher education to reduce friction, that that has been the tradition.

(00:26:40):

But they also say that AI is ... That, that in the way that colleges have responded to the need for learning, they’ve made mistakes and that AI as it’s functioning now is actually exposing some of those mistakes. And I think we wanna talk about that as well. But at first, I wanna take to the side that’s arguing, uh, that, uh, A- generative AI stunts college learning. I’ll take this to you, Gary. Your opponents are saying, “Yeah, but if we do it right, it’s gonna be okay.” And that’s a great big hole of, uh, to, to drive a big truck through [laughs] on their side of the argument, and I just wanna see what your response is to that.

Gary Marcus (00:27:13):

Well, I mean, first of all, better to do it right than not do it right, and there’s certainly some room for maneuvering and doing it more right than, than less right. Um, but it’s hard, and it is relative to the current technology that we have. So, you know, no matter how flawed or good the technology is, you know, whether we’re talking about this technology or some other technology, there’s always gonna be ways of using it better and worse. But this current technology remains flawed, and it remains this way, as Cathy notes, of, of avoiding the friction, the hard work of actually learning. And maybe the responsible way to use it is after you’ve actually learned your critical thinking skills, but that’s maybe after college for a lot of people.

(00:27:57):

And, like, it seems to me like a promissory note, like maybe eventually we will find better ways to use this tech, maybe eventually we will have better technology and then, you know, we’ll be able to handle it. The reality is that most students aren’t going to use these things responsibly. Most students are gonna be like, “This is a little tool. I can use it to save me from doing my homework,” which is not actually the responsible thing to do, but it’s the tempting thing, it’s the easy thing. And so that’s what happens most of the time.

John Donvan (00:28:25):

So your, your framing is right now and for the foreseeable future, the way that AI is, uh, available in the classroom remains problematic, that, that we’re, we’re, we’re way down the road from learning how to do it the right way. Am I ... Do I have that correct?

Gary Marcus (00:28:37):

Yes.

John Donvan (00:28:38):

I just wanna take that to Ravi.

Ravi Pendse (00:28:40):

So, so I- I think, uh, Gary makes interesting points, but, uh, respectfully, uh, I dis- disagree with some of them, especially the notion that, uh, students are lazy. That’s a massive generalization. Uh, I’m still in classroom every day. Uh, my experience has been, uh, that students at Michigan, and I’m sure that’s no exception at Johns Hopkins, are committed, dedicated, and are willing to work hard if you design experiences for them that are responsible. So AI should be used as a learning mechanism, not something you derive shortcuts with.

(00:29:14):

So the responsibility is also on faculty members to design those learning experiences that are challenging, that are engaging, and that allow students to leverage AI when it is appropriate, and also turn AI off when it is not appropriate. And that’s part of college learning. Uh, yes, we will all make mistakes, but through those mistakes, we learn. Making mistakes and learning from those mistakes is also part of college ed- education. So I sincerely believe that experiences can be designed to do it right.

(00:29:45):

I mean, uh, I know that that was a study Gary was referring to in his opening comments, but Harvard had done an experiment in randomized controlled ti- trials with about 194 students taking a undergraduate physics course, and they actually found an AI was integrated and designed properly, generative AI tools, that these students’ learning significantly improved, and they actually learned faster compared to their peers in an active learning classroom who did not have access to the AI tools.

(00:30:12):

So there is evidence, and at Michigan, uh, we’ve been at it since 2023. Do ... Have you gotten everything right? No, but through the experiences, we are learning to- together, we are co-creating together, and the goal is we have to engage with these tools together because if we engage, we can actually shape it, or somebody else is going to shape it for us, which would lead to challenging results for everyone.

Cathy O’Neil (00:30:38):

Yeah. I, I’d love to reframe this a little bit because I, I feel like, um, speaking as somebody who works, uh, in lawsuits against big tech companies, um, it’s really hard for me to hear that students are lazy. I wanna say it this way, big tech companies are hijacking our brains, and they are hijacking young people’s brains, um, just as much as us, by the way. We probably all were on our phones a lot today, right? Um, but they’re hijacking young people’s brains before they have developed the critical thinking skills that we developed in, in school. And so it is a critical urgent problem for the gen- th- that generation.

(00:31:16):

My son, who’s a freshman in college now, was a freshman in high school four years ago. His teacher, his English teacher, realized that no- none of his kids knew how to read, like, literally couldn’t sit down and read a book because they were scrolling all the time, so he’d spend his time in class having them read. That’s what they did in class every day, and they got better at reading. But that’s ... And that’s- that’s kind of a technology, right? Reading? It’s kind of a technology, but it doesn’t remove the effects of everything else in their lives. And that’s really what I’m saying. We could have narrow AI in a classroom that’s good, it’s not going to negate the effects of the AI effect that, that, that they’ve been living through since childhood.

John Donvan (00:31:56):

I, I wonder, are we to some degree going to be talking about screens in general in addition to AI? Because it sounds like you’re, you’re also talking about screens in general.

Cathy O’Neil (00:32:06):

I- I think that AI is a, a ge- like a natural extension of what we’ve been living through with social media and phones, yes.

John Donvan (00:32:14):

Um, any response to, uh, what Cathy had to say?

Edward Maloney (00:32:17):

It does come down to how we think we use the technologies and the tools that we have available to us. Uh, and it’s, it’s certainly the case that we can use them poorly, and we can think about our engagement with social media as an example of that. I think culturally, we’ve probably used social media poorly and it’s led to all sorts of, um, detrimental effects to our society, arguably. Uh, but there are also productive ways of engaging with people socially, and we know that, and we know we can do that as a society and we can build, uh, ways to do that.

(00:32:45):

Um, and the fact that we may not be imagining those and we may not be enacting those is not necessarily an indictment on AI or any technology, it’s an indictment on us. It’s an indictment on our engagement within our thought process to decide where we should be teaching our kids about how to think about not only the tools that they have in front of them, but their in- innate and learned capacities. Um, that takes time, it takes energy, and to my opening statement point, we haven’t built the structures of education to enable that, and so partly what we need to do is step back.

John Donvan (00:33:16):

Do, do, do, does that mean you agree with Gary that right now it’s pretty bad? It’s, it, there’s a lot of harm being caused?

Edward Maloney (00:33:21):

I think right now, I ... So one, I don’t agree, I- I actually don’t agree that the tools are horrible, terrible, and bad. I think they, uh-

John Donvan (00:33:27):

Well, you didn’t, you didn’t say they were horrible, terrible, and bad.

Gary Marcus (00:33:30):

No. I, I mean, it’s a matter also of on net, right? I mean, there are gonna be some circumstances where they help and some where they hurt. The debate that we had three years ago was about generative AI at large and whether it helped or hurt. And obviously, there’s some places it helps and some it hurts, and that’s gonna be true in education. Um, you know, sometimes it’s gonna help a student find information they couldn’t find. But for me, on balance, the extreme temptation to outsource so much to it is what carries the day and makes it net negative for me.

John Donvan (00:33:56):

So, so that’s the question I’m taking to you. He, he’s describing the situation now. A lot of damage is inherent, and I’m just asking if you’re conceding that that’s actually-

Edward Maloney (00:34:06):

I, I don’t think that that’s true across the board. I don’t think it’s necessarily true. I think both ... Those are different. I mean, I think we have plenty of examples where we, our students, our colleagues are building AI literacy and the ability to discern where they can and how they can use these tools effectively and meaningfully.

(00:34:22):

I have two students in college. Two students, two kids in college who happen to be students. Um, both of them, uh, think about their engagement with AI in ways that I’m actually pretty impressed by. It’s not transactional. They tend not to take a prompt, stick it into AI, take the results and turn those results in. They see these tools as tutors, they see them as helping them think through structure, they think of them as debate partners ,[laughs] uh, which we don’t always have the luxury of tables across the stage to be able to- to talk to people, right?

(00:34:51):

They’re ... They think about these tools as actually helping them practice things that are harder for them to perform in spaces like this or in a classroom. It gives them access to, um, information knowledge in new and different ways, which used to be linear, but now actually is much more complex.

(00:35:07):

And so the tools themselves, um, you know, I don’t think are inherently wrong. It really comes down to how we use them. I think even that, that concept when someone says, “I used AI,” what, what does that mean? There are so many different possible ways of thinking about that. And so when we think about it in education, we think about it in learning, I think it really does come back to that sense of what does it mean to use these tools effectively, meaningfully, thoughtfully?

(00:35:28):

And we need to get to a place where we’re doing that, and I think we are. I think many institutions are looking to reimagine their work right now, uh, to engage with these tools. That doesn’t answer the future question of what’s gonna happen when we’re thinking differently, when the kind of co- cognitive offloading that’s been happening changes how we actually structure and engage with things. All of those things I think will happen too, but, but I’m happy to talk about why that could be positive as well. [laughs]

Cathy O’Neil (00:35:54):

I feel like, you know, one of the tricks, one of the traps we might fall in on this stage is to think that we need to solve the problems caused by AI with AI. You know, the truth of the matter is, um, I feel like the book ... Read a book when you come into English class was solving a problem of social media with a book. We ... The best ideas I’ve heard personally about solving the problem of AI is blue book tests and oral exams. And my problem with that-

John Donvan (00:36:23):

Just, just for people who weren’t around when blue books were a thing.

Cathy O’Neil (00:36:25):

Yeah. [laughs]

John Donvan (00:36:27):

I, I, I remember them, but can you-

Cathy O’Neil (00:36:28):

I remember them.

John Donvan (00:36:29):

Can you tell people what a blue book-

Cathy O’Neil (00:36:30):

Yeah. You actually write and you used your penmanship too in a notepad. I love note- notebooks. I mean, I’m, I’m like an old school person. But my point is that, like, these are solutions to the problem of AI that have nothing to do with AI. I’m not saying there aren’t good AI tools, but I don’t want us to think we need to solve AI problems with AI. Mark Zuckerberg went in front of the Senate, and when he was confronted many years ago about the problem of fake news, he’s like, “We’re gonna solve that with AI.” And I remember thinking, “No, you’re not. You liar, and you know you’re a liar.” But like, I, I feel like-

Gary Marcus (00:37:02):

I, I actually wrote an op-ed at the time in the New York Times saying that he was lying. This was maybe eight or so years ago when he did it.

Cathy O’Neil (00:37:10):

Yeah.

Gary Marcus (00:37:10):

And I said there’s no way he’s going to actually-

Cathy O’Neil (00:37:12):

And he knew that.

Gary Marcus (00:37:12):

... deliver.

Cathy O’Neil (00:37:12):

He knew that.

Gary Marcus (00:37:12):

And he did not deliver.

Cathy O’Neil (00:37:14):

He knew that. But let’s, let- let’s not box ourselves in. That’s what I wanna say. Like, let’s think, how do we get kids ... How do we give kids the friction, you know, that, that they need? Is AI gonna do it? Not the AI that’s being written now, not the GenAI that’s free now. We’d have to really narrowly define a, a product.

John Donvan (00:37:34):

Ravi, how are we gonna do it? How are we gonna give the kids the friction?

Ravi Pendse (00:37:36):

S- so I, I, I think-

John Donvan (00:37:37):

Yeah. I mean, do you, do you like ... You know, Columbia University, I believe, now require no, no screens in the classroom, blue book exams are happening, real text on paper read in class. Those kinds of solutions are meant there to pro- to reinstate this kind of friction that’s being talked about here. What do you think of those solutions?

Ravi Pendse (00:37:55):

I, I think the way I look at it is, uh, when it comes to classroom, a appropriate faculty member is in charge, that’s their domain. What kind of policies they wanna use for their classroom, AI or no AI, blue book or no Blue Book, or whatever they wanna do, it’s up to them how to design those experiences because they know their students better.

(00:38:14):

And the other thing I wanna point out is that when students are coming to college, they’re adults and we have to treat them as adults, and we have to work with them. We have to take them into confidence. Some of you may think I’m naive, but really if you take them into confidence and talk about integrity and how we wanna approach this, talk about this tool as a very powerful tool, but also has potential negative, harmful effects, it can negatively impact our critical thinking skills, so we have to be mindful and aware of that.

(00:38:41):

If you approach it that way, as a faculty member, we can design experiences that will enhance learning and at the same time control for some of the challenges that you’re talking about. A faculty member is completely free to have them read in the classroom, like you’re pointing out for, uh, one of your children. That’s, that’s up to them. A faculty member is completely free to give blue, blue book exams if they choose, or they can continue giving take-home exams, or they can evolve their pedagogy.

(00:39:08):

We cannot be teaching the same way we did 20 years ago and claim that, “Oh, it’s AI slop and people are just cheating.” I’m getting the same old papers that I was getting over and over again. So that’s where we have to have integrity conversations at higher level.

(00:39:22):

So how a class is managed is a faculty member’s domain, and I wanna keep it that way. I’m not going to go and advise a faculty member what one should do in their classroom. It’s up to them to design the experiences they want in consultation, working with, uh, students who are adults and who are actually quite committed.

John Donvan (00:39:40):

So Gary, I, I, I, I hear Ravi talking about things to do to make it work better, and I’m curious ... And you’ve conceded that that can happen and, and down the road that can happen.

Gary Marcus (00:39:49):

I hope it will.

John Donvan (00:39:50):

But right, right now, would your prescription for doing this better include ... I, I, I don’t wanna use the word ban because it’s hard to control, but fundamentally having a rule that students can’t use AI for some period of time, for a period of time during which they are developing the critical thinking that Cathy is talking about. Is it ... Should, should there be a no AI-

Gary Marcus (00:40:12):

In a dictatorship, uh, which I do not wish to live in, I would demand that. I think the students would be better off. In the real world that we have, we can’t. And s- and, um, we’re not really gonna be able to stop kids from having cell phones, we’re not gonna be able to stop them from using chatbots. And so I think we have to use other techniques. One that I was briefly famous for was saying have your students, um, write their papers with, with ChatGPT and then go through the answers and ask them, “Where are the hallucinations? How else could you write this essay to make it more interesting?” And so forth. What we need to do is to find techniques to live with the menace. In, in the-

John Donvan (00:40:48):

Did you say the menace?

Gary Marcus (00:40:49):

The menace. I really do think it’s a problem right now, um, for college students to have this too available. I just wanna say something about friction here. There’s actually two kinds of friction. There’s the friction of learning that you don’t actually understand something, which is kind of uncomfortable and painful, and I think is what Cathy’s talking about, and there’s a friction of, like, going to the registrar’s office wanting a copy of your transcript so you can send it to somebody and they want too much money and too many forms you have to fill out.

(00:41:16):

Like, we should certainly be re- reducing the friction that gets in the way of you studying, but there is the friction of this is hard and I got it wrong and I need to learn it now. Like, for me, the most important thing in graduate school was learning the friction that comes from thinking you have solved a problem and discovering that other people can look at the same data and find another explanation. And you gotta do, like, five more experiments before you have anything convincing. That is the friction that Cathy, I think, was talking about where you learn that you don’t really know it all and that you gotta work hard. And I’m afraid with these systems too easily in place, the kids are not really learning that.

John Donvan (00:41:52):

Eddie, one, one point that, uh, Cathy made in her opening was that there’s a socioeconomic dimension to this and that students who come from, uh, more challenging socioeconomic backgrounds are gonna be more susceptible to the, the urge to shortcut, offload cognitively, et cetera, because they- they’re not surrounded by people telling them that’s a bad idea. Can you take on your response to that?

Edward Maloney (00:42:16):

Uh, yeah. I’m not sure that that is true. I mean, I think there are probably a lot of different places where, um, the, the inequities of the availability of the tools will be problematic across socioeconomic, um, levels and degrees. But, I mean, part of it would be just access to the tools when you have, for example, wealthier students who can pay $200 a month or now $500 a month, um, to gain access to the best models and the best tools and you have students who can’t, then we create a different kind of inequity. Um, you know, I, I think we have inequities in education across and have for decades, centuries, um, that are not ... That I don’t know that are necessarily any more exacerbated by this particular problem.

John Donvan (00:43:01):

Well, a- a- as, as I think the optimist about AI and academia on the panel, h- how, how do you respond to that?

Edward Maloney (00:43:10):

To which part? Sorry.

John Donvan (00:43:11):

To the fact that you’re conceding that she’s right, that there is an economic disparity. What do you do about that?

Edward Maloney (00:43:16):

I think ... Right. [laughs] So two things. One, I think it’s incumbent upon us to understand the challenge that we have in front of us and to design for it and to not ban or police or to suggest that we’re gonna be able to keep everybody away from things, but to actually intentionally think about the places where access is necessary, where it actually creates equity, to cr- to actually design for, um, the learning environments where it can take advantage of those tools, but also take advantage of the blue books and the oral exams and the things that we’re actually returning to in an amazing way.

(00:43:51):

I mean, the ... We’ve abdicated our responsibility around eloquence [laughs] and oral, um, capacity and capabilities in higher education for a long time, but that used to be a fundamental component in the 19th century of what a- an educa- an education would mean in higher education. We’ve, we’ve lost a lot of those capacities, uh, because we have moved more toward print culture, um, and we’ve, uh, created structures that require scale and required us to produce and understand knowledge in a particular kind of way. So I think there are ways in which we need to design for not only learning, but design for those inequities.

John Donvan (00:44:23):

Cathy, you looked like you wanted to respond.

Cathy O’Neil (00:44:24):

I just wanna ... I, I just wanna tell a story. So I, I have a good friend who teaches at UMass Boston, which is a school that you can basically get in, um, if you apply, um, if you’re about, if you graduate from high school. So a lot of those kids are from poor neighboring towns. Their education hasn’t been good. I’m pushing back a little bit against Ravi saying these are adults, treat them like adults.

(00:44:45):

Um, my tea- ... Of course, my, my friend in their English seminar tells them not to use ChatGPT. They do anyway. They think that they haven’t cheated because they think that they just got a first draft and then edited it. The way she gets them to understand the divide between what they think is true and what is true is they get ... She asks them to read them out loud and they do ... They can’t pronounce the words. They don’t know what they mean. And they didn’t know that until that moment.

(00:45:13):

And she’s not doing it to shame them, she’s doing it to explain it to them, “You guys aren’t learning by using ChatGPT.” And that’s what we’re talking about. The, the friction ... She caused the friction there. Thanks, thank goodness for her. But that’s the kind of friction that most teachers don’t have time to do.

John Donvan (00:45:29):

Okay. Let’s go to some questions. You know, I have one request. Um, because we’re at Johns Hopkins, I would really like to give preference for the first two questions to a Hopkins student. So if you’re a Hopkins student, uh, in the front, go for it. And, and, and, and one other person gets to move down. And if you don’t mind telling us at least your first name with your question.

Natalie (00:45:48):

Hi. Um, my name is Natalie. I am a senior studying psychology and political science, um, and I’m currently ... As a psychology major, I’m currently taking a class on neurodiversity and learning, and part of what we explore at that class is education and how we can make e- education more inclusive and accessible. And one thing I’ve been thinking about, particularly with your guys’ conversation, is this idea of friction and what kind of friction is necessary versus what kind of friction impairs the learning process.

(00:46:15):

And I’m wondering, um, you know, when it comes to, like, traditional cheating versus, like, AI cheating, a lot ... Like, I’m wondering if you guys could kind of explore the question of what is creating that friction that’s causing students to want to be there in the first place? Like, why do students feel so overwhelmed that they feel the need to turn to these tools, and how come, like ... I, I guess what I’m trying to say is students-

John Donvan (00:46:45):

Is it ... Are, are you saying is there a reason that students are drawn to doing this in the first place?

Natalie (00:46:49):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:46:49):

Let me take, let me take that-

Natalie (00:46:50):

I, I think, I think this is, I think this is tied to other issues like career funneling. Like, to what extent are we making education, people answering to a set of arbitrary demands versus really focusing-

John Donvan (00:46:58):

Okay.

Natalie (00:46:59):

... on individualized learning [inaudible 00:47:00].

John Donvan (00:47:00):

Let me take that to Eddie because Eddie, in your opening, you alluded to thinking about a lot of these things, so why don’t you take that question on first?

Edward Maloney (00:47:05):

Yeah. I mean, it’s a, it’s a great question. Why are, why are students doing this? Why are we not ... Um, as students, why are we not thinking about what’s maybe beneficial for our learning first, um, and why are we taking shortcuts?

(00:47:16):

Um, you know, at, at Georgetown, and I imagine it’s not dissimilar to here, uh, our students are oversubscribed often. They have many different competing priorities, they have internships, they’re double majoring, they are trying to ... Many of them are working at the same time, right? They have all of these things that are happening that we, that put pressure on them to find ways through, uh, courses.

(00:47:38):

This is not a new problem, um, and often what would happen maybe prior to having access to these kinds of tools is making choices. I’m not gonna go to that class. I’m not gonna do as well on that. I’m not gonna study as much in this space because this is my priority and this is the choice because those competing priorities are too heavy. So I think part of it is asking ourselves, “Why are we putting so much on students?”

(00:47:57):

Some of it’s internal to institutions, some of it’s society saying, “You’re only gonna get a job if you double major and you have these- these internships over the summer and you do all of these things.” And so we’re putting so much pressure on young people to try to figure out their next step and where they’re going that it ... I think it leads to a particular kind of set of prioritization and choices. And right now, one of the easy way of, easy ways of making those choices is to use these tools.

John Donvan (00:48:20):

Gary, your thoughts on that?

Gary Marcus (00:48:22):

I- I’ll just add that competition is another part of it, right? I mean, let’s say you’re in a class that’s graded on a curve and your friends can get it output in 30 seconds and you think they won’t really learn anything, and you could learn a lot more if you spent three hours, but, you know, then you don’t have those three hours for something else. And so it’s a matter of time management and it’s a matter of competition and feeling like, “I don’t wanna be the chump. Everybody else is doing it and, you know, I guess I should too.”

John Donvan (00:48:46):

But it sounds like you’re both agreeing that this is not exactly AI’s fault, this is the system’s fault.

Gary Marcus (00:48:52):

No. The point I was trying to make earlier, and I don’t know if I made it really well, i- is that some of it’s an interaction between what AI happens to do and human foibles, this way it is with a phone. I mean, phones don’t have any sort of intrinsic moral stance or whatever, but they feed on our desire for approval with the likes on Twitter or whatever, and they, they feed on our desire to see more information as fast as possible. And so it just happens to be this kind of a bad fit between the software that we’ve built for phones and how human minds tend to work such that it does kind of wind up exploiting people. It wasn’t, like, by design.

Cathy O’Neil (00:49:26):

Yeah, it was by design. I’m sorry.

Gary Marcus (00:49:26):

Well, it was-

Cathy O’Neil (00:49:26):

It was absolutely by design. It’s designed it-

Gary Marcus (00:49:31):

It was by design by people like Facebook, but not people like Jobs necessarily.

John Donvan (00:49:35):

Hey, John, thank you for your ... Sorry Ravi.

Gary Marcus (00:49:36):

Go ahead on then next question. Thanks.

Ravi Pendse (00:49:37):

Okay. So I just wanna jump in and make one other comment, uh, while I understand the pressures that students will deal with because of competing priorities and so on, but also behooves faculty members to think differently about their pedagogy. It’s really, really important to design the right kind of learning experiences where the students are not put in the kind of pressure that you’re talking about, where it just makes it easy to type your prompt in and get an answer and submit it as your own. Having those proper learning experiences is critical, so I’ve been urging and encouraging faculty colleagues across and students to take joint responsibility. The future with AI can be bright if we are collaborating partners, faculty members, students, and others.

John Donvan (00:50:18):

Next question, please. Thank you very much for your question.

Leon (00:50:25):

Hello. Uh, my name’s Leon, and I just had, uh, two questions about one about-

John Donvan (00:50:30):

Can, can you ... I just can let, allow one question. Is it-

Leon (00:50:32):

Oh, okay. Yeah.

John Donvan (00:50:32):

Yeah. Thanks.

Leon (00:50:32):

Um-

John Donvan (00:50:32):

Could you get a little bit closer to the mic?

Leon (00:50:34):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:50:34):

Just a touch. Thanks.

Leon (00:50:35):

Uh, I was wondering how you think AI will change the length of a degree and also the significance of the university as a physical place, um, because it allows more virtual education opportunities.

Edward Maloney (00:50:49):

Are you asking me? [laughs]

John Donvan (00:50:50):

I’m looking at you.

Edward Maloney (00:50:51):

You’re looking at me. [laughs] Um, there’s a lot of discussion right now about a three-year degree and what that would look like. And in Europe, three-year degrees are, are common. Um, so there ... You know, I think one of the things that we value in this country is formation and spending time. I actually think one of the greatest assets for higher education is time. Um, our ability to spend time thinking and engaging with colleagues, with peers, with, um, faculty, with research, with people who came before us, people who are gonna come after us. Like, it ... The time is such an, an amazing commodity, um, and- and asset for higher education. So losing that I think would be a challenge, but there are ... I think there are some, some momentum in that direction.

(00:51:26):

Um, but I ... You know, what it means then for, uh, higher education to be viable into the future, I think the second part of your question really depends on how we make these choices right now. Are we gonna become insular, um, and decide that we have a particular value that speaks to what we thought, um, learning and knowledge was for the past 50 years, maybe longer? Though that’s changed dramatically since, uh, the internet, in fact, in many ways. Um, or are we going to adapt to different ways in which we’re going to, uh, engage with tools, technologies, but also information, information construction, development, knowledge production? If we don’t adapt to those things, I think we’re gonna become very parochial and, um, maybe obsolete pretty quickly.

Gary Marcus (00:52:09):

I don’t think there’s anything magical about four years in education. I graduated college in three years. I learned what I needed to know for my next step, which was graduate school, about how to think and run experiments and so forth. Um, I, I think that if AI could condense the learning experience into three years rather than four, that’d be great. I think it’s just right now, we’re not quite getting the things out of education in terms of critical thinking and problem solving that I would like to see us get, and I don’t think the particular amount of time is magical and maybe that will change someday.

John Donvan (00:52:41):

Next question, please.

Ravi Pendse (00:52:41):

John, can I jump in on this one?

John Donvan (00:52:43):

I, I ... Do you mind if we go to another question?

Ravi Pendse (00:52:44):

Sure, next [inaudible 00:52:45].

John Donvan (00:52:44):

... because we’re a little short for time.

Ravi Pendse (00:52:46):

Mm-hmm.

John Donvan (00:52:46):

Thanks.

Gagan (00:52:47):

Hi, good evening. My name is Gagan. I am a teaching professor with the Department of Computer Science at Johns Hopkins. I’m on the side of stunt. Uh, so my question, uh ... I have two points which I want to share or raise with the enhance side.

(00:53:03):

One concern that was raised by you is scale, that modern education system causes a problem of scale. There are lecture halls with a lot of students. You don’t have one-to-one tutor and AI can solve this problem. What I want to say that 30 years ago when I was a student, I could solve it with a technology which was free at the time, and that technology is free even now. It’s called make a friend. That’ll always be free. Just chat with somebody in the class, make a friend [inaudible 00:53:31].

John Donvan (00:53:31):

I, I, I apologize. I, I, just need ... We’re so tight for time and I- I wanna discourage comments, but if you could just ask a question that comes out of your thought.

Gagan (00:53:39):

Okay. So the, there’s no question on this. The second, uh, question-

John Donvan (00:53:43):

Okay. Do, do you mind if I pass to somebody else then because there’s people waiting in-

Gagan (00:53:46):

I have, I have a second qu- question which is not related to this.

John Donvan (00:53:50):

If you can go straight to it right now with a question mark at the end of it, I will allow it.

Gagan (00:53:56):

Oh, thank you.

John Donvan (00:53:57):

Okay. It’s tough to do. I ...

Patrick Roddy (00:54:00):

My name is Patrick Roddy and I’m an alumni. Is, quote, “college learning the processes and institutions of higher education? Or is it the experience the student takes and then uses to do the tasks which make life better?”

John Donvan (00:54:20):

Thank you. I’ll take that to Cathy.

Cathy O’Neil (00:54:21):

Yeah. I mean, th- thank you for asking that. That’s, that’s kind of one of my points. Like, I-

John Donvan (00:54:26):

By, by the way, perfectly phrased question.

Cathy O’Neil (00:54:28):

Yeah. Nice and short, sir. I appreciate that. Like, 10 years ago, I was ... I, I have a blog. I blogged incessantly about my fears that mathematics as a- as an industry would be over because there’s these massive online open courses that anybody can take, and oh, my God, all these calculus teachers that I loved, they’re gonna lose their job. Um, it didn’t happen. Why didn’t it happen? Because people don’t take massive online open courses to completion. Like, I just looked up the statistics. Like 10 ... Less than 10% of people finish it, and the people that do finish it make friends who are also taking that course, which was not at all the model when it was first introduced. It was just basically like, “Oh, everybody has access to, to education online, it’s free, so everybody will just learn calculus through the vapor.” That’s not what happens, right? It’s- it’s about an experience you have with your teachers, with your mentors, with your friends, and it ... That’s a critical part of learning.

John Donvan (00:55:24):

Comment from the other side? And if not, I’ll go on to another question.

Edward Maloney (00:55:26):

Yeah. I ... Keeping hu- humanity. Keeping the human at the center is necessary for everything. I mean, I think one of the problems we’re running into right now is we’re thinking that we have to keep human beings at the center because they can do things that AI can’t do. I think that’s fundamentally flawed. You mentioned the Pope’s encyclical. Human beings have inherent dignity. Our relationships to others, we should be investing in that. I don’t think the tools necessarily matter. It means that we are committed as a society, as a species, to making sure that we care for each other, that we recognize any ... Every individual’s human dignity. And the process I would think that you outlined for higher education, I think it’s both actually, but I think [inaudible 00:56:00].

John Donvan (00:55:59):

Thank you for your question. Next, please.

Dwight Hargrave (00:56:03):

Hi, good afternoon. My name is Dwight Hargrave, and I have a quick question. Um, I’m a K-12 educator, and my concern is, has the ... Um, has the horse already left the barn with the issue we’re talking about this evening?

John Donvan (00:56:17):

I, I think that’s a great question.

Cathy O’Neil (00:56:18):

If you add the fact that, like, you know, open Chinese models are f- basically free... Like, you know, not that compute is free, but, like, just think about the actual market of AI. It’s not going away. It’s not going to be ... Unless the internet goes away, which would be fine, which would be fine. But, uh, like, AI is going to be out there for students.

(00:56:37):

And it, basically, what you have is at scale a dumbification machine that makes it harder to teach kids, it makes it harder to create friction. And then you have individuals who have to go around, teachers, parents, friends, and make sure that the friction is still there. So it’s actually giving us more work than it’s ... It’s giving us more work to educate the next generation.

Ravi Pendse (00:56:58):

I, I, I think, uh, the way to address that is, uh, institutions like Johns Hopkins and Michigan have a responsibility to work with our K- K-12 partners and partner with them and provide them the resources. At Michigan, we have been routinely doing that every year, uh, working with, uh, K-12 teachers and, uh, sharing ideas with each other and, uh, ways to e- enhance and continue to maintain our critical thinking skills in the age of AI, because as Gary points out, it has left the barn, so it’s not something we can ignore. So the question is, in the age of AI, how do we ensure that our critical thinking skills are maintained, supported, enhanced, and people are aware of the consequences that has to happen, and that requires partnership, including with AI?

John Donvan (00:57:40):

The mic is yours.

Savannah Robinson (00:57:41):

Good evening. My name’s Savannah Robinson. I’m a student at Western High School, and my question for you was, um, having acknowledged that students are so overwhelmed with work constantly, how do you advise is, like, the best way to go about studying, or not necessarily studying, but, you know, keeping that hope and, you know, what you refer to as friction without feeling the need to use AI?

Cathy O’Neil (00:58:06):

I have sympathy. I ... My son, like, wants to be a mathematician, and for all sorts of reasons, that’s a terrible idea right now. [laughs] um, but, like, you know, he ... How does he keep himself when he’s really stuck from asking AI? When I was, uh, his age, there was no place for me to look for the answer to a homework. I didn’t ... I mean, there probably was. It wasn’t a new problem. I wasn’t doing original research. I didn’t know where to look. So it’s, like, unbelievable. It’s irresistible. And so I feel sympathy for you. I would say that the best thing is to go with your friends, have a peer group where you guys all agree, “I’m not gonna use AI if you don’t use AI. Let’s have an anti-AI group.” And that would probably work better than just trying to do it individually.

John Donvan (00:58:48):

Do you all fundamentally feel that students should be trusted to make their own decisions about this, or should there be-

Cathy O’Neil (00:58:54):

It’s not fair to put the, the pressure on them to be ... They’re not responsible for this mess, right? So to be like, “Oh, you’re respons- ...” It’s sort of like, like s- free cocaine. Uh, j- just don’t take it, you know? Like, uh, it’s, it’s not fair.

John Donvan (00:59:08):

Well, Ravi, you, you’ve, you’ve a couple times said we’re talking about adults here.

Ravi Pendse (00:59:12):

Yeah. I mean, uh, in case of the young woman, she was from high school, so I do wanna address that there. The, the idea there is, uh, you have to think about in terms of prioritization, and also work with your counselors and teachers to find out, uh, what classes you’re taking, what activities you have that’s overwhelming you, and pay attention to mental health and wellness balance. That’s really, really critical among all the young people today, and that requires get partnership with teachers, counselors, parents, uh, working together when we are talking about K-12 students.

(00:59:42):

When I’m talking about college students is where I’m referring to them as adults and working with them and trusting them and taking them into confidence. So if they make a mistake, that is a teachable moment, working with them to show that this is a teachable moment. And, uh, you know, uh, we had a situation where recently a provost is in trouble because, uh, of his use of AI in, at one of the institutions. And I see that as a teachable moment. And so this is where we need to have conversations with our kids and support them.

John Donvan (01:00:11):

Next question, please. Thank you very much for your question, and thanks for staying, coming, coming from high school to join the, the program tonight. We really appreciate that.

Joel Furches (01:00:19):

Uh, Joel Furches, writer for Medium. Um, so the difference between textbooks and AI is that textbooks can’t talk back to you. There’s no interaction that occurs there. All the AI on the market right now is from big companies, right? Universities have the ability to produce technology as well. So what would you think about universities producing a type of AI which serves as sort of a Socratic interlocutor instead of an, a sycophant?

John Donvan (01:00:47):

Eddie, I’d like you to take that question first, and I’ll come to you, Ravi, because you [inaudible 01:00:51].

Edward Maloney (01:00:51):

Yeah. I mean, there are plenty of folks who are creating chatbots that actually work in that way. I don’t think you have to actually reproduce an LLM or you have to have your own model to do that. I mean, I think there are different ways of creating front ends and setting up, um, agents to do that kind of work depending on, on what you’re trying to accomplish. So that, that is happening.

(01:01:08):

Um, the AI tutorial model, Ravi mentioned, um, the Harvard, uh, physics studio course where, um, you know, one of the professors saw 60% improvements, uh, across multiple years, uh, using AI. That, that kind of ... But that is, uh, an AI tool that is designed and set up to be interactive. It’s not to give answers, it’s not transactional. Um, it really is designed to push, which I think is part of one thing I would say to the answer to the, to the last question.

(01:01:34):

A lot of this work is about endurance. It’s about building your capacity to learn. Um, it- it’s not something you can just walk into and do. You ha- the friction matters. Uh, being able to encounter friction matters. AI tools can help to generate that friction. It depends on how we use them, it depends on how we think about them. I don’t think they’re the only solution. I take Cathy’s point that we can’t always use AI to solve the AI problem, but I think sometimes we can, and I think both of those things can be true.

John Donvan (01:02:01):

Gary, um, are you, are your concerns assuaged by the idea that schools can develop an AI that is responsible and serious and thoughtful?

Gary Marcus (01:02:09):

I mean, we can’t really do that yet well. I think that someday we may be able to do that. I think really good educational software would start with a model of how the child’s or student’s mind works, what they know, what they don’t know, what they still need to learn. And I can at least envision that, but I ha- I have trouble envisioning the current technology, which I’ve been very critical of for many years, being able to do that well. I, I just ... I don’t see that coming out of the large language model tradition.

John Donvan (01:02:40):

Thank you for your question. Um, I just wanna let you know we, we can take two more questions and then, uh, we’re not gonna have time. And, um, it would be really helpful if your question can be really tight and the responses can be really tight, please.

Tomica Alexander (01:02:51):

Yes. Hi, everyone. I’m Tomica Alexander. I’m an alum at the University of Baltimore, and I just accepted the yes to the alumni panel today. Um, my question is, what’s the qual- the college equivalent, um, in an AI world? Like, who would make sure that, um, it just doesn’t work, um, only just for students who don’t have the support?

John Donvan (01:03:12):

Gary?

Gary Marcus (01:03:14):

I mean, part of the problem right now is it’s the wild west. Like, things just go out, we have no regulation around any of it. Like, you could imagine a more thoughtful response from the federal government than we’ve seen.

Cathy O’Neil (01:03:25):

I mean, I, I, I actually audit algorithms, technology in education that, that aren’t AI, and they don’t ask that, that question either. [laughs] they often don’t ask the question, “Does this work for kids with autism? Does this work for kids with learning disabilities? Does this work for different kinds of, kinds of learners?” You know, so it’s, it’s, it’s fundamentally a problem in education, e- especially with technology.

John Donvan (01:03:48):

Next question, please. Thank you for your question.

Lonny (01:03:50):

Evening, I’m Lonny. So it’s probably true that I am among the generation of students that are going to be the, the test subjects. Um, you spoke about universities and the internet, and these are mediums that have drawn us, um, to progress throughout history. What might or might not make this just another incremental innovation characteristic of human progress?

John Donvan (01:04:26):

Yeah. I, I, I think that’s an interesting question, and it’s something that’s come up in a lot of debates we’ve done about t- technology, that every technology scares people, television, before that radio, then the internet, then social media, now AI. Is this just one more period that sounds rough [laughs] and we’re gonna get through it f- fairly easily or not? I’ll take that first to you, Ravi, and then to the other side.

Ravi Pendse (01:04:48):

So I, I, I think, uh, you raised a very good point. Uh, obviously, we have been with internet for, you know, early ‘60s when internet was developed, and we still haven’t resolved all the opportunities and challenges that internet brings. So AI i- is, uh ... The difference with AI is the agility with which the changes are occurring. Uh, Gary talked about how models are coming ... It’s out wild west and models keep coming every few days. At University of Michigan, we have taken the steps to develop our own harnesses to provide the right kind of guard- guardrails to also provide learning opportunities and experiences. And I think that’s the approach if we were to take with, uh, AI tools, uh, I think our future is going to be fine.

John Donvan (01:05:30):

Last word from this side.

Cathy O’Neil (01:05:31):

I’ll, I’ll just say that, like, uh, uh, ex- expanding the question a little bit, like, kids aren’t dumb. Like, the, the kids that are in college today are just as intelligent as my generation or anybody else’s generation, and they are going to figure out that this isn’t working for them in one way or another. And one way they are gonna find it out is that they’re gonna have trouble getting a job because AI has invaded the job market. And that’s another part of the experience of being in college is also the experience of trying to get a job afterwards. It’s almost impossible in the context of AI.

(01:06:02):

So I do think there’s, like, an urgent need for this conversation. That’s one of the reasons I’m glad to be here tonight, um, to have this conversation about what’s, what’s the future of AI, um, college learning with respect ... In the context of AI, but what’s actually the future of college in the context of AI?

John Donvan (01:06:17):

Thank you very much. And that’s a wrap on questions and answers. Thank you everybody who asked questions.

(01:06:25):

And now, uh, we move into our closing round. In our closing round, the debaters once again stand up and make a much briefer statement, closing statement, one more time to try to persuade you to vote for their side in the argument. Uh, Gary, you are up first. You have two minutes to make the case that generative AI will stunt college learning.

Gary Marcus (01:06:44):

I think the last question made the most important point, which is that all the students who are dealing with this right now, they’re all guinea pigs in an experiment they didn’t sign up on, sign up for. They are just part of this. They have to go along. They didn’t sign a consent form to be in the experiment or anything like that. This was one of the most peaceful debates I’ve ever been in. We hardly disagreed about anything.

(01:07:06):

And I think Ravi made one of the ... I think it was Ravi, made one of the most important points, which is we need to think differently about pedagogy now. And I think we all agree on that. But the reason we need to think differently about it is because right now, the way that it’s working out is it is causing a lot of harm to a lot of students. Maybe that’s the one thing we might disagree, but probably it’s a matter of proportion.

(01:07:26):

I think right now, the AI that we have and the ways that we’re using it is causing a lot of harm to a lot of students, and that’s why we need to think differently about pedagogy. Companies like OpenAI and Anthropic have dumped a mess on our feet, and we’re trying to do the best we can. The students are trying to do the best they can, the schools, the deans, everybody’s trying to do the best they can, but the reality is that the natural thing for this system to do is to hijack children’s, um, experience with the friction that allows them to do the critical thinking, learn the metacognition that they need. And so for now, it’s not a great thing. Thank you.

John Donvan (01:08:01):

Thank you, Gary. Eddie, you’re up from the opposite side. The floor is yours.

Edward Maloney (01:08:13):

When, um, writing as the technology came into being, uh, people were, uh, concerned about its, uh, effects on our ability to, to memorize. Uh, when the printing press came on, people were concerned about people having access to information. Uh, when the internet came about, um, I had colleagues ... Uh, I was in graduate school, commercial internet, not the 1960s’ ARPANET, but, um, colleagues who, uh, were concerned that this was going to provide students too much information and they were gonna be able to curate that information, uh, so we needed to, to cut back on all of these things.

(01:08:47):

We’re hearing similar kinds of arguments with AI, uh, in part because there are things that we value that came before these technologies and we wanna hang on to what those are. I think part of our challenge right now is not to say or think about what is AI doing to the things that we valued, but what are they doing to the things that we need to value as we move forward? How are we going to adapt to this moment? How are we going to adjust to this moment?

(01:09:11):

Um, there are going to be some, some things that are probably gonna get lost, uh, but there will also be things that’ll be gained as there have been with all of these other technologies that have allowed for what we call cognitive offloading in particular kinds of ways or that cognitive struggle.

(01:09:25):

So I think we’re at a moment right now, uh, where we have to make some choices about how we design for that future, how we think about where we’re going. And if we don’t, then I’m just gonna go sit over at that other table because I think that is exactly right, it will continue to stunt, uh, our learning. But I think as we also heard, we can own ... We can stunt our own learning quite well on our own. We don’t need the technologies to do that. We make choices all the time that inhibit our learning. We make choices to use technologies in ways that don’t enhance our learning.

(01:09:52):

So it’s also incumbent upon us to decide how we’re going to engage with these tools, how we’re going to think about them, how we’re going to make them part of our practice, and how we’re al- also going to invest in the things that we care about and we value. Uh, and, and, and that’s ... You know, I think that’s the only way we’re gonna imagine and design our future.

John Donvan (01:10:11):

Cathy, it’s your turn. Cathy O’Neil.

Cathy O’Neil (01:10:15):

I’m so glad I, I came today. This has been a really fascinating ... I’m gonna look at the clock this time. Um, you know, it, it just brings up ... It brings up wh- when you a- you’re asked, like, what will happen with, uh, a- college education in the context of AI? What will happen? I mean, that’s a big question, and it, it involves politics actually, right? It involves the future of, of capitalism. What will happen to AI companies, right?

(01:10:37):

If the ... If capitalism goes on the way it is, they’re still gonna be around, right? What, what, what is college for? I mean, who is college for, right? That’s what I keep wondering. Like, and I do ... I kinda think these are the same questions. The, the reason I say that is because an educator friend of mine from California mentioned that in California, community college is free. It’s two years, and they’re small classrooms. And it solves the problem, I mean, ideally, of having people of all classes needing to be educated. We ... I think we all agree that high school isn’t enough anymore, and it’s ... So it’s a ... It’s class blind.

(01:11:16):

Um, and ideally with small classrooms, you could actually overcome the problem of AI, um, because you have personal attention, you have the opportunity for personal attention. I don’t think that there ... I ... And I might sound like I’m saying, “Here’s the way we should do this.” I just don’t think that’s likely. I actually don’t think it ... It’s a political big ask for us to do that. It’s a political big ask for us to say, “We’re going to ignore the, the, the very loud noise of the big tech companies and all their money, and we’re going to, um, prioritize, uh, education, um, for everyone.” But that’s what I think we would have to do. I just don’t think it’s gonna happen, but I want it to happen. Thank you.

John Donvan (01:11:59):

Ravi Pendse, the floor is yours.

Ravi Pendse (01:12:02):

Thank you. We had a really wonderful conversation so far, so I want to end it with a very quick story. Todd Hollon is a neurosurgeon at University of Michigan, and Todd and his team, leveraging responsible AI, developed a technique which allows them when they operate on patients with malignant tumors, instead of sending patients back with 25% of the tumor remaining, to now send patients back with less than 4% of the tumor remaining. That’s the power of responsible AI. That is the power of saving lives.

(01:12:35):

So the question in front of us is, do we wanna be a Todd Hollon and make a difference and save lives by using responsible AI? Or do we wanna bury our head in the sand and not leverage this tool that is in front of it, in front of us? But we have to approach it as a student of AI. I consider myself a student of AI. I believe that everybody should be a student of AI, not an expert in AI. I don’t consider myself that at all.

(01:13:00):

So the key point here is, as we approach this technology, and we heard a lot of different conversations around it, it is really important to think of it as a partnership between faculty members, students, other colleagues and staff members, and work collaboratively where we can engage with this technology and actually it’ll give us the power to shape this technology as opposed to outsourcing that power to people in Silicon Valley. It has to be the institutions like University of Michigan, the Johns Hopkins, and other great institutions working together, demanding the right kind of responsible AI, which will make difference in each of our lives every day.

(01:13:39):

I started with a Sanskrit phrase, so I’ll conclude with one. Uh, [foreign language 01:13:43]. It means knowledge gives us humility. The power of AI working together with everyone involved in this room and beyond will allow us to be humble and approach future with optimism. Thank you.

John Donvan (01:13:58):

Thank you, Ravi. All right, that is a wrap on the argument portion of the evening. We’re gonna have the result of the yes and no vote, the before and after vote, uh, in just a few minutes. I’d like to ask the four debaters to come to downstage with me, and let’s just, uh, have a little bit of a chat.

(01:14:15):

I, I found the discussion of cognitive offload really interesting, and I always try not to make anything about the moderator, but I will share a thought that crossed my mind. I remember the first time I used a GPS back ... It was back in 2006. It wasn’t part of my phone, it was a separate unit. I was out in California shooting a story for ABC News. I had to drive about 65, 70 miles. I didn’t know where I was going. First time I ever had one of these Garmin devices, put it in the visor, and it told me, “Turn left, turn right, turn right. Go straight for five miles.” And, and I followed it, and I got to where I was going, and I thought, “That was really, really cool.”

(01:14:50):

And all of a sudden, it glitched, it had stopped working, and I realized I had no idea [laughs] whatsoever how to go back because I had stopped paying attention to it. And, uh, and as I was listening to the conversation tonight and you were bringing up this notion of non-friction, et cetera, which you all fundamentally agreed with, it struck me that I had an early experience of that kind of thing.

Ravi Pendse (01:15:13):

And, and that’s why, John, we are to be intentional about using that Garmin and other technology, but also not forgetting-

John Donvan (01:15:18):

Yeah, absolutely.

Ravi Pendse (01:15:18):

... not forgetting, forgetting the TripTiks from AAA.

John Donvan (01:15:23):

Yeah [laughs].

Edward Maloney (01:15:23):

You, you had that experience long before the Garmin. Writing is the ultimate cognitive offloading. We’ve been doing this since we learned to write. This is something-

John Donvan (01:15:32):

What do you mean by that?

Edward Maloney (01:15:32):

We take thoughts, we put them down, and we put them somewhere else. We transfer those thoughts, we give them to people. We do things with thoughts that are no longer ones that we hang on to in the same kind of way, we don’t process in the same kind of way. Writing is an incredibly co- uh, powerful cognitive offloading too.

Gary Marcus (01:15:47):

We might have a little bit of a disagreement here. I think that writing is the way that I actually learn things. So it’s true, part of writing i- is maybe to stick a piece to the side, and maybe that’s what you’re talking about, but for me, the way to engage something and to understand it i- is to write.

(01:16:00):

There’s this famous, uh, line I can’t quite summon about, you know, the best way to learn something is to teach it. An even better way is to, like, write it for a mass audience, which I do kind of every day in my Substack. That’s not offloading, that’s actually forcing me to engage more deeply, and that’s what I think the LLMs are not doing.

Edward Maloney (01:16:17):

Yeah. For some people, that’s really true. There’s a lot of evidence for not everybody that that’s true, and thinking is not always a writing process. So, yeah, the people who write, the people who think about writing, who care about it, who think that they think to write, think that everyone does, so ...

John Donvan (01:16:29):

So, um-

Ravi Pendse (01:16:30):

Gary, Gary, in your ... In this case, I agree with you. I actually think better when I write. And so, uh ... So that’s one occasion where Gary and I actually agree. [laughs]

Edward Maloney (01:16:38):

Um, I’m gonna disagree with all of you then.

John Donvan (01:16:39):

The, the four students who are here are bringing up the results of the vote. But before we do that, I, I just wanna say one more time, Eddie, thank you so much for, for stepping in the way you did. That was unbelievable. So I understand you, you are part of the Hopkins Political u- Union, or forum?

Aneesh Swaminathan (01:17:02):

The Union.

John Donvan (01:17:02):

The Union.

Aneesh Swaminathan (01:17:02):

Hopkins Political Union.

John Donvan (01:17:03):

So tell me what, what that is.

Aneesh Swaminathan (01:17:04):

Yeah. So I’m actually thrilled to be joined on the stage by my leadership team, Brittany and Chris, and as well as Jackson from the Student Government Association. Um, we have actually been to every Hopkins forum debate. So we’re first, first of all, very grateful for you and the team at Open to Debate for bringing these important conversations to our campus.

(01:17:23):

The Hopkins Political Union is a civic debate and discussion society that formed as an ongoing partnership between the Johns Hopkins College Democrats and Republicans to bring together students and faculty across the political spectrum to disagree, just like today, openly, authentically, and respectfully on the issues that matter most to us. And that’s why we are excited to repeat this debate-

John Donvan (01:17:45):

Oh, wow.

Aneesh Swaminathan (01:17:46):

... with our, among our students and our faculty as a partnership between the SNF Agora Institute, uh, the Hopkins Political Union, and the Student Government Association. And we know that this issue affects all students and as well as their future employers, by the way. [laughs] And, uh, we’re just grateful for the opportunity to share that.

John Donvan (01:18:04):

Thank you so much. Thank you for that. No, thank you. And you can, you can return to your seats. Thank you very much. Again, the question is, does, um, uh, generative AI enhance or stunt, uh, college learning? Before the, uh, you heard the arguments, 26.4% said will enhance, 38.07% said stunt. 35%, uh, 0.6% said undecided. After the vote, 39.5% said enhanced, 40.3% said stunt, 20.2% said undecided. The side that moved up the most was enhanced, up 13.1%. So the enhanced side actually prevailed in the debate in terms of moving the audience. So thank you. And I just wanna encourage you all to shake hands.

(01:18:53):

Thank you so much to, uh, Johns Hopkins, to our debaters, to the SNF Agora Institute, uh, and to all of you for attending for all of the questions, and thank you, especially to our debaters and everybody have a good evening.

(01:19:05):

And now, it’s time, your turn, to weigh in on this one. After hearing the full program, we wanna know which side of the debate you, our listeners, fall on. Go cast your vote now by going to opentodebate.org/vote or scan the QR code on your screen. We will also drop the voting link in the episode notes and description.

(01:19:23):

This debate was produced in partnership with the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University. As a nonprofit organization working to bring together people with conflicting views to engage in rigorous civil debate, Open to Debate is made possible by listeners like you, by the Rosenkranz Foundation, and by supporters of Open to Debate.

(01:19:41):

Robert Rosenkranz is our chairman. Our CEO is Lia Matthow. Andrew Lipson is head of production. Michele Debreceni is head of marketing. Alexis Pancrazi is our executive producer. Catie Perry produced this episode. The Open to Debate team also includes Gabriella Mayer, Gabrielle Iannucelli, Linda Lee, Scott Jacobi, and Julia Serkin. Damon Whittemore mixed this episode. Our theme music is by Alex Clement, and I’m John Donvan. We’ll see you next time on Open to Debate.

END OF DEBATE