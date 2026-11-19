Debate Details

Arguing YES: Isaac Stone Fish

Arguing NO: Jeff Jarvis

Moderated by: John Donvan

DEBATE BEGINS

John Donvan (00:07):

Technically, Jensen Huang resigned last week as CEO of Nvidia, but really he was pushed out by the company’s board and that decision has proven controversial. Some say the board had no choice, as Jensen reportedly lied and may have been exposed to Chinese espionage. But others say, of course, the board had a choice and it made the wrong one, considering the damage now inflicted on what may be the world’s most important company. I’m John Donvan. This is Open to Debate. Let’s argue this one the Open to Debate way to see both sides better with intelligence, with respect, and with reason.

In a special episode, the question we’re putting on the table is, “Was Jensen Huang’s exit from Nvidia the right move?” Both of our debaters have debated with us in the past and I want to welcome them onto the screen right now. It’s great to have you both back. I know that you strongly disagree and that you both know how to debate with passion and honor. Isaac Stone Fish, welcome to the program. You are the CEO and founder of Strategy Risks. That is a China risk research firm, very relevant for this debate.

You’re also the author of a book called America Second, which is about China’s influence on the U.S. Welcome back to the program, Isaac.

Isaac Stone Fish (01:14):

Thank you.

John Donvan (01:15):

And Jeff Jarvis, welcome to you as well. You are a media scholar with a popular blog, BuzzMachine.com. You have written eight books at this point. I’ve read a couple of them. You’re also the co-host of a few podcasts, notably “AI Inside” and “Intelligent Machines.” They both cover AI and computing. Jeff, you were in one of the very first debates I ever moderated on this program. So it’s great to see you all this time later and to have you back on Open to Debate.

Thanks for joining us.

Jeff Jarvis (01:42):

Good to see you, John.

John Donvan (01:43):

So before we get into the arguments, let’s just spend a couple of minutes talking about the basic facts, background facts, and make sure that we all agree just on the basics. So you go first, Jeff. Just tell us, where does Nvidia as a company stand in the constellation of American corporations?

Jeff Jarvis (02:01):

Nvidia was the largest corporation by market value, and it’s at the crux of AI, and AI is at the crux of the American economy. So it’s a critical place to be. It makes the chips that most use for AI, the graphics chips that are critically important. It makes the software, the CUDA operating system that operates this as well. It also acted under Jensen Huang as a bank for all of AI. Circular investments where Nvidia was investing in a company that was, in turn, a customer of Nvidia and a very complex relationship there so that it really was the crucial company in the crucial technology of today.

John Donvan (02:41):

And Isaac, your turn. Just assess the career, the reputation of Jensen Huang before all of this happened.

Isaac Stone Fish (02:48):

We were having this conversation two weeks ago. He would be the AI superstar, perhaps the best-known and best-respected executive in the AI space, not only in the United States, but arguably anywhere in the world.

John Donvan (03:03):

So I think we all agree on those facts. And then we have the facts of what’s happened over the past year. I’ll go through those. Let me know if you have any corrections or additions. But about a year ago, U.S. intelligence began to have suspicions that Jensen Huang had been exposed to Chinese espionage. As the story developed through the spring, attention focused on a woman named Alice Huang, who was running a company called Megaspeed out of Singapore, which is an AI company, which was purchasing, getting access to a lot of the most advanced chips from Nvidia.

There is some suspicion that the service from those chips was being purchased by China, which was kind of a loophole. That caused some concerns. Now, Alice Huang is out of that company. But in the last week, after first denying that he had a romantic relationship with Alice Huang, Jensen told his board, told his general counsel that, in fact, he had that relationship. It since came out two other relationships, at least one, potentially two more relationships. And that led finally to the board saying that it was time for him to go, or at least he, as I said, technically resigned.

Do we all agree on those facts or any corrections or additions?

ISAAC STONE FISH (04:18):

Small thing about intelligence: we don’t know when U.S. intelligence started suspecting Jensen, but it reportedly began about a year ago, but it could have started much earlier. And also Jim Himes, who is now the ranking member of the [House Permanent Select] Subcommittee on Intelligence, who will be the chair soon, has said that he’s not sure whether she was in fact a spy or what her relationship was. There was suspicion, but we don’t know.

John Donvan (04:40):

Okay, thank you for the clarification. And that gives us a platform on which we can all agree as we now go into the parts that you disagree on. The question we’re asking: was Jensen Huang’s exit from Nvidia the right move? Isaac, how do you answer that question?

Isaac Stone Fish (04:52):

Yes.

John Donvan (04:53):

And take, please, two minutes to tell us why.

Isaac Stone Fish (04:57):

Great. So my background is in China studies and China risk. And I wish I could have this conversation to tell you about Jensen Huang’s engagement with an alleged Chinese agent or the reason why he deserved to go. But unfortunately or fortunately, it’s much more pedestrian than that. This is a very clear case of corporate governance. The problem here was that he lied publicly. He almost certainly lied to the board and he showed very bad judgment with how he handled those affairs. So we’ll talk too about the grander geopolitical angles of here, but in a way it’s a simple issue that no man or woman is too big to fail and no company is too big to fail.

And Nvidia is not Jensen Huang, just like SpaceX is not Elon Musk and Tesla is not Elon Musk. The geopolitical angle is that corporate CEOs, especially the brilliant mercurial founders that we see so much of in Silicon Valley, like to think that they are at the same level as heads of state. And unfortunately, tech CEOs and corporate CEOs are pawns in the U.S.-China competition. It’s an unfortunate reality. I wish it were different, but that is the role that they play. Getting a lot of questions about will Nvidia come up in the summit? I think it barely will.

It does not matter that much to U.S.-China relations as much as we want it to. Jensen Huang, in a way, is a distraction from all of that, a distraction from these greater issues. If he had been upfront about the affair, about the ties, again, leaving aside all questions of espionage, which I’m happy to get into in great detail over what Chinese espionage is or isn’t, my answer would be different. But showing oneself to be untrustworthy and violating the corporate protocols that he set up are, in my mind, the main reason why him not being there is the right decision.

John Donvan (07:00):

Thank you very much, Isaac. Jeff, it’s your turn now. The question — I know what your answer is going to be because we heard your opponent’s answer — but I’ll make it formal: Was Jensen Huang’s exit from Nvidia the right move?

Jeff Jarvis (07:10):

Isaac and I will disagree, I think, more in nuance than in fundamentals. The sleeping with having an affair with one of your customers, major executives who might have might not have been a Chinese intelligence agents is the definition of indiscretion. Having affairs with employees is the definition of male power misused. And so I don’t want to defend him in any of those points. But as Isaac said, his libido aside, Jensen Huang was an intelligent, sane, visionary voice in AI. And important to me, he was an advocate not only for AI, but also for open AI, called open-weights generally in the field.

And importantly, that creates competition for the duopoly of AI, which is OpenAI and Anthropic. Those companies are run by executives who frighten me more than their technology. They are ruled by odd philosophies. They have, in my mind, too much power, too much money, and too much hubris. And AI, I think, is a phenomenal technology that can do many things. To my mind, it is in the wrong hands. And so Jensen Huang was a voice for competition to them at the same time that he supported them, because he supported all of AI.

And so the question to me isn’t so much whether he should have been fired or not, but when, and whether this was a hasty move. And there’s talk that he might come back to OpenAI by his desire. The news says that the board is not considering that. The president has said that he wouldn’t mind him coming back. The question I would have at this point is whether Jensen Huang is more valuable humbled than he was hubristic. And what matters in the end is that we live in a global economy and a global technology economy, and AI matters.

And he was indeed an important, intelligent, visionary voice in AI. And I’m just saying it would be a shame to lose all of that.

John Donvan (09:28):

Jeff, thanks very much for your argument, and for yours as well, Isaac. So let’s get more deeply into the points that we’ve heard you make. Isaac, I want to get to some of the points you made early in your opening, but I want to start with where Jeff just left us off: looking at Jensen as kind of an invaluable player — an invaluable player not out there, but in that position. Having the platform of Nvidia, which he spent thirty-three years building, and frankly changing the world, makes him one of a kind, and it makes him a one-of-a-kind positive agent in a world where — as much as you suggested that he himself was hubristic — Jeff made the argument that he’s a counter to the hubris of other people who are in positions of power that are, you know, raising a lot of concerns.

That this is not a guy we can lose. What do you think about that argument?

Isaac Stone Fish (10:20):

I absolutely agree, and it’s very common in the corporate world for executives to run one company and then run another one. And so there’s already been talk about where else he may go. There’s been talk about other executives coming from, say, AMD or TSMC or elsewhere, Apple even, which, frankly, I think would be a mistake if that were to happen. But that’s another topic of debate. But my argument is not “Jensen Huang shouldn’t work in this town again.” My argument is that it was right to let Jensen Huang go.

And to Jeff’s point, it would be detrimental to America’s place in the world. And I think to all of our values, if he’s gone not gentle into that dark night, I think he should go run another company, his own or one of the other many very successful AI companies, which he could very likely make more successful.

John Donvan (11:14):

Does that, Jeff, reflect a counter to your position, or are you saying that we were better off having Jensen where he was at Nvidia with all of the issues as opposed to being out there maybe building another company someday?

Jeff Jarvis (11:27):

All I’m really suggesting — as I warned you, we don’t disagree that much — is that the board acted promptly, and in a board that had no leader, in a company that had a very unusual structure where Jensen Huang was the center of everything, that kind of decisiveness seemed appealing, but I wonder if they had taken more time. And had investigated the implications and had discussions with government and industry and to see what all we would lose in this case. And to investigate whether there was a potential role for him as a humbled CEO, as a board member, as an advisor, as something.

And so to act quickly in response to a media storm, I think, matters. And I’m really eager to hear Isaac’s view on this because I think that a lot of what I’m reading is that this is about the China hawks versus the kind of technology hawks, and that there’s a big push to eliminate, more so, any technology sales to China. Now, Jensen Huang has been a strong proponent of saying that we should have been selling his chips to China. Clearly, that’s in his self-interest.

They’re his chips. He would have made money. But by cutting them off, we set up China in a position where they competed only more fiercely with their own sometimes incompatible technologies. Their open models are undercutting the prices of American models. That’s good, I think, for our market. That’s something that Jensen Huang was supporting. So I’m curious about the China angle here and whether China is as much of a threat in AI as it’s being presented in political circles among the hawks, or whether that’s leading us astray, cutting off our own nose to spite our face.

John Donvan (13:06):

So I want to get into the China angle, but first, again, part of your argument was the process is what you are challenging, Jeff, that it happened fast. It happened under a lot of pressure. It happened without, obviously, there just could not have been a great deal of deliberation if it was done in a day. And Isaac, that’s what I’m hearing from Jeff, that this thing just happened too quickly. What’s your response to that?

Isaac Stone Fish (13:29)

I think the board acted the way that they had to act. And to Jeff’s point—

John Donvan (13:35):

Why did they act the way they had to act? Because Jeff’s saying they didn’t have to act that fast.

Isaac Stone Fish (13:38):

Oh, no, I think Jeff was saying, you know, he applauded the board for... This is a board that was not seen as a very powerful board, was seen as not having a leader, and they acted decisively to make perhaps the most difficult decision a board can make, which is removing the most important member of the company. Nvidia has tremendous key man risk, and the board made... Again, we’re going to have to speculate because we’re not privy to the board notes of those meetings, but they made a very bold decision to let him go.

And the reason that I support that decision, besides what we’ve already discussed about corporate governance, is, and I think this is where it gets nicely into China, is the major China risk of Jensen’s decisions. And I think we can put those into two categories. One is his indiscretions involving Ms. Huang. We can talk about what Chinese espionage is and isn’t and how to define it. And two is his broader exposure to China and how that relates to export controls. The hawk position in D.C., in my mind, is much less, oh, we can’t sell any technology to China and much more.

We actually have great rules on the books. How do we enforce those? And when we’re enforcing those, what are the loopholes and what other holes do we need to fill?

John Donvan (14:51):

Jeff, want to respond to that?

Jeff Jarvis (14:53):

There’s legislation right now, and I can’t remember the name of it, to restrict sales to China yet more.

Isaac Stone Fish (14:59):

MATCH [Act], I think.

Jeff Jarvis(15:00):

So the Chinese issue is at the forefront here. And there are conspiracy theories around all of this, around all of AI now. There are nutty philosophies around AI. It’s a hall of mirrors to walk into. But one conspiracy theorist says that the honeypot may not have been so much Chinese as American to get rid of Jensen Huang because he was not aligned with the China hawks. I think that’s perhaps going too far. But I’m trying to get to the base of how much we should fear China now.

This country, I’m no fan of an authoritarian regime. I have been frightened that we are headed toward authoritarianism. But we in America right now have relationships with other unsavory, under-maligned regimes: Russia, before the reforms, Brazil and Hungary, Saudi Arabia, and so on. And China is put out especially as a malign risk to America. You’re the expert on this. I am not. So I’m curious to just, from that risk perspective, which is what you do for a living, how risky is China to us in the AI realm?

Isaac Stone Fish (16:01):

Two ways to answer that. One is that major, and this is obvious but worth stating, the one difference between China and, say, Saudi Arabia or Zimbabwe or North Korea is its size and power. So one could say China is more or less authoritarian than those nations, but those countries do not jeopardize American hegemony and American supremacy. And there’s a very good debate to be had about whether America should be the world’s preeminent nation or not. But China is the country that could supplant it.

The second thing is the potential of a war between the United States and China. One could argue that’s inevitable. One could argue that it’s not inevitable. But the risk management perspective of this is: we don’t get to dictate where tensions go. Nvidia is such a great case. Nvidia lost hundreds of billions of dollars of share value because of its China risks. And it’s not that there’s an objective way that they’re so exposed to China. It’s that where DC is going, where U.S.-China relations is going, where Beijing is going, this whole complicated confluence of factors led them to misprice those risks.

And so from a business perspective and risk management perspective, it’s how do we see what the risks are and act accordingly? It’s very difficult and very worth debating to objectively say how risky is China.

John Donvan (17:15):

Jeff, in addition to, as you say, Jensen positioning himself as a counter to some of his brothers in Silicon Valley, he was also an advocate to the White House for more liberal chip sales to China. Do you think that that was a good thing or a bad thing?

Jeff Jarvis (17:33):

I found his arguments generally fairly convincing. The odd thing is I was a connoisseur of Jensen Huang’s keynotes. I watched them and studied them. They were bravura performances. They were educational, promotional, and political all at once. And so I’ve watched a lot of them. And I’ve watched his arguments about China. And as I said earlier, he argued pretty strenuously that by refusing these various technologies to China, we motivated China to build more independently on their own. Again, that’s clearly in his self-interest.

He wants to sell chips. Because he got to sell more chips to China. He got to sell more chips. He also got to make his operating system CUDA, the key operating system of AI. This was an obvious self-interest, but that doesn’t necessarily negate his argument in relation to what we set up with China. Now, I’ve heard really crazy arguments, not crazy, I’ve heard far-fetched arguments that say that China is undercutting American AI, not just for the joy of it, for cutting the prices and sending out open-weight models that are free to use locally, which I think is very, very important to our development of AI in the U.S.

But that it’s also an argument that AI becomes an opportunity for the end stages of capitalism and an entry into socialism. That’s going a little bit beyond my pay grade as a journalism professor. But I think that it’s really interesting to recognize how China has very different interests here. That’s true. But we also had interests in dealing with China. As a consumer, I want their free weight models because I want that competition. Frankly, I also really want to drive a Chinese electric car that I can’t get.

They have some better technology. And I think we have to grapple with where we stand in a globalized world with China, including in A.I. When we just cut them off and say they’re a threat. Don’t give them anything that’s shortsighted that may be cutting off our nose to spite our face.

John Donvan (19:20):

Well, I know, Isaac, because you participated in a debate with us about relations with China, that you are not of any distancing from China. The more the better, you think. So I’m interested to hear your response to what Jeff just said.

Isaac Stone Fish (19:33):

I will say that I say those words with great reluctance. I miss the engagements that I used to have. I lived there for six years. The challenge is Beijing is world class at co-option. And I think this comes in as a really great segue into the question about whether or not Ms. Huang was a spy. And I will put forth two different definitions of Chinese espionage on two different extremes. One is she was a paid agent, potentially full-time, of the Ministry of State Security.

The second is she would gather sensitive information that she got in a misleading way from Jensen Huang and then share that with the Chinese government. If we’re talking about the former, I think there’s almost no chance that she was a spy. We’re talking about the latter, she was almost certainly a spy. And so the question is, how do we define Chinese espionage? It’s a very critical question because it gets at the heart of so many racial and ethical and compliance issues with U.S. businesses and universities.

John Donvan (20:34):

All right. We’ve been talking a bit now about China and relations in the U.S. I want to bring it back to the question about Jensen’s exit and whether it was the right move or not. From what I’m hearing you say, Isaac, you’re feeling that his losing this position, he had it coming and it was the right decision. Jeff, I think you might also say, yeah, maybe he did have it coming, but you don’t think it was handled in the right way and you think that the consequences are quite negative.

Talk a little bit more about what negative consequences there are and bring it down even to the level of everybody.

Jeff Jarvis (21:11):

Right, as somebody said in, I think, one of the evening shows that Jensen Huang’s midlife crisis means that you may lose your house. And so, there’s huge implications here for the economy, for all of our retirements and our assets, which is a reason, again, to be at least somewhat cautious, I think, in this. I keep coming back to this question of open-weight AI. We have this duopoly, as I said before, this very powerful, soon-to-have huge IPOs coming out for Anthropic and OpenAI.

And I won’t go down this rabbit hole right now, but if your listeners want to Google the acronym TESCREAL, T-E-S-C-R-E-A-L, it is an acronym for the various faux philosophies that guide some of the people, the doomers, who were in charge of AI. On my blog, I just put up a glossary to these terms. When they talk about safety, they’re not talking about the things we’re talking about. They’re not talking about environment and education and children and disinformation. They’re talking about crazy stuff about the ten-to-the-fifty-fourth future human beings and the obligation we owe them.

It goes very quickly into utilitarianism and eugenics. I’ll leave that rat hole right now for a moment, but that’s what I’m contrasting Jensen Huang with. He was a voice of sanity in AI, of rationality in AI. And yes, those were his customers and he dealt with them, but we need competition. And I especially want that competition to come from open-weight, open-source models. And those are starting to come in some companies from the U.S., but they also came from China. So I fear that what’s going to happen now is both the China hawks and the AI hawks will say, oh, we’re in better shape with all of our AI in the hands of these two very rich companies, let it be.

That’s what frightens me, and it’s a lesson we didn’t learn after the internet.

John Donvan (23:03):

Considering those stakes, do you think the board was hasty in not weighing those external concerns as opposed to the internal governance concerns that Isaac’s talking about?

Jeff Jarvis (23:13):

Hasty, yes. And I think could have stood for some more conversation with others.

John Donvan(23:18):

But bringing those issues into consideration as well?

Jeff Jarvis (23:22):

Yes, absolutely. The impact on the impact on other firms in the business that Nvidia has been supporting. I want to be careful here. I’ve just criticized utilitarianism. I don’t want to say that the calculation here is the greatest good for the greatest number. But there is a calculation that one should go to, I think, about where the damage and where the harm really is. Again, I want to be emphasized here. I do not defend his actions in relation to these affairs. And I think the board, if any other company, has full justification to do what they did.

But by not taking time, I don’t think we got the chance to fully examine the cost. And now there’s going to be a hasty effort to bring somebody from the outside who’s going to have to deal with sixty reports, an odd structure, an odd board structure that was made up of his friends, a potentially hostile work environment to whoever comes in. This could have greater implications, not just for our four-on-one case, but for our technological future.

John Donvan (24:19):

But the implication of the argument that you’re making is that as much as you don’t support what he did and you do not justify it and it was unjustifiable, you are saying that potentially these other considerations should have been considered and possibly have saved his job because of the damage that would be done.

Jeff Jarvis (24:36):

I just want to — in one form or another. I mean, if anybody would not pass general HR tests in this world, it’s Elon Musk, but he’s still the head of his companies. Sam Altman was ousted from OpenAI and the board said at the time for reasons, but he’s back. Isaac’s absolutely right. This idea of the magical human being who’s the center of everything in a company is dangerous. I think that’s the real lesson here. And whatever structure goes forward shouldn’t have that structure again.

And the same should be said of the other technology companies out there. We can’t have this idea of the magic wizard who’s in charge of all. That’s perhaps the greatest lesson of this episode.

John Donvan(25:16):

So let me take that to you, Isaac, the argument that it’s unsavory, it was bad governance, a lot of problems with it, very problematic, but the negative outcomes that go beyond what’s happening to Nvidia, the ripple effects in the economy, the ripple effects on individual investments, the ripple effects on the future development of AI would have been grounds for the board to take some time and maybe consider finding a way to save this guy’s job to keep him there. What do you make of that?

Issac Stone Fish (25:44):

I certainly agree with Jeff’s point that we shouldn’t be utilitarian in our views there and that the sort of more Kantian, well, the board must act on these values approach is the right one. Secondly, we don’t know how much the board deliberated these issues. They might have talked about this at length and we’re just not privy to that. Thirdly, it’s very possible. We’re going to find out so much more about Jensen Huang in the coming weeks. I know there are hundreds, if not thousands of reporters who are working on the story right now.

And we may find that what would have come out later would have been even more disadvantageous to Nvidia and more harmful for Fork’s case. And I’m just speculating here, but what happens if there’s another five women that he had affairs with? What happens if there’s another type of malfeasance? And again, I’m not saying I have no proof of this. Other things may come out that would have made it worse, which would have shown us even more so that the board acted with a lack of evidence.

John Donvan (26:36):

If we were only talking about sexual infidelity and not the Chinese espionage aspect of this, Isaac, do you think that his position would be at risk? I mean, he wouldn’t be alone in that world.

Isaac Stone Fish (26:49):

Absolutely. I think his position would have been at risk. I think he would have been ousted. I think he wouldn’t have found me for the debate because there’d be no China angle. But I do think it still would have been, it wouldn’t have been the results have been the same, but for this particular issue, he still would have been gone.

John Donvan (27:05):

Okay, we’re going to come up to our closing round in just a moment. But Jeff, I wanted to see if you wanted to respond to that last point before we go to our closers.

Jeff Jarvis (27:12):

No, I think Isaac’s right. As I warned you, you try to have debates here. And I think we are in 95 percent agreement. It’s really a question of the methods and the costs and the examination of that where we disagree.

John Donvan (27:25):

All right, let’s go to our closing round. And that’s where each of you has one more chance to make your point or perhaps bring in a fresh new argument as well. And Isaac, you are up first.

Isaac Stone Fish (27:37):

Thank you. So to restate, this is a compliance nightmare draped with questions of espionage and national security. The reason why the board acted correctly was because of the compliance violations and the need to put order on what had been seemingly a brilliant, but unruly, run company. And this company is now going to get that order. And time will tell if they get the Tim Cook to their Steve Jobs or if they get a worse CEO who weakens the company. Certainly not my goal.

But these compliance issues, one can’t ignore them. And it’s that old chestnut. Sometimes the clichés are true. The cover-up’s worse than the crime.

Isaac Stone Fish (28:27):

The issue is that Nvidia is a very, very important actor in national security. And because of Jensen’s ties to Beijing, because of his indiscretions with an alleged Chinese agent, that made Nvidia much worse of an ally for the U.S. government vis-à-vis its relations with China. Is that the reason why he should have been removed? No. If that were the quantification, many more CEOs would need to go. And I’m glad that the US government isn’t that involved. But if we look at “Was this a positive action?” I think we can add that point on it too.

To conclude, I am glad, from a debating perspective, that the compliance violation was so egregious that this can be the reason that he went. And this brings up a whole host of other very important issues that it’s been good to be able to address and debate as well. Thank you.

John Donvan (29:21):

Thank you. Thank you, Isaac Stone Fish. And Jeff Jarvis, you get the last word with your closer.

Jeff Jarvis(29:26):

So I’ve studied the relationship of technology and media in my books from the Gutenberg press through to steam-powered presses and the line of type. And next I’m looking at the amplifier and all that occurred. And one lesson that comes across to me is that inevitably with new technologies, they seem to be the products of wizards and magic at first, but eventually they become familiar. And the technology and the technologist fades into the background when people get to do with those technologies what they wish.

And that becomes a very powerful moment. Right now with AI, we are very much in the wizard phase. And I think that the problem is that media coverage especially has let them have their say and too often doesn’t criticize and question them. I’m editing a new book series for Bloomsbury called “Intelligence, AI, and Humanity,” where the aim is to bring in scholars from other fields, from the humanities and the social sciences, who should and must have a voice in this discussion of who’s in charge of what, what the implications are for technology.

I’m a fan of the technology, not of the technologists, and I want other voices to come in so that we do not sanctify them as if they have this great power over us. We need to listen to more voices. And from this episode, we need a lot more transparency. That was the main advantage I would see in a less hasty act, is that we would know more about what happened, understand the implications better, be able to manage better in the future, and be able to bring media attention to the idea of, as Isaac says, better governance of these companies and of this critically important technology.

John Donvan (31:04):

All right, bringing some big lessons out of this whole episode. Thank you to both of you for taking part in this debate. I want to thank you, Isaac Stone Fish and Jeff Jarvis. It was great to have you back on the program. And thank you for your thoughts on this one. It’s a great debate. Really appreciate it.

Jeff Jarvis and Isaac Stone Fish (31:16):

Thank you.

John Donvan (31:19):

And we appreciate all of you being here and open to debate. As a nonprofit organization working to bring together people with conflicting views to engage in rigorous and civil debate, our work is made possible by listeners like you, by the Rosenkranz Foundation, and by supporters of Open to Debate. Robert Rosenkranz is our chairman. Our CEO is Lia Matthow. Andrew Lipson is head of production. Michele Debreceni is head of marketing. Alexis Pancrazi is our executive producer. Gabriella Mayer produced this episode. The Open to Debate team also includes Gabrielle Iannucelli, Linda Lee, Scott Jacobi, Catie Perry, and Julia Sirkin.

Damon Whittemore mixed this episode. Our theme music is by Alex Kliment, and I’m John Donvan. We’ll see you next time on Open to Debate.

END OF DEBATE