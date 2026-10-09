Debate Details

Guest: Eric Liu

Moderated by: John Donvan

Eric Liu (00:00:00):

Democracy only works if enough of us believe democracy works. It’s not just a mechanism that just runs itself. It is actually fueled by faith. And I don’t mean religious godly faith. I cut my teeth, as you said, on national politics. I’ve worked in the White House.

(00:00:13):

What I observed in large measure was how much of what goes on here is kabuki theater. It’s the posing and presentation to signify that I’m doing something, but not actually doing something, right? I got really good at those kinds of talking points. That kind of-

John Donvan (00:00:27):

How do you feel about being good at that thing that-

Eric Liu (00:00:29):

[laughs]

John Donvan (00:00:29):

... you now don’t seem to respect [laughs] very much?

Eric Liu (00:00:33):

It, it’s why I moved to, you know, Seattle.

John Donvan (00:00:39):

So how do you think we’re doing as a nation, we Americans, at getting along together, living together well? Yeah, I know. But w- what if we could hear from somebody who’s got some really, really specific ideas all put together in a very quite short, readable book to help us all do this better? I’m John Donvan. This is Open to Debate, and this episode is not gonna be a debate. Instead, I’m having another one of those conversations in our ongoing series that we call “Think Twice,” which is something we hope you all do when you follow our debates, which are meant to be, uh, thought-provoking preve- precisely because we bring you more than one side of an issue by definition, that’s what a debate is. And we have so often seen people in our audience actually change their minds because they were really willing to listen.

(00:01:24):

Today’s guest is somebody who knows a lot about listening, and how that helps with that living with each other thing, which he calls, simple word, citizenship. My guest is Eric Liu. Eric, welcome to Open to Debate. It’s great to have you in our Think Twice series.

Eric Liu (00:01:37):

John, it’s great to be here.

John Donvan (00:01:38):

Uh, Eric, you have written a book, it is called, uh, “Live Like a Citizen: 8 Ways to Change Your Mindset and Our Country.” You’ve written a lot of books, but this is the most recent one. It’s coming-

Eric Liu (00:01:47):

Mm-hmm.

John Donvan (00:01:47):

... out, uh, October 13th. Back in the day, you were an advisor to President Clinton. Uh, you also served again under President Obama. Nearly 15 years ago, you started Citizen University. You did that with your wife. Um, this new book seems to be an outgrowth of that project, something you’ve been working on for quite a while-

Eric Liu (00:02:06):

Mm-hmm.

John Donvan (00:02:06):

... and caring about. It’s been described as a spiritual [laughs] guide to renewing our faith in democracy. I’m curious, do you feel our democracy needs renewal of faith? I, I’m not giving up on it myself. Uh, do you think a lot of people have?

Eric Liu (00:02:22):

I think a lot of people have, and I’ll just back up by saying I love the idea of Think Twice. Just even the frame of this conversation. And I, I think one of the things we can think twice about is, what does it take to animate a democracy? It’s not just a mechanism that just runs itself. It is actually fueled by faith. And I don’t mean religious godly faith. I mean, democracy only works if enough of us believe democracy works. And we’re in a time right now where so many Americans have stopped believing that. They think the game is rigged, not unreasonably. They think that-

John Donvan (00:02:52):

Not unreasonably?

Eric Liu (00:02:53):

Not unreasonably. They think it’s-

John Donvan (00:02:55):

We’ll get back to that.

Eric Liu (00:02:55):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:02:55):

Yeah.

Eric Liu (00:02:55):

Yeah. And they think that systems and institutions don’t particularly see or hear them or recognize them. Uh, and it’s just become more and more common, not just on election day, but in everyday life to tune out and check out. And so for us in our work at Citizen University, we focus not on the structural questions of policy reform, but what are, what is upstream of that, which is culture, which is, do we have enough of a reason together to see each other and relate to one another and have the sense of, “You know what? I’m not sure this is gonna work, but let’s link arms and see if we can make this work”? Uh, and that seed of civic faith is fundamental to any democracy working.

John Donvan (00:03:34):

Col- is ... By using the term renew, you’re implying that it used to be there.

Eric Liu (00:03:38):

Mm.

John Donvan (00:03:38):

It used to be better. Can, can you talk about a time for sure when it was better? Was it, was it really, really working in a better way, say in the 1950s, 1960s?

Eric Liu (00:03:49):

Well, in the 1950s, it was working better, but for fewer of us.

John Donvan (00:03:52):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:03:52):

Uh, and so it depends on how you actually define better. We, we were less polarized, we were less divided. Uh, the way that debate and discussion unfolded, not just in national politics, but again, in local civic life, uh, was oriented toward how can we solve problems, not how can we wipe the enemy off the face of the earth, or out of my field of consciousness. Uh, but of course in the ‘50s, um, I might not have been in the public debate. Uh, lots of people who are today, uh, very central to public life. Uh-

John Donvan (00:04:22):

Why, why would you not have been in the public debate?

Eric Liu (00:04:24):

Because the public debate was, m- f- for the most part, even in the 1950s, a legacy of a democratic culture that was mainly of, by, and for white men. Not, not to say that-

John Donvan (00:04:36):

So for people, so people who are l- only listening to this-

Eric Liu (00:04:37):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:04:37):

... program, uh-

Eric Liu (00:04:38):

I’m the son of Chinese immigrants.

John Donvan (00:04:40):

Okay.

Eric Liu (00:04:40):

I, I was born in Poughkeepsie, New York. I was raised, uh, in the Hudson Valley, and I was raised with this sense from my parents that all I’d done was have the dumb luck to be born here. They, [laughs] they’d done the heavy lifting, right?

John Donvan (00:04:51):

Yeah, totally.

Eric Liu (00:04:52):

They’d made ... They had that leap of faith.

John Donvan (00:04:53):

Yeah.

Eric Liu (00:04:54):

Uh, and so my whole life, uh, has been asking on some level the question os- of how can I make it worth it? What do I do to actually, uh, i- in a sense, uh, make this leap of faith worth it? And so that idea of expanding the we, when we talk abo ut we the people, expanding our sense of who can be in a debate, uh, who can be in the public square, uh, that wasn’t as true in the 1950s when my first, my parents first came here.

John Donvan (00:05:20):

Yeah.

Eric Liu (00:05:21):

But today, I think, uh, what is, what is worse today than then, uh, is of course the fact that, uh, by so many measures of polarization, of, uh, division, of just, uh, uh, j- just political violence, uh, we are in a period that, uh, uh, where it’s just become commonplace for people to speak of disunion, for people to just casually speak of civil war, national divorce. Uh, and that kind of stuff isn’t just idle chatter. It begins to create its own momentum.

John Donvan (00:05:48):

W- when, uh, you mentioned that as a, as a kid, uh, you’re, you, you felt that perhaps you would not have been counted into the conversation, and yet look at the work you’re doing now. So at some point, even as a kid-

Eric Liu (00:05:59):

Mm-hmm.

John Donvan (00:06:00):

... you must have had this faith going on already. Where did that come from? Did it, did it come from the textbooks in school, the civics books, some faith that, that American democracy had a place for you?

Eric Liu (00:06:11):

Where it came from was, you know, I was, uh, eight or nine years old when the bicentennial happened. Uh, and at that time, the country, uh, a- and the, and that was the same year actually that my parents became naturalized citizens of the United States. And so there was just this feeling, uh, all around us that, yeah, lots of things are broken as they were in 1976. There was a lot of broken faith back then too.

John Donvan (00:06:33):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:06:33):

Uh, but this earnest feeling that, uh, uh, in any second generation American life, any child of immigrants recognizes that every opportunity you have, uh, comes with some equal measure of obligation. Uh, and that was the feeling that I had growing up.

(00:06:48):

Well, I gotta show up. I gotta participate. And so that just became a habit from early on. I had a, I had parents who, uh, were just engaged in life outside our household. They participated in Chinese community things. They paid attention to politics. They were, uh, engaged, uh, in listening to the news. Uh, and all of that kind of seeped into me in the sense of, “Oh, I get to claim this place too. My parents made a choice to come here. I now get to claim it by showing up and participating from the time I’m young.” And I think that had so much to do with forming my sense of, um, how I could be useful.

John Donvan (00:07:20):

Sounds like they were believers themselves.

Eric Liu (00:07:22):

They were believers. I think almost anybody who’s an immigrant to the United States is a believer-

John Donvan (00:07:26):

Yeah.

Eric Liu (00:07:27):

... in the promise. I don’t mean just the economic promise of the American dream and b- bettering your material circumstances. They believe in these creedal ideas that are foundational to the formation of the country. Ideas that so many of us have gotten cynical about, or-

John Donvan (00:07:42):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:07:42):

... begun to roll our eyes about, and words that we speak in this 250th year of liberty and equality and justice for all, and, uh, you know, self-evident truths, start to feel at best cliche, and for some people kind of like a cruel lie. Uh, but immigrant families actually ha- come, uh, and raise their children in a sense of, uh, uh, uh, uh, starting with a high measure of that kind of faith.

John Donvan (00:08:06):

You, you said you were eight when your parents became citizens?

Eric Liu (00:08:08):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:08:08):

Did you attend the ceremony?

Eric Liu (00:08:10):

Uh, I did not. I was in school, but, uh, I-

John Donvan (00:08:11):

Oh.

Eric Liu (00:08:12):

... actually still have the little booklets that are little American flags.

John Donvan (00:08:15):

Yeah. Yeah.

Eric Liu (00:08:15):

Uh, you know, it’s-

John Donvan (00:08:16):

So I’m, I’m married to an immigrant-

Eric Liu (00:08:17):

Uh-huh.

John Donvan (00:08:17):

... and became an American and I attended the ceremony. I- it, it is, it is so moving. I had no idea. For people who have never been to one, these are people who made the choice, made the travel, did the effort, um, learned the stuff.

Eric Liu (00:08:32):

Yes.

John Donvan (00:08:33):

And then this moment comes where this click happens, where they raise their hands and they take an oath. It is so profoundly amazing.

Eric Liu (00:08:40):

John, y- as you’re describing, I’m literally getting goosebumps because I feel like, you know, I’ve, I’ve been to several of these, I’ve spoken at some naturalization ceremonies, and that click moment, sometimes it’s when they say, they have everybody rise and they do a roll call of countries of origin, and then they tell them when they’ve all s- when they’re all standing, “The next time you sit down, you’ll be Americans.”

John Donvan (00:08:57):

Yeah.

Eric Liu (00:08:57):

Uh, and-

John Donvan (00:08:58):

Yeah.

Eric Liu (00:08:58):

... you know, a- after having been to a few of those, um, uh, you know, I felt like, “Wow, that moment, that ritual is so powerful for immigrants becoming naturalized citizens of the United States. But, but what about for the rest of us?” Those-

John Donvan (00:09:10):

That’s what I was gonna ask you is the rest of us are the ones who, who have kind-

Eric Liu (00:09:13):

[laughs]

John Donvan (00:09:13):

... of lost that spark.

Eric Liu (00:09:15):

Well, or-

John Donvan (00:09:16):

That’s what you’re saying.

Eric Liu (00:09:16):

Or never had occasion to reflect on the content of our citizenship. And-

John Donvan (00:09:20):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:09:21):

... and here I need to take pains to say, in our work at Citizen University, when I speak of, uh, what it means to live like a citizen, I’m not actually talking about the legal status, documentation status, papers, passports. I mean this broader ethical conception of being a member of the body, a contributor to community and, uh, a- and how do you show up in community. And for all of us, whatever our documentation status, however long our families have been in this country, this question arises that gets sharply focused on, uh, at a naturalization ceremony of, what are you committing to-

John Donvan (00:09:53):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:09:54):

... every day? Right? And so after having been to some of those ceremonies, uh, my, my late wife, Jená Cane, the co-founder of Citizen University, we decided we needed to create something like that, a ritual, a convening, a, a ceremony for everybody else, uh, for everybody, whether or not they were immigrants, whether or not, whether they traced their family back, you know, many, many generations, uh, and whatever boat it was that brought their ancestors here, uh, by choice or by force. Uh, and so we created something called the Sworn-Again America ceremony, this id-

John Donvan (00:10:22):

I read that in your book.

Eric Liu (00:10:23):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:10:24):

Yeah.

Eric Liu (00:10:24):

And, and it’s a, it’s a simple nonpartisan oath, uh, that everybody can take that is-

(00:10:29):

Can you flip to the book and, and read it?

Eric Liu (00:10:31):

Yeah, absolutely.

John Donvan (00:10:32):

It’s, it’s, it’s pretty short, so-

Eric Liu (00:10:33):

It’s very short. Um, but we created this oath and we’ve now seated it in places all over the country. Red places, blue places, uh, schools, campuses, military bases. And the oath goes like this. Actually, I’ll ask you to raise your right hand, John.

John Donvan (00:10:47):

Sure.

Eric Liu (00:10:47):

[laughs] I pledge to be an active American.

John Donvan (00:10:50):

I pledge to be an active American.

Eric Liu (00:10:51):

To show up for others.

John Donvan (00:10:52):

To show up for others.

Eric Liu (00:10:53):

To govern myself.

John Donvan (00:10:55):

To govern myself.

Eric Liu (00:10:56):

To help govern my community.

John Donvan (00:10:57):

To help govern my community.

Eric Liu (00:10:58):

I recommit myself to my country’s creed.

John Donvan (00:11:01):

I recommit myself to my country’s creed.

Eric Liu (00:11:03):

To cherish liberty as a responsibility.

John Donvan (00:11:05):

To cherish liberty as a responsibility.

Eric Liu (00:11:07):

I pledge to serve and to push my country.

John Donvan (00:11:09):

I pledge to serve and to push my country.

Eric Liu (00:11:12):

When right, to be kept right.

John Donvan (00:11:13):

When right, to be kept right.

Eric Liu (00:11:15):

When wrong, to be set right.

John Donvan (00:11:17):

It rhymes. When wrong, to be set right.

Eric Liu (00:11:20):

Wherever my ancestors and I were born.

John Donvan (00:11:22):

Wherever my ancestors and I were born.

Eric Liu (00:11:24):

I claim America.

John Donvan (00:11:25):

I claim America.

Eric Liu (00:11:26):

And I pledge to live like a citizen.

John Donvan (00:11:28):

And I pledge to live like a citizen. You wrote it?

Eric Liu (00:11:31):

Uh, we wrote it together. Yeah. And Jená.

John Donvan (00:11:33):

Uh, it’s pretty moving.

Eric Liu (00:11:34):

It’s, uh, uh, we’ve done this all over, we’ve seeded so other people are doing this and it never fails. It’s, it’s so moving.

John Donvan (00:11:41):

So le- le- ... I w- I wanna pause, you’ve re- referred several times to Citizen University.

Eric Liu (00:11:44):

Mm-hmm.

John Donvan (00:11:45):

Explain that concept.

Eric Liu (00:11:46):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:11:47):

And, and how it got started, but what it ... And it’s not a university, right?

Eric Liu (00:11:50):

It’s not a degree-granting, baccalaureate university.

John Donvan (00:11:53):

But what it, what is it?

Eric Liu (00:11:53):

It’s a national nonprofit organization that trains people all over the country. We call them civic catalysts. They may not be leaders with a capital L with formal titles, but they are just the kinds of people who in a community, spark some kind of change or action. Might be an elder on the block or the, the teenager that other teens listen to, or a faith leader, whatever it might be. Uh, and we train them, uh, in what it means to practice civic power and to cultivate civic character and to strengthen the culture of the places where they live.

(00:12:23):

And this is really fo- i- i- important focus here. Our work is not about national politics. It is about recognizing that if we’re going to actually deliver on the promise of what this experiment in self-government, uh, can be, that requires us to take responsibility in a way that’s rooted in place and relationship. And so all of Citizen University’s programs and work, uh, are about gathering up cohorts of people rooted in place and relationship, uh, connected to each other, uh, to build their civic muscle for organizing, for joining, uh, for changing, uh, what can be possible.

John Donvan (00:12:56):

Just so I, I could see this vividly, can you give an example, like a concrete-

Eric Liu (00:12:59):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:12:59):

... real world example of what, what ... And when you say we, kind of who’s we?

Eric Liu (00:13:03):

Yeah. We a- we have a team of, of folks who are themselves rooted around the United States who are leading these kinds of trainings that-

John Donvan (00:13:09):

All volunteer, or-

Eric Liu (00:13:10):

Oh, no. W- they’re paid. We, we, we have a staff of about 15, 16 people.

John Donvan (00:13:13):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:13:14):

Um, and, uh, and we train, you know, every year, hundreds of people around the United States, uh, to do this deeply centered, locally rooted work. And so, one concrete example I’ll give you because I’ll be seeing her pretty soon. Um, uh, there’s a woman named Kate Tucker who lives in Akron, Ohio, uh, who is a singer-songwriter and just a real civic catalyst. We trained her several years ago in one of our programs called Civic Saturdays. These are gatherings that are like a civic analog to a faith gathering.

John Donvan (00:13:42):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:13:42):

Uh, it’s not church or synagogue or mosque, but it has the arc and the flow and the feel of that kind of gathering on purpose for the reasons that you and I were talking about at the outset here, that y- you need to create rituals and invitations for people to kindle that faith that a community is possible and that a country is possible like ours.

(00:13:59):

Uh, and so these gatherings, you know, people come and they meet their s- meet the stranger sitting next to them. We sing together, there are readings of texts, uh, that are not biblical scripture, but they are civic scripture, texts drawn from throughout our history. Someone will give a civic sermon.

(00:14:13):

And so Kate got trained to lead these gatherings, and she has in, first in Memphis where she used to, uh, in Nashville where she used to live, uh, and now in Akron. And in Akron, she’s built upon that gathering to create this whole deeper community. They’ve created this, uh, this new ritual called The Longest Table, uh, where alongside and after their Civic Saturday gatherings, na- there are now these huge communal family style meals, uh, where neighbors and strangers are coming together to break bread across lines of difference, across different, uh, uh, parts of town, just to understand each other, to understand how they, h- how different people just living miles apart from each other live.

John Donvan (00:14:56):

So you, you mentioned across lines of difference, which, you know, my ears perk up-

Eric Liu (00:15:00):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:15:00):

... because l- l- lines of difference are the thing Open to Debate are debates about people-

Eric Liu (00:15:03):

You bet.

John Donvan (00:15:04):

... who disagree with each other, being willing to sit down, and have an argument under certain conditions of, of res- mutual respect, being polite, another way to say civility, uh, and more important, listening.

Eric Liu (00:15:20):

Mm.

John Donvan (00:15:20):

Um, m- actually listening, as I said in the opening, to what the other side has to say, and that that can have a big impact. I know in your book, you have eight chapters on little e- e- focus on how to do something right.

Eric Liu (00:15:34):

Mm.

John Donvan (00:15:35):

There’s how to fight. One of them is how to listen. Talk to me about the listening part of this. And in the example you just gave where you said people come and discuss across their differences, how does that all, how does it go when, when you bring together people who are not trained debaters, but just people who agreed to come and attend, and they’re gonna listen to each other and they disagree with each other? I mean, have, [laughs] have you had fights break out?

Eric Liu (00:15:59):

[laughs]

John Donvan (00:16:00):

Or a- are, are people self-selecting already to be, you know, kind of willing to listen?

Eric Liu (00:16:05):

We haven’t had fights break out, certainly not physical violent fights, but we’ve certainly had good debates and, and disagreements unfold. Uh, but I think the key here, uh, is that in all of our program work, whether it’s Civic Saturdays, uh, uh, we have a program, uh, called actually also Live Like a Citizen that is about training people in communities to, uh, create these kinds of, uh, norms and rituals and, and invitations, uh, i- into this kind of, uh, uh, way of interacting. Uh, we don’t start with, “Hi, please invite somebody of the opposite worldview and sit down, um, and figure out how to deal with each other.”

(00:16:39):

Uh, rather, we talk about what we call third things. “How can we make Akron stronger? How can we make sure that more young people participate in the civic life of Memphis? How can we connect disconnected youth in Shreveport? How do we actually engage folks, uh, in the hilltop neighborhood of Tacoma, uh, to get connected to folks downtown?” Right? The- these are questions about common purpose that are the actual catalysts for invitation, number one.

(00:17:03):

Number two, when we get together, we don’t start with the head, we start with the heart. If we just come in and say, “Okay, we’re gonna argue about policy and argue about these things for which, you know, you might have read talking points or heard talking points or seen a great social media post-”

John Donvan (00:17:16):

Which, which what we do, but I’ll get back to that.

Eric Liu (00:17:17):

Yeah, yeah. We’ll come back to that, because of course there’s a place for that in democratic life. Uh, but as you know well, uh, mo- you know, humans are not rational calculating machines. We are feeling beings.

John Donvan (00:17:29):

Tha- that’s for sure.

Eric Liu (00:17:31):

You know? [laughs]

John Donvan (00:17:31):

Yeah.

Eric Liu (00:17:32):

Uh, and if you’re trying to create a stronger, uh, healthier civic culture in a place, you gotta begin by meeting people where they are at the heart level. And so all of our gatherings begin with invitations to just basically say, “What’s on your mind? What’s on your heart? What are you scared of right now?”

John Donvan (00:17:46):

Mm.

Eric Liu (00:17:46):

“What are the things that are making you anxious, uh, either in our community or just in our country, or in your own personal life right now?”

John Donvan (00:17:51):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:17:52):

And people get real with each other in a way that, uh, uh, humanizes them. And you suddenly realize, “Oh, well, I’m a little bit worried about that too.” Or, “Oh, yeah, I also am a grandparent, uh, who’s wondering how my kids, what kind of world my kids are gonna inherit.” Uh, and you find the sudden basis, uh, for common humanity. And from that point then, you can talk about the things that might divide you.

(00:18:13):

And by the way, those divisions aren’t just red, blue, Republican, Democrat, liberal conservative. They might be, “Well, how should we deal with this question of affordable housing in our community? How should we deal with, uh, the, the, the, uh, debate about, uh, m- land use in this, uh, in this dilapidated lot? Uh, what are we going to do, uh, to make sure that, uh, this is a place, uh, where, uh, immigrants and refugees are welcome?” Right? The- these are things that, uh, uh, people will have differing views on. And, uh, and if you can first humanize and root it in relationship, uh, then that kind of learning and listening, uh, uh, goes much deeper.

John Donvan (00:18:50):

A- and, and how do you, how have you witnessed people who participate coming out of this, hav- having had these kinds of conversations? Are they, are they surprised? Are they moved? Uh-

Eric Liu (00:19:01):

They are ... I, I, I love the word surprised, actually. I love that you say that, because they often are. You know, I think about one woman who I write about in the book who’s one of our just, uh, really wonderful civic catalysts, uh, named Carmina Taylor, who lives outside of Philadelphia. Uh, and she’s a Black woman, uh, in the Philly suburbs. Uh, and she decided during the last election cycle when things were so divided and polarized, that she had to do her part, and her part was to get in her car, uh, and drive across the state to rural Pennsylvania and just start showing up places and meeting people.

(00:19:33):

Uh, and, you know, through one connection or another, you know, entering into this church or entering into this rotary club or into this community group and say, “Yeah, I’m a Black woman from Philadelphia and my politics are, are generally on the left, a- and I’m here to listen and I’m here to learn.” And at first people were like, “Is this a, [laughs] is this an ambush? Is this a booby trap? What’s going on?” Uh, but then just as she said, her sincerity was her superpower. She was there actually to listen.

John Donvan (00:19:58):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:19:59):

And she was there to listen, not to win, not to beat somebody i- i- in an argument, but to understand. And once they sensed that for real from her, they were able to reciprocate. And I think what was surprising for Carmina was, A, that it was possible. By taking her own personal leap of faith, she recognized people are hungry for this. People you think are the enemy or on the opposite. Nobody actually wants to live the way we’re living right now in this toxicity that is modeled for us on social media.

John Donvan (00:20:28):

Well, some, some people make a living off of that.

Eric Liu (00:20:29):

Some people do.

John Donvan (00:20:30):

But I know what you mean.

Eric Liu (00:20:31):

ye- yeah.

John Donvan (00:20:31):

Yeah.

Eric Liu (00:20:31):

And, and I wouldn’t say that something like Open to Debate, a debate show is not necessarily about feeding polarization. Your whole prem-

John Donvan (00:20:39):

We’re the opposite.

Eric Liu (00:20:40):

You’re opposite.

John Donvan (00:20:40):

Yeah.

Eric Liu (00:20:41):

Right? Uh, there are what Amanda Ripley calls conflict entrepreneurs who literally make their, uh, living trying to stoke division and, and hate across, uh, uh, across different lines of, uh, identity. Uh, but for the most part, when you talk to everyday Americans, uh, your, your opening question, uh, you know, in this segment here, uh, how are we doing, right? And you kind of chuckled, you know, [laughs] because you’re like, “We know we’re doing badly.” And yet everybody wants to find a different, healthier way to live. And if you can have that invitation be rooted in these core habits of humanity, you mentioned that this book is oriented around eight elemental verbs, things that we have, have forgotten as Americans how to do, how to li- ho- how to see, how to listen, how to feel, how to join, how to fight, how to change, and how to imagine and how to commit.

(00:21:30):

Now, each one of those, you can kind of drive by and think, “Oh, how to see, that’s so cliché.” Like, you know, but no, if you actually just stop for a minute and think about in your everyday life, going from point A to point B, how many people you don’t actually see, how many people you quickly put into a box of stereotype, a box of, “Oh, I’ve got that person figured out.” A box of a narrative of, “Oh, they’re just evidence of this thing I know is already wrong with my town.” Instead of actually seeing that humanity. And we can’t possibly ...

(00:21:58):

You know, we live in a time where there’s a crisis of what I would call recognition. Our politics of grievance right now, uh, is a politics, uh, fueled by the sense that nobody sees me. Uh, and that’s true on the left and the right, among the rich and the poor. Nobody sees-

John Donvan (00:22:13):

Do you think we’re in a moment of, of that politics of grievance is the dominant politics?

Eric Liu (00:22:16):

Uh, I think it absolutely is. That style and that mode, uh, uh, a- a- and that kind of, again, that emotional button to push of-

John Donvan (00:22:23):

Yeah.

Eric Liu (00:22:24):

... “They don’t see you, but I see you, and if you follow me, I’ll take care of you.”

John Donvan (00:22:28):

Can I share a reflection from our debate experience, my debate experience-

Eric Liu (00:22:31):

Mm-hmm.

John Donvan (00:22:31):

... as the moderator of ... W- we’ve done s- ... I’ve lost track. It’s more than 300 debates.

Eric Liu (00:22:36):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:22:36):

I think it’s close on 350. Uh, before the pandemic, all of them were in person with live audiences. The audiences would, sometimes we would, like, pack a house, we were most of the time in Manhattan. It became kind of a thing where people who had discovered us would then bring a date to the next debate, had to be dragged, kicking [laughs] and screaming-

Eric Liu (00:22:55):

[laughs]

John Donvan (00:22:56):

... to come to a debate in Manhattan. And then, but then afterwards, I would go mingle with the audience in the lobby, uh, and just chat with people about the experience. And, and I’m, I’m literally serious about people bringing along dates, because a lot of people said, “I didn’t wanna come to a debate, you know, uh, about nuclear policy.”

Eric Liu (00:23:12):

Right.

John Donvan (00:23:12):

But-

Eric Liu (00:23:13):

[laughs] Not romantic.

John Donvan (00:23:13):

Yeah. [laughs]

Eric Liu (00:23:13):

[laughs]

John Donvan (00:23:14):

But, but, but then they say, “But this was great. I, I ...” A- and part of it was they would say, “I never really heard the other side before.”

Eric Liu (00:23:23):

Mm.

John Donvan (00:23:23):

And, and I had to listen to it. And then a, a lot of times people said, “I actually changed my mind because I hadn’t heard it before.” And, and for m- for them, when I asked about surprise before, the experience was kind of exhilarating that they had this, these light bulbs going off in their head and, and they found that a pleasure. So those were people who truly listened.

Eric Liu (00:23:42):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:23:42):

But as a moderator of debaters on the stage, that’s where I had difficulty getting each debater to actually listen to what the other debater was saying. They were really focused on getting out their points.

Eric Liu (00:23:57):

Yes.

John Donvan (00:23:59):

And, and listening might have complicated their position. Now, the best debaters, and the, sometimes the most winning debaters were the ones who did actually hear the other side, acknowledge the other side, acknowledge what was good with it, and then point out what was bad with it, uh, which was a totally legitimate thing to do.

Eric Liu (00:24:15):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:24:15):

But that was a different kind of listening between ... That’s why I was asking and, and when your groups get together and they disagree over things, and as you’ve pointed out, you don’t start with the hard stuff, you end with the, with the, the knowledge stuff, but with the hard stuff.

Eric Liu (00:24:26):

With the humanity. But, you know, you’re, th- ... So first of all, I love that experience, uh, that you’re describing. Uh, you know, and i- in the chapter of this book about listening, uh, I talk about different forms of listening that exist out there.

John Donvan (00:24:38):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:24:39):

Right? Musicians listening and a deb- a judge’s listening and, and an immigrants form of listening. Uh, but a debater’s form of listening, as you’ve just put it so succinctly, um, is not necessarily meant to, uh, to understand or to learn. You’re just trying to listen long enough-

John Donvan (00:24:54):

For the weakness.

Eric Liu (00:24:55):

... for the weakness.

John Donvan (00:24:55):

Yeah.

Eric Liu (00:24:56):

And then you start planning a rebuttal.

John Donvan (00:24:58):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:24:58):

Right? And as you point out, what you call the most effective debaters are those who actually do listen. I would say it’s not just a matter of, “Oh, well, that’s a good tactic. I’m gonna listen to them. Then I can really beat them,” right? The best debaters, the best citizens, the best conversations and arguments are one where we actually see this not as a zero-sum engagement.

(00:25:16):

Now, a tev- television debate with two opponents feels very zero-sum, but even that is not. If you’re engaged in that kind of debate, it’s wholly possible to come in and say, “You know what? You’re raising an interesting point. I hadn’t thought about it that way.” Which is, number one, a totally disarming thing to say. But number two, you, it makes, it sharpens your thinking in real time about what you’ve got to do to fortify your own worldview, right? Or to adjust your own worldview.

(00:25:41):

Uh, and I think these habits are not rocket science. They’re harder than rocket science. They are not things that the incentives of everyday life online and off reward us to do. Uh, and so building situations and circumstances, whether at a dinner table, in a workplace, in a faith community, in a, in a neighborhood organization, uh, where you practice this kind of listening like a citizen, uh, is crucial. These are the building blocks. And, you know, I cut my teeth, as you said, in national politics. I worked in the White House, but I’m trying to turn our gaze away from the national only-

John Donvan (00:26:15):

Well, can-

Eric Liu (00:26:15):

... and back to the relation.

John Donvan (00:26:17):

Can I, I, I wa- ... I was about to go exactly there.

Eric Liu (00:26:18):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:26:19):

I wanna know what you observed about everything we’re talking about when you were working at the national level.

Eric Liu (00:26:24):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:26:24):

So you were in Washington, D.C., which is, for the folks who don’t know, that’s where we are today.

Eric Liu (00:26:27):

Mm-hmm.

John Donvan (00:26:28):

I’m, I live in Washington and you’re visiting the city from your home in Seattle. Um, but what did you observe about everything that we’re talking about when it was operating at the national level? Uh, you’re at the White House, but I’m sure you were observing Congress, which is the work-

Eric Liu (00:26:42):

Mm-hmm. Yeah, I worked in Congress first on, in the Senate. Uh, what I observed in large measure was how much of what goes on here, um, is kabuki theater. Uh, it’s the posing and presentation, uh, to signify that I’m doing something, but not actually doing something, right? And that signification usually takes the form of really well-honed talking points. I’m going to say certain things. I’m gonna hone messages. Uh, but then when it comes to, in fact, being able to execute policy, I’m going to tell you that I’ve introduced a bill to do so-and-so, uh, to signal to you that I care about that issue, even though I know, and every insider here knows, that bill won’t even get a hearing. It’s not going anywhere.

John Donvan (00:27:22):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:27:22):

Right? Um, but I’m gonna signal the sense that I care.

John Donvan (00:27:25):

So is it entirely cynical?

Eric Liu (00:27:26):

It’s, I wouldn’t say it’s entirely cynical, but there was a l- a- th- that one succeeds in this environment to the extent that one gets really good at those particular skills.

John Donvan (00:27:36):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:27:37):

Uh, and I got really good at those skills. I got really good at those kinds of talking points. That kind of-

John Donvan (00:27:41):

How do you feel about being good at that thing that-

Eric Liu (00:27:42):

[laughs]

John Donvan (00:27:43):

... you now don’t seem to respect [laughs] very much?

Eric Liu (00:27:46):

It, it’s why I moved to, you know, Seattle. It’s why I now think of this, D.C., as the other Washington.

John Donvan (00:27:51):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:27:52):

Uh, because, you know, this is not a way, this is a weird place, as you know, John.

John Donvan (00:27:56):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:27:57):

You know, D.C., uh, the Beltway. Uh, and that’s even in the best of times, and we are not in the best of times right now. Th- this is a weird town, uh, that is a warped version of what it means to live together.

John Donvan (00:28:08):

You know, I, I, n- I know outside of Washington, and I’m, I’m not a creature of Washington, I have not lived here all my life, um, and, uh, and I’m not engaged in the government or m- m- m- the politics directly in any way. Um, but I, I, I have ... B- both when I was a reporter in local pla- ... You know, w- w- I, I worked and reported in Maine, I worked and reported in Connecticut before I moved overseas for many years as a foreign correspondent, but I, I got to know a lot of people who went into politics-

Eric Liu (00:28:34):

Mm.

John Donvan (00:28:34):

... who went into the game that you’re discussing. And I hear today politicians as a group disparaged, you know, referred to as cynical and fake and phony and self-serving. And what concerns me about that blanket indictment is that the people I met at the beginning of the process in these small towns going into politics, they were not cynical. They cared. They, they were the person who was stepping up-

Eric Liu (00:28:57):

You bet.

John Donvan (00:28:58):

... and trying to work. So w- where, where do you come down on the blanket condemnation of p- po- politicians, even let’s say at the national level?

Eric Liu (00:29:06):

I, I don’t, I myself don’t condemn politicians, uh, i- in a blanket way, but what I will say most of the time is that most of our elected leaders are not leaders. They are exquisitely attuned followers.

John Donvan (00:29:18):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:29:19):

They have really well sharpened antenna to sense where’s the heat, where’s the action. Not just where’s the votes, but “Where are people’s fears, hopes, anger, o- other emotions, uh, bubbling up and concentrating and where can I tune into that?” Right?

(00:29:33):

Uh, and so, you know, our politicians are, in that sense, a direct reflection of we the people. Uh, if we have a society and a culture that is cynical, zero-sum, short-term in its thinking, dehumanizing, and nihilistic, we’re gonna get politicians who feed exactly on those dynamics.

(00:29:53):

Uh, but if we actually create, and again, this is why my focus right now is on place and relationship, if at the scale of a town in Maine, uh, or a small town in Connecticut, you can actually start creating a critical mass of people who say, “You know what? We may not be the majority yet, but we’re going to be a visible vocal group of people who are gonna create a sense of heat and energy around a different way of engaging with one another.” It’s about cross-ideological problem solving. That’s about really, uh, listening deeply. That’s about really trying to, uh, break apart some of that kabuki theater posing. Uh, and we want politicians and elected leaders who are gonna tune into that, then we will get them. And we will get them first at the local level. And those folks, as you say, will make their way, uh, up the system if they become career politicians. But-

John Donvan (00:30:39):

O- only to become disappointments?

Eric Liu (00:30:40):

No. No.

John Donvan (00:30:41):

No?

Eric Liu (00:30:42):

Again, democracy is a complex adaptive system. It’s not a top down machine. Right now, we have a culture in D.C. that reflects decades of this kind of evaporation of, uh, of locally rooted, uh, civic culture. Uh, but it is possible over the course of the next few years and the next generation, uh, for us to shift that cycle, uh, and to generate in this complex adaptive system, a whole new wave of different kinds of political leaders. But again, my focus at Citizen University is not on elected officials. Like, again, they, they are lagging indicators, not leading indicators.

John Donvan (00:31:19):

Mm.

Eric Liu (00:31:20):

Uh, and if we taking responsibility as neighbors, as parents, as elders, as members of a community, uh, can learn how to ... I, I said earlier, practice power and cultivate character. That term is not by accident. We have the simple equation that power plus character equals citizenship.

John Donvan (00:31:37):

So you’ve, you’ve indicated that setting up Citizen University w- that you and your wife did, this was part- partly in reaction to what you saw in Washington. I, I’m curious about just taking us through that transition. [laughs] I, I have a-

Eric Liu (00:31:47):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:31:49):

... a little bit of a sense whenever I meet a social entrepreneur like yourself, and I don’t mean this the way it sounds, but like, who are you-

Eric Liu (00:31:53):

[laughs]

John Donvan (00:31:54):

... to, to say, “This is my business now”?

Eric Liu (00:31:56):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:31:56):

So, you know, what was, what was that motivation that, “This is something I need to do, and how am I gonna do this?” So what, what did you and your wife, what was that process that you went through? How did you get it started?

Eric Liu (00:32:06):

Well, I, I love that you have that reaction, and I think this is a message for anybody who contemplates becoming a social entrepreneur. The answer to, who are you, is I’m the one who decided to try something.

John Donvan (00:32:16):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:32:17):

And every ... That, and that line is available to everybody.

John Donvan (00:32:20):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:32:20):

Right? Uh, I, I would say. You know, coming from D.C. to Seattle, uh, I decided, well, I needed not just to be, uh, not in D.C., I need to show up in the life of this community, and so I did. I got super involved in so many diven- dimensions of civic life, uh, in Seattle, uh, i- in community organizations doing, um, leadership for, uh, the Asian American community. I served on the Seattle Public Library Board. Uh, I was engaged and was a captain of the school levy several times, uh, in Seattle Public Schools.

(00:32:48):

You know, and that kind of relational life, uh, whether at the scale of a building, I was on the PTSA for my daughter’s high school, um, or at the scale of a city, uh, like when I was in the library board, we were executing a $200 million bond measure to build or r- renovate all the branches in, in the, in the system. And we had to go listen to people in 27 neighborhoods and ask them th- in what we called kind of hokey, uh, hopes and dreams meetings.

John Donvan (00:33:13):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:33:13):

Uh, but people realized, “Oh, this isn’t hokey.” They mean it. They want to hear-

John Donvan (00:33:17):

That was risky. With the, in terms of ho-

Eric Liu (00:33:18):

That was risky.

John Donvan (00:33:18):

In terms of hokey, that was ... [laughs]

Eric Liu (00:33:19):

Yeah. It was risky.

John Donvan (00:33:21):

Yeah.

Eric Liu (00:33:21):

But we, we meant it and we invited people in each of these disparate neighborhoods. “What do you wanna see in a library branch in your community? What kinds of programs, what different kinds of materials?” This whole dem- the demographics here have changed. “What needs to change in the way that the public library serves you?” Right? That experience, frankly, was the far greater part of my education in democracy-

John Donvan (00:33:40):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:33:41):

... uh, than my kind of resume shiny parts in D.C., uh, in the White House and the Senate. Uh, and for me, that experience of being grounded in that way relationally, with neighbors, peers, and strangers, trying to make the place where we live a little more inclusive, a little more responsive, and a little healthier, um, you know, that’s my answer to who am I.

(00:34:02):

Coming out of that, I realized, “Okay, I can do this and I can contribute this way. And I do know something about how power works and about how civic character, uh, gets cultivated from my time in Washington, even if some of the lessons were negative lessons.” And I now have an obligation to take what I know and not hoard it for myself, but actually find ways to circulate it.

John Donvan (00:34:21):

So what did you do?

Eric Liu (00:34:22):

So my wife and I, uh, Jená, who was a theater artist, uh, uh, coming at this work, uh, uh, as really a citizen artist, always bringing her theater work, uh, into communities, trying to bring plays to small rural towns in Eastern Washington and, uh, uh, places where people weren’t getting theater, uh, and trying to figure a- ha- out how art and ritual and invitations of the kind that you get in theater could be translated into other dimensions of civic life, she and I met and we became, we formed ...

(00:34:51):

You know, I mean, Citizen University is literally our baby. We don’t have a, a, a, a child, uh, but, uh, uh, a- our strands of DNA, mine coming from the world of politics and ideas and having written books, hers from the world of theater and being engaged with people in this improvisatory, creative, highly emotionally attuned way, uh, we wove those together in what became Citizen University, this, uh, this organization, uh, that started out just doing a big national conference every year.

John Donvan (00:35:17):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:35:18):

Uh, but over time, again, we sensed, well, there’s appetite for more. And people said, “Can we have more workshops? Can we do stuff during the rest of the year?” Uh, and so our work evolved organically in response to these demand signals and, uh, and that’s where we are today.

John Donvan (00:35:31):

Yeah, and, and I, I know that you lost your wife, and our condolences for that, but I’m curious to know, for you as part of the, the continuation of this work, tribute to her, does she live through it for you?

Eric Liu (00:35:43):

Uh, she lives through it in everything I do.

John Donvan (00:35:45):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:35:45):

Uh, and, uh, and I name her and I name the fact that, uh, Jená died in 2023, um, after many years of living, uh, with, uh, cancer, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Um, and for most of those years, actually, 14 years, um, she really did live with it. And she treated it as a chronic illness and we went on and had, you know, just had a, a, a, a, a beautiful “normal” life.

(00:36:08):

It was in the last few years, uh, that the cancer transformed into something much more virulent. And, uh, and those years, which were also, you know, the, the midst of the pandemic and afterwards, uh, were years that were so crystallizing for both of us. Not only for our sense of purpose and what we’d been doing and building and creating Citizen University, but actually for her on the most basic level, when you get to that point, uh, she ha- ...

(00:36:32):

When, when she was told that her cancer was terminal, and we didn’t know how much longer there would be, it turned out there was about 11 months to go from there, it was so clarifying for her that the only thing that she wanted to do was to burn away everything else and get to her true self, which was a self that was about love, about civic love.

John Donvan (00:36:51):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:36:51):

Uh, about relational love everywhere, with her family members everywhere. And that was, you know, when 11 months later she died, that feeling of, “Wow, what a gift it was for her to know that nothing else matters right now, but what am I doing to increase the opportunities for people to be real with each other, uh, and to experience civic love and love not as some, oh, Pollyanna, what a nice thing to do kind of thing, but actually is, starts with, let’s face the grief, let’s face the pain, let’s face the fear of what’s about to come?” Uh, and precisely by recommitting to each other in the midst of that, uh, recognize what’s possible. And that’s influenced everything I’ve done these last three years as Citizen University has continued to grow and flower, uh, and that spirit and Jená’s story are both woven through, um, through this book, “Live Like A Citizen.”

John Donvan (00:37:42):

Wow, thank you for sharing that.

Eric Liu (00:37:43):

Well, thank you for asking, John. I mean, I feel like that’s, you know, one thing Jená, if she were sitting here, would say, like, “Don’t avoid talking about me. Don’t avoid talking about these hard things. This is life.”

John Donvan (00:37:53):

Yeah.

Eric Liu (00:37:53):

This is ... You know, one of the-

John Donvan (00:37:55):

Yeah.

Eric Liu (00:37:55):

... things that is, a- I’m really sensing, and, and since her death in 2023, um, have been so attuned to, um, is how much pain and loss and grief there is that is unnamed, unaddressed, and unrequited in every community in this country. What I call civic grief. There is so much civic grief out there, and we don’t have healthy or normal or stable ways for that grief to get expressed.

(00:38:21):

And so when you don’t have those opportunities to face it, name it, express it, uh, and you’re left to sit with it alone, what do you get? You get a politics of acting out. You get a politics of angry grievance and bitterness. So much of what we have across the ideological spectrum right now is the result of the fact that we had 20 years of war in Iraq and Afghanistan, some of which you covered, John, and we as a society never dealt with that. We never dealt with the fact that only 1% of us fought those wars while the rest of us went on shopping.

John Donvan (00:38:49):

Mm.

Eric Liu (00:38:49):

And then the war ended in a shambles and we’re just moving on. We haven’t dealt with COVID yet-

John Donvan (00:38:53):

Mm.

Eric Liu (00:38:53):

... as a people. We haven’t dealt with the 40, 50 years in which the American dream has begun to evaporate for so many people.

John Donvan (00:39:00):

Well, well, this makes me think of your chapter called How to Fight. You have, you, you said how to see, how to listen, how the, se- several, uh, several verbs. Talk about how to fight.

Eric Liu (00:39:13):

Well, I think how to fight might sound like a counterintuitive thing to put in a book like this. Uh, uh, “Hey, wait, I though you were trying to get people to humanize and get along better.” And, uh, and I am, but, uh, I think one of the things that you’ve got to do if you’re going to recognize what democracy is, is democracy is an invitation to people who have widely different conceptions of what is good and what the good life is.

John Donvan (00:39:37):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:39:38):

Um, to learn how to solve their problems and deal with their differences without killing each other. And that means if we’re going to live like citizens, we’ve got to learn how to fight. You can’t avoid fighting, you can’t avoid conflict. And so even in these hyper-polarized times where so many people want to say, “Hey, we need to just find a middle ground. Everybody needs to kind of put down, uh, their ideological weapons.” Uh, my answer is I’m not quite so sure. I don- I don’t want to rush to consensus and a rush to reunion. I actually would say that what we need in American life is not fewer arguments. We just need less stupid ones.

John Donvan (00:40:13):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:40:13):

We need ar- arguments that are more rooted in our humanity, more attuned to emotion, more honest about power differences, uh, and more a- in, in which we are more willing to do what you were describing earlier, which is to actually listen and be changed.

John Donvan (00:40:28):

Have you, have you changed ... Are there things where you’ve changed your mind? Can you point to something that’s really quite specific?

Eric Liu (00:40:34):

Sure.

John Donvan (00:40:34):

As, as I say, we, Think Twice is the theme of this program. So I’d like to know when, when you’ve thought twice and actually had action because of that.

Eric Liu (00:40:40):

Yeah. Well, I can think of two things, uh, uh, John. You know, one, you know, that goes back to what we were describing about my journey from D.C. to Seattle. Um, my very first book, uh, back in 1998 was called “The Accidental Asian.” Uh, and it was a book that was really questioning this idea of Asian American identity. This very American idea that you can throw together, you know, four or five million people at the time, uh, whose parents, uh, and ancestors come from all these disparate societies, uh, in Asia, many of which are in conflict with one another, and, and, uh, a- and throw them and lump them together into one demographic group.

John Donvan (00:41:18):

Different languages, different cultures-

Eric Liu (00:41:19):

Different languages.

John Donvan (00:41:19):

... different food, different clothing, yeah.

Eric Liu (00:41:20):

Everything, right?

John Donvan (00:41:20):

Yeah, yeah.

Eric Liu (00:41:21):

And I was like, “How American? We’re just gonna put this into a color-coded bucket that’s kind of yellow.” Right? Uh, yellow or brown. Uh, and I wrote this book that was, it was not an argument against it, but it was skeptical. It was expressing my ambivalence about this. Uh, and, uh, and that book got a lot of attention in ‘98 and, uh, and it was kind of in the early part of these culture wars around race and American identity and so forth.

(00:41:43):

Um, and in the intervening years, several things happened. As you know, I moved to Seattle. Uh, I became a f- a father. Um, I just, uh, uh, I grew up in different ways. And being rooted in Seattle, uh, which is a town which is one of the things that drew me there, in every dimension of public life, Asian Americans are present and visible. Not just, you know, former governors and city council members and judges and all that, but bus drivers and cops and, uh, uh, s- uh, school teachers.

(00:42:13):

And, uh, and it was just this sense of like, “Wow, there is a s- there’s a different thing going on here than everything I knew growing up in Upstate New York.” Um, and being steep now in Seattle, these 25, 26 years, I’ve changed my mind about this. I’ve, a- ... And it’s not even I changed my mind, it’s that my heart changed-

John Donvan (00:42:30):

Uh-huh.

Eric Liu (00:42:31):

... which allowed my mind to change. And the way my heart changed was I made friends across all different parts of all different kinds of Asian American communities. And in Seattle, you’ll like this as a, as a student of politics, you know, s- in Seattle, the Asian American community is big enough so that when folks pull together in cross-ethnic coalition, the Chinese, the Japanese, the Filipinos, the Vietnamese, um, they can be a real political force, but there’s not s- enough Asian Americans in Seattle where each sub-ethnic group can go its own way, uh, as might be the case in Los Angeles or San Francisco, right? And so in Seattle, there’s always been a history and a tradition of pan-ethnic coalition building, uh, of people pulling together and supporting each other in this non-zero-sum way.

John Donvan (00:43:15):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:43:16):

Um, and I got to experience that. I got to make friends in the context of that. I write about one of my first mentors in Seattle politics and public life, uh, a guy named Kip Tokuda, who, who, who’s deceased now, but he was a state legislator who created this program, uh, to get, uh, pan-ethnic Asian-American leadership, uh, uh, development going, uh, i- in the state of Washington. Uh, and that experience of living a different way changed my heart and changed my mind. And today I’m-

John Donvan (00:43:43):

Yeah, I hear you saying that, that this, this term Asian American, which you were uncomfortable with because it was so umbrella, is one where you found actually power and meaning. You said there was a second way-

Eric Liu (00:43:52):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:43:53):

... in which it changed your mind.

Eric Liu (00:43:54):

Well, the second is much more, uh, “political”. Uh, uh, you know, I, I started, uh, uh, some, one of my earlier books, uh, uh, was, uh, uh, about what’s called “The Gardens of Democracy,” uh, with my friend Nick Hanauer. We wrote this book and-

John Donvan (00:44:09):

Oh, Nick’s been a debater with us a few times.

Eric Liu (00:44:11):

I know.

John Donvan (00:44:11):

Yeah.

Eric Liu (00:44:12):

I know. And, uh, Nick and I in that book, uh, wrote about, uh, uh, you know, new ways of thinking about economics, which is his big thing, and he’s been on here to debate, uh, uh, a new ways to think about citizenship, which of course is my thing, but also new ways to think about the role of government.

(00:44:25):

And in that book, we were pretty scornful and dismissive of what you might broadly call libertarian thinking. Uh, and I’ve always been just ... Uh, I, I, I had this caricature of libertarians as just people who were incredibly selfish and dressed it up, dressed up their raw selfishness with ideological garments.

John Donvan (00:44:42):

And you’ve changed your mind on that?

Eric Liu (00:44:44):

A- I have opened my mind on that-

John Donvan (00:44:45):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:44:46):

... by, na- well, again, relationally, by coming, in fact, to know s- a, a whole range of people who might call themselves libertarian. And they themselves are not cut from the same cloth. Um, and to work with them and to collaborate with them on different civic projects, and then to read actually the writings, uh, uh, that, that had influenced them and-

John Donvan (00:45:07):

How daring. [laughs]

Eric Liu (00:45:08):

How, how daring of me, right? In- instead of just caricaturing them, reading a top line thing, having a stereotype in my head of, “Well, anybody who reads Ayn Rand novels is an underdeveloped so- you know, sociopath,” all that kind of stuff. I, I’m still no fan of Ayn Rand, but I find Hayek very interesting.

John Donvan (00:45:23):

Yeah.

Eric Liu (00:45:23):

Uh, I find a lot of things. Uh, You know, I find James C. Scott, the political scientist, uh-

John Donvan (00:45:29):

All right.

Eric Liu (00:45:29):

... you know, really interesting. And, and Elinor Ostrom, really interesting, and, and all of these things have inf- have, have influenced my approach now on bottom-up change. When I talk about how renewal of civic life in America or delivering on the promise of civic life isn’t a national federal initiative, but must emerge from the bottom up, that reflects some of the influence I’ve had by having my mind open and changed over time.

John Donvan (00:45:53):

So you’re, you’re, you have done it yourself. Um, w- we’ve had, uh, some friends of the program, Eric, listening into the conversation, and I now wanna bring them in, they’re gonna join in-

Eric Liu (00:45:59):

Yes.

John Donvan (00:46:00):

... with a, a question, uh, to move the conversation perhaps in a different direction. The first one I wanna welcome is Samuel Bagg. Uh, Samuel is a political theorist at the University of South Carolina. Uh, he, uh, teaches and specializes in democracy, specifically democratic ideals. His book, uh, most recent book is called “The Dispersion of Power: A Critical Realist Theory of Democracy.” We’re gonna see him in that screen there, I believe. Samuel, thanks very much, and, uh, please join in with your question. Thanks for listening along, by the way.

Samuel Bagg (00:46:27):

Yeah, great. Thanks for having me. Um, so I don’t disagree with your saying, Eric, about the habits that individual citizens should cultivate, um, but it strikes me it’s also true that we have limited resources in terms of our time, our attention, and I worry about focusing so much on the need for citizenship in this general sense, right? If the problem is just that individuals aren’t fulfilling their duties, that makes perfect sense. But if the problem is that there’s a deep imbalance of organized power, right, a handful of the wealthiest interests have captured political power for themselves, then what we really need is not a kind of generalized commitment to participation and debate, right, getting more input on what kinds of books our local library should buy. What we need is institutions that can effectively counterbalance the power of wealth, countervailing institutions which take that individual participation and organize it.

(00:47:20):

We do need more participation for sure, but if all we’re doing is fighting over the scraps left behind by the elites, right, deliberating about which middle schools are gonna get new projectors and which aren’t, it’s not going to pose a real challenge to elite power. And in fact, it might distract us from the real tasks of building countervailing power, the kind of organized collective power that can actually pose that kind of challenge, like maybe, you know, unions used to do.

(00:47:44):

So the question is, how do you judge what kind of participation is just a distraction and what kind is actually building the forms of power that are needed to uncapture the system?

Eric Liu (00:47:54):

Samuel, what a great question. And, um, I actually, um, uh, would say not so much, uh, uh, a, a rebuttal to it, but a yes and. Um, I, I, I actually ... Well, my specific answer to your question, Samuel, is I wouldn’t judge. Uh, I, I, I think the genius of democracy, and maybe this is some of my [laughs] libertarian friends, uh, influencing me, um, is that people will judge for themselves, uh, uh, both individually and collectively how to meet a moment, uh, number one.

(00:48:22):

But number two, what I would say, um, is that these two things that you’re describing are not only not in conflict, but one actually leads to the other. It is by building the muscle of participation and engagement in local life, uh, whether it’s what your library does or how you actually, uh, uh, keep a school open, uh, under tough bru- budget cir- circumstances, that you come to know the people, the processes, the systems, uh, uh, that will be super helpful when you want to organize the kind of countervailing power, uh, you’re describing against concentrated wealth, concentrated clout.

(00:48:54):

Um, and to me, uh, you know, one of the, my prior book, uh, two books prior to this one is called You’re “More Powerful Than You Think: A Citizen’s Guide to Making Change Happen.” Uh, and I would say, i- if you read that book, you’ll find I’m in violent agreement with you, uh, that one of the things, uh, that we’ve got to do right now is be straight with each other about power. That word itself scares a lot of people.

(00:49:14):

And, and to me, let’s not talk about civics as some three branches of government, some abstraction. Civics is about power, uh, and about ha- who has it, what forms it takes, how it circulates, uh, and whether you are fluent in it, which means both whether you can read a map of power in your community or a country, but also can you rewrite that map, right?

(00:49:33):

Uh, and that does require both a high level conceptual, uh, understanding of things, but again, it requires muscle building and relationships. And, uh, every ... What is a union, uh, but the fruit of muscle building and relationships. What is a parent organization, uh, but the same thing, right?

(00:49:52):

Every social movement that we’ve seen emerge over the last decade, starting with Occupy Wall Street and the Tea Party a decade ago, you know, who, whose progeny now shaped so much of our economic debates today, um, began with people, uh, who were starting in hyperlocal ways, uh, motivated perhaps by national crises, to fight what they regarded ag- uh, you know, as concentrated rigged games. Uh, and so I, I think, um, you know, that is super important.

(00:50:19):

And/but, uh, in this time right now, if all we do is try to leapfrog over from looking at our screens and our laptops to suddenly thinking, “Oh, I’m gonna engage by commenting on Facebook about a national thing or maybe giving money to a national candidate,” we are leaving behind this vast middle, uh, that actually is central to the vitality of the body politic. And that middle is this everyday life and everyday sets of habits of heart and mind, uh, where together we actually build a country.

John Donvan (00:50:49):

Samuel, thank you for such a thoughtful question. We really appreciate it. Got us to an interesting place. All right, next I wanna welcome Gordon Pennycook. Gordon, uh, you teach psychology at Cornell. Um, your work has covered misinformation and fake news. Thanks so much for joining us, and please come in with your question.

Gordon Pennycook (00:51:05):

Uh, it’s my pleasure. So, Eric, I agree with, a lot with what you said. In fact, you said, like, you mentioned, uh, we don’t need fewer arguments, we just need less stupid arguments. Uh, and I, so the course I teach at Cornell is called the Science of Human Stupidity. And so, one of the things that I teach about in that course, and maybe the, like, the best documented fact from the research on misinformation and fake news is that there’s an asymmetry in this country about falsehood. There’s more falsehoods spread on the right than on the left. And that’s particularly true if you look at political elites, um, the communication from political elites.

(00:51:36):

And it doesn’t really matter how you define falsehood. There’s, uh, people have done, like, a lots of different things, and it, it’s, it’s not like an ambiguous argument. There’s just a lot of evidence showing there’s way more falsehood on the right than on the left in this country. So my question is this. How do do- depolarize effectively in a democracy when there’s a genuine asymmetry around the truth, uh, and people are not living in shared information realities?

Eric Liu (00:51:59):

Well, I think that’s a great question, Gordon, too. And, um, you know, the asymmetry you’re describing in falsehood or, or, uh, disinformation, um, is just one of many asymmetries in our civic life. And again, I think my, my reaction begins with, you’ve got to start relationally. I write in this book about, uh, people who I know who are right of center, um, who themselves have been shaped by conspiracy theory and, um, misconceptions, uh, that are circulating in the way that you’re describing. Um, and as you know well, uh, both as a student of psy- as a t- student, teacher of psychology, uh, but also just someone moving in the world, uh, if you come at someone with facts, uh, and, and, and tell them rationally, “Don’t you see these facts?”

John Donvan (00:52:42):

Doesn’t work.

Eric Liu (00:52:44):

Um, not only does it not work, it actually reinforces, uh, the, the, the, their, their commitment to their prior views. Uh, but if you come in with curiosity about how they actually came to have their views formed, about what it was that shaped their approach to life and their worldview, again, if they actually start to feel seen and heard, then you have a fighting chance there, um, that they would become open to a broader conversation.

(00:53:08):

Now, I know that is slow patient relational work in a time where the ills that you were describing are moving at internet and AI speed. Uh, and, you know, I would say that is a broader critique that can be leveled at everything I’m saying and everything I’m doing. Like, “It’s gonna take too long, man. We’re, we’re on fire and, then, a- a- and these lies are spreading, you know, a- at this rapid pace.”

(00:53:29):

And my answer is simply, that’s what we ha- ... We cannot win at that game. There’s no beating the speed of falsehood with the speed of fact checking and fa- more fact checking. Only slow patient relational work to build a critical mass, to inoculate a critical mass of people in different communities, uh, a- so that they’re not as receptive to lies, conspiracy thinking, and so forth. Um, that is the long-term way that we actually address this.

John Donvan (00:53:55):

Gordon, we’re really tight for time at this point, but I’m just curious about your res- your reaction to that prescription for the situation. Do you s- think that’s a way forward, or do you think that that’s n- n- naive, Pollyanna talk, if you don’t mind my saying so?

Gordon Pennycook (00:54:09):

Uh, I, yeah, no, I think it’s actually wrong. I mean, the, uh, no offense, Eric. Um, that’s the point of this, isn’t it? Um, so we ha- we have this research showing that if you can effectively debunk with artificial intelligence, where ... Like, part of the problem with, with you have these conversations with someone you disagree with and they’ve fallen down a rabbit hole, it’s very hard to change their mind because you haven’t also fallen down the rabbit hole. So we, we’ve, like, leveraged the, like, AI technology to help provide, like, ac- actually very strong counter arguments.

(00:54:36):

And, and this experiment we published in Science in 2024, we found that after eight minutes of conversation, a quarter of the people who believed the conspiracy didn’t believe it anymore, and all they’re getting are just facts and evidence. So I think that you, you might be ... I think that you’re probably right that rational- the relational part is important, but we can still also push to pe- towards more factual beliefs with good arguments. We just have to make-

John Donvan (00:54:56):

Okay, thanks Gordon.

Eric Liu (00:54:57):

Yeah, it’s just a matter of sequencing.

John Donvan (00:54:59):

Gordon, thanks very much for joining us. I have to let him go because of, uh, time. But, um, but, uh, I hope you don’t mind my asking him that follow-up.

Eric Liu (00:55:05):

No, it’s a, it’s a really good, uh, sharpening of the question.

John Donvan (00:55:08):

Um, th- th- the la- the last person that we’re gonna bring in was not able to join us in person. Um, I know that you know her, Rachel Kleinfeld, uh, but she recorded a question for us so we’re gonna play. But for people who don’t know, Rachel is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Um, she focuses on troubled democracies, um, polarization, political violence, um, including here in the United States. Let’s listen to Rachel’s question.

Rachel Kleinfeld (00:55:30):

This is an amazing book for people who wanna actively engage in building a country together, but I wonder about the people who are either uninterested or have become hopeless that their small actions can actually make a difference. Eric, what do you say to the people who ask, “Why should I even engage with my fellow Americans? Or why should I even be an active citizen? What’s in it for me?”

John Donvan (00:55:50):

Boy.

Rachel Kleinfeld (00:55:51):

How do you respond?

John Donvan (00:55:51):

That is the question, is it not?

Eric Liu (00:55:53):

That is the question, John, and it actually, uh, will end us where we began-

John Donvan (00:55:58):

Mm-hmm.

Eric Liu (00:55:58):

... in some ways, with these questions of civic faith. When you talk to people who’ve lost hope, “Why should I bother? Why sh- what’s in it for me?” Um, a- e- the simplest answer I would give, is joining, participating, but especially joining, which is the DNA building block of all of this, uh, civic renewal work, um, is literally good for you. It’s good for your health. Uh, it’s good for your mindset. It’s good for your cardiovascular health.

(00:56:24):

Uh, we live in a time where we are in the midst of a loneliness and isolation epidemic, uh, and the habits of actually joining with two, three, five other people on any endeavor, uh, i- is transformative for you. So even if you don’t think that that itself, uh, is going to solve all of the problems that you’re reading about in the newspaper, what’s in it for me is literally a better way to live.

(00:56:47):

But secondly, I actually also believe fundamentally that the ways in which, uh, we address Rachel’s question, um, is to remember a key word that I use probably 50 times in this book, and the word is invite. Most people never get invited into a different way of being-

John Donvan (00:57:06):

Mm.

Eric Liu (00:57:06):

... or a better way of being. And so we sit in isolated ways, watching screens, uh, you know, having our stress levels go up, uh, and we wish for something better, but we don’t receive invitations.

(00:57:17):

And so number one, if you’re not receiving one, be the one to invite. Create a neighborhood club, create a gardening group, create a book club, create something that is, uh, going to become a union to fight corporate power in your town. Uh, whatever it might be, be the one to do the inviting. Uh, that too, uh, is actually good for you. Uh, and if you’re pressed for time, and as most people are, like, “Oh, I don’t have time to start something like that,” then actually seek out the invitations to participate.

(00:57:46):

The greatest lesson that I had in this work, again, as my life, in my life as a citizen of Seattle, was in what was now called the Fight for $15, the fight to raise the minimum wage first in Seattle and then around the country, and the people who led that fight were not people like you and me, John, uh, with advanced degrees and lots of, you know, disposable income and so forth. They were low wage service workers in the airport and hospitality industry, who were already working one and two shifts and decided, “We need to join with each other. We need to actually make some extra time and carve out time after second shift, after church, to start mobilizing and put a me- measure on the ballot to raise the minimum wage in SeaTac,” the airport town. And when they did that, that was the domino that made Seattle then fall.

(00:58:28):

And to me, I always think about them as people who recognize they did this not just because what was in it for them was a potentially higher wage, but what was in it for them was a group with whom they could belong, and a habit of inviting and being invited. And that is literally life giving in a time where people wanna give up right now.

John Donvan (00:58:47):

Well, speaking of pressed for time, that’s what we are in this program. So I, I just wanna ask you one more thing. I’m just looking for, for your most compressed response to this question-

Eric Liu (00:58:55):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:58:56):

... but if everybody takes your book seriously, imagine what that future is.

Eric Liu (00:59:01):

That future is one where, um, we win the right to keep on arguing out what’s the best way to s- live together and solve problems and, uh, and do things. There’s no magical nirvana in which everybody gets along and we are all in consensus.

(00:59:15):

What we, where we are if people follow this prescription is a, that we become a populace that is happier, healthier, and more grown up in the ways that we deal with our differences, uh, and recommitted to the idea of union. Union does not mean unanimity. It does not mean uniformity. We’re always gonna have differences, we’re always gonna have conflicts around power and around ideas. But union ha- is this pre-commitment that no matter what, we’re gonna stay together. And if people read my book and live like a citizen, then this union that we’re celebrating the 250th year of will get another generation to keep running.

John Donvan (00:59:51):

Okay. See you in the future.

Eric Liu (00:59:53):

Thank you, John.

John Donvan (00:59:53):

All right. Again, the book is called, uh, “Live Like a Citizen: 8 Ways to Change Your Mindset and Your Country.” It’s available everywhere on October 13th. I wanna thank, uh, Samuel and Gordon and Rachel for coming in with their questions. Uh, but mostly, Eric, I wanna thank you so much for, for coming in and taking the time and having the dreams that you have. They’re very, very inspiring. And I do look forward to that future. I think all of us do. Thanks so much for joining us. It’s been a pleasure.

Eric Liu (01:00:16):

Thanks, John. It’s been great to be with you.

John Donvan (01:00:17):

And finally, I wanna thank you our audience for tuning into this episode of Open to Debate. You know, as a nonprofit, our work is made possible by listeners like you, by the Rosenkranz Foundation, and by supporters of Open to Debate. Robert Rosenkranz is our chairman. Our CEO is Lia Matthow. Andrew Lipson is head of production. Michele Debreceni is head of marketing. This episode was produced by Alexis Pancrazi and Gabriella Mayer.

(01:00:38):

The Open to Debate team also includes Gabrielle Iannucelli, Scott Jacobi, Linda Lee, Catie Perry, and Julia Sirkin. Damon Whittemore mixed this episode. Our theme music is by Alex Kliment. I’m John Donvan. We’ll see you next time on Open to Debate.