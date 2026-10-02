Debate Details

Arguing YES: Romina Boccia

Arguing NO: Teresa Ghilarducci

Moderated by: John Donvan

DEBATE STARTS

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:00:00):

It’s not Social Security taxes that are crowding out savings for retirement. It’s actually wages that haven’t increased for 40 years. It’s student debt, it’s medical debt, it’s actually high rent. Those are the factors that are crowding out savings. If we phase out Social Security, we’ll have families without predictable support. We’ll have more poverty rates, um, more than ever, and we’re sky-high as it is.

Romina Boccia (00:00:26):

People are now paying more than 12% into Social Security, and that money wasn’t saved on their behalf. It was built on a foundation like a Ponzi scheme, where older, uh, workers are receiving benefits from a growing younger group that, uh, has been shrinking. The current system is unfair and it’s, uh, unsustainable.

John Donvan (00:00:49):

So, Social Security, is it worth keeping it going? There are 55 million retired workers right now collecting Social Security. There are 195 million paying into it. It is the system we know, but does that make it the best system? There are some strong opposing views on that, as you are about to hear.

(00:01:07):

This is Open to Debate. I’m John Donvan. The debate this time, should we phase out Social Security? I have two great debaters with me, both economists who have testified on Capitol Hill on this topic. I think maybe they testified at the same hearing. Let’s meet them. Arguing for phasing out Social Security, I wanna welcome Romina Boccia from the Cato Institute, arguing against the motion, Teresa Ghilarducci from The New School. Teresa and Romina, thanks so much for joining us. It’s great to have you both here with us on Open to Debate.

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:01:36):

Thank you.

Romina Boccia (00:01:37):

Thank you.

John Donvan (00:01:38):

Um, we’re gonna learn a little bit more about each of you a little bit later on, but right now I wanna get right into our opening statements. Romina, you are up first. You are arguing yes to the question, “Should we phase out Social Security?” The next few minutes are yours to make your case.

Romina Boccia (00:01:53):

Thank you. We should phase out Social Security as we know it. Uh, for one, it is an increasingly expensive wage replacement program that pays the highest benefits to the highest-income earners who are most capable of providing for more of their financial security in old age through saving and investing. Meanwhile, it leaves many vulnerable, poorer seniors below the federal poverty level.

(00:02:21):

We should just be honest that the primary purpose of Social Security is and has always been to protect older individuals from poverty, uh, instead of disguising this as an earned benefit with many Americans, according to Cato Polling, a quarter of Americans believing they have a private retirement account at the Social Security Administration, and fewer than half of American workers, according to Cato Polling, understanding that today’s benefits are in fact paid by younger workers.

(00:02:54):

This is a redistribution program. It is primarily a welfare program. It’s just a very poorly targeted and therefore very expensive welfare program. Currently, younger workers pay about 12.4% of their total compensation to Social Security, and ne- n- n- n- zero of those dollars are saved for their own benefits. They immediately go out the door to pay the benefits of mostly wealthier, older Americans regardless of need. This is putting a real burden on younger working families in addition to the excessive national debt that’s driving up interest costs and making it difficult for Americans to build families, establish businesses, and build their own future.

(00:03:42):

Social Security contributes to this burden by being a Robin Hood welfare system in reverse. It takes from younger, poorer Americans to give unnecessarily high benefits to older retired workers. A better system would provide a predictable guaranteed benefit for all older workers that also rises with longevity. Because one of the things that Social Security has done is as people are living longer, it’s paying them benefits for longer without asking them to work longer for those benefits. All of that has increased the burden on younger workers.

(00:04:21):

Another issue with Social Security is that it’s always been a political program where the earliest generations received massive windfalls, including the first Social Security repres- uh, recipient, Ida Fuller, receiving about 1,000% return on the very small taxes she paid into the program, and we’re still trying to dig out of that hole. A better system would enable younger, uh, Americans, especially those, uh, with middle and higher incomes to save and invest more on their own while reducing, uh, Social Security’s role to one that provides a predictable anti-poverty benefit instead of wage replacement that, uh, sends the biggest checks to the highest-income earners. The current system is unfair and it’s, uh, unsustainable.

(00:05:10):

Uh, this, I also believe we shouldn’t raise taxes to maintain such an outdated system. It’s much easier for more Americans to save for their own retirement thanks to, uh, innovations in, uh, the financial services industry, everything from automatic enrollment by employers of their workers into 401(k)s, to IRAs, to target date retirement funds, where most people are able to build their own nest egg that could supplement a new retirement benefit that unlike Social Security is built on a foundation of honesty and transparency as a program to protect everyone from poverty and old age without undermining the oppor- opportunities of younger working Americans to build their own future.

John Donvan (00:05:56):

Thanks so much, uh, Romina. Teresa, you have the floor now. You are arguing we should not phase out Social Security. It’s your turn.

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:06:03):

Uh, we should not, um, phase out Social Security. In fact, the opposite move is happening in Washington and among the American people. Prominent Republicans, for the first time, are calling to expand Social Security revenues. Um, Tom Cole, the Republican Chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee supports more funding for Social Security services. Um, and then there’s Senator Bernie, and not that Bernie, um, Senator Bernie Moreno, Republican from Ohio, has teamed up with Elizabeth Warren, um, calling for lifting the Social Security payroll tax cap to get more revenue into the system and to make the system more fair.

(00:06:42):

Right now, Social Security payroll taxes do not apply to earnings above 184,500. That means even though the vast majority of us workers pay Social Security taxes throughout the whole year, the highest earners start paying taxes once they earn that cap. And for the highest earners I’ve calculated, they’ve paid for their Social Security tax before they even wake up on New Year’s Day with their hangover.

(00:07:09):

Um, these politicians are surely listening to the American people. In a recent AARP, um, National Academy of Social Insurance Survey, 85%, and that’s 90% Democrats and 75% Republicans favored maintaining or increasing Social Security benefits, even if it meant higher taxes. 73% and 60% of, uh, Republicans support taxing earnings above that cap, above 400,000. And more opposed cutting ben- and more opposed cutting benefits by raising the retirement age than support it.

(00:07:47):

And this, um, substantial bipartisan support for Social Security, um, and popularity makes sense. Social Security works, and let me count the ways it works. 71 million Americans, um, 55 million retirees, but one in five Americans receive retirement, survivor, disability benefits. Social Security is a family insurance program, and that includes four million children. Approximately 40% of elders receive at least half their income from Social Security, and a good 14% of beneficiary, um, rely on Social Security for more than 90% of their income.

(00:08:28):

And Social Security are inflation-indexed, and they last a lifetime. Social Security’s popularity can also be explained because the other parts of the retirement system, the parts of the retirement system where people were supposed to save and invest, has utterly failed. Pensions have disappeared, only 7% of workers have a plan. And the system that was supposed to replace pensions and replace Social Security, the 401(k) system, is anemic. Only 50% of workers at any one port in time, point in time participate in a 401(k) type plan, and that rate is barely budget in 40 years.

(00:09:07):

And for the lucky middle-class older worker who is coming, um, to retirement with a retirement account, the median balance is only 120,000, and the financial planners, um, say they should have a million. So relying on the saving and investing program, um, if we phase out Social Security is impractical. And phasing out Social Security would worsen the embarrassing fact that American seniors are twice as likely to be poor than elsewhere in the group of seven, um, rich nations.

(00:09:41):

Now, given that Social Security is thriving and other parts of the retirement system are failing, any proposal to replace Social Security’s earnings-related re- retirement benefit with the Cato Institute’s flat welfare benefit is just tone-deaf. And phasing out Social Security is certainly at a step with what the American people want. But Social Security does have a problem. If Congress does nothing starting in 2032, benefits will automatically be cut by 22%. If that happened today, the average work- um, retired worker would lose $450 per month. Fortunately, there are straightforward ways to increase Social Security revenue. We can tax high wealth, high-income families by lifting the taxable earnings cap. We could-

John Donvan (00:10:26):

Teresa, I’m, I’m sorry I have-

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:10:27):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:10:28):

... to jump in because you’ve hit time, but you can develop-

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:10:30):

Ah, got it.

John Donvan (00:10:30):

... those thoughts as we continue.

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:10:31):

Okay, that’s fine.

John Donvan (00:10:31):

I wanna learn just a little bit more about each of you. Um, so Romina, um, you are budget director, Director of Budget and Entitlements at the Cato Institute, and you co-authored a book called Reimagining, uh, Social Security. Previously, you worked at Heritage. Uh, there you spearheaded their flagship budget plan. You also have a very popular Substack titled The Debt Dispatch. So you were born and raised in Germany, and I’m just curious, how did that shape your approach to all of these economic questions?

Romina Boccia (00:11:02):

It really gave me a comparative lens about how different economic rules of the game either enable people to flourish or do more harm than good. Everything from, um, being roughly four years old at the fall of the Berlin Wall to having family in Southern Italy and just seeing the different living standards between the countries that has inspired me to try to learn lessons from, um, others (laughs) and not make the same mistakes ourselves.

John Donvan (00:11:30):

Were, were your origins in Germany on the East, or the West side of the, of, uh, the divide?

Romina Boccia (00:11:35):

I was on the West side, but we had some students come to my class from the East side after the Wall fell, and it was very telling to hear their stories.

John Donvan (00:11:43):

All right. I was, uh, actually covered the fall of the Wall, so, uh, uh, don’t reme- don’t remember seeing you on the street at the time, (laughs) but-

Romina Boccia (00:11:48):

No.

John Donvan (00:11:49):

... but I’m gl- glad you were there. Um, Teresa, I wanna say to you, welcome back to Open to Debate because you debated with us a few years ago. Uh, at that time, uh, again, somewhat related, we were d- talking about raising the retirement age, so it’s great to have you back.

(00:12:03):

Um, you teach economics at The New School for Social Research. Um, you’re a senior research fellow at ASU. Uh, you taught at Notre Dame for 25 years. You’ve written a lot of books. The latest one is called, uh, Work, Retire, Repeat. You’ve been advocating for older workers now for decades. I’m just curious, what drew you first to this population specifically?

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:12:24):

Um, well, I, I grew up, um, in the United States in California, and, um, I was living in public housing. My mother, um, had to work, um, at a very low-paid job for, um, until she was 72. And I was on the welfare, um, program in public housing. Unfortunately, um, I got a grant to go to the University of California, Berkeley and got educated there. So I, my compassion for, um, systems that don’t work for, um, working people is, um, is, (laughs) is hard one. It, it comes from my lived ex- experience.

(00:13:00):

I also know the data. I know the data cold. I’ve been following people since 1992, um, and what they’ve accumulated on the job to prepare for their retirement. And I just watched this, uh, failure of the retirement system just unfold. And at the same time, I saw that Social Security became more and more important, um, to families because there were no other systems to support them. So that’s, that’s where I come from, a lived experiments and, uh, immersion in the data.

John Donvan (00:13:30):

So you’re both coming at this from really, really interesting angles, and we appreciate having you both do this. So, um, here’s what I heard in the opening statements from each of you. So Romina, I heard you say, you called this a Rob- this current Social Security system in the United States is a Robin Hood system in reverse, and you’re making the case that it sets up all kinds of wrong incentives, that it, it ends up, uh, being a, a, a kind of a middle-class wage replacement system as opposed to what you are arguing, uh, at the f- at the outset, the point of it was to prevent people who are, uh, i- i- older workers from ending up in poverty, that it should be there, that there are, there are better ways to do it. Um, and you talked about some of the s- systems that could do that.

(00:14:10):

Uh, but you also s- one of those, uh, alternatives you talked about would be, uh, new financial instruments. You say that, um, the, that, th- there are, there are now innovations that would make it pe- p- possible for people to save on their own. You say that younger people who are in the position of having to give a portion of their salary to pay for older workers in retirement now and others, uh, are, are losing the opportunity to make their own investments with that money themselves, and that they could do that and that they would be better off for doing so.

(00:14:40):

Um, Teresa, I hear you saying that Social Security is not just working, you say it’s actually thriving. You say it should be expanded. Uh, you make the case that it has bipartisan support, it has bipartisan support because you make the argument that it has very broad public support, and that’s because the public appreciates having the security that comes with the, with the program, which you refer to as a family insurance program, because indeed, as I mentioned at the beginning, there are 55 million retired workers. There are many others who receive Social Security, including, um, in children who need it, disabled people who needed spouses who are also on the system as well. And your view is, “Let’s not take that away.”

(00:15:25):

I wanna go back to you, Romina, at the be- the beginning. And the, the, the core concept of Social Security seems to have been built on the notion that people were earning early in their life, they were earning the right to, to be taken care of later on in life. And in fact, uh, th- that was how Franklin Roosevelt at the time sold the program politically. And he, he said it’s a political, he said the argument is more political than economic. If people believe that they are earning this right, they will buy into the system and willingly pay into the system because it’s not a giveaway. It’s something that they worked for. T- w- what is your response to, uh, or how do you incorporate that into your argument now that there’s something wrong with the system?

Romina Boccia (00:16:13):

Yeah. If we go back to 1935, uh, Americ- we were living in a very different America than there was no broad-based general welfare program. It wasn’t something that the American people would support. You had, uh, mostly assistance at the federal level for veterans, but not just because people were poor. We we’re also living through, um, the Industrial Revolution and, um, kids moving away from their families, the, uh, emergence of the nuclear family that created poverty among older workers, especially during the depth of the Great Depression.

(00:16:50):

So a benefit to help those unemployed older workers made sense at the time. We also didn’t have the financial instruments that we have today from 401(k)s to IRAs to employer-provided plans, et cetera, that we have now. The program is 91-years-old, I do think we need to keep that in mind. Also, some of the motivations behind setting the program up that way I think are interesting to review again.

(00:17:16):

There was a discussion at the time whether it should be a flat benefit. And, uh, many reasons for why it didn’t end up that way actually had to do with some of the ugly history of that time, in particular, racism. And so many of the workers, including, uh, domestic and a- agricultural workers who were excluded from the original Social Security program were part of the Black community, and they were explicitly excluded for that reason.

(00:17:45):

Uh, today, the United States has a very expansive welfare state. We’re spending more than a trillion dollars at the federal level on means-tested welfare programs, whether that’s through Medicaid or food stamps to name two of the largest. So Americans feel very differently about providing assistance to poor people today than they did back then, which allows us to change the program, um, in a way that wasn’t feasible at that time.

John Donvan (00:18:11):

Okay. Romina, let me just break in for a moment because I, I wanna share for people who don’t know what means-testing means, and I know a lot of us do, but for those who don’t, uh, it’s important. Means-testing is, is, is the way that many welfare programs, uh, are determined for eligibility. In other words, not everybody is gonna get the benefits of a program. You have to be at a certain income level, um, in order to qualify to be eligible for the program. So very wealthy people, for example, are, are not gonna get certain kinds of benefits. So that’s what we’re talking about when we say means-testing. Also, I, I, I, I’m not sure that you really addressed the question about the, the, the appeal of the idea that people are not getting a giveaway, that they have earned their Social Security.

Romina Boccia (00:18:54):

Mm-hmm.

John Donvan (00:18:55):

Can you just take 30 seconds on that ‘cause I really wanna bring, uh, Teresa into the conversation?

Romina Boccia (00:18:59):

Thank you. I actually think that was a very misleading story that was told. At the same time, Roosevelt said that, “You would never pay more than 3% of your paycheck.” People are now paying more than 12% into Social Security, and that money wasn’t saved on their behalf. It was built on a foundation like a Ponzi scheme where older, uh, workers are receiving benefits from a growing younger group, uh, uh, that, uh, has been shrinking. Um, so it was a nice sounding story, but it didn’t actually turn out that way.

John Donvan (00:19:28):

Okay. Thanks for addressing that point. I wanna take it back to, uh, you now, Teresa, your response to what you’ve heard from Romina.

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:19:34):

Um, the earnings-related, um, uh, structure of Social Security didn’t pop out of, um, President Roosevelt’s, um, head. It came from a very deep, um, dive into what other countries were doing, actually, ironically, Germany, um, where an earnings-related benefit, um, was what was in place most of our peers. We were late to the game. Um, so we adopted, um, a, um, a modern, um, pension system that works today.

(00:20:01):

If you’re a lower-income, um, re- um, retiree, a worker, and you paid into the system, you get a smaller benefit than higher-income people. That’s, um, that’s the way it works, and it’s viewed as fair. Now, d- proportionally, there’s higher benefits for lower-income people, so it’s mildly progressive. It certainly isn’t Robin Hood at, at all. Um, and what other countries have done when those higher, um, incomes, um, earners get higher benefits, they don’t change the, radically change the whole system into a welfare system.

(00:20:36):

Um, they actually claw back, um, some of those benefits in higher taxes. It’s just a standard way that other countries manage their earnings-related, um, social insurance retirement system. And so I proposed that. You know, I, I proposed, uh, raising, uh, revenue from higher-income people. It makes perfect sense given even what Romina has says. Um, this earnings-related benefit is just core to a retirement system. It helps people, um, maintain their middle-class status. If you’re a middle-class worker, uh, for your entire life, you should, um, be able to have paid into a system, um, and with an intergenerational contract that makes you a middle-class, um, retiree.

John Donvan (00:21:21):

But Romina, Romina’s made the point that people who earned more in their lifetimes get more now, and, and in that sense, th- th- they, they can, in, in that sense, they’re, it’s sort of the people who need it least are getting the most.

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:21:33):

Oh, well, it’s not-

John Donvan (00:21:34):

And that’s where the Robin Hood argument comes from.

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:21:36):

Yeah, yeah. It, it’s not a welfare program. Um, just like our, um, our housing insurance is not a welfare program. Um, if your house burns down and you’re, and you’re wealthy, um, you get the money back from your insurance company because you made a contract. Um, it’s not means-tested. Um, the reason why we have rejected, and it’s not really even a serious proposal, to make Social Security into a welfare program is because programs for the poor become very poor programs. Um, this is a middle-class, higher, uh, um, higher-earner class. In the data, I see many, um, m- um, high-income workers, people who look high-income at the moment, actually when they come to retirement, rely on, um, Social Security’s benefits and all the insurance aspects that comes from that.

Romina Boccia (00:22:23):

I, I’d love-

John Donvan (00:22:23):

Okay.

Romina Boccia (00:22:23):

... to jump into the insurance point-

John Donvan (00:22:24):

Go, please do.

Romina Boccia (00:22:25):

... John, if I may, because-

John Donvan (00:22:26):

Yeah.

Romina Boccia (00:22:27):

... um, I think that h-

John Donvan (00:22:28):

As a ma- as a matter of f- as a matter of fact, for the next few minutes, I’m just gonna step back and let the two of you-

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:22:31):

Okay. Okay, Romina.

Romina Boccia (00:22:31):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:22:31):

... ta- talk to each other.

Romina Boccia (00:22:33):

I think, I think that insurance analogy is actually a very good one, but I don’t think, Teresa, you apply it correctly because we don’t all get money from our homeowner’s insurance. We only get it if our house burns-

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:22:44):

Absolutely.

Romina Boccia (00:22:44):

... down or something horrible happens.

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:22:46):

Mm-hmm, mm-hmm.

Romina Boccia (00:22:46):

Old age is not some, a devastating thing that happens to people. Disability is, and we should insure against that. But old age is something that people see coming, they can prepare for.

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:22:57):

Sure.

Romina Boccia (00:22:58):

Um, and as such, a true social insurance system would be protecting people from poverty in old age, because perhaps through no fault of their own, they never were able to earn enough, save enough, or something happened to them where they lost all their money, and that’s where an insurance system should step in. But not replacing income, including for the highest-income earners who have millions in retirement accounts, and they’re getting $100,000 benefits on a family basis, that seems excessive to me.

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:23:26):

Um, um, I’m, I’m really glad you care about lower-income, um, people and poor people, Romina. I, I, I’m, I truly know that you empathize there. Um, the fact that, um, the word social insurance is applied to, um, um, to retirement, um, does ensure that contingent event, you know, that, that high, that, uh, probability event, um, that you are going to be old, that you won’t be able to work, and that you may live a long time. That’s the, that’s the event.

(00:23:55):

You want to turn the, the program into one that’s very minimal, that only, um, provides insurance for the most catastrophic event, whi- which is, um, poverty. It’s an event which is high risk for everybody to go into old age and not be able to work, um, not be able to find work, um, and actually live a long life and have, um, people to support.

(00:24:17):

Um, it’s also a very commonplace, um, kind of insurance system that we see in all other countries that get graded a much higher grade than we do for our American retirement system. And Social Security isn’t the only, um, program for, uh, for middle, uh, class people. You do have that employment-based, um, system where middle-aged people, m- middle-income, higher-income people should supplement if they wanna maintain. Uh, it just hasn’t worked very well.

(00:24:47):

Um, and other systems where you have these ... You’re very offended, I’ve seen you before, that higher-income people get high-income benefits. Well, they pay s- um, taxes on that too. So effectively, that benefit net of taxes is actually much lower. So we should adjust on the margins and make the system more fair, but scrapping it all together, it would be devastating, um, for our American families. And it would really make us very strange, um, compared to the rest of the, um, the world, because our peers have precisely this kind of pay-as-you-go system with advanced system on top of it.

Romina Boccia (00:25:26):

I actually looked at a lot of, uh, different countries and how their systems work, and I’m a huge fan of New Zealand because they have a predictable, reliable benefit that is low enough such that it doesn’t deter middle and higher-income earners from saving and investing on their own. And it actually helps those middle and higher-income earners do this through auto-enrollment savings.

John Donvan (00:25:49):

Let, let, l- let-

Romina Boccia (00:25:49):

D- do you want a system-

John Donvan (00:25:51):

Romina, Romina, I just, I just wanna clarify for people who don’t know, in New Zealand, it’s not the case that there’s a deduction from younger workers to pay for o- older workers, it comes out of general taxes.

Romina Boccia (00:26:00):

This is correct. And, uh, there ... It’s not a, uh, it’s not a pay-as-you-go system in the way that Social Security is either. But, uh, Teresa, to your point, you, high-income earners in the United States get very large benefits compared to international standards. Most other systems rightfully target benefits towards lower and lower-middle-income earners who are less able to save for their own in the sense of providing a true social insurance system.

(00:26:29):

It seems to me that the Social Security system we have in the United States is primarily a way of disguising what is ultimately a welfare program by giving, um, higher-income earners the impression that they’re getting back what they’re paid in. And there’s a lot of narrative around the program that is simply not true, and most Americans have no idea how it really works. And they have huge misconceptions about the idea that they’re just getting back what they paid in, and they’re not even aware of the redistribution that happens in the program. So I’m saying, let’s surface that, make the benefit more narrowly targeted, and then we can also afford it much better while enabling younger workers to keep more of their own money and save it, invest it as they wish.

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:27:13):

Um, I don’t wanna spend too much time on the international standards. What happens in New Zealand, a tiny island country, is not really relevant. Um, when we look at, um, the Netherlands, which is very close to us, even Germany, um, it’s very, um, it’s very similar, um, to our program. Canada, the same. And if high-income people get, um, um, high benefits, they are taxed back in those other countries. We have a very distorted tax system that benefits, um, high-income families, high-wealth families, and we should fix that. I agree with Romina on that. Um, but to scrap Social Security in order to fix that problem, our, the lack of a progressive income tax is, um, way too radical and it’s much too costly.

(00:27:58):

Um, the idea that younger workers should keep their Social Security taxes, um, so that they can invest in themselves reminds me of the failed debate about privatizing Social Security in 2005 that went down in flames, um, because it, um, if we modeled it, it wouldn’t work and because people didn’t want it, as people learned more about the privatization program-

Romina Boccia (00:28:21):

I just wanted to clarify that I am, uh, by no means advocating for privatizing Social Security. I agree that that wouldn’t work, and I also don’t think that would be desirable. I think that was always a political solution when the real solution should be to provide a floor against, uh, poverty for old people and otherwise enable, uh, workers to save and invest for their own financial security, which old age is an event that, uh, people can plan for. It’s quite, uh, predictable.

(00:28:53):

What I’m advocating for is a system that relies more on, uh, individual autonomy, provides individuals more opportunities to use their own incomes as they see fit with what they wanna save towards retirement versus what they wanna put towards their education today, towards a down payment on their house, towards expanding their families.

(00:29:16):

I don’t think that we should force all workers to save for retirement, especially when we have such a generous old-age entitlement system where especially lower and lower-middle-income workers will receive between Medicare and Social Security benefits that put them above, uh, the wages and the benefits that they had available to them during their working years.

(00:29:40):

Those workers in particular are rational about not saving in addition to that. Meanwhile, we’re crowding out savings at the higher end, uh, because people receive such generous, and I would say excessively generous benefits from Social Security and Medicare. We’re also encouraging older workers to retire earlier, including some of the most productive workers who could work longer.

(00:30:03):

I often hear from higher-income workers that they stop at 70 because they still have to pay payroll taxes, but they get no more credits or returns on those additional earnings. And especially at a time when fertility has declined and with it labor force, uh, the labor force is being constrained and health span having increased so immensely. I think Social Security does a huge disservice to younger and older people, uh, by taking their money, crowding out savings and investment that would boost economic growth, opportunity and prosperity, and by encouraging older workers to retire earlier than they otherwise would for financial reasons.

John Donvan (00:30:43):

So the piece of that, I, I, if you ... Teresa, if you would go to this because I, I had wanted us to get to it. Um, you had said that the 401(k) system, which was a system put in place, you know, going back 30, 35 years, uh, that, that individuals would do their own investing and, and figure it out. And I think I hear Romina saying that, that young people are perfectly capable of doing that, especially with, with new financial instruments and ways of doing that available. What, what’s your response? Let’s talk about that for a while. The idea of-

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:31:11):

Yeah, sure.

John Donvan (00:31:11):

... giving back to people the, the, the, the assumption that they can do this themselves and, and wanna do it themselves.

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:31:17):

Yeah, that’s, that’s been my, that’s been my focus of my research for 40, 40 years. Um, and, and I’ll get, I’ll get to it. Um, um, Romina is advocating privatization. She wants, she wants workers, um, to pay, to not pay into Social Security, um, to keep what they, that 6.4% of their own, 6.2% of their salary that they pay into, that we pay into it, and their employers, um, add another 6.2, so it’s shared equally to 12.4.

(00:31:46):

She wants actually, uh, workers and employers not to pay in and to have just more money into wages so that people can save and invest. Well, we’ve tried that out for the past 40 years. Lots of financial literacy. This generation is, uh, more financially literate than, um, generations before. Um, but it’s not Social Security taxes that are crowding out savings, um, for retirement. It’s actually wages that haven’t increased for 40 years.

(00:32:18):

It’s actually having very, um, very faulty 401(k) systems that really benefit, um, the managers, um, with a tax system that really benefits the managers, um, that has very high fees, that have individual accounts, so that, um, people really have very suboptimal investment portfolios. Um, it’s losing your job that makes people, um, use that money for emergency savings. It’s student debt, it’s medical debt, it’s, um, actually high rent. Those are the, um, the factors that are crowding out savings.

(00:32:53):

I’m completely in favor of building on Social Security, Romina, so that people can have autonomy and save and invest and supplement Social Security. But that plan that, um, workers prepare for their own retirement, that workers really want to be a partner in planning for their retirement will fail if Social Security becomes a, a welfare program.

(00:33:18):

Retirement security, um, is built on a floor of a pay-as-you-go Social Security system, and I’m talking about middle-class and higher-income workers. On top of that, a workable, um, uh, work-related retirement system, and on top of that, some house equity and a little bit of savings that is not encumbered by debt.

(00:33:38):

And most other countries that get high grades have that kind of three-tiered system. Our system, um, have really hewed to that ideology that you just described, the autonomy, have save and invest, do-it-yourself, that do-it-yourself system has failed. And it’s failed so badly that middle-class workers, and I’m seeing even high-income workers coming into retirement with a fraction of what they should to supplement Social Security. And without Social Security being an early earnings-related benefit, we’d even have more poor elders, even if they were middle-class or high-income workers.

Romina Boccia (00:34:16):

So 81% of workers have access to a retirement plan through their employer, which makes it really easy for most workers to save. The problem is, and this is the real story about wage crowding out, is actually healthcare. It’s the growth of healthcare spending and how much of workers’ compensation goes towards their healthcare benefits, which their employers pay for because the tax system encourages, uh, through their employer rather than through the individual. That’s the real story when it comes to wages.

(00:34:47):

I think, yeah, I have no idea how you c- uh, c- c- conclude that the U.S. private retirement system isn’t working. Uh, workers have saved more than 125% of GDP, a quarter more than the size of the U.S. economy in their 401(k)s. Uh, it skews towards the higher end because there, there’s a lot more ability and capacity to save because the median-wage worker who makes $62,000 a year loses about $7,000 to Social Security.

(00:35:18):

And if we had to raise payroll taxes in order to keep the, uh, the benefits, uh, going without reducing them or making any other changes, those workers would pay over $10,000 from their $62,000 salary into Social Security. The taxes are excessive, and they’re so excessive because, as you said, it should be a floor. I agree, but the floor is too high.

(00:35:42):

A floor that pays $120,000 to a dual high-income-earning couple is, is just too expensive, and we could lower that significantly, protecting Americans against poverty in old age, and also freeing up resources for younger workers to not just invest in their retirement, which for most young workers is not the most important concern in their life. They wanna start families, they wanna, uh, train for jobs.

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:36:11):

Yeah.

Romina Boccia (00:36:11):

They wanna learn how to use the AI so they can be competitive in our changing marketplace. We shouldn’t force workers to put money away for retirement when they need it for far more important reasons, especially early in life.

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:36:25):

Um, sure. Um, sure. Well, um, making Social Security, um, taxes voluntary would’ve been disastrous, um, over the past 40 years, um, where, where people made the short-term decisions to just keep their money and not pay into Social Security. There would be lots of regret and there’d be a lot more poverty. Um, so that is exactly the argument for privatization. You are arguing for privatization. That’s my first-

Romina Boccia (00:36:48):

You are arguing-

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:36:49):

... uh, my first point.

Romina Boccia (00:36:50):

But I ... You say, you, you argue for me.

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:36:51):

Right. Uh, uh, w- wait, let, let me, n- m- ... Romina, Romina, Romina.

Romina Boccia (00:36:51):

I’ve never argued this.

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:36:56):

Romina, um, (laughs) um, th- that’s the argument for privati-

Romina Boccia (00:36:57):

You’re putting words in my mouth-

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:36:58):

Yeah, sure.

Romina Boccia (00:36:59):

... that I’m not saying.

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:37:00):

Fair. That’s fair. Ar- people who argue for privatization make the same argument that you do. That’s more fair. That people should be able to not have to pay into Social Security and keep their own, um, money. Uh, we have lots of ways-

Romina Boccia (00:37:13):

I think you’re arguing against someone else.

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:37:13):

Wait, wait a second.

Romina Boccia (00:37:13):

That’s not the argument I’ve been making.

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:37:18):

Romina, Romina, let me, let me speak-

John Donvan (00:37:18):

Teresa, will, will you, will you concede that R- Romina’s point that that’s not what she’s saying?

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:37:22):

She didn’t say privatization, that’s right. But she is arguing, uh, for people to not pay as much into Social Security or nothing into Social Security so they can keep their own money to invest. That is the argument that other people who argue for privatization make. It’s the very same argument.

(00:37:43):

Um, they ... Um, 81% of people who are working now do not have access to a retirement system at work. Sure, they could open an IRA, but that’s not the same thing as having money taken from your paycheck and investing. Gig workers, low-income workers, middle-class workers, and even high-income independent contractors do not have a regular way at work to save for their, um, their retirement.

(00:38:09):

Um, um, let’s link arms and reduce healthcare, um, costs, Romina, and let’s link arms to have a single payer, um, rational health insurance system. I’m all for that. Um, but that’s beside the point. You are arguing for phasing out Social Security and making it into a welfare program. And that’s where, that’s where we’re gonna land, um, today.

John Donvan (00:38:35):

Okay. I’m, I’m gonna jump in now, um, Teresa and Romina, because we have some, some other people we’d like to bring into the conversation who have been listening to the debate. They know this topic, and we’ve asked them to join us, hear what you’re saying, and then come in with some questions. And the first person I’d like to welcome is Marc Goldwein.

(00:38:51):

And Marc, um, you, you debated with us before. So, uh, and actually you debated against Teresa a few years ago. Um, so it’s great to have you back, uh, on the program. I wanna let people know you’re the senior VP at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. Um, and everybody, you can see their Social Security and analysis proposed solutions on their site. So thanks for being us, Marc, uh, with us, Marc. And please tell us, uh, what your question is for our debaters.

Marc Goldwein (00:39:17):

Yeah, tha- thank you so much for having me on. And this is a very interesting debate. Um, but in some ways it’s very academic because the reality is we’re not going to phase out Social Security. Seems very unlikely. And the other reality is we are not gonna keep Social Security how it is. Very unlikely. In fact, impossible because if we don’t change the benefits, either there’s a 22% cut or we switch to a world where we’re paying for it out of the general fund.

(00:39:40):

So Social Security is probably not gonna be phased out, um, and it’s almost certainly not gonna remain as it is. And so I’d ask both of you, um, coming off of sort of your opening point, what’s, what’s one incremental change you’d m- you would, you would make to the program? And encourage you to not just throw out something easy like, um, you know, raise the tax max or move towards a flat benefit. Give me something a little bit more, more creative than that.

John Donvan (00:40:03):

So, so Marc, I’m gonna go to Romina first, but you’re asking her how she would amend the program, a program that she wants to get rid of, but, so that puts her in a little bit of a bind, but um, Romina-

Marc Goldwein (00:40:11):

Yeah, just enter the real world here for a minute.

John Donvan (00:40:12):

... let’s, let’s take that question.

Romina Boccia (00:40:13):

Yes. Um, one proposal that has been very interesting to legislators who feel very strongly that we should not cut benefits for current beneficiaries of the program or significantly alter benefits for anyone near retirement is to slow the growth of future benefits. And there was one major change that Congress did in the ‘70s that caused Social Security’s shortfall to grow immensely, and that was to index initial benefits to wage gains in the economy.

(00:40:45):

If we change to a price indexation, uh, system, uh, we would preserve benefits at their current level. We would continue to grow them with inflation and changes in the cost of living, but we wouldn’t give future cohorts much more generous, larger and real-term benefits than previous cohorts. I’m also a big fan of some of the proposals that the committee had fo- put forward, such as a cap on the maximum benefit that high-income earners can receive, such as the $100,000 cap.

(00:41:17):

I also like proposals to slow the growth of the inflation adjustment, especially for higher-income earners. If we targeted, uh, some predictable benefit level, say 125% of federal poverty and discontinued or slowed cost of living adjustments at that rate, we would slow the growth of benefits in the future and move closer to the kind of system that I envision gradually, predictably, and without doing harm to especially vulnerable poor seniors.

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:41:45):

That was a very clever question, Marc. Um, I really like your proposal, um, to bring, to, um, n- to tax the, uh, health insurance, um, um, um, payments, um, to, so m- um, Social Security has more revenue. So that’s interesting, a way to get more revenue.

(00:42:03):

You are right. Raising the earnings cap is really just, um, housekeeping. It’s just tidying up the program to update the program. Um, but it is a very powerful thing to do, and you call it simple. Uh, we’ll see if it happens, but raising the earnings cap brings an enti- uh, really a lot of money and solves a lot of the problem with Social Security that would make open debate not interesting, um, interested (laughs) in this conversation at all. If we had done that, you know, 10 years ago, we probably wouldn’t be here because it would be, Social Security would not be an issue.

(00:42:33):

Um, I really like getting rid of the earnings test. I think that’s a barrier, um, to work. We’re having a, a session on that with Jason Fichtner in a couple of weeks. Um, I am really growing very fond of the idea of, um, actually not reducing benefits for people who have to, um, claim Social Security before 65. Um, I, I’m just seeing in my own research that people get pushed out of the labor force through no fault of their own much earlier than we think, you know, in their late 50s and early 60s. And they’re just, you know, crawling to that, um, um, early retirement age of 62, but they take a really big hit in their benefit for having to do that.

(00:43:15):

So I actually would reduce that penalty and I would pay for it by reducing the, um, um, the bonus that people get for working past 67. Um, those are very high-income people, uh, for the most part, even though my mother was part of that. Um, and, um, they, um, they really get a huge 8% rate of return for, for waiting. And so we could pay for that, but thank you for the question.

John Donvan (00:43:40):

Yeah. And Marc, something I appreciate about your question is that you, you alluded to something that we haven’t spec- addressed really directly, but that the, the, the dynamics are not good for the financial sustainability of, of the system right now, that w- we’re, we’re at a point where there, there are not enough young workers to pay the full bill of all the people who are receiving, and the reserves that were built up are beginning to be spent down. And, and we’re gonna come to a point where those reserves will run out and the benefits are gonna have to be cut. Uh, what, what is the prediction on that? When, when do we see that? Unless something changes, when does that happen, Marc?

Marc Goldwein (00:44:17):

Uh, so the Social Security trustees project that actually that trust fund is gonna run out on the retirement side in 2032. That’s six years from now that most people-

John Donvan (00:44:26):

Yeah, six years out. Yeah.

Marc Goldwein (00:44:27):

Most people on the program today are still gonna be collecting benefits when the law requires, effectively, a 22% cut.

John Donvan (00:44:34):

Yeah.

Marc Goldwein (00:44:35):

And so we have very little time to, to have some kind of legislative change.

John Donvan (00:44:38):

All right. We really appreciate you bringing that information to us. And thanks for joining us again, Marc. It was great to have you.

Marc Goldwein (00:44:43):

Thank you.

John Donvan (00:44:43):

Uh, next I wanna welcome Gopi Shah Goda, uh, a senior fellow and director at Brookings. Gopi, thanks so much for joining us. And what’s your question for our debaters?

Gopi Shah Goda (00:44:51):

Uh, thanks Romina and Teresa for a lively conversation. So I have a different kind of question, which is I think we can all agree that pro- when the program was first created a hundred years ago almost, uh, it was, you know, families were very different and, um, some features of the program reflect that. So for example, we pay spousal benefits when there’s a one-earner household. Um, but if there are two earners, then largely that spousal benefit is sort of redundant of what the, the secondary earner, um, earned on their own.

(00:45:26):

Um, but there’s other things like that too, and just, um, there’s other aspects of the program that could potentially dissuade people from working. So for instance, the fact that only 35 years, the 35 highest years are included in the benefit calculation. Um, I’m wondering if you take the financial shortfall aside, and are there ways that you might think about modernizing the program in light of the fact that circumstances, families, work, all of that has changed in the ensuing hundred years since the program was first conceived?

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:46:00):

Well, I, um, I can’t, I can’t raise women’s pay, (laughs) um, and, um, and help, um, uh, women who are taking time off from work, um, and losing a lot of benefits, um, and not getting the benefits because, um, in our system, we, women take care of children. But I would add caregiver credits. I used to not before them, um, but now I think that a case could be made, um, to be able to cover all work.

(00:46:26):

Um, I think we can certainly tweak around the edges and raise the amount of years, um, that people would be, uh, have their benefit based on, 35 to 38. The only reason we haven’t done that, um, to modernize is it costs money. So if, if, if you’re taking revenue off the table, there’s lots of ways to expand it.

(00:46:43):

I actually think the im- um, the way that Social Security probably discourages work and, and people are very confused about is the retirement earnings, um, um, test. Um, a lot of people think that if they work longer or work over an amount that they, and collect that they won’t, that they’ll lose their benefits forever. That’s not true, but very few people, even experts, can explain the Retirement Earnings Test.

(00:47:09):

Um, I, I think that, um, age discrimination and employer readiness to hire older workers is the biggest barrier to work. It’s not just people’s choices. Um, so I really appreciate the question. Earning, um, caregiver credits, um, um, drop the Retirement Earnings Test. Um, I think benefits are too low. I think we, we could actually raise all benefits by a couple hundred dollars. And then there’s the COLA, um, th- that we use to, to index benefits. So there’s lots of ways.

Romina Boccia (00:47:41):

So I agree with, I agree we should get rid of the Retirement Earnings Test. I think that’s a bipartisan proposal that most people could get behind. It also wouldn’t really cost any money because it would encourage more work.

(00:47:51):

Uh, but to your broader question, Gopi, I agree that this program is extremely outdated. And what we saw in the 1950s when those spousal and survivor benefits were phased in is that we saw a huge drop in the ratio of workers paying into the program to recipients receiving benefits from the program from 16 down to, today, below three. And the reason that occurred is that all of a sudden, many more, uh, individuals, uh, non-working spouses, uh, children and dependents became eligible for a benefit that they didn’t contribute to, and that wasn’t actuarially fair. It wasn’t based on the workers’ contributions either. It just, these are just windfall benefits.

(00:48:34):

And if we look at who benefits from them, it’s again, higher-income earners whose spouses can afford, uh, to stay home. It’s the, uh, uh, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. And that’s not, uh, to, to whom we should be paying the highest benefits. So I agree with you that, uh, we should reimagine Social Security or phase out the current earnings-related benefit for something that’s much more targeted towards those lower-income workers, uh, uh, who need help in old age.

John Donvan (00:49:04):

And, and what would be wrong with that, Teresa?

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:49:06):

It wouldn’t work for most families. Um, um, um, I really wanna correct, uh, um, a fault.

John Donvan (00:49:12):

Okay. But just, why, why would it ... Before you do the correction, why would it not work for most families?

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:49:16):

She wants to make Social Security not a retirement, um, program, um, and a family insurance program. She wants to make it a means-tested welfare program. That’s what she means by targeted.

Romina Boccia (00:49:28):

I am not-

John Donvan (00:49:29):

Is that, is that an accurate portrayal, Romina, of what you’re saying?

Romina Boccia (00:49:31):

No, it’s not. I d- I d- I’m not, uh, in favor of means-testing directly because it discourages working saving and it also encourages middle and-

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:49:39):

Mm-hmm. That-

Romina Boccia (00:49:40):

... high-income earners-

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:49:40):

Mm-hmm.

Romina Boccia (00:49:41):

... to hide their assets in retirement. We see this play out very negatively in Australia. Uh, instead, I endorse more of a, a flat, predictable benefit. And there would be a, a clawback through the tax system like we have right now with, uh, benefit taxation based on, uh, higher incomes, but that’s a very different system-

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:50:00):

Yeah.

Romina Boccia (00:50:01):

... than means-testing. I’m not advocating for a food stamp-like system where people have-

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:50:05):

Yeah, okay.

Romina Boccia (00:50:05):

... to jump through all kinds of hurdles.

John Donvan (00:50:07):

And Teresa, you said that that, that would be bad for families. I just wanna understand why you-

Romina Boccia (00:50:10):

Yeah, let me ... Um, it would lower benefits, uh, for middle-class people and for even high-income people who, um, really rely on Social Security for a whole range of social insurance. So that’s where our differences are. I want to keep that insurance part and, and, uh, Romina, uh, wants to make it a flat benefit.

John Donvan (00:50:26):

Gopi, thank you very much for your question. I would just, uh, in the interest of time, we need to move on. I wanna bring in, um, from the Washington Examiner, their economics reporter, Zach Halaschak, who’s been listening to the conversation. Zach, thank you for staying with us and joining us. Uh, please come in with your question.

Zach Halaschak (00:50:40):

Yeah, thanks so much for having me. Uh, my question’s a little outside the box, but I think it’s germane given recent conversations around fertility and especially on the populous right, kind of family creation. Just curious if you eliminate or phase out Social Security, does that make having children more economically valuable ‘cause families are more so maybe relying on, uh, you know, as a primary source of old-age support? And how, in what ways do you think, if any, would that change people’s incentives around marriage, fertility, and, uh, family formation?

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:51:11):

Uh, I’ll, I’ll take it, um, first, I, um, what is discouraging fertility is, um, is, is not that Social Security is there, um, instead of your kid to take care of you. What’s discouraging, um, fertility is just the high cost of having, having children. It’s actually, um, uh, underdeveloped countries and pre-industrial countries that rely on children, um, to take care of them in old age. Um, even if you have 10 children, um, it is, um, ver- ... You’ll, you probably will be poor by the time you get it. And it, um, becomes actually a burden on the other, um, uh, on children that it’s just not, um, um, practical for our, our modern age.

(00:51:54):

Um, we see actually a lot of, uh, real tragedies in South Korea where children are legally responsible for their elders. We see a high rate of suicide among elders because they don’t wanna be a burden, um, to their children.

(00:52:07):

Um, what is causing the Social Security deficit right now is not actually fertility or the demographics that even John said, you know, that ratio of workers to retirees. It’s not the numbers. It’s actually that the Social Security actuaries never predicted that earnings growth would only happen at the top and that so many earnings would escape taxation because of health insurance costs and because, um, um, there’s so much more earnings growth above the cap.

(00:52:36):

And that’s why modernizing the system is needed, and the way to modernize it is just to capture more pay, um, in the form of health insurance and in, um, that high earners. And then we would go back, um, to a system that adjusts over the past nearly 100 years, um, to update for the modern times. That’s the kind of modernization I want.

Romina Boccia (00:52:59):

Fertility declines are actually a big driver of Social Security’s funding shortfall because the program relies on younger working Americans to pay benefits for current, uh, seniors. Uh, phasing out Social Security, would it increase, uh, fertility? It’s doubtful because we have so many other instruments with which Americans can, uh, save for their own retirement.

(00:53:20):

Generally, the decision whether to have a family or to h- how big your family is, is not driven by those, uh, considerations. If you look at the people who have the most children, they tend to be very religiously active, so they are, uh, pursuing, uh, larger families for a higher, uh, purpose. And many countries that have tried to, uh, make it more affordable and even bribe people to have more children have found that those, uh, subsidies have not worked. I do think that, uh, becoming wealthier and also the emergence of these old-age entitlements has contributed to crowding out of private saving and also, uh, family formation.

Zach Halaschak (00:53:59):

Thank you.

John Donvan (00:54:00):

Um, thanks very much for your question, Zach. Really appreciate your being here. Um, and finally, I wanna welcome Nick Lichtenberg. Uh, Nick, you, you cover economic policy, including its Social Security at Fortune. I, I know you regularly talk with fiscal economists like Kent Smetters on this topic. So welcome to the program and for joining our debaters, and please come in with your question.

Nick Lichtenberg (00:54:19):

Yeah, thank you so much. Uh, so I did catch up with our mutual friend, Kent. Uh, I think we all know him on here. And, um, I kinda asked him what he wanted to ask you. And, um, I, uh, one of my other fellow, uh, uh, questioners said, like, “We’re, we’re, we’re having a bit of a false debate here. Like, it’s not gonna go away,” but I, I see it kind of the opposite way.

(00:54:41):

The math that Kent has laid out for me says that Social Security as it currently stands will go away. It’s just a math question. And there is a trade-off question that we’re all debating here. And I think it’s more of a who than a what question. Like, who is gonna have to feel the most pain in going from whatever our system that we have today to where we need to go to make this, the future Social Security sustainable. So my question for each of you is, who is gonna be making the biggest trade-off down the road on this?

Romina Boccia (00:55:11):

Yeah. I think you’ve really hit on a point here because if you listen closely to what both Teresa and I are talking about, Teresa wants to raise taxes on higher-income earners, and I wanna reduce benefits for higher-income earners. In the end, it’s going to be those Americans who have the greatest capacity to absorb either benefit reductions or higher taxes that are going to bear the brunt of the cost of reforming the system.

(00:55:37):

However, if you also talk to Kent about the details of that, when you have a benefit cut only or a primarily benefit-heavy plan, you actually boost GDP, you boost economic growth and opportunity, and so you make everyone, including the most vulnerable workers, better off in the long term. If you rely heavily on taxes on the most productive Americans, you actually, uh, reduce economic growth or it, compared to having this high-debt scenario, you may improve it slightly, but you’re foregoing huge growth opportunities, wealth-building opportunities, and with it, job opportunities and higher living standards and longevity for most Americans. So the real trade-off is, um, how much growth do you wanna have at the end of this plan?

Teresa Ghilarducci (00:56:23):

Uh, you’ll hear a tone of agreement. Um, it is about trade-offs, and this question about what Social Security can pay is political. The math says, just because the way the system is built and because Congress has done nothing, is that when the president or somebody says, “We’re not going to touch Social Security,” what they’re saying is that we’re going to let Social Security cut itself. You know, so Congress, a political decision has to be made, and it’s going to be this Congress and the next president that has to make it, and they’ll have to make a trade-off question. Um, the way to get money for Social Security to keep that social insurance program is going to be at the top.

(00:57:00):

When I went over my four minutes, I talked about the Big Beautiful Bill. Um, they, Congress made a choice there. It made a trade-off, trade-off. It decided who to benefit, and it benefited the very top. I’m not going to debate, Romina, about whether or not those were the most productive members of society. Um, that could be another debate. There are a lot of productive people that did not get the benefit from that bill. If you just actually repeal that bill, you will, um, be able to fund Social Security. So it is actually simple math, um, and the question is, who should bear the cost or the people that have beared the benefit over the past 40 years? Let’s update Social Security, let’s get more earnings into the tax base, let’s bring in investment income to the tax base, and then we don’t have to worry about Social Security. It can go along its way, working very well, and thrive as a social insurance program for families.

John Donvan (00:57:54):

Nick, thanks very much for joining us, and thanks for your question. Um, and now we are heading around the corner to the home stretch of this debate. We’re gonna go to our closing statement round, and Romina, you are up first once t- again, you are arguing it is time to phase out Social Security. You have two minutes for your closing statement to make the case one more time.

Romina Boccia (00:58:13):

Thank you. Social Security has outlived its purpose as a earnings-related benefit. We should be honest with the American people that this is a pay-as-you-go redistribution program that provides, uh, welfare, including for the highest-income earners at an extremely high cost to younger working Americans.

(00:58:34):

Uh, a better system would enable younger workers to know that there is a predictable guaranteed benefit for them when they get older and give them the certainty of how much more they would wanna save and invest to supplement such a guaranteed flat benefit in order to meet their living standards. This would allow them to also save and invest a lot less than what they’re, they would otherwise have to pay for Social Security as, uh, there’s a 28% gap between the benefits that Congress has promised and what it will be able to pay from the current, uh, uh, revenue, uh, level.

(00:59:13):

So we’re talking about either raising taxes significantly on younger working families or reducing benefits for seniors who are, on average, wealthier, living longer, have the ability to work longer and don’t need that money as, uh, as badly as younger workers who are just starting off and building their, uh, families.

(00:59:38):

Uh, we should not eliminate the tax cap, uh, in some ways that would make Social Security more of a welfare program, but an even more expensive one. It would also hit the most productive workers, including many in the medical profession who are on average older and may choose to retire earlier when confronted with a 60% marginal tax rate in many U.S. states. That is a trade-off that we need to consider. Removing the tax max also would only provide about, uh, would only close 30% of the shortfall. A much better option is to more narrowly target the benefits and empower more workers, uh, to build their own future.

John Donvan (01:00:15):

Thank you very much, Romina. Okay, Teresa, you get the last word. Again, for everybody who, who doesn’t know by this point, you’re arguing that the U.S. should not phase out Social Security. Your closing starts now.

Teresa Ghilarducci (01:00:25):

Yeah. The, um, Social Security should not be phased out. Um, there’s not radical, um, reform needed or, uh, uh, a drastic cut in benefits needed at all. And Social Security is the most important source of family support. It is not wholly outdated. It’s been updated, you know, throughout its almost 100-year, um, history.

(01:00:45):

And now more than ever, we need Social Security because the other parts of the retirement system where we relied on people to save and invest and, and do-it-yourself pension, um, to create their own pensions hasn’t worked. Um, workers are coming to, into retirement with inadequate retirement savings despite all the encouragement, um, to do that. Um, but Social Security does need money. And, um, and Congress can make a choice about, um, who to give the money to. They made a choice in 2025 when they chose tax cuts for the very wealthiest, um, part of, um, of America. And we could make those choices in the reverse.

(01:01:26):

If we phase out Social Security, we’ll have families without predictable support. We’ll have more poverty rates, um, more than ever, and we’re sky-high as it is. Um, middle-class and even high-income people, even doctors, will not have a source of family insurance.

(01:01:45):

Um, instead of conversations about phasing out Social Security, we should continue the kinds of conversations we had at the end of our, of our program. We should discuss how to expand this social insurance system and earnings-related system. We should raise a minimum benefit. We should create bridge funds for people who need to l- leave work, um, before age 65. We should raise benefits for the, um, bottom 90%. We should add childcare credits. Um, we should think of ways to use Social Security where people could actually use their own money and buy more Social Security, um, credits. That’s actually quite popular. So we need many more ways to extend economic security to all workers, and the Social Security system is the base for which to do it. It should not be phased out. It should be improved and expanded.

John Donvan (01:02:34):

Thank you very much. And that is a wrap on this debate. And I wanna say thanks so much to Romina Boccia and Teresa Ghilarducci for, for taking part, for the way that you did this, for the information you brought, the insight, uh, for the civility you showed one another as we un- un- unfolded this debate where you ob- obviously both had very, very strong and conflicting views, but I think all of us learned by hearing you. Uh, we very much appreciate that you brought your opinions to the table, your differing opinions, and that you were open to debate.

(01:03:00):

I also wanna thank those who provided questions to the debaters: Marc and Gopi and Zach and Nick. We very much appreciate you all for pushing this conversation into even more interesting directions. And to all of you watching, I wanna thank you. I’m John Donvan. We’ll see you next time.

END OF DEBATE