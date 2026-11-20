Debate Details

PRO: Arguing For Protection — Nina Jankowicz, Robert Corn-Revere

CON: Arguing Against Protection — Susan Benesch, Ryan Calo

Moderated by: John Donvan

DEBATE BEGINS

Ryan Calo (00:00:00):

Artificial intelligence has made it possible to subvert reality at the touch of a button.

Nina Jankowicz (00:00:04):

We don’t need to ban them to inform voters, and banning them would be too high of a risk for free expression in the United States.

Susan Benesch (00:00:12):

To classify them automatically as protected would distort the very rights that the First Amendment is meant to protect.

Robert Corn-Revere (00:00:19):

Just because AI uses advanced technology to deliver these kinds of political messages doesn’t mean that they should be less protected under the First Amendment.

John Donvan (00:00:32):

Good afternoon, everybody. Um, it’s a pleasure to have you all here. I’m John Donvan. Um, my title is Moderator in Chief, a title that was made up for me, but [laughs], but I’ve, I’ve embraced it. I quite like it. Um, I’m gonna explain why in just a moment, but, uh, first I wanna thank Arizona State, uh, University, uh, Institute of Politics and Arizona PBS for having us. This is the second time that we’ve, uh, had a debate like this here.

(00:00:56):

Um, we are calling this PRO/CONversations to explain what it is that we do, which was a little, a little bit different. Um, the way I would explain it is that most of the time, disagreement is where the conversation ends, but for us, it’s where it starts. What we believe in doing is bringing together people on the stage who disagree with one another and let that clash happen in front of the public in a way, uh, that is conducted with civility and respect and actually listening to people listen to their ideas as they disagree with each other in a way that we, uh, believe actually sheds light when the debates are brought in good faith. And that’s what you’re gonna see here today.

(00:01:31):

Again, I wanna say we’re so delighted to have, uh, be back in this partnership, which comes about because of, uh, I would have to say our connection and relationship with Ambassador Jeff Flake, who has debated with us, I think, at this point, three times on our stage in New York and our stage in Washington DC. And in Ambassador Flake, we found a debater who was uniquely robust and tough in the stance that he took, but uniquely civil and open to hearing the other side in a way that we don’t see in a lot of people. That’s kind of our ideal. And so it started a series of conversations and a connection, uh, that led to our being here, for which we’re most grateful. So I wanted to just chat with two people about that. Our CEO, Lia Matthow, CEO of Open to Debate, and Ambassador Jeff Flake himself. So if you could come up to the stage.

(00:02:25):

Jeff, it’s, uh, we, we are delighted to be back. And, uh, I just want to ask you, this whole notion of debate, people are kind of scared of argument these days because of where it might go, but you are really a believer in bringing this to college campuses in general and this college in particular. So why?

Jeff Flake (00:02:41):

You bet. Uh, I think, uh, disagreement is good. Uh, it’s, it’s great for disagreement to be there, it just has to be civil. And, uh, the worst thing is just to say, “I’m not gonna even entertain your argument.”

John Donvan (00:02:54):

Which happens a lot.

Jeff Flake (00:02:54):

Yeah. The contempt, uh, as Arthur Brooks and others talk about it. So this is, this is wonderful, to have robust debate, but do it in a civil manner. And that’s what, uh, Open to Debate is all about.

John Donvan (00:03:05):

And this topic that we’re looking at today, deepfakes, why did you feel...

Jeff Flake (00:03:09):

[laughs]

John Donvan (00:03:09):

There’s a lot of conversation about this.

Jeff Flake (00:03:11):

Yeah, there is. And, and we saw a lot of it during the last campaign. And, uh, I can tell you, I, my last Senate campaign was a while ago. Uh, but, uh, I retired from the Senate, uh, what, eight years ago now. Uh, but it’s just, you know, technology just keeps getting better and better to a point where you cannot tell-

John Donvan (00:03:30):

Yeah.

Jeff Flake (00:03:30):

... uh, what’s there. And, and the questions are always there for, for a politician, for a candidate. You know, you don’t wanna be misrepresented out there. You, you, you may wanna be able to say, blame it and say, “That wasn’t me.” Well, [laughs] maybe it was. Uh, that might be coming useful at some point. But it, it’s a scary thing as a ca- for a, for a candidate. And, uh, it goes into business, but politics, there’s a real, uh, real nexus here to get it right.

John Donvan (00:03:56):

Yeah. And Lia, I wanna explain, putting these debates together is very, very, very, very difficult. Uh, finding the topic, finding people who are willing to get on the stage and disagree with each other. Lia has mastered... I, I don’t know if you would say you’ve mastered it. It feels like a miracle every time, but you-

Lia Matthow (00:04:11):

Well, this was quite delightful, collaborating with Ambassador Flake and the whole ASU Institute of Politics team. Um, this was truly a thought partnership in putting this debate together.

John Donvan (00:04:24):

And deepfakes is one you’ve been looking at for a long time with, with-

Lia Matthow (00:04:27):

Well, I looked at this with curiosity for a very long time. I think even since I was a law student, where there were places that the technology was advancing so quickly that the law had not quite caught up with it, um, I have found very exciting. And I think we can have a real impact here today because 30 states are grappling with this and, you know, laws are unwritten, laws are being challenged, and I hope that a lot of people will look at what, at what is novel and new on the stage today as guidance.

John Donvan (00:05:00):

And what, what are you hoping comes out of this particular debate today?

Jeff Flake (00:05:03):

Yeah. Uh, so some, uh, like she said, this technology just keeps moving. And, and how it’s, it’s regulated, if it is regulated, is it simply disclosure, uh, somehow, you know, put at the end in fine print or is it not allowed at all? Uh, is there a criminal prosecution if somebody misrepresents somebody’s position?

Lia Matthow (00:05:24):

And the First Amendment and AI, like, what a clash.

Jeff Flake (00:05:27):

Yeah. It is.

Lia Matthow (00:05:28):

So, uh-

John Donvan (00:05:29):

It’s really the Institute of Politics to focus.

Lia Matthow (00:05:31):

[laughs] Right.

Jeff Flake (00:05:32):

[laughs] Yeah.

Lia Matthow (00:05:32):

Right.

John Donvan (00:05:32):

It’s kind of right down the alley.

Jeff Flake (00:05:33):

It is. So yeah, I, I hope that, uh, what we see out of this, you know, gives judges who are gonna rule on these kind of issues, politicians who are proffering legislation to deal with it. Um, this can be very useful.

John Donvan (00:05:45):

Thank you very much.

Lia Matthow (00:05:45):

We’re so delighted to be here. Thank you.

John Donvan (00:05:47):

It’s, it’s wonder-

Lia Matthow (00:05:47):

Thank you for having us.

John Donvan (00:05:48):

All right. Thank you. Thank you so much. Thank you again.

(00:05:52):

Here’s a story, uh, that really happened about something that never happened. Early in the Iran war, when a video surfaced on social media showing the American aircraft carrier USS Abraham on fire, President Trump says he saw it and called up one of his generals and asked him, “What’s with the Abraham Lincoln? It looks like it’s burning down.” So what part of that happened and what part didn’t, and how much does it actually matter?

(00:06:17):

I’m John Donvan. This is Open to Debate. We’re at the Arizona PBS Studios and the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. We’re doing this one with ASU’s partners, uh, in partnership with ASU’s Institute of Politics as part of our PRO/CONversations series. And our debate is around deepfakes, because that’s what happened in the story. The Abraham was not on fire. It was AI generated. It was a deepfake. But the President’s concern was, for at least a brief time, very, very real. And I think we’ve all been there by now getting fooled by deepfakes, especially as the AI gets better and better at making them, and as they seem to be seeping in from all over the place. Not all of them are designed to deceive. Um, some of them just wanna make us laugh or engage with a creator, but some are designed to impact our political beliefs, and that’s what this debate is about.

(00:07:09):

Here’s the question we’re taking on. Should AI-generated deepfakes be treated as protected political speech? Let’s welcome our debaters to the stage, one at a time. Robert Corn-Revere, Nina Jankowicz, Susan Benesch, Ryan Calo. Thank you all for joining us. I’ll start with you, uh, Robert. I have to call you Bob from now on.

Robert Corn-Revere (00:07:34):

Bob’s fine.

John Donvan (00:07:35):

If that’s okay with you. Bob Corn-Revere, uh, you’re the chief counsel at FIRE. That is the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression. Uh, you have spent your career, uh, defending speech that makes people uncomfortable. In fact, legendary, uh, uh, profane comedian Lenny Bruce-

Robert Corn-Revere (00:07:49):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:07:49):

... you got him a posthumous pardon for his obscenity conviction in New York State back in the 1960s. Uh, and I understand that that was a very important case to you to the degree that you have a special way still of paying tribute to Lenny Bruce.

Robert Corn-Revere (00:08:02):

We have two Australian shepherds named Lenny and Bruce.

Crowd (00:08:07):

[laughs]

John Donvan (00:08:07):

And, and are, are they good boys?

Robert Corn-Revere (00:08:08):

[laughs] Not always.

John Donvan (00:08:11):

[laughs] All right. Uh, your partner today is Nina Jankowicz. Nina, you’ve debated with us before, so it’s great to have you back. You are currently the CEO of the American Sunlight Project. Um, you were once the executive director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board. Your time at that board only lasted a few weeks before the whole board was shut down amid a huge backlash. What did that teach you about, uh, the government trying to decide what’s true?

Nina Jankowicz (00:08:38):

Yeah. Well, the, the funny thing was the Disinformation Governance Board wasn’t trying to decide what was true. Uh, that was a lie. But what I learned is that people have a pretty visceral reaction when they think that that’s what’s happening. That’s an, uh, influenced some of my opinions for this debate.

John Donvan (00:08:53):

Okay. I think we’re gonna hear some of tho- those opinions come up in the course of this debate. I wanna look to the other side now and welcome Susan Benesch. Susan, welcome to the program.

Susan Benesch (00:08:59):

Thank you.

John Donvan (00:09:00):

Uh, you’re a faculty associate at Harvard’s, uh, Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society. Uh, you’re also founding director of the Dangerous Speech Project. You actually coined the term dangerous speech to, uh, describe a new category of media that increases the likelihood of danger. You started out as a journalist and then you became a lawyer. Which job do you think better prepared you for arguing, uh, about free speech?

Susan Benesch (00:09:24):

It’s a wonderful question and difficult to answer, but I would say journalism because law attempts to constrain speech in various ways and often has a very hard time. Journalism, by contrast, is live action. That’s, that’s the, um, the real arena where, uh, public discourse is happening. So one can learn lessons in a sometimes messier, but, um, but very instructive way.

John Donvan (00:09:55):

Interesting answer. Okay. Thank you for that. And your partner is Ryan Calo. Ryan, welcome to the program. Uh, you’re a law professor at the University of Washington. You co-founded the Center for an Informed Public and the Tech Policy Lab. You’ve testified before the US Senate, uh, four times. Is that right at this point?

Ryan Calo (00:10:10):

That’s right. Yeah.

John Donvan (00:10:11):

Your newest book is called “Law and Technology: A Methodical Approach.” Um, Washington State, uh, put together a law around election deepfakes, and you were involved in that process. What role did you have?

Ryan Calo (00:10:22):

Well, um, one of the things that we wanna make sure to be able to do at the Center for an Informed Public is to be a resource to policymakers as they try to address, um, very hard issues at emerging technology. So myself and Jevin West were able to consult on some of the language for that bill, and we were happy with how it came out.

John Donvan (00:10:39):

Okay, excellent. Well, thank you all for being here. You’ll have real experience in this topic, so we’re looking forward to, to getting your insights into this debate and into the arguments that are gonna unfold.

(00:10:47):

Uh, I wanna point out to people who are watching and listening that our audience here at Arizona State University, it’s a live audience, is playing, uh, a critical role. Uh, they will be asked for their opinion on the topic we’re debating both before and after the arguments are made, uh, and that makes this... Uh, we, and we will find out at the end which side proved most persuasive, so that makes this a competition, a friendly competition. That means we have some rules. Those rules are no personal attacks, uh, stay on topic, listen to what the other side is actually saying. The debaters are here to show that we can disagree with each other and do so in good faith.

(00:11:21):

So let’s get started. Let’s move on to our first round, and our first round is comprised of opening statements by all four debaters one at a time. Our first speaker is Bob. On the pro side, you are arguing that deepfakes should be protected political speech. You have four minutes to make your case, and the floor is yours.

Robert Corn-Revere (00:11:37):

Thank you, John. I’m afraid Nina and I start this debate at something of a disadvantage. We’re well aware that AI is not particularly popular these days. Between data centers threatening the environment, AI coming for our jobs, and well, let’s face it, the prospect of global total human l- human annihilation, [laughs] uh, you know, asking an audience to support anything involving AI is a little bit like asking someone to vote for a incumbent Republican in the midterms.

Crowd (00:12:14):

[laughs]

Robert Corn-Revere (00:12:14):

Uh, it’s, it’s a difficult job. Um, but we’re up to the challenge, and so at the end of this debate, we’ll be asking you to support the proposition that AI-generated deepfakes are protected by the First Amendment.

(00:12:29):

Now, first, what does it mean to be constitutionally protected? Well, under the First Amendment, all speech is presumptively protected by the Constitution, and especially speech involving politics. Now, this doesn’t mean that all speech is necessarily immune from any kind of regulation. The First Amendment has never been interpreted as being absolute. But what it means is that before the government can restrict or punish speech, that that speech has to fall into a carefully designated category that we call unprotected speech. It includes speech like defamation or libel or fraud or, um, you know, s- speech involving, uh, images of child sexual abuse, those kinds of things. But those categories are limited, few, and not subject to expansion. So as long as political speech generated by AI doesn’t cross the line into one of those categories, it should be fully protected.

(00:13:30):

So at the end of the debate, we’re going to ask you to support the resolution for three reasons. First, political imagery and words, uh, depicting, uh, things that a politician never actually said or did have always historically been part of our political discourse. Benjamin Franklin pretty much invented, uh, uh, political cartooning, and the political cartot- cartoonists of that time depicted no less than George Washington as an ass after the Civil War. Uh, Harper Weekly’s political, uh, cartoonist, the legendary Thomas Nast, helped bring down Tammany Hall through his images of Boss Tweed, depicting him, among other things, as a, [laughs] um, gluttonous, uh, monarch or as a vulture feeding off the city.

(00:14:22):

Now, this tradition is being carried on through AI-generated images today. For example, South Park opened last season with a savage parody in realistic, photorealistic, salacious images of Donald Trump wandering through the desert disrobing. And this, this season, they have shown Donald Trump on a toilet. Uh, I, uh, I [laughs] thought I was going to have to poke out my mind’s eye after watching that. But, um, uh, because of this concern that technology might be misused, 31 states have adopted restrictions on deepfakes in politics.

(00:15:03):

But this brings me to the second point. And just because AI uses advanced technology to deliver these kinds of political messages doesn’t mean that they should be less protected under the First Amendment. This, however, is a typical reaction. Historically, we have regulated first and asked questions later. In 1858, the New York Times called for regulation of the telegraph saying that it was too fast for the truth. And so we have seen this, again, historically, a lot. And had such laws been enacted then, they most certainly would have been struck down under the First Amendment as it has developed in the 20th century.

(00:15:42):

Now, there’s a good reason for the reason, but in looking at these state laws that have been enacted, that they are being questioned by courts, and in some cases, enjoined. And I’ll get into the reasons why the next time we talk.

John Donvan (00:15:54):

Thank you, Bob. Uh, uh, next up, speaking from the opposite side, from the con side, arguing that deepfakes should not be protected, Susan Benesch. Susan, the floor is yours.

Susan Benesch (00:16:12):

Treating AI-generated deepfakes as protected political speech is already dangerous and fast getting worse as AI fakes get better, for example, harder to detect. To classify them automatically as protected would distort the very rights that the First Amendment is meant to protect, for example freedom of speech and the freedom to use that freedom to take part in the democratic process.

(00:16:40):

Let’s take a recent example. On October 20th, right before our midterm elections, two videos surfaced online and began spreading very rapidly. They showed a man named Zyon Lewis who said that he had been sexually assaulted in middle school by his language arts teacher, James Talarico. Zyon Lewis is a real person, and he was indeed Talarico’s student, but the videos were completely fake. They seem to have been, um, produced by, um, a, a disinformation campaign from Russia called Storm-1516. The fake, the fakes convinced lots of people judging by their responses.

(00:17:29):

This, that is one form of harm that such fakes caused, but of course not the only one. They also hurt Talarico and Lewis, of course, and could have affected the outcome of the election, as may have happened in another pivotal election in 2023 in Slovenia. There, one candidate seemed very likely to win until fakes, deepfakes began circulating online just before the election that seemed to show him talking about, one, rigging the vote, and two, doubling the price of beer. That might have been much more devastating. In any case, uh, these dangers are why Arizona is one of, I think, 33 states that have recently made laws against AI-generated deepfakes, uh, laws that are efforts to restrain narrow categories of such fakes in order to protect democracy, frankly, and to protect, uh, the American public’s capacity to distinguish truth from lies.

(00:18:32):

You might say that the marketplace of ideas can handle AI-generated deepfakes, as it has handled lots of lies, more or less, for a long time, but AI-generated deepfakes are radically different from other forms of lies, human-generated ones, notably, for a number of reasons. First, they’re much harder to detect, as you probably know, and labeling them as AI is not a solution for reasons that, um, I’m happy to discuss in more detail later. Next, the incredible speed and scale at which they travel. Um, they can be made and spread so fast that they have greater, much greater power than other lies. Finally, AI should not enjoy freedom of expression. For now, there’s human agency in AI, but we have already seen in other contexts, in non-political contexts, that AIs go off on their own, pretending to be sentient authoritative beings that have successfully persuaded humans who tend to anthropomorphize them, um, to do awful things like committing suicide or ceasing to take medications that the humans need to stay alive. In the future, AIs may also influence people’s political decisions in ways that their human creators do not anticipate.

(00:19:59):

AIs are not human, in other words, as Pope Leo reminded us in his first encyclical in May, so they don’t have human rights like freedom of speech. For all these reasons, please vote no.

John Donvan (00:20:14):

Thank you. Uh, next up, uh, Nina Jankowicz, you are speaking from this c- uh, con side. I’m sorry, gotta correct this.

Nina Jankowicz (00:20:21):

[laughs]

John Donvan (00:20:21):

You’re speaking for the pro side, uh, saying that AI d- f- deepfakes should be protected political speech. The floor is yours.

Nina Jankowicz (00:20:27):

Thank you. Four years ago, I was the subject of a politically motivated disinformation campaign. And as a result of that campaign, I was depicted in deepfake sexual abuse material, also known as deepfake pornography, in addition to thousands of other fakes. Now, deepfake pornography, or deepfake sexual abuse materials, is still the majority of content, deepfake content that we see online today, and it’s already been, uh, been legislated against by Congress, and I think that was the right decision, but we’re talking about the rest of that content today.

(00:21:01):

And in my case, one of the most visceral, uh, pieces of content that was created of me with the assistance of technology used my official por- portrait, made my skin look like it was rotting, put bullet thr- holes throughout my body, and drove a bolt through my head. If that image had been a political cartoon, we wouldn’t bat an eye on it. And in fact, a lot of [laughs] people did make political cartoons of me. And as much as I find that image disturbing, I don’t wanna give the government the opportunity to regulate it because it is protected speech, and there’s two reasons for that.

(00:21:36):

First, we don’t have to think very hard to imagine what an assault on free speech by an administration drunk on power would look like. We’ve got a lot of that happening right now with the second Trump administration. My organization has tracked over 300 such instances where the Trump administration is restricting the distribution of books at military academies or restricting the admittance of certain reporters and outlets to newsrooms. And you may like those decisions, you may dislike them, but we can all agree that we wouldn’t want our political adversaries to take, uh, take, uh, uh, decisions like that, uh, against us. Everyone should be able to have the right to access information and to be able to express themselves.

(00:22:18):

But the second reason I think we don’t need to ban this sort of material is because there exists a technological solution already that can give people the information they need to suss out real from fake im- images. This is, uh, brought about by something called the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity. This is an organization of over 6,000 companies, including Adobe, the software company, Meta, a social media company, media companies like the BBC, camera manufacturers like Nikon, and what they’ve decided is a standard for digital watermarking.

(00:22:56):

Now, this isn’t just a stamp on an image that says if it’s fake or AI-generated; this is actually in the DNA of the image. So you can’t edit it out. And with widespread adoption, what would happen is these little, uh, icons on an image are available to all users of the internet, whether you’re looking at the New York Times or X, or any other social media or media, and you can click on this little watermark and see when an image was created, where it was created, and how it was created or edited, whether it was created with an AI model or whether if it was shot by a war photographer in Ukraine.

(00:23:32):

Uh, now, I understand that we need widespread adoption for this, and we’re not there yet. 6,000 companies sounds like a lot, but you don’t see these watermarks all over your internet feed. And the reason, frankly, is that there, these companies just haven’t really bought in fully to it yet, and I think perhaps we could get there with regulation. Bob and I differ on that a little bit, but, but that’s okay. We also need education for it to work, right? We also need people to understand what these credentials are and how they can use them to better inform their information consumption.

(00:24:02):

So I’m sure we’ll get into a very interesting debate here. There’s a lot of nuance. But I do think you should vote to protect deepfake content as political speech, this new form of political expression and cartooning because we don’t need to ban them to inform voters, and banning them would be too high of a risk for free expression in the United States. Thank you.

John Donvan (00:24:26):

Thank you, Nina. And finally, coming from the con side, taking the position that a fi- AI deepfakes should not be protected is Ryan. Ryan, the floor is yours.

Ryan Calo (00:24:32):

Yeah, absolutely. Um, I gotta say, if there’s anybody I trust less than the government, it might be Mark Zuckerberg and the, the rest of the industry, but let’s set that aside for, for a moment.

(00:24:43):

Um, so nobody is seriously arguing that the government can do whatever it wants when it comes to deepfakes. For, for example, you couldn’t say, “No deepfakes that are pro-life, but yes, deepfakes that are pro-choice.” At the same time, there have to be a way for government to meaningfully address, uh, deepfakes.

(00:25:05):

Let me just give you an example. In May of 2024, hundreds of New Hampshire voters got phone calls from apparently Joe Biden, and this fake Joe Biden told them that they better not vote in the primary, because if they vote in the primary, they’ll lose their ability to vote in the general election. The people that made those deepfakes, they were criminally charged by the state, and they faced FCC fines, right? And I think that’s completely appropriate.

(00:25:36):

The truth is, is that the First Amendment does not interpret itself. What it says is that Congress can make no law abridging the freedom of speech, assembly, and so on, right? The, the way that that very terse amendment [laughs] has been interpreted to regulate every aspect of public life is based on the need to protect the marketplace of ideas. This is often said by the Supreme Court. We’re trying to protect the marketplace of ideas. That’s why this, you know, few word, a few sentence amendment has come to just touch every aspect of life, right?

(00:26:17):

It is hard to imagine a bigger threat to the marketplace of ideas than deepfakes. I’m hard-pressed to imagine one. Not only do deepfakes mislead voters about candidates, and as the New Hampshire example shows, democratic participation itself, but they make it impossible for voters to distinguish what is real from what is false. They can’t believe what they see and hear.

(00:26:45):

Um, one of the things I’ve noticed as a disinformation researcher is that every time there’s a flood, literally anywhere at all, right, somebody’s gonna Photoshop a shark into the city, you know what I mean? That’s gonna happen, right? And so we have countless examples of this. Um, but at the same time, it creates what Bobby Chesney and Daniel Citron have called a liar’s dividend. The idea that if you have a politician who is literally caught on tape or video doing something wrong, they can just say, “Hey, deepfake.” Right? They can... People can’t tell the difference. And indeed, uh, not long ago, there actually was a shark in one of the, uh, streets, uh, during a flood, and people just assumed that it wasn’t real, which presented a danger to them.

(00:27:31):

Okay. Over and over again, the Supreme Court has made it clear the Constitution has little interest in protecting speech that is both false and harmful. Defamation, false advertising, perjury, fraud, all of these things can be sanctioned without offense to the Constitution. Even in the United States v. Alvarez, which is that 2012 case reversing a criminal conviction under the Stolen Valor Act for lying about the receipt of a congressional, uh, medal, even in that case, all nine justices across three opinions acknowledge the government’s power to penalize false statements that cause legally cognizable harm, including specifically impersonating a government official.

(00:28:18):

All right.Artificial intelligence has made it possible to subvert reality at the touch of a button. The state has to be able to respond. Nothing about the text or spirit of the First Amendment prohibits sensible legislation aimed at preserving a vibrant marketplace of ideas by protecting Americans for false and harmful speech. So I urge you to vote no on the proposition. Thank you.

John Donvan (00:28:43):

Thank you. All right, that concludes our opening round, and now we’ve heard from all four, uh, debaters on the arguments that they wanna lay out in this debate, I just wanna share what I’m hearing.

(00:28:52):

Um, the, the pro side, the side that’s arguing that the First Amendment does protect deepfakes, uh, they, they are not arguing that a- all deepfakes merit protection of the First Amendment, but they say that when a deepfake represents purely political speech, it, uh, most certainly does. They also are suggesting, I think, that the dangers may be exaggerated. The side arguing against this kind of p- uh, protection for deepfakes, um, they’re raising the alarm by saying that there’s a, a, a, this growing flood of deepfakes that we’re all living through is actually corrosive, uh, to democracy because it throws into doubt what we all agree upon as reality, that it’s destroying the marketplace of ideas that the first amendment was there to protect and honor.

(00:29:34):

What I’d like to do is start by putting up an example of a deepfake and seeing how you all respond to it. So we’re gonna show you, um, a video that came up, uh, in November of 2025 out of the Georgia, uh, race in Georgia. Uh, this is, uh, recently reelected Senator Jon Ossoff.

Audio: Fake Jon Ossoff (00:29:52):

Hi, it’s Senator Jon Ossoff. I just voted to keep the government shut down. They say it’ll hurt farmers, but I wouldn’t know, I’ve only seen a farm on Instagram. And SNAP recipients, don’t think they’re at my New York or California fundraisers. So who cares? Chuck Schumer said it was a good idea and I could never say no to my boss.

John Donvan (00:30:13):

Okay. So that was short and sweet and fake. Um, I wanna point out this particular one which was created by a political opponent was explicitly labeled AI generated. There was, it’s not shown in the video that we just saw. And for people who are only listening to the program and not watching, what we just saw was, uh, a very, very real- realistically convincing still photo, an actual still photo of, uh, Senator Ossoff that was then animated so that he was talking and saying those words that are words that he never actually said.

(00:30:45):

Um, I’d like to just get reactions from both sides about how you respond to that. I’ll take it first to, to you, Nina.

Nina Jankowicz (00:30:51):

Yeah. I mean, look, political ads have always been a load of hooey. [laughs] uh, we, we frankly have a lot of instances in which, uh, candidates’ speech, their, um, their votes on bills, their, their quotes have been taken out of context and manipulated for many, many decades, and I think people look at them that way. And the fact that this is already labeled as AI-generated, I think, uh, gives people the co- the content and context that they need to make a decision about how to react to that ad.

John Donvan (00:31:19):

So that one was not concerning as far as-

Nina Jankowicz (00:31:19):

It doesn’t concern me, no.

John Donvan (00:31:20):

Other side?

Susan Benesch (00:31:21):

Unfortunately, um, there’s, uh, abundant research evidence that labels don’t work for two reasons. One is lab- AI labels only identify content as AI-generated, not as true or false. And the second, maybe even more important reason is that in, uh, several studies, including one done by my own colleagues, um, um, uh, many people in, in, in several cases, the majority of people do not notice the AI labels. In our study, um, um, my colleagues used the exact kind of labeling that Meta uses-

Nina Jankowicz (00:32:01):

Mm.

Susan Benesch (00:32:01):

... and nearly 70% of the experimental subjects, although they were told to look for the labels, didn’t notice them. So it sounds good, but it doesn’t actually work.

John Donvan (00:32:13):

So more context about that particular deepfake. Uh, Senator Ossoff was very upset by it. Um, he said he was upset by it and he pledged not to do deepfakes himself. His opponents said it was a parody and did not take it down. The response that it was a parody, Bob, what do you make of that?

Robert Corn-Revere (00:32:29):

Well, it shows where it blurs the line. I mean, the South Park example that I used was a parody. Um, but the people wanting to ban deepfakes for political speech would ban that along with everything else. And whether or not studies indicate that people could tell the difference, um, the voters could tell the difference and, uh, Jon Ossoff won by 18 points. Um, and there are a lot of cues that people have when they look at deepfake ads like this, like the nature of the things that he was saying, the exaggerated nature. Uh, people are able to parse through that. The same with, was with the deepfakes that were deployed against James Talarico, who won by over 12 points. Uh, people are becoming increasingly aware that they are seeing these kinds of ads and they are adjusting their views accordingly.

Ryan Calo (00:33:17):

I just wanna be clear that if, if something is, uh, very clearly a, a parody, um, uh, that, that would not be the sort of thing that I think that you could-

Robert Corn-Revere (00:33:27):

Well, but therein lies the rub, isn’t it? I mean, something very clearly a parody. What you’re guaranteeing is years of litigation by disgruntled candidates over something that they think is across the line. They say it’s not obviously a parody, but others would disagree.

Ryan Calo (00:33:42):

This is... It’s kind of funny whenever I hear line-drawing arguments about how it’s hard to draw the line, line drawing is endemic to law. What is a reasonable person, right? And the fact that litigation takes a long time, guess what? Not just in the First Amendment. So, sure, there’d be some line-drawing problems, but I think that assuming that the law can draw lines as it has in every other context, um, we can distinguish between a parody and not.

(00:34:07):

That said, you’re affected by things even when you know that they’re not real. That is why courts, for example, are very hesitant to allow one side or the other to do a recreation of the event so that you see a video as though it happened the way that the defendant or the plaintiff said, because they know it affects the jury, and in fact, it’s perhaps more prejudicial than probative, because you’re affected even by the things that you know aren’t real.

(00:34:34):

So, you know, that particular example that you, that you put up there, that maybe that will lead to the kind of litigation Bob’s talking about. But certainly the James Talarico example in which he’s being this, one of his students is being made into a puppet to say that he was, that he abu- he was abused, that, that is not the kind of thing we’re talking. That was not labeled and that was not parody. And that should be prohibited.

John Donvan (00:34:59):

That particular example, Nina, what do you, what’s your response to that?

Nina Jankowicz (00:35:02):

Well, I, I have to think about what happened in Ohio recently in the governor’s race, not a deepfake, very harmful, uh, ad created of Am- with Amy Acton’s mother. I mean, unfortunately in our world, we don’t have to reach very far to find harmful speech that often happens in the political arena. So I, I, I don’t like that that ad was created and I think it’s pretty despicable, but I also think, to go back, to the labeling question before, um, I know the studies do differ on this. When we, when we saw a lot of labeling happening during the 2020 election on platforms like Twitter, it actually did reduce the virality of content that was labeled. And I think labels, if done right, and I will concede that Meta is not doing them right, I think that would, would solve the problem adequately.

John Donvan (00:35:47):

Susan?

Susan Benesch (00:35:48):

First, I couldn’t agree more that the, that the, um, um, ad about Amy Acton’s mother was despicable. It, it is entirely different though from AI-generated deepfakes in the sense that, first of all, you know, um, she did say genuinely what she was depicted as saying. Um, so that’s, that’s rotten, uh, dirty politics, but it, it doesn’t have the same capacity to, um, to erode the, um, to erode the electorate’s, um, ability to distinguish between truth and lies. Um-

John Donvan (00:36:31):

Do you think that that’s a, a real, that erosion is taking place?

Nina Jankowicz (00:36:34):

So, uh, you know, I, I often give talks about 2024, the year of elections, and the year of AI elections. And there was this real fear in 2024 that with the flood and democratization of artificial intelligence technology, we would see an incredible amount of, of deepfakes that might lead to, uh, bad outcomes for, for candidates. And actually, what I found in, in my work around the world, you mentioned, uh, the one example, I forget if it’s Slovenia or Slovakia, um, there was also a deepfake in India. There was, of course, the infamous Biden robocall. I- in almost every case, to, to a fault, voters recognized these deepfakes, uh, pretty quickly re- or reporters reported on them. Um, and generally, they didn’t have the same effect.

(00:37:18):

There’s a lot more insidious forms of, of AI technology that I’m worried about, we don’t have to talk about today, but when it comes to, uh, visual deepfakes, I, I actually have found that they haven’t swayed voters, and it’s possible they’ll keep getting better, um, to the point where we can’t distinguish, but I have hoped that we’ll employ those technological solutions before we get there.

Susan Benesch (00:37:38):

May I, uh, just respond to that? The, um, the fact that James Talarico won, in other words the fact that an election does not seem to be, to have been swayed by a deepfake doesn’t mean that lots of people weren’t persuaded by the deepfake.

Ryan Calo (00:37:54):

That’s right.

Susan Benesch (00:37:55):

Um, there are a lot of reasons why James Talarico won by a large margin, like many of the other candidates who won in, uh, our recent elections. Um, we do have plenty of evidence that many, many Americans believe lies-

Nina Jankowicz (00:38:10):

Mm-hmm.

Susan Benesch (00:38:10):

... for reasons other than AI-generated deepfakes, but there is quite a bit of evidence that AI fake content is helping to, um, to erode the capacity of people to-

John Donvan (00:38:24):

So on the, on the points that you’re discussing right now, we did s- we looked up some research studies on, on these issues, and, um, we’re finding that the research shows that their ability to persuade people is actually small. Um, deepfakes made view- deepfakes made viewers slightly more negative about a targeted politician, but only slightly more than fake news did. But on the other hand, a 2026 review of 25 studies found that exposure to deepfakes is eroding trust in news and democratic institutions in general. People are doubting what is real. They’re... Some people are having false memories. An MIT study found these images and videos can lead people to remember events that never happened.

Ryan Calo (00:39:02):

Can I, can I add something to that too? Do you mind very quickly?

John Donvan (00:39:05):

Yeah. And by the way, I’m not making your opponent’s case. I’m just sharing what we found.

Ryan Calo (00:39:08):

We appreciate it. Keep going.

Crowd (00:39:09):

[laughs]

Ryan Calo (00:39:10):

Uh, no. Um, you know, so, um, I just want you to know this. So, like, one of the things that I do is I’m, I’m like an amateur, very amateur poet. Uh, and I remember playing around with these tools just a few years ago, and I was trying to get ChatGPT to write a poem that wouldn’t rhyme. And it would say, “Sure, yep. I’ll write a poem that doesn’t rhyme.” And then it would write a poem that rhymes. Okay? And then I would... I even went so far as to say, “ChatGPT, write a poem about oranges that doesn’t rhyme.” Which, of course, famously, nothing rhymes with orange. And the system said, “Absolutely, sure.” And then spit out a poem that was about the subject of oranges who were not able to rhyme. The oranges themselves couldn’t rhyme, but of course the poem rhymed. And this was just a few years ago.

(00:39:55):

Nowadays, you can write a poem in the style of Mary Oliver that is almost indistinguishable to experts. It’s come a long way. So the fact that it didn’t have an enormous impact in 2024, but is having an enormous impact in 2026 and 2028, that’s because the technology’s come a long way.

Robert Corn-Revere (00:40:14):

Well, I think you’re assuming too much to say that there was an enormous impact in 2026. We simply didn’t see that. I know it is presumed, and the laws that were adopted in the various states, 31 or 33, if your count is, is better than mine, um, is that, you know, those were driven by the assumptions in 2024 it was going to have a huge impact. That did not materialize. I don’t think you can contribute that entirely to improving technology in the interim. Otherwise, you would’ve seen at least some impact from 2026.

John Donvan (00:40:46):

We’re, we’re... We’ve been looking and talking about depictions of candidates saying things that aren’t real, but there are other kinds of, of deepfake expression that I think falls into the political realm that isn’t about a candidate. And I wanna put up an example of that now.

(00:40:59):

This is called Girl with Puppy. It dates to 2024. It’s not real. How many fingers does she have? Five. I think one version, there were six fingers. However, however, this went up, uh, uh, after, uh, Hurricane Helene hit in 2024. Uh, it was about a month before the Presidential election. It was seen millions of times. It was circulated primarily in, uh, the, the, the, the world of people who were opposed to President Biden, um, with, with commentary suggesting that this was evidence of how incompetent the Biden administration was. Uh, a s- a U.S., Republican -- U.S. Senator retweeted it. A high m- ranking member of the RNC retweeted it.

(00:41:41):

Within about a day and a half or a day, it was identified as a, as fake. Um, Twitter ultimately announced that it was a fake. But for a period of time, people were sw- swapping it around with conviction that this was a real thing showing a real travesty. Um, and there was no labeling that went with the photograph. It had a political impact, potentially. I just wanna take it to this side. Your con- does... Is this a, a concerning example or not?

Susan Benesch (00:42:07):

Yes, because for one thing, the impact of a particular piece of content, um, on the electorate, on the whole population is going to vary according to who the people are, what their, um, political positions are, what their, um, assumptions are. For example, to go back to the Ossoff video, um, many people would have, uh, as we saw from the way the audience voted, many people, um, would have immediately guessed that it was fake because of the things he said. Many other people probably would not, however. So, um, it’s important to remember that the, that the power of AI-generated deepfakes to influence people varies quite a lot, according to who those people are.

John Donvan (00:42:54):

To the other side, is this protected speech?

Robert Corn-Revere (00:42:57):

Yes. And the, the thing I don’t get is why it’s even a question of whether or not it’s, whether it’s a deepfake makes a difference. If that had been an actual photograph of an actual girl and a puppy, and very sad, and simply used and deployed by the campaign in the way that the, um, um, the Trump team did, then it would have had the same impact overall. And again, it’s another example of stupid politician tricks. People should be skeptical because, uh, you know, those kinds of campaign communications are the kinds of things we see in campaign after campaign. That is not an AI issue.

Ryan Calo (00:43:36):

Well, I mean, um, I don’t deeply, I don’t deeply disagree with that, right? But one, one of the things that you hear a lot is that we have existing, um, doctrines like defamation, right? I mean, this, this little girl is not real, and she’s got a puppy, and, you know, the... It’s, it’s not really defamation. It’s, you know, it’s, it’s, um... But you can imagine, um, uh, the kind of thing that it would be really hard to create, um, a compelling, to stage, uh, a, a compelling situation. For example, imagine that there’s a deepfake that is depicting multiple people committing violence against other people or, uh, multip- you know... There was a horrible example that Susan and I talked about, um, of, uh, a- allegations that there was kidnapping going on that actually led people to be, to be killed. Where was that? Is that in, in-

Susan Benesch (00:44:33):

This was in India.

Ryan Calo (00:44:34):

In India, yeah.

Susan Benesch (00:44:34):

There was a, a, a fake that circulated alleging that people were traveling around kidnapping children.

Ryan Calo (00:44:41):

Yeah. And-

Susan Benesch (00:44:41):

And several people were lynched by mobs, by, by enraged mobs.

Ryan Calo (00:44:45):

Yeah. And so, and so, in those cases, there’s, there’s no- there’s nobody that can file a defamation suit. These are made-up people, and yet it has this really dangerous and, and impactful thing. So maybe the little girl with the puppy, I, I, I agree with Bob, but I think that the issue’s far broader than that.

Nina Jankowicz (00:45:04):

I think there’s another wrinkle here, um, and it’s not just about, you know, is this protected speech or not? It’s about the incentives to share sorts of images like this. Um, I agree with Bob. I think this, you know, is in the line of political tricks that we’ve seen for, for centuries. Um, but in this case, I actually don’t think it was the Trump campaign who shared it. We don’t, we don’t know who the original creator was, and they were probably incentivized to share something like this at a moment where everybody was online looking at many other horrible real images from Hurricane Helene, um, sharing them for the reason of wanting to make money. They are incentivized to put images like this up because the platforms will pay them when they get high traffic. That’s another regulatory issue that I think could be separated out and reduce the incentives to share these sorts of images.

(00:45:49):

Um, I, I am very sympathetic to the, the arguments about, about violence, but plenty of true things are, are, you know, creating violence as well. And you can lie about somebody on a news network, as I’ve experienced myself, and be, be threatened for the rest of your life about it, right? So I, I... Especially as somebody who’s experienced [laughs] deepfakes, um, I just don’t think there is, is, is that much of a material difference between this artificially generated content and the sorts of lies that have become normalized in our country on a, on a regular basis.

John Donvan (00:46:21):

So, so yeah, so Susan-

Susan Benesch (00:46:21):

Can I jump in just very quickly on that? Um, Bob, you said people should be skeptical. Absolutely, people must be skeptical in order to be, um, good citizens in a democracy. What’s worrying me so much about these AI fakes is that they are, um, even more than other political dirty tricks, eroding skepticism. And then I want to, um-

John Donvan (00:46:48):

What, what do you mean they’re eroding skepticism?

Susan Benesch (00:46:50):

They’re, they’re, um, um, impeding, uh, people’s normal capacity-

Ryan Calo (00:46:56):

To discern.

Susan Benesch (00:46:57):

... to, to discern, exactly. To distinguish truth from lies, to know from, um, whom or where, uh, content came and whether they can trust it. That’s such a necessary precondition for making good decisions as a citizen in a democracy.

(00:47:13):

I wanna make one other point super quickly about AI, which is that it has come upon us so fast. Only two or three years ago, we didn’t all use AI several times daily. So, um, humans need a little bit of time to adapt.

John Donvan (00:47:30):

But we, but there would be ad- adaptation ultimately, would there not?

Susan Benesch (00:47:34):

Yes, but the AI is galloping ahead much faster than we, um, uh, uh, slow, imperfect humans can keep up. We need a little help, in other words, from regulation.

Robert Corn-Revere (00:47:49):

Well, t- this technology has happened quickly, which is one of the reasons why it’s so remarkable that you have 6,000 entities out there, uh, helping to sort out what is a deepfake and what is not. We are adapting to this. People are getting used to it. But even in this short term, where AI is brand new, it has not had the capacity to influence elections in the way that its critics have feared.

John Donvan (00:48:13):

Do you concede that, that it hasn’t really, as far as we know, it has really not really influenced elections?

Ryan Calo (00:48:18):

We don’t know. It’s an empirical question how much it’s influenced elections, but I gotta say that I’m not sure I understand this whole line of reasoning. Like, one, one idea is that you can’t bribe people to vote. You can’t bribe people to vote, right? If there’s a bribery scandal where you go and one candidate bribed a bunch of people to vote for them, and then the other side said, “Yeah, but you still lost, so no, no worries. No problem,” right? In other words, there are things that are bad that we don’t want, and even we’re gonna prohibit them even if they don’t end up affecting [laughs] the election results, right? But I’m worried about the next election and the one after that, more so than [inaudible 00:48:54].

Robert Corn-Revere (00:48:53):

But part of the problem with that analogy is that bribery is a crime, right? Uh, and so, yeah, crimes can take place, they may or may not affect elections, but they’re still crimes. We’re talking about speech here.

Ryan Calo (00:49:06):

I don’t think that answers our question, because so is bribery speech. If I say to you, if I say to you, Bob, I, I, I’m, I involve speech, right? It doesn’t answer our question.

Robert Corn-Revere (00:49:15):

No, but there’s a fundamental disagreement there. Just because speech is being used in a transaction doesn’t mean that it’s immune from prosecution.

Ryan Calo (00:49:23):

Exactly.

Robert Corn-Revere (00:49:23):

If you hand a bank teller a note that says, “Give me all your money or I’ll kill you,” it’s speech, but it’s not protected speech.

Ryan Calo (00:49:30):

Okay, but that’s-

Robert Corn-Revere (00:49:31):

And it’s just as I said at the beginning, there are categories of unprotected speech, like defamation. AI could be used to defame somebody. In that case, it wouldn’t be immunized just because it’s AI. And so in all of these instances, you’re talking about examples of speech that wouldn’t be protected in any event, and AI doesn’t change the equation.

John Donvan (00:49:50):

Before you respond, we have the, reached the point in the program where if you’d like to ask a question, that can happen. I just wanna see if there are any q- any q- buddy with a question yet, because if not, I’ll let you continue. There’s one.

Speaker 10 (00:50:00):

Yeah. Hi. Uh, my question is, what metrics are we using to determine the impact of these political deepfakes? For example, if I were to see a political deepfake and decide, “Hey, I wanted to go out and vote, now I’m no longer gonna do that,” that’s not something that would be quantified in any type of chart or, like... I think it’s impossible for us to really, uh, track that impact. So I’m wondering-

John Donvan (00:50:26):

Yeah, I see Susan nodding along with you. I mean-

Susan Benesch (00:50:26):

Thank you so much. That’s, uh, exactly the point that I wanted to make, that to, um, say that because an electro- an electoral outcome was not swung, because the other candidate apparently didn’t win, um, AI deepfakes are not having significant impact, is to limit ourselves to one very narrow metric. And you have wisely just pointed out another important one.

John Donvan (00:50:52):

What are some-

Susan Benesch (00:50:53):

There are many others.

John Donvan (00:50:53):

... other metrics?

Susan Benesch (00:50:55):

Um, we know in this country that there are a lot of people who have died because of their incapacity to distinguish truth from falsehood in, for example, health, right? We have a lot of evidence that many people in this country believed lies.

John Donvan (00:51:13):

F- they’re generated by AI, that they’re talking to AI.

Susan Benesch (00:51:15):

Both, both AI-generated and not AI-generated. So, um, measuring, um, what proportion of the electorate has been taken in by AI-generated deepfakes is a very important kind of study. Um-

Robert Corn-Revere (00:51:30):

Well, again, let’s, let’s remove AI from the equation. Are you saying we should just prohibit lies because they can be bad?

Susan Benesch (00:51:35):

No. No.

Ryan Calo (00:51:36):

Well, I mean, time and again, the Supreme Court has said that if something is both false and harmful to a legal protected interest, then it can be, um, prohibited, right?

Robert Corn-Revere (00:51:46):

In certain specified categories.

Ryan Calo (00:51:48):

I- indeed, one of which is impersonating a government official. That’s one of the categories that can- you know, in- in- in the Alvarez decision, right? Um, and my- my point is this, like, I, I, you can, you can get really, um, caught up in some of these fine-grained distinctions about what is speech versus what is protected speech, which is vers- which is n- not. And I think that, um, you know, nobody wants to give the government the ability to pick winners and losers in the marketplace of ideas. But I don’t think that just because something feels speechy means that we can’t decide to prohibit it. And I don’t think that existing laws as they are today, like, such as defamation laws or fraud laws, are adequate. And so what I was gonna-

John Donvan (00:52:32):

So what- what’s an example of something that falls out those categories? Can you, can you make up a, a-

Ryan Calo (00:52:37):

Well, I think.

John Donvan (00:52:37):

... a deepfake that you think should be prohibited?

Ryan Calo (00:52:39):

Well, that’s just... I mean, you know, let, let... There was a, a, a, a, a, a rumor, a vicious, terrible rumor that circulated, it was, that was deeply false about certain immigrant populations who were eating animals, right? This was something that was a horrible thing that was circulated in order to damage that community. Um, a deepfake of that, purporting to show that happening, like, purporting to catch it on tape.

John Donvan (00:53:05):

Susan, you said something in your opening statement that we haven’t addressed yet, which is that the AI is becoming so good. I think you were suggesting that a point may come where the AI is making this, the decisions about what the deepfake looks like, what... You give it a general thing, you know, come up with something negative on my opponent, and it goes off as an agent and figures out how to do it, and it goes out there. And your argument, I think, is to protect that speech is to be protecting the speech of an AI, not of the human. Am I getting you right about that?

Susan Benesch (00:53:36):

Yes.

John Donvan (00:53:37):

And you’re saying that that we’re not p- that we’re- we’re not in the business of protecting, offering speech protection to non-humans.

Susan Benesch (00:53:44):

More than we’re not in the business; it would be incoherent. Freedom of speech is a human right.

John Donvan (00:53:49):

So [inaudible 00:53:50].

Robert Corn-Revere (00:53:50):

But that, that’s, that’s... Go ahead.

Nina Jankowicz (00:53:52):

Ultimately, even if you’re running an agentic disinformation campaign, which, by the way, the Russians and the Chinese have already done, there’s still a human who’s saying to their swarm of agents, “Do X, Y, and Z. These are the narratives I want you to hit. You know, expostulate on them, send them out at the right time.”

John Donvan (00:54:07):

So you’re saying there’s always human agency?

Nina Jankowicz (00:54:08):

Y- yes, just like there’s always, there should always be a human in the loop with autonomous weapons, right? Ultimately, it’s the person who’s pressing the button or pressing enter that is responsible, in my opinion.

Ryan Calo (00:54:17):

Uh, so, okay. So, um, the truth of the matter is, is there’s certain things we don’t want the government doing, and they might apply even if the speaker is non-human. So imagine, for example, that there’s a beach, and the tide comes in, and when the tide washes away, it leaves what looks to be like an anarchy symbol, an A with a circle around it, and the local government hates that. So every single time the tide comes in and leaves an A, they go and they wipe it out on purpose because they don’t like anarchy. That could be a situation where you say, “I don’t like the government putting its hand on the scale. I don’t like it trying to just, you know, stop ideas.” Um, even though nobody seriously believes that, um, that the ocean is speaking, right?

(00:55:03):

Let’s take that off the table. Nobody... I don’t think anybody here would like to see viewpoint or content-based discrimination of that kind, where you’re getting to say, “Yes, this, not that.” And that’s supposed to be the big boogeyman, right? And so I’ve never been quite as bothered. When you’re not picking winners and losers in the marketplace of ideas, you’re just taking steps to protect it from harmful false speech.

Robert Corn-Revere (00:55:27):

Well, I’m glad to draw the line somewhere.

Ryan Calo (00:55:29):

[laughs]

Robert Corn-Revere (00:55:29):

But part of the problem with 31 states legislating in this area is that you have some AI regulations that say you can use AI for your campaign, but you can’t deploy it against an opponent that the, the operative crime is using it in a way that would undermine a, an opposing candidate’s electoral chances. So where you have that kind of viewpoint-based discrimination, you are empowering the government to put its thumb on the scale and to weigh in in favor of one candidate and not the other.

Ryan Calo (00:55:58):

I can see that.

Nina Jankowicz (00:55:59):

Well, and, and in fact, where we have instances of laws like this, not just about deepfakes, but about disinformation more broadly around the world in places like Singapore, which ostensibly went forward with disinformation regulation to protect the marketplace of ideas, we see it being deployed in politically motivated ways, and I don’t think it’s hard to imagine it happening here either.

Ryan Calo (00:56:19):

Yeah, I mean, an- any law can be abused, I would say, right? I mean, that, that’s not a reason not to have a law.

John Donvan (00:56:24):

All right. We’re gonna move on to our closing round now. Uh, that’s, uh, where each debater has an opportunity one more time to make their case for or against, pro or con, on the question we’re asking, should AI deepfakes be treated as protected political speech? Nina.

Nina Jankowicz (00:56:39):

Okay.

John Donvan (00:56:39):

You’re up first. The floor is yours. You have 90 seconds for your closing.

Nina Jankowicz (00:56:43):

So I cut my teeth learning about disinformation because I studied Russia and Central and Eastern Europe. And I know a lot of people roll their eyes when we try to compare the United States to Russia. We’re not there yet, thank goodness. Um, but I do think it’s interesting to look at the way laws about speech have been used in autocracies. And my old colleagues in Russia who are activists, uh, you know, working against the Putin regime, some of them have been thrown in jail for liking posts that are anti-Putin. Others have been thrown in jail because they describe Russia’s war in Ukraine as a war and not a special military operation. And I think if Putin had his druthers, and I, I have to admit, I haven’t looked at what the Duma is doing lately, uh, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he put in a law on the books restricting the use of deepfakes, particularly, uh, that used his countenance, right?

(00:57:35):

And this is why I think when, after all of the research that I’ve done, all of, all of what I’ve experienced in Central and Eastern Europe, uh, with disinformation and now with this new technology, I never come down on playing what I call whack-a-troll and removing [laughs] content from the internet, right? I come down on educating people. That is what we need to help them discern, uh, discern what’s real from fiction. I’m gonna leave you a, a quote from Thomas Jefferson. “I know of no safe depository of the ultimate powers of society, but the people themselves. And if we think them not enlightened enough to exercise their control with a wholesome discretion, the remedy is not to take it from them, but to inform their discretion by education.”

(00:58:15):

Thank you.

John Donvan (00:58:16):

Thank you. Ryan, the floor is yours from the other side, please.

Ryan Calo (00:58:23):

Okay. Um, all right. So, um, in, in preparing for this debate, Susan and I went through these new databases of AI incidents, like they’re like harms of AI, and, um, they’re a lot. They’re a lot. I, I looked just for deepfakes just in 2026, and there was 1,488. And many of those were political in nature. For example, a deepfake of governor impersonating Governor Josh, uh, Shapiro, um, that was, that garnered an estimated 180 million views, right?

(00:58:59):

Um, the invention of the printing press led to the doctrine of libel. The invention of instantaneous photography led to the privacy torts. We are told time and again that artificial intelligence changes everything. One of the things that has to change is law and legal institutions. We cannot let deepfakes, the ability to subvert reality at the touch of a button, go unchecked. And if some 30 odd laws across the country regulating political deepfakes are unconstitutional, we are truly at the mercy of the machines. I urge you to vote no on the proposition as if our democracy depends on it.

(00:59:42):

Thank you.

John Donvan (00:59:42):

Thank you, Ryan. Bob, the floor is yours.

Robert Corn-Revere (00:59:51):

Earlier in the debate, Ryan said that he couldn’t imagine a bigger threat to the marketplace of ideas than political deepfakes. Well, I can imagine a bigger threat to the marketplace of ideas than political deepfakes, is giving politicians the ability to sue people or to, or the government to prosecute people for political deepfakes. And we don’t have to imagine what that would look like. If Donald Trump was given the ability to sue South Park because they have created a political deepfake of him, it would greatly improverish our ability to engage in political discourse, to criticize people in government. And we don’t have to imagine whether or not that would happen. We see our current president suing media institutions all the time. He sued a pollster in Iowa because he didn’t like the poll numbers that came out. That’s an example of trying to expand doctrine so that you can have politicians taking a pound of flesh from the media that they disagree with. And that’s exactly what we, we would see in this instance as well.

(01:00:55):

To simply say that political deepfakes are protected by the First Amendment isn’t to say that everything that is done with a political deepfake would be protected speech. Of course that can be used to commit crimes. The Joe Biden robocall, uh, was an example of that where it violated existing election interference laws. And so the law operated in that way. Or if you used a deepfake to commit libel or to commit fraud, then those infractions would be subject to prosecution, whether or not they were done by deepfake or some other means.

(01:01:31):

But the problems that we’re talking about today aren’t really related to AI, they’re related mainly to stupid and venal politician tricks like the ads in Ohio, uh, involving Amy Acton’s mother. Uh, it was, uh, reprehensible and we shouldn’t give government the ability to decide which side of the political scale on which it’s going to put its thumb.

John Donvan (01:01:56):

Thank you, Bob. And our final closing comes from Susan Benesch.

Susan Benesch (01:02:02):

Just in response to Bob, I would point out that, um, our existing First Amendment law does not prevent people like the President from filing lots and lots of lawsuits with the, um, consequences of that. And of course, I would agree that that is negative. In other words, careful, um, uh, narrow, uh, regulation would not necessarily produce, would, would, I think, not produce a sudden, um, avalanche of, of litigation, nor would it curb speech.

(01:02:34):

I now wanna say just a couple of words about counterspeech, which is the way in which, um, we expect the marketplace of ideas to deal with bad content of all kinds, whether AI, uh, generated or not. Um, as it happens, I am Ms. Counterspeech. Uh, and from that, um, point of view, you might think that it’s strange that I’m sitting on the side of the stage. I have been studying for many years with my colleagues, um, uh, what counterspeech actually does in the world. We have one of the world’s biggest bodies of work on it, uh, dangerousspeech.org/counterspeech. So much cool stuff there. Um, we do this for many reasons, including these. Um, first, it’s a vital form of civic engagement. That’s how we do democracy. And secondly, we want to know what counterspeech actually does or does not achieve.

(01:03:31):

And in that light, I’d like to point out that when Justice Louis Brandeis, in his concurrence in the 1927 case of Whitney v. California, 99 years ago, um, laid out the counterspeech doctrine on which we rely so heavily. He wrote that the remedy for falsehoods and fallacies is more speech, not enforced silence. He didn’t really know how or how much that remedy would work. It was an audacious guess. The justice really didn’t, he didn’t have any data on the impact of counterspeech. Um-

John Donvan (01:04:07):

Susan, I, you’ve hit time.

Susan Benesch (01:04:08):

Okay. Please vote no.

Crowd (01:04:09):

[laughs]

John Donvan (01:04:11):

Thank you. Thank you. So let’s, um, I’d like to have us all stand up and be in the middle as I announce these voting results so that you are all in position to shake hands-

Crowd (01:04:20):

[laughs]

John Donvan (01:04:20):

... at, at the end. So here’s the result. Again, the question as phrased, uh, should AI deepfakes be treated as protected political speech? Before the debate, 7.7% said yes, they were on the pro side. 84.6% were on the no side, the con side, 7.7% were undecided. So again, being clear, we look at the number, how the number has changed in percentage point terms.

(01:04:44):

After the debate, the pro side, their position went from 7.7 up to 16.7. The con side there went from 84.6 down to 75.0. Undecided stayed essentially the same. It means the team arguing for protection of AI deepfakes is the winner in this debate in terms of persuading this audience. Our congratulations to them. Let’s all shake hands and thank you very much.

Nina Jankowicz (01:05:07):

Thank you. This was great.

Susan Benesch (01:05:07):

That was so fun.

Nina Jankowicz (01:05:07):

It was really fun.

Ryan Calo (01:05:07):

This was great. Yeah. [inaudible 01:05:12].

John Donvan (01:05:11):

So now that you have heard all of the arguments, we would like to know where you stand on the topic we just debated. Go to opentodebate.org/vote. Our voting will stay open until Thanksgiving. You can scan the QR code you see on your screen. We will also drop the voting link in the episode notes and description.

(01:05:29):

Thank you for listening to Open to Debate. This debate was produced in partnership with Arizona State University’s Institute of Politics and Arizona PBS as part of the PRO/CONversations Series. As a nonprofit working to bring together people with conflicting views, to watch them and hear them engage in rigorous and civil debate. Our work is made possible by listeners like you and by the Rosenkranz Foundation, and in this case with support from Arizona State’s Institute of Politics and other supporters of Open to Debate.

(01:05:57):

Robert Rosenkranz is our chairman. Our CEO is Lia Matthow. Andrew Lipson is head of production. Michelle Debreceni is head of marketing. Alexis Pancrazi is our executive producer. The Open to Debate team also includes Gabrielle Iannucelli, Scott Jacobi, Catie Perry, Linda Lee, Gabriella Mayer, and Julia Serkin. Damon Whittemore mixed this episode. And our theme music is by Alex Kliment.

(01:06:19):

I’m John Donvan, and we’ll see you next time on Open to Debate.

END OF DEBATE