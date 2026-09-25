Debate Details

Arguing Yes: Daniel Poneman, Amos Hochstein

Arguing No: Sharon Squassoni, Joe Cirincione

Moderated by: John Donvan

Start of Debate

Amos Hochstein (00:00:00):

Do you want a nuclear enrichment program in Saudi Arabia that is US-based, or do you want it with someone else? Because having it with no one, that’s not one of the options on the menu.

Sharon Squassoni (00:00:11):

The real American national interest is a stable nuclear order, and you achieve that through rules and principles and not spreading enrichment and reprocessing.

Daniel Poneman (00:00:21):

We used to own the global enrichment market, now Russia has 45% of that market. China built 37 nuclear power plants in the last 10 years, we built three in the last 30.

Joe Cirincione (00:00:30):

If we do this, we will be sacrificing core American national security interests for what? So that a few people can make a lot of money.

John Donvan (00:00:43):

Before we get started, I’m gonna come in with just a few notes right here because this debate gets a little technical and there’s some terminology that’s used throughout the debate by all of the debaters start to finish that are really key to their arguments and that it’s important that you understand, and they’re not terms all of us are necessarily familiar with. Okay. So the first one is uranium enrichment. And to put it very simply, enrichment is the process that concentrates the part of uranium ore that can be used to make a nuclear reaction and eventually making it potent enough to produce nuclear energy. But if it becomes even more concentrated, if you keep going with this concentration process, then it becomes highly enriched uranium. And if it’s very highly enriched, nuclear weapons can be made from it. That is an important point.

(00:01:32):

Okay, another term, Additional Protocol. Additional Protocol is the name of a specific legal document that grants permission for an international agency to expand inspections and monitoring of, uh, nuclear facilities beyond a standard Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement. That’s the other term. Um, and it’s basically more inspection power. So that is also important. And finally, the International Atomic Energy Agency, sometimes referred to as the IAEA. You’ll hear that referred to repeatedly. That is an organization that works with the United Nations and monitors and safeguards nuclear energy use throughout the world, including doing those inspections for the Additional Protocol. So it all ties together. Let’s get to the arguments.

(00:02:19):

Saudi Arabia made its fortune with oil, but now it aims to go nuclear, and the United States aims to be the outside power that helps them get there. Smart move or something we will all live to regret. That’s what we are here to debate in partnership with the Council on Foreign Relations, we’re on their stage in Washington, DC. I’m John Donvan, this is Open to Debate. Let’s meet our debaters.

(00:02:41):

First, please welcome Amos Hochstein. Uh, Amos, you are, uh, a managing partner at TWG Global. You were the Biden administration’s, uh, negotiator on many, many topics in the Middle East, including some of the topic that we’re getting to tonight, working to bring nuclear power to Saudi Arabia. You were, as they say, in the room where it happened many, many times. How do you feel now that this deal might be coming into sight?

Amos Hochstein (00:03:10):

Well, John, I was negotiating the broader agreement of Saudi Israel normalization. I wish we were at the end of that process.

John Donvan (00:03:18):

Uh, understood. Understood. Your partner, I wanna welcome is ladies and gentlemen, Daniel Poneman.

(00:03:27):

Daniel, thanks for joining us remotely from Paris. To people who cannot see, I wanna explain that you are on a video screen as you are overseas, but, uh, you’re hooked up and taking, uh, and, and, and able to hear and be heard. Um, you were on the National Security Council under Presidents Bush and Presidents Clinton. You served as Deputy Secretary of Energy for six years. You actually led, uh, some nuclear negotiations. Those ones involved Iran. Uh, you are also in the private sector as the CEO of Centrus Energy. And I’m also interested to hear that you are the only member of the panel on the stage tonight who also participated in a televised contest known as Jeopardy.

Audience (00:04:04):

[laughs]

John Donvan (00:04:04):

And you won 10 grand. So is today’s debate a piece of cake compared to that?

Daniel Poneman (00:04:10):

I’ll take rock and roll for 100.

John Donvan (00:04:11):

[laughs]

Audience (00:04:11):

[laughs]

John Donvan (00:04:15):

All right. Let’s meet your opponents. Uh, on the other side of the debate, I wanna welcome, please, Sharon Squassoni.

(00:04:23):

Welcome, Sharon. You’re a nuclear energy and security expert. Uh, you worked at State, the Library of Congress, you’ve been in the think tank world. You’re currently a professor at George Washington University. Uh, some of your students are actually here today in the front row. Uh, and I wanna ask them, will, w- w- will they find you a tough grader?

Sharon Squassoni (00:04:42):

It’s really early in the semester, but if they give me a good grade on the debate tonight, I might be a little more len-

John Donvan (00:04:49):

All right.

Sharon Squassoni (00:04:49):

... lenient.

John Donvan (00:04:50):

I’m assuming this is all voluntary, all of your participation here, right? Okay. All the students are here on a voluntary basis. Thanks, Sharon. And your partner is Joe Cirincione.

Joe Cirincione (00:04:58):

[laughs]

John Donvan (00:05:01):

Joe, you’ve been working in DC for 40 years. Uh-

Joe Cirincione (00:05:03):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:05:04):

... I, I know you from many, many appearances you made on the Nightline program where I used to work. Uh, you were almost a regular there. You advised Hillary Clinton and John Kerry when they were both secretaries of state. You’re the author of seven books, including one titled Nuclear Nightmares. Joe, did you have a debate nightmare last night about this debate?

Joe Cirincione (00:05:23):

[laughs] Uh, I had a nightmare that we lost this debate and we actually sold Saudi Arabia the starter kit for nuclear bombs.

John Donvan (00:05:30):

Uh, [laughs] all right. I think we see where you’re going with this, the arguments to come.

Audience (00:05:34):

[laughs]

Joe Cirincione (00:05:34):

Did I telegraph too much there?

John Donvan (00:05:37):

All right. It’s time to get to opening arguments. And first on the screen coming in from Paris, Daniel Poneman is arguing that the US-Saudi Ci- uh, US-Saudi Civil, Civil Nuclear Agreement does serve America’s interest. Dan, the floor is yours.

Daniel Poneman (00:05:49):

John, thank you for hosting. Thanks to the Council on Foreign Relations. It’s great to be with you, albeit virtually, and I’ll try not to fall asleep even though I’m six hours ahead of you all.

(00:05:58):

Uh, I’m gonna make three points. Number one, it is strongly in the United States’ national interest to lead on non-proliferation and to have a strong relationship with Saudi Arabia for a variety of reasons. Secondly, that this agreement is actually quite strong in non-proliferation terms. And third, that in the absence of this agreement, we’re gonna suffer a much greater fate in terms of loss of non-proliferation influence and non-proliferation standards, not only in the region, but globally. So let’s just take those one at a time.

(00:06:29):

Number one, we are about to witness a vertiginous increase in energy demand globally. It’s happening in this country driven largely by AI and data centers. It’s driven globally by air conditioning and economic development. We’re talking about a doubling of electricity by 2050, uh, in terms of demand. And you’re, you’ve got almost 40 countries having said they’re gonna triple their nuclear capacity, uh, by that time. It is therefore really important that the United States not just write the non-proliferation rules, but also get them implemented. And with no exports, you get no influence. And the sad fact is we have lost ground over decades. Uh, the nuclear sales to Egypt, to Turkey, to UAE, all went to other countries. The Russian order book globally is $200 billion, and the United States just got back onto the field with a $15 billion deal to Canada. We’ve got to do better. We used to own the global enrichment market, now Russia has 45% of that market. China built 37 nuclear power plants in the last 10 years, we built three in the last 30.

(00:07:39):

So we really have to get back, and this is an opportunity to get back with Saudi Arabia, which is a very important partner in terms of regional security, in terms of energy security, and it should be in terms of non-proliferation. Second, this particular deal, uh, is strong. It’s important to remember that this is what’s called a Peaceful Cooperation Agreement, a so-called 123 Agreement. It is not a license. It’s not an approval. It will not send any enrichment technology to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It establishes the ground rules for a long-term, century-long relationship, which includes nine really strong conditions that came out of the Non-Proliferation Act of 1978, no explosive ple- pledges, prior consent to any subsequent activities by Saudi Arabia, prior consent to enrichment, reprocessing, and so forth. It also includes, on top of that, a bilateral safeguards agreement with additional protections, which the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, has called very strong in helping him with, uh, monitoring and verification, and as he put it, very, very similar to the provisions of the so-called additional protocol about which we’ll hear a lot more.

(00:08:51):

And, uh, and so that’s very important. And on top of those two aspects, the overall non-proliferation conditions and the spec- special conditions of this bilateral safeguards agreement, you have certain provisions that provide exclusivity to American suppliers that provide for a moratorium if there is a decision not to proceed down the path of enrichment for 10 years and a number of other provisions. So this particular agreement, while not perfect as no agreement is perfect, has a lot to commend it.

(00:09:18):

And the third point is, this is not a multiple-choice exam in which none of the above is an option. If this deal does not go to us, it’s gonna go to someone else. And I very confidently tell you that no other seller of nuclear technology is going to demand as much as we already got in this deal. And if we cede our influence to countries like China and Russia in the Middle East, we will have lost a century of global influence. And I can assure you that the chances of additional protocol and other measures coming into force will be far more likely if we engage with nuclear cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Ara- Arabia than if we leave this to someone else.

John Donvan (00:09:56):

Thanks, Dan Poneman. Next up is Joe Cirincione. He comes from the opposing side. He will argue that this agreement does not serve America’s interest. Joe, the floor is yours.

Joe Cirincione (00:10:09):

Thank you very much, and thank you for the Council for having me here.

(00:10:13):

I think we have to approach this question the same way we should approach every serious policy proposal, especially national security and foreign policy issues. We have to ask the question, cui bono? Who benefits from this? In this case, you have a handful of companies that are gonna make billions of dollars selling sensitive nuclear technology to a dictatorial Middle East theocracy. If they do this, they will be breaking a precedent with the entire history of American behavior over the 80 years of the nuclear age. We have never sold this kind of technology to another country, not reactors. If what Saudi Arabia wants is the ability to make the uranium and reprocess the spent fuel rods and make the plutonium, the two key ingredients for nuclear weapons. This is not an energy deal. This is a Saudi nuclear bomb program.

(00:11:19):

If we do this, we will be sacrificing core American national security interest for what? So that a few people can make a lot of money. We know from reporting of the New York Times that one of Trump’s mega donors lobbied him personally to get this deal, to make this deal because his companies would benefit financially. We know without even doing any further research that the Trump family has billions of dollars in financial deals with the Saudi monarchy. If Donald Trump was any other government employee, he’d be banned from anything to do with this deal because of the obvious conflicts of interest. If Jared Kushner was actually a government employee, he’d be banned from doing anything with this deal because of his glaring conflict of interest. But let’s put that aside. I know polite company in Washington doesn’t really like questioning the interests and whether there’s a conflict here, so let’s talk about the policy.

(00:12:20):

Is this really about nuclear energy? Nuclear reactors are the most expensive way to make electricity in the world today. Saudi Arabia, for one-tenth the cost of what this deal would be, can make ample electricity from the solar, wind, and natural gas resources for which they have plenty. But let’s say they want nuclear reactors for prestige or for some other reason, they just want them. Why do they need the fuel cycle? Why do they need the ability to enrich uranium and reprocess plutonium? Remember, the same centrifuges that can spin the gas up to low levels for fuel rods can spin it up to high levels needed for nuclear bombs. The same facilities that can split up those spent fuel rods for waste disposal can extract the plutonium for the core of nuclear weapons. Hiroshima, uranium, Nagasaki, plutonium. Don’t kid yourselves. The lights are blinking red. This is to give Saudi Arabia a threshold nuclear capability.

(00:13:29):

In other words, there would be a screwdriver’s turn away for making the nuclear bombs that the crown prince has repeatedly said they would make if Iran got the bomb. If we go ahead with this deal, we may be dealing a fatal blow to what remains of the nuclear non-proliferation regime, a regime the United States created and has worked for 70 years to maintain, ‘cause if Saudi Arabia gets this, you think it stops there? If that dictatorship gets this material, gets this equipment, other people are gonna dem- demand it, other countries in the region and beyond. Don’t be a chump. Don’t fall for this nuclear energy scam. You have to vote no on this deal.

John Donvan (00:14:20):

Thank you, Joe. Next up, Amos Hochstein will be giving his opening statement. He’s arguing again that the US-Saudi civi- s- uh, agreement serves America’s interests.

Amos Hochstein (00:14:38):

Good evening. Thank you. I have to redo everything I was thinking about saying after listening to Joe, but-

John Donvan (00:14:47):

Hey, um-

Amos Hochstein (00:14:48):

... this is-

John Donvan (00:14:49):

I just wanna ask you to, uh, stay on that side. Thanks.

Audience (00:14:56):

[laughs]

John Donvan (00:14:56):

Rules are the rules.

Amos Hochstein (00:14:57):

Yeah. I was a negotiator, as John said before, under the Biden administration for a US-Saudi civil, civil nuclear power agreement, including establishing a, what we called at the time a black box enrichment facility, meaning a US-owned facility on Saudi territory. And we negoti- by the end of 2024, we were basically at an agreement. We had negotiated with the Saudis almost all the conditions in the collaboration. I was leading it, but in the collaboration with the Department of Energy, our labs, the intelligence community, the Department of Defense, the Department of State, and with the authorization of the president, I briefed Congress on it, both parties, in both open and in classified sessions. And people understood what we were trying to achieve. So yes, there’s a few big differences.

(00:15:58):

One, we were doing it under the umbrella of an Israel-Saudi normalization, and this was part of that agreement. And people could say, “Well, that’s the big difference.” But all the things that Joe just said about it being this big scary thing would’ve been true then too. So what is this, what is this agreement about? First, this agreement doesn’t go nearly as far as what we were actually contemplating, because let’s be clear, what Congress has before it now is not an authorization to build an enrichment facility. It is an agreement to authorize a two-year study on commerciality and onto making sure that we can get the kind of verifications and standards in place. At the end of that study, up to two years, there will have to be an agreement to actually authorize the enrichment. So let’s be clear on what this agreement is.

(00:17:08):

Now, this agreement also is, does not have the Additional Protocol, which is what is traditionally what the IAEA, the UN agency that supervises nuclear agreement wants to have. But the head of that agency said, “Yes, it is not the additional protocol, which is the ideal, but it does have, it is very, very similar because it does have what it needs to have to move forward.” And why? What’s the context? Why are we doing it, to Joe’s question?

(00:17:41):

Because the world that we used to live in, in the Cold War in the 1990s and even into 15, 10, 15 years ago is not there anymore. We don’t get to say to countries, “Unless you do everything that I say, you don’t get to have it.” They now have options. They can go to the Russians, they can go to the Chinese, they can go to others. They haven’t so far, but they can, if they so choose. In fact, during the negotiations with the Saudis, we had other countries, one even an ally, that quietly, secretly told the Saudis, “Don’t do the deal with the Americans. We’ll do the deal and we’ll give you an easier time on verification.”

(00:18:28):

So bef- when you decide how to vote, think about it this way, do you want a nuclear enrichment program in Saudi Arabia that is US-based, US technology, US verifications, US control, or do you want it with someone else? Because having it with no one, that’s not one of the options on the menu. That’s why I would say you should vote yes.

John Donvan (00:18:55):

Thank you, Amos. And finally, please welcome, uh, to the stage Sharon Squa- uh, Squassoni is arguing this agreement does not serve America’s interests.

Sharon Squassoni (00:19:06):

Thank you. I need some notes here.

(00:19:11):

So I believe that nuclear energy cooperation can serve American interests, but that this deal does not, because this is a special deal for a special ally that serves special interests. So what do I mean by special? We are creating a pathway to share enrichment and reprocessing technology with a country that doesn’t have it. We have never done this before. In fact, we created a nuclear suppliers cartel specifically to limit the spread of enrichment and reprocessing technology because it is so risky. This deal, if we share, uh, E&R, would not meet the requirements of the Nuclear Suppliers Group for sharing enrichment and reprocessing, because Saudi Arabia won’t sign the Additional Protocol, unlike 144 other states in the world. All but two of US nuclear cooperation partners have the additional protocol. It has been the de facto standard for nuclear cooperation since it debuted in 1997, and since 2020, we have a legal requirement under the National Defense Authorization Act that our new partners need to have the additional protocol, and this is why President Trump had to waive that requirement for Saudi Arabia.

(00:20:44):

Do the novel fixes in the agreement, like the bilateral safeguards agreement, black boxing enrichment, and exclusivity contracts, outweigh those risks? I don’t think so. I don’t have time right now to go into that, but I hope we will in the discussion. Um, okay, how special is Saudi Arabia as an ally? It’s not because of the usual ties, like defense commitments and cultures, it’s very transactional. Saudi Arabia was named a major non-NATO ally in January, just hours after Mohammed bin Salman announced that he would nearly double his investment in the United States from $600 billion to $1 trillion, and civil nuclear energy was part of that. It’s also special because we’ve been negotiating with the Saudis for 20 years on this, mostly trying to get them to take, [laughs] to agree to the additional protocol. And it’s special because, as my partner mentioned, Mohammed bin Salman has been loud and clear about his nuclear intentions. He will match Iran in capability, including nuclear weapons.

(00:21:52):

So what about special interests versus America’s interests? The proponents of this deal would have you believe that the nuclear industry is a national interest because it’s strategic. And nuclear energy is important, and the US is spending a lot of money on it, just $20 billion alone in DOE loans this year for the domestic supply chain and enrichment projects. But that will be nothing compared to what the USG will spend to limit the damage from a clandestine Saudi nuclear program. We’ve already spent $34 billion bombing Iran. I would suggest that the real American national interest when it comes to nuclear energy is a stable nuclear order where you reduce the risks of nuclear weapons proliferation, and you achieve that through rules and principles, through global standards, like the additional protocol, and not spreading enrichment and reprocessing. I think that if we are concerned that other suppliers truly intend to share enrichment and reprocessing with Saudi Arabia, we should be negotiating with them to stop, not trying to beat them to the punch. The stable nuclear order requires US leadership and not abdication.

(00:23:06):

And I’ll stop there. Thank you.

John Donvan (00:23:08):

Thank you. All right, that concludes our first round, and now we move into round two, and round two is where the debaters have much more of a freewheeling conversation with one another, but I just want to share what I think I heard in, uh, the opening statements.

(00:23:21):

So, um, we, we heard Dan Poneman and A- Amos Hochstein who are answering, yes, it does serve American interests, uh, make a very, uh, strong, uh, strongly phrased argument, um, arguing that the world has changed, that the days when the United States could call the shots, uh, in the, in the realm of, uh, non-proliferation, uh, uh, were the days when the US held a monopoly on things like enrichment and a great deal of the technology. Those days are over. There are competitors now. The Saudis have other places to turn. Um, they also say that, uh, uh, with- without trade, there will not be influence, and pulling out of this would, uh, again, hand a gift to rivals like, uh, Russia and especially China.

(00:24:01):

The, uh, opponents, uh, uh, Sharon Squassoni and, uh, Joe Cirincione, uh, they’re very, very strongly saying this is a bomb program, that the intentions of the Saudis are ultimately to get themselves to be, uh, a key turn away from having a nuclear weapon, that that’s the whole purpose, that there’s no real economic case to be made for their need to have these. Um, a- and that in the, in the longer run, uh, this will be creating a pathway to enrichment that, uh, will risk breaking the, the, the long tradition of, uh, non-proliferation led by the United States and an effective non-proliferation regime led by the United States, all of that falling apart. Um, so there’s a lot to talk through there, and I wanna go through some of it piece by piece, but we’ve heard the, um, the ter- the term, um, uh, additional, uh, uh, uh, the additional protocol.

Sharon Squassoni (00:24:50):

We have 144 countries that have signed the additional protocol, including us and the nuclear weapon states. So it was designed specifically to detect undeclared activities, as Dan mentioned. It arose out of the first invasion in Iraq in 1991, where the Iraqis were duping IAEA inspectors. They would say, “Look over here, but not here.” And so the point about the additional protocol is that, or the bilateral safeguards agreement, is that it is only going to apply to US-Saudi cooperative facilities. It won’t cover, uh, the entire rest of the country.

John Donvan (00:25:31):

So in what way then are you arguing that the Saudis are being cut a break on the additional protocol?

Sharon Squassoni (00:25:37):

They’re not signing it.

John Donvan (00:25:38):

Okay. Let’s take that to the other side and your concern to that.

Audience (00:25:41):

[laughs]

Amos Hochstein (00:25:42):

So the Sa- the Saudis have been clear, um, that they’re not gonna sign the additional protocol. I’ve spent hours and hours with, uh, Saudi officials at the highest levels on this issue. And part of it is the level of intrusiveness of, uh, it’s not that... I mean, can you go to someone’s bedroom, uh, and look for it? Can you go to certain, uh, residences and look for it? And of course, what we wanna have is the ideal, is the additional protocol. But as the head of the IAEA himself says, who’s, by the way, someone that the US government in successive administrations has praised as probably one of the best IAEA administrators and whom we trust in many different areas for negotiations, has said, yes, it’s not the ideal. But if you take this agreement of what it does provide, including some of probably the annexes that we can’t see, um, there is enough there to satisfy our security.

(00:26:37):

Now we also have the time, as Dan said, this agreement is not actually authorizing an enrichment agreement. I just want to be very, very clear. This agreement says we have a study to see if we can do this and if it works, and then the administration, if they do, would have to come back and say, “We want to authorize actual enrichment.” At the end of the day, you have to look at not something that is the ideal. And yes, in UAE, we did it differently in 2010 or 2011, and that’s 15 years ago. But folks, the world has changed. Not every country that today we accept as having nuclear capability is one that we wanted them to have nuclear capability, but guess what? Some of them figured it out. And the idea that they will not figu- that Saudis will never figure this out or will not be able to work with those to enable them to wor- figure this out, is a mistake.

(00:27:31):

So the, this is a very important ally of ours, and we can describe them in pejorative terms, and we clearly don’t support their form of government, but they are a very important ally, and that is a bipartisan issue of every president that we have had going back to Roosevelt.

Joe Cirincione (00:27:49):

What this deal does is weaken even those standards. There’s a reason Saudi Arabia wants to keep its activity secret. I mean, how many blinking red lights do you need before you understand what’s going on here? And we can’t accept that secrecy.

John Donvan (00:28:11):

All right, I need to let Dan into the conversation.

Daniel Poneman (00:28:11):

I- I’m, I’m not sure the secrecy part comes through. I invite people to read the statement of the Saudi minister at the International Atomic Energy Agency Conference this week. They have committed to more transparency than is required by any other entity that I know. So, so that’s, that’s, that’s one thing. The other thing is, don’t forget, Rafael Grossi also said in recent days, he would not bring anything to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency that he did not believe adequately protected against proliferation. It would be against their mandate, it’d be against their ethics, and that would apply to enrichment and reprocessing. And as, uh, Amos said, he has said that this is very, very similar in functionality, if not in name, to the additional protocol. So I think we ought not to get hung up on a word when it might be actually functioning quite strong to have the measures that, uh, that Grossi has referred to.

John Donvan (00:29:08):

Sharon?

Sharon Squassoni (00:29:09):

I would just add that Rafael Grossi did not say [laughs] that he would be able to draw the conclusion that he can draw for many, many other countries, the broader conclusion that there are no undeclared activities in Saudi Arabia. You can’t do that without an additional protocol. So I agree entirely that there are, that the bilateral safeguards agreement would provide additional verification, but it is not, uh, a substitute for the additional protocol. And we want, [laughs] we, we strove so, so hard to get Iran to sign that additional protocol because we needed those inspections. If we give a pass for Saudi Arabia-

Joe Cirincione (00:29:54):

That’s it.

Sharon Squassoni (00:29:55):

... we’ll never get that again for Iran.

Amos Hochstein (00:29:58):

W- wait. Iran is literally an enemy of the United States, an adversary of the United States who we have been at war with, and we did reach a JCPOA agreement, the Joint Comprehensive agreement, um, that allowed them enrichment to 3.67%. This says maybe we’ll get to 5%. I don’t think we should bring Iran into this question. Saudi Arabia is not Iran, it is a critical ally of the United States. We have US military bases there. We have intelligence sharing with Saudi Arabia. They are investor, their key investments are in the United States. I think this is the problem that we have with time moving forward. We get stale. We agree to something and decades later we say, “If we don’t do it exactly this way, we’re not gonna do it at all. This is the way it is.” And this is how technology after technology moves away from the United States control.

(00:30:51):

I can give you a list of all the things that we though we’d control forever. We don’t. China controls many of those technologies today. They are the main exporter of those technology. We were the first to small modular reactors, really, really small nuclear power plans, but China will be first to the market with them, and the largest. We, by insisting on these standards with no flexibility, and again, not undermining US national security interest, that is critical. But if we insist on it being in the exact same square and not going to the experts who say, “This is very, very similar, and let’s have a study about it, and at the end of the two years, if that study shows that it can work, then we should authorize it.” Again, we’re not authorizing it today. And you, last sentence. If you, you can be for this and be totally against President Trump, you can be totally against corruption and recognize there’s corruption in this system today in the United States, and still be for it.

(00:31:57):

We cannot take a position that everything that they do is therefore I’m immediately against it.

John Donvan (00:32:03):

Joe, your, your response then to, uh, to Amos’s last point.

Joe Cirincione (00:32:06):

So why are we jumping through all these hoops? Why are we trying to find some special way for our special friend to have this special inspection process? Why are we agreeing, “Well, we’re not gonna actually sell you the uranium enrichment now. We’re gonna, you know, make a special deal and then we’ll get to it later”? Because it’s clear that if you did those things, this would be obviously a bomb program. This is what this is. So now we’re saying, “Well, we’re not gonna s- we’re gonna sell them the gun, but the ammunition’s gonna be over here in a box and they’re not gonna b- get to it until we have a special meeting and then we agree on whether they can open the box or not.” So you’re gonna trust the Trump administration and a Saudi monarchy that we know lies repeatedly about-

Amos Hochstein (00:32:55):

Joe-

Joe Cirincione (00:32:55):

... its intentions. You gonna trust them to take a deal-

Amos Hochstein (00:32:59):

There’ll... No-

Joe Cirincione (00:32:59):

... that they’re-

Amos Hochstein (00:32:59):

But Joe-

Joe Cirincione (00:32:59):

... not gonna get nuclear weapons from the technology we’re selling ‘em?

Amos Hochstein (00:33:02):

Will there be an enrichment when Trump is in office? You’re saying this as though this will be built, he gives approval, it gets built six months later. We’re talking about what? 10 years-

Joe Cirincione (00:33:13):

Right.

Amos Hochstein (00:33:13):

... 15 years?

Joe Cirincione (00:33:13):

So you want us to-

Amos Hochstein (00:33:14):

Later?

Joe Cirincione (00:33:14):

... start down this slippery slope in the hopes that the business industry that’s gonna make money off of this can lobby any administration into doing it. And for what?

Amos Hochstein (00:33:24):

Yes, nuclear power is business.

Joe Cirincione (00:33:26):

So we beco-, so we can block China from doing it?

John Donvan (00:33:28):

I’m making room for Dan.

Daniel Poneman (00:33:29):

This is not how countries build bombs.

Joe Cirincione (00:33:31):

Yes, it is.

Daniel Poneman (00:33:32):

I beg your pardon. Okay. When a country wants a bomb, they have a covert program. They steal blueprints from AQ Khan and they, they build it that way. If, if the notion is, if you stipulate for a moment that this thing were actually built, and you think that some ninja-clad Saudis are going to take over the plant and then convert it, and you think they can get to a bomb faster than the United States or Israel or somebody can stop them, that’s not reality. This would engage and embrace Saudi Arabia in a set of transparent arrangements. And one important thing that has to be added, in addition to these special bilateral safeguards, which are beyond anything that others would insist on, the Saudis already have a Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency. So if there is intelligence, and boy, people will be looking of a clandestine program, they have a right to ask for a special inspection.

(00:34:40):

Sharon and Joe, remember we did that with North Korea many years ago. So it’s not as if we are without recourse if we find the Saudis are in fact moving down this path. The other thing we have to keep in mind, and Amos just made the point, this is an agreement to build reactors. There is a process under the same kinda constraints that exist in other 123 Agreements for prior consent after this two-year study. But if we take ourselves out of the field of play now, just like we lost Egypt, just like we lost Turkey, just like we lost the UAE, actually, we’re gonna lose this and then you have no exports and you have no influence. To me, this is not about companies-

Joe Cirincione (00:35:24):

So, so-

Daniel Poneman (00:35:24):

... making money. This is about, forgive me, this is about the United States having a role and the leverage to implement our own non-proliferation standard.

John Donvan (00:35:32):

So Dan, so, so Dan’s point is one that, and, and, uh, uh, Amos has made it as well as one that you have not responded to, which is the, if the US steps out, somebody else will step in and the US will lose influence and the Saudis will get what they want anyway under a regime that would be more threatening to the United States. What is your response to that? Either of you.

Joe Cirincione (00:35:51):

Let me start, S-

Sharon Squassoni (00:35:52):

Sure.

Joe Cirincione (00:35:53):

Aren’t you tired of this argument? “The Chinese are coming. The Chinese are coming. The Chinese are building new nuclear missiles. Oh, we have to race and build more nuclear missiles. The Chinese are racing on AI. Oh, we have to race on AI.” The Chinese have never sold uranium enrichment or plutonium reprocessing equipment to anybody else. Why do you think they would do this? And more importantly, as Sharon said, if we set the standard, if we say, “This is not allowable. No one should sell this technology,” and then China tries to do it, we should build an international coalition to convince them o- otherwise. This is a, a false argument that’s trying to scare us into making a deal that’s gonna make a very few people a whole lotta money. Sharon, did I miss anything?

Sharon Squassoni (00:36:42):

No, I would say just i- in the non-proliferation assessment statement, the unclassified version that accompanied the, um, the agreement to Congress, it does mention that, you know, Saudi has, they’ve, they’ve courted many nuclear suitors, but I didn’t see anything in there that the Chinese or Russians were going to sell them enrichment. And actually, um... But maybe, maybe there’s something classified I don’t know about. Um, this is one of the few areas where we’ve agreed with the Chinese and Russians, uh, for a long, long time that it was not a good idea to spread enrichment and reprocessing technology to additional countries.

Amos Hochstein (00:37:27):

I, I think we also agree with the Russians not to invade other countries-

Sharon Squassoni (00:37:31):

[laughs]

Amos Hochstein (00:37:31):

... uh, not to bomb civil infrastructure. Uh, we can, we agreed with them not to bomb, uh, near a nuclear power plant, in fact. Uh, they’ve done all those things. Yes, you can feel good about yourselves. We can say, “Oh, the boogeyman, we’re just threatening the boogeyman.” But they are, guys. They are actually competing with us. They would like to dethrone us from many parts of our leadership position in the global economy. They do. Remember, it was just 15 years ago that we were the world’s leader in renewable energy manufacturing. We’re what? 3% today? Guess where the other 97% is? Oh, it was novel when we were the absolute leader in EVs. We will probably not sell many EVs around the world. As time goes by, look at the sales. The Chinese control the technology and they have the components and they have control of other things.

(00:38:28):

If we think, if we wanna just sit here and say, look, I don’t believe the Chinese will ever want to, or I don’t think the Russians will, or other countries, and if I find out that they do, I’ll try to convince them not to. But remember, that’s in a world where we’ve already told the Saudis, “We’re not doing this with you unless you do it exactly as we say under all conditions.” The question therefore becomes, what exactly is this agreement? This agreement is reactors. It is not enrichment yet, and we’re not giving them guns. And it’s not that simple to simply say that every, uh, civil program can just with a turn of a, of a, what is the turn of a, of a-

John Donvan (00:39:14):

Screwdriver.

Amos Hochstein (00:39:14):

... screwdriver could just become a weapons program. I think it’s a little bit more complicated. I think you don’t have to be an expert in this room to know that.

(00:39:22):

So I do thi- I do worry for our national security. I worry about stacks that are in entirely with other countries, technology stack, equipment, know-how, expertise. Many of our negotiations around the world are exactly about that. When we f- when we think there’s a risk, we go in and say, “What can we offer you to do this with us?” And so to hear, “I wish I lived in the 1990s. I wish I lived in the 2010s.” There were a lot of things that were great about the fact that the United States was a single power and we had everything on our side and nobody else did. I can’t sit back and allow the chance that another region and other countries will develop this expertise know-how without us.

Sharon Squassoni (00:40:19):

I’d like to just respond to one point on the competitiveness of the US nuclear industry. The first time Turkey put out a bid for proposals, it got zero response [laughs] from anyone, not from the American vendors, not from anyone. Russia was able to move in and sell a reactor because it provided all the financing, right? And it’s a kinda build, own, operate kinda thing. I think we’re pretty lucky that Russia is not out there trying to sell enrichment [laughs] to get, to get contracts around the world. So I don’t think the competitiveness, I don’t think we should be under, uh, undergirding, uh, US nuclear industry competitiveness by, again, offering special deals.

Daniel Poneman (00:41:07):

May I just make a point here, John? I- i- it keeps coming back, but it’s a bit of a red herring, candidly. There’s gonna be a two-year study. The two-year study itself will end after this current presidential administration. If a decision were taken to actually provide enrichment technology, as our worthy opponents suggest, that would require an amendment to this agreement, which specifically bans sending enrichment technology. That’s gotta go to the US Congress, again, for a full 90-day review. There’s no reason to buy a pig in a poke here. It’s not the fast track that people think. And even if it’s a mere black box, that also has gotta go to the congressional committees of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee as a so-called subsequent arrangement. So this is, as Amos said, this is to get us in the game. This is not going all the way to sending a, a program, and there’s gonna be a study.

(00:42:06):

And we have got, we, we’ve got to concur with the outcome of the study. And by the way, if we then decide we do not wish to proceed after this two-year study, the Saudis cannot do any enrichment deal with anyone else for another 10 years.

John Donvan (00:42:19):

Does it concern you, as your opponent said, that the Saudi leadership has said that if Iran gets, gets close to a nuclear weapon, they will proceed in the same direction?

Daniel Poneman (00:42:27):

Of course, anyone has to be concerned about that. I, I, I’ve spent 50 years, as, as Joe and, and, uh, others trying to fight against proliferation, but as I said, a big civil US nuclear program is not how they’re going to get weapons. That’s how we prevent them from getting weapons by having the transparency, by having the equities with the regime that will lead them to refrain from that outcome. And, and by the way, if, if one were to worry about that result, and I think we all should, again, the vector that the Saudis are likely to go down, they’ve just signed a strategic partnership with Pakistan and Turkey. I’m not praising it, but I’m just saying to be realistic, the way that we keep them away from the bomb is by embracing them in a long-term strategic relationship, not leaving the field to the Russians and the Chinese.

John Donvan (00:43:21):

All right. I would like to go to the audience for questions now. In the very far back, if you could stand up, you see me point. The mic is, a microphone’s gonna come to you if you can stand by.

Audience member 1 (00:43:30):

Thank you for taking the time to speak with us this evening and line us on this important topic. What was interesting to me is that only once the JCPOA came up during the entirety of this debate. And so I’m curious to know if I supported that agreement with the belligerent theocratic regime in the region, why shouldn’t I support one, especially if it concerns a, a two-year study with a country that ostensibly seeks to play by the rules?

John Donvan (00:43:57):

That was a great question. Well done. I think that question goes to this side.

Joe Cirincione (00:44:02):

Sure.

John Donvan (00:44:03):

For starters.

Joe Cirincione (00:44:03):

The JCPOA rolled back a program that was already existing. It slashed the Iranian enrichment program to a fraction of its size. We tried to eliminate it completely, we couldn’t quite get that deal. But we set up a d- an arrangement that would put us on the path to the eventual elimination of that program. In Saudi Arabia’s case, this brutal, theocratic, feudal system, we’re trying to stop a program from beginning in the first place. Worse, we’re trying to stop our own government from selling them the nuclear rope they will use to hang us. It’s a completely different situation. One, you’ve got a serious problem, you’re reigning it in, and the other is you’re trying to stop your own government from making a stupid deal that will create the problem.

Amos Hochstein (00:44:54):

So is the lesson for countries, based on your answer, Joe, go get a nefarious agreement, make it big so that when c- then you can still have one, but if you wanna build one with the United States that is under control and measured, that we’re not gonna, ‘cause we’re not gonna let you do that. So the only way you get it-

Joe Cirincione (00:45:09):

No.

Amos Hochstein (00:45:09):

... is if you get a really bad one and then we can pare it back.

Joe Cirincione (00:45:13):

No, of course not.

Amos Hochstein (00:45:13):

And Iran was not going towards zero. It was to 3.67. And this is just a study.

Audience member 2 (00:45:22):

Thank you. As a former college debater myself, I wanna ask a question kind of out of left field. To play devil’s advocate, would it be so bad for U.S. interests? And this does not reflect my own personal opinions, but I’m curious for those on stage, would it be so bad if Saudi Arabia did get a nuclear weapon?

Joe Cirincione (00:45:37):

Well, President Trump interestingly doesn’t think it would be bad. When he was asked this question by, uh, uh, Anderson Cooper, he said he, he thought it would be, be a pretty good, pretty good idea for South Korea and Japan to get nuclear weapons, and particularly Saudi Arabia, which, whom he already had a longstanding business relationship to get a nuclear bomb. This, of course, is a, a point of view that some, um, proliferation experts or some nuclear experts have s- have promulgated, like Ken Waltz. It’s a crazy idea. The idea that would be safer in a world where 20, 30 countries with nuclear weapons, small, large, responsible, and irresponsible. That’s why we created the non-proliferation regime in the first place, to prevent that terrifying world from materializing. It hasn’t worked perfectly-

John Donvan (00:46:25):

Okay.

Joe Cirincione (00:46:25):

... but there’s only nine countries that have nuclear weapons, and we should be working to keep it there and roll it back, not-

John Donvan (00:46:31):

That said-

Joe Cirincione (00:46:31):

... spread the technology that creates more of this [inaudible].

John Donvan (00:46:34):

Dan wants some of this as well, Dan. Dan, you’re on.

Daniel Poneman (00:46:35):

I’ll just answer that question straightforward. It’s against our interest, right? Uh, as Joe just said, I’m gonna agree with him on this point. 80 years after Hiroshima, there’s nine nuclear weapons states. President Kennedy said there’d be 20 to 25 by the early 1970s. How did we get there? Because the United States was the leader. We drafted the legislation. We got the International Energy Atomic Energy into existence because of Eisenhower’s Atoms for Peace. We promoted the non-proliferation treaty. The problem is now we are hanging on, right? And if we don’t reestablish the leadership that we once had on challenge, the things that have happened with BYD and electric vehicles and silicon, uh, s- solar and so forth, and China taking over and Russia taking over, they’ve got a $200 billion order book, we got 15. If we don’t get back, we’re gonna lose our leadership, including on non-proliferation, no exports, no influence.

John Donvan (00:47:36):

Okay. I’m going to... By the way, you were the debate expert. You got everybody to agree on stage.

Audience (00:47:40):

[laughs]

John Donvan (00:47:41):

Right in the center. If you could stand up, a mic’s coming up behind you. Barbara, I’ll come to you next.

Laura Holgate (00:47:46):

Hi, Laura Holgate, former US Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency. Um... [laughs] Why thank you. [laughs]

(00:47:56):

Um, I agree that it would be great for the US to sell, to be the vendor of choice for nuclear reactors, nothing else, to Saudi Arabia. What I worry about, however, and what is not under debate by either side, is that Saudi Arabia has said at the top level that they will violate the non-proliferation treaty. They’re gonna violate that treaty. That w-

John Donvan (00:48:17):

Ambassador, I, I need you to get, to get to a question.

Laura Holgate (00:48:20):

The question is, the 123 Agreement has the most piddly squit, uh-

John Donvan (00:48:25):

That’s a technical term? [laughs]

Laura Holgate (00:48:25):

... sanctions... That’s a technical term. We use it in diplomacy. Um, that’s a technical term for if, if they violate that treaty, they’ll violate the 123 Agreement. What do we get to do? We have to go-

John Donvan (00:48:37):

What’s the question?

Laura Holgate (00:48:38):

... take it back.

John Donvan (00:48:39):

What’s the question?

Laura Holgate (00:48:40):

How can we take back material and capability that we’ve already transferred that’s already functioning in Saudi Arabia if they do actually go for the bomb?

John Donvan (00:48:49):

Amos, that’s a challenge to your side.

Amos Hochstein (00:48:50):

They said that if Iran got nuclear weapons, I, I am against that too, and I agree with Joe. Like, I just wanna say, you got me to say I agree with Joe. Um, and, and that doesn’t happen often. [laughs]

Joe Cirincione (00:49:01):

Come on over. Come on.

Amos Hochstein (00:49:01):

So-

Joe Cirincione (00:49:01):

Come on.

Amos Hochstein (00:49:05):

Um, look, there, there is a... We... They have agreed to, in this agreement, we’re in an agreement with them to be able to have a, one, again, the study, and we’ll give them the, the, on the reactors. And if we get to this facility that we would build, are there ways for us, as your question is, can w- how can we turn the clock back if something goes wrong? And I’m not gonna get into it tonight, but I can tell you that for months of negotiations with the entirety of the US government, we addressed these kinds of questions. And first, I believe that there are mitigation efforts.

(00:49:46):

Second, I think that what we’re referring to here is building out a facility that will take over a decade to build, in which we will be in a position to review, use our ent- all our capacities and capabilities that you know well, uh, to look at what kind of, if there is a nefarious project that is, uh, that the Saudis or anyone else is trying to do, uh, to undermine the civilian nature of this agreement, and we can take action to it.

(00:50:16):

And there are many, many ways for us to take action on this kind of a program. I’m not gonna spell it out here, and you know that I’m not gonna spell it out here, but there are many ways for us to be able to, to do this in a potential hypothetical facility in Saudi, as well as, as in other places around the world.

John Donvan (00:50:36):

Barbara Slavin in the front row, three-time debater with us.

Sharon Squassoni (00:50:40):

[laughs]

John Donvan (00:50:41):

Barbara, I, I, I really like to give preference to the civilians in the audience, which you’re not one of as a former debater. So, um, I’m indulging this because you were very persistent.

Barbara Slavin (00:50:51):

No, I, I, I appreciate. First, my understanding is it’s up to two years’ study, which means if Trump decides tomorrow he wants to give them enrichment, he can do it. And given that he may tear down the Kennedy Center tomorrow, I would not count on up to two years. My question is this for Amos and for, for Dan. I’m old enough to remember the Shah of Iran. We didn’t sell him enrichment technology. We offered him reactors because even though he was such a close ally of the United States, the US policemen in the Persian Gulf, we didn’t want him to have enrichment or reprocessing technology. Why should we trust a regime led by a man who chopped up my good friend Jamal Khashoggi, who kills and imprisons his opponents, and whose ass is currently being kicked by Yemeni tribesmen called the Houthis? How do we know he’ll still be in power? Why should we take the risk?

Daniel Poneman (00:51:48):

If this were to go... I’ll make two points. If this were to go to sending enrichment technology, that is a new agreement. That is not this agreement. We’re not debating that. And that would require a whole new congressional 90-day review. So that’s not really, that’s not germane to today’s debate. The second thing, to amplify Amos’s comment, the solutions, and this goes to Ambassador Holgate’s question, the solutions that we would have in the case of a violation are much faster than any route they’re going to get to the nuclear weapon based on some, uh, expected technology path provided by us years, uh, down the pike. So I think we need to focus, not be like the drunk who looks like for his keys under the lamppost, but let’s look where the problem, where the problem is, which is addressing the demand side of the equation and making the Saudis our strategic allies so that they don’t feel the need to go down that path.

Tim Persons (00:52:42):

I’m Tim Persons. I’m the former chief scientist of the GAO, so thank you to the discussions here. Uh, the word reprocessing’s come up a couple of times, so I just wanted to ask, uh, both the pro and the con to talk about the reprocessing potential, uh, of this particular agreement and what that might do.

John Donvan (00:52:59):

Okay. Can you, can you define it? Uh, could you help us define that term?

Tim Persons (00:53:04):

Reprocessing. So this is about how w-... Uh, plutonium is a manmade, uh, substance that’s created only in reactors. It can be harvested... Actually, by the way, reprocessing technology was one of these American inventions, and now the French have perfected it, and they’re, they’re the, sort of the world leaders on doing that. So how you harvest out of, uh, uh, spent nuclear [inaudible]-

John Donvan (00:53:26):

So, so every, every civilian nuclear reactor produces plutonium and something has to happen to it.

Tim Persons (00:53:30):

Can produce weapons-grade plutonium.

John Donvan (00:53:31):

And it can be used for weapons. And what do-

Tim Persons (00:53:32):

[inaudible]-

John Donvan (00:53:32):

... what do you do about that? Let’s take it to, uh-

Tim Persons (00:53:34):

Thank you.

John Donvan (00:53:34):

... let’s take it to, to Joe, please.

Joe Cirincione (00:53:37):

Most countries that have nuclear reactors don’t make their own fuel. The reason is it’s extremely expensive. It takes a decade or more to build the facilities, billions of dollars. It... They, usually countries buy it from the half dozen or so countries or, uh, consortium that do make it, and that’s what we prefer. Uh, that’s the arrangement we made with United Arab Emirates who also wanted to buy nuclear technology in the United States, and we made a great deal with them. We helped them build a reactor. They have an operating nuclear reactor today, but we explicitly excluded uranium enrichment or plutonium reprocessing equipment from there. We called it the gold standard. This is what the Saudi deal would kill. It would just shatter that gold standard. And we set up a path in the name of nuclear reactor contracts to skirt the verification mechanism, to go down the path of building uranium enrichment. For what?

John Donvan (00:54:35):

All right, I-

Joe Cirincione (00:54:36):

It makes-

John Donvan (00:54:37):

... I-

Joe Cirincione (00:54:37):

... no economic sense for Saudi Arabia to do this-

John Donvan (00:54:38):

I’m gonna... Do you want me to jump in ‘cause the question is... Uh, you’ve moved past the plutonium question?

Amos Hochstein (00:54:43):

Reprocessing is not allowed under the agreement.

John Donvan (00:54:44):

Say again, please.

Amos Hochstein (00:54:45):

Reprocessing is actually not permitted, uh, under this agreement. If we got to a point of, at the end of the study of doing conver- uh, of, of doing enrichment, there would not be allowed reprocessing. So I think everybody here agrees, and I know that in my negotiations with the Saudis, and I can tell you that I negotiated this directly, uh, with the senior leadership, there was not gonna be reprocessing. They wanted a commitment to have that conversation again in 30 years, and we were open to having a conversation again 30 years after the enrichment began, if we got to the point of enrichment. So you’re talking about in 50 years from now.

John Donvan (00:55:17):

Sharon, does that response reassure you?

Sharon Squassoni (00:55:20):

No, because it says [laughs] the parties shall not reprocess unless the parties agree in writing. So this is the same refrain we keep sayi- we keep hearing, “We’re not giving you this stuff unless we agree in writing.” I know that this is language that we see in many, many nuclear cooperation agreements, but those, those agreements don’t have all this extra stuff, which is promising [laughs] enrichment and, you know, the full fuel cycle. I’m shocked that Saudi Arabia, which now does not have any commercial nuclear power plants, wants the full range of fuel cycle capabilities. There’s gotta be a reason why reprocessing was left in there, and I think it’s because they want the option open in the future, and make no mistake, it’s the second path to the bomb.

John Donvan (00:56:08):

Dan?

Daniel Poneman (00:56:09):

Plutonium bombs are much, much harder to build, right? That’s why we have to test at Ala- Alamogordo first. It is. It’s in the same, uh, category... As Amos said, it’s not permitted. It would require US prior consent. Uh, and, and so I think one thing has to be remembered, and it co- ca- came out of both, uh, Sharon and Joe’s comments. It is not for the United States to tell another sovereign country what their smart policy is. You know, there’s a long history of countries that have natural resources not wishing to be stuck at the low end of the value-add chain, and there’s been a very explicit set of arguments that the Saudis have made, just as they went up the oil chain, that they wanted to get into other aspects of uranium, which they happen to have resources in their country.

(00:56:54):

So I think we need to be mindful and respectful. And don’t forget also, we’re looking at a world where it’s not like the 1950s. It’s not like we’re the Alpha and Omega. We’re talking about adding maybe 800, maybe 1,000 gigawatts. The notion that it’s gonna stay within these few hands for all eternity is just not realistic. So I think we have got to acknowledge that if we’re gonna see a, a world in which there’s a lot more nuclear energy to keep climate change, for example, from taking us all down, we’re gonna have to make some changes to acknowledge the new realities.

John Donvan (00:57:29):

Um, we’re. We’ve hit time on the question and answer, but, um, I see so many hands. I just wanna give one more crack at it. I have one more question if it can really be short and amazing.

Audience (00:57:39):

[laughs]

John Donvan (00:57:40):

Front row.

Michael Gordon (00:57:44):

Um, Michael Gordon, Wall Street Journal. Uh, Amos, a very specific question. A lot’s been made of the two-year agreement, but I’ve never heard a two-year study before enrichment, uh, is to occur. But I’ve never heard the administration say, and I’ve tracked them closely, that they intend to go back to Congress after the two-year study is completed and seek, uh, further approval. In other words, that any enrichment wouldn’t be carried out under the umbrella of the original, uh, consideration by Congress.

Daniel Poneman (00:58:13):

I’m sorry, Michael, a great, uh, journalist and I’ve known for decades. RD is banned under this agreement. It’s in the letter of the agreement. And if you have to have... This is the enrichment technology itself go, it must go before the Congress. And even if it’s black-boxed, Michael, it’s got to be a so-called subsequent arrangement, and that’s gotta go to the cognizant committee. So it’s just in the letter of the agreements that that’s provided for.

Amos Hochstein (00:58:40):

And we keep saying we we’re... Well, this language is exactly what it’s in other agreements, but because it’s in Saudi, we don’t like this agreement, and th- that language is not enough. But in other places where it’s a little bit different, we say, “Well, it can’t be different. It has to be exactly the same as the other on reprocessing on some of the others.” We, we are saying, just like Sh- Sharon, as you said, that it’s subject to an agreement in the future if both sides would agree to it. But both sides have stipulated that it is not agreed to at the moment. So we can have this debate on some of these things when those things actually happen. And I, uh, and a- and again, Barbara, we’re, we’re not in the 1970s. The examples that we keep giving is of a world where we made decisions when we were the only power.

(00:59:24):

And I got, I got news for you. That’s not, that’s not the world we live in today. There are other rising powers, one very big one, and they’re beating us at certain things. Our... As Dan said earlier, it is incumbent upon us to recognize that and to be the supplier of choice and to do what we need to do to maintain our national security guidelines and guardrails while also being part of this, the leaders, not part of, but the leaders in every sector that we can be.

John Donvan (00:59:56):

Sharon, I can give you the last word on this portion.

Sharon Squassoni (00:59:59):

Well, I’m now really curious, Dan, um, if you think [laughs] the agreement has to go back to Congress, that would suggest that we would be sharing restricted, we would have to amend the agreement to include restricted data, which would mean that we would be sharing some kind of technology or the Saudis would be operating the centrifuge plant. Um, that’s really interesting. Do I understand that correctly?

Daniel Poneman (01:00:24):

I’m just reading the text, Sharon. It says no RD. And therefore, if you want RD, I’m not saying I’m advocating it, I’m, I was answering Michael’s question, if you want RD, you’ve got to go back to Congress for a full 90-day review. I was not making an advocacy point at all.

Sharon Squassoni (01:00:41):

But we could build a centrifuge plant in Saudi Arabia owned and operated by us within this black box without going back to Congress. Is that correct? Except you’d need an export license.

Daniel Poneman (01:00:53):

Well, no, you need a subsequent arrangement and that’s gotta-

Sharon Squassoni (01:00:55):

Which is, let’s for the audience explain that it requires Congress to respond in 15 days, which I think we all know is not gonna happen.

John Donvan (01:01:04):

Um, wait a second. We, we are now seriously over time. So th- all of that’s gonna have to stand as a rhetorical question pending further research by the listener.

(01:01:15):

We’re gonna move on to our closing round and on our closing round, each of the debaters takes the floor one more time to more briefly make their case for or against the ques- yes or no on the question that we’re asking.

(01:01:26):

And, uh, Dan, you are first up. You have two minutes to make the case that the US-Saudi Agreement serves America’s interests.

Daniel Poneman (01:01:33):

John encouraged us to start with an anecdote, but I’m so into this debate. It’s hard. So I’ll go back to the Jeopardy analogy on the rock and roll for 100. You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometimes, you just might find you get what you need.

Audience (01:01:47):

[laughs]

Daniel Poneman (01:01:49):

Oh, good. I got a laugh. Look-

Sharon Squassoni (01:01:51):

I have to [inaudible]-

Daniel Poneman (01:01:52):

... would I like to see, would I... Thank you. Would I like to see the additional protocol? I would. Would I like if everyone just did what we wanted as they sort of had to in the 1950s? I would. That is not the world in which we inhabit. We are in a situation, life is full of compared to what’s. And if I compare an ideal in which everybody did every jot and tittle of what we wanted, or they had nothing else to do, I’d go with it for all day long. But we don’t. They have choices. This is not a multiple choice exam in which the correct answer is none of the above. They’re gonna go with somebody. I’d rather have them go with us.

(01:02:37):

You got the nine non-proliferation conditions, no explosion. We have alternatives. We could suspend defense cooperation. There are midnight hammer-like options if really things got really bad. There’s a bilateral safeguards agreement in which the IAEA director general, who’s highly respected, says it’s very, very close to the additional protocol. And you have these provisions of studies and need for prior consent. If we don’t take this opportunity, we are going to sacrifice our leadership in the region and a century-long relationship. We don’t have the leverage now that we will have to get the non-proliferation objectives we want until we get them tied in with us in the exclusive economic relationship that this agreement would provide. I strongly believe this is in our long-term national interest and non-proliferation interest, and that’s why I hope you vote with the affirmative.

John Donvan (01:03:33):

Thank you.

(01:03:35):

Sharon, the floor is yours. You are arguing the other side.

Sharon Squassoni (01:03:39):

So Amos, I hope you won’t get on my case for living in the past, but I’m gonna share two anecdotes-

Amos Hochstein (01:03:45):

[laughs]

Sharon Squassoni (01:03:45):

... from my time in government trying to halt nuclear weapons proliferation. The first one has to do with Russia and Iran.

(01:03:52):

In the 1990s, we were really struggling to get a grip on what Iran was hiding. Russia had signed a contract to finish the Bushehr reactor in 1995, and a couple of years later, we heard some inklings that there was some enrichment technology transfers. We were able to convince the Russians not to ship it, but I really clearly contr- uh, recall Russian officials telling me, “Don’t worry about our collaboration. We have it under control.” Today, we know that Russia could not control Iran or what outside actors chose to sell to Iran.

(01:04:30):

So the second anecdote concerns India. In 2005, the U.S. government argued to overturn the long-standing ban on nuclear trade with India, a non-NPT state on three counts. It was a strategic ally. We needed India to counter China, and we needed this deal to promote US nuclear exports. We weren’t worried about India getting the bomb because after all, they already had it. [laughs] Well, 20 years later, we are a little closer diplomatically to India than we were, but we have zero contracts to sell nuclear power reactors, and India follows its own foreign defense and trade policy, vis-a-vis China. Meanwhile, China used the precedent to expand its nuclear cooperation with Pakistan, a known source of proliferation. So like this deal, the risks were clear while the benefits were murky.

(01:05:22):

If you believe that we can control a determined proliferator, like Russia though with Iran, or bend a sovereign ally to our will like we though we could with India, then you should vote for the affirmative. If not, I think you’ll agree that this deal is not in America’s interests.

John Donvan (01:05:46):

Amos, the floor is yours.

Amos Hochstein (01:05:48):

I’ll stay on my side.

John Donvan (01:05:49):

Yes, please.

Amos Hochstein (01:05:56):

The choice that we had in the 1990s, the 1970s, and Russia of the 1990s- think about Russia of the 1990s with the power of the United States and the decline of the Soviet Union, or China in the 1990s- that’s not that long ago. It ain’t the world we live in today. That’s not who we’re up against. The collaboration between Russia and Iran is evident every day in their weapons program. What China is willing or not willing to do, I don’t know. I know I don’t trust them. I know I don’t trust when they say, “Well, we won’t sell,” or, “We won’t help them, someone else develop.” And I’m not willing to take that bet that I’ll wake up one morning and find out that I missed the boat, I missed the train, and Saudi does have, or another country does have, and I don’t have that capacity.

(01:06:57):

Dan talked about an order book. It sounds so mundane and so business, as Joe says. Guess what? The government dollars that you heard that we’re investing in nuclear, it’s pittance in that industry. It’s nothing. It’s pennies. Without the private sector, we have no nuclear power, the cleanest power that we have, that we rely on, and that other countries are going to rely on. Do I want to do this deal? No. Do I feel that the American national security interest is that we must do this deal? 100% because the alternative is a lot worse. Keeping them in an exclusive relationship with the United States is critical and is good for us. And maybe we’ll get to an enrichment facility and maybe we won’t. But if we do, and that’s a big if, it will be under our terms and we have the ability to verify and to see what’s happening and to address it if something goes wrong. But the best chance of doing that is to keeping Saudi Arabia on our side. That’s why I think you should vote yes.

John Donvan (01:08:17):

Joe Cirincione, you have the last word.

Joe Cirincione (01:08:22):

This deal is one of the most corrupt, ill-considered deals I’ve ever seen. It is by far the worst nuclear deal the United States has ever proposed in its history. And I know that there’s a lot of money in Washington. There’s a lot of money behind this. There’s a lot of lobbyists engaged in this. I want you to know that Sharon and I have no financial interest in this deal.

Audience (01:08:46):

[laughs]

Joe Cirincione (01:08:47):

We don’t make money if it passes, we don’t make money if it doesn’t pass. We’re just looking at the national security interest and the nuclear industry wants to convince us that their interests are the national interest, that they will profit, but we will all profit. Our opponents say that we don’t want to sacrifice U.S. leadership in the Middle East. Too late.

Audience (01:09:13):

[laughs]

Joe Cirincione (01:09:14):

We have lo- we have sacrificed U.S. leadership and this deal is not gonna get it back for us. It is not gonna get it back. It’s gonna make us look worse. If you want to start a nuclear bomb program in Saudi Ara- Arabia, if you wanna start a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, this is how you do it.

(01:09:34):

Brad Sherman summed it up. Congressman Brad Sherman, “A president waging a war to prevent nuclear proliferation in the Middle East should not facilitate proliferation just because U.S. companies stand to make a profit.” There was a bipartisan spectrum of experts who oppose this on the right and the left. Foundation for the Defense of Democracy is one of the most virulent opponents of this deal as they were an opponent when the Biden administration proposed it. I am a virulent opponent of this deal as I was when the Biden administration opposed it. It’s terrible policy. It’s dangerous policy. Don’t be bamboozled into this. Use your common sense. Vote no.

John Donvan (01:10:21):

All right, that is a wrap on the argumentation portion of the evening. Um, I do wanna comment that, um, I was amazed by the steady eye contact of almost everybody here through the entire debate. I only saw three people go to their phones. I’m not gonna call you out, you know who you are. But, uh, I do want you to go to your phones now because we’d like to have you vote a second time. Um, and I’m just curious as we’re waiting for the vote to come, the, the students that you brought. Can you raise your hands again from... Are, what, what year are you in school and what program is this? I’m looking right at you, so you’re-

Student (01:10:53):

Uh, uh, second year in the security policy studies program.

John Donvan (01:10:57):

W- would you have asked a question if you had more time to think about it? I’m just curious. What would you have asked?

Audience member 3 (01:11:01):

Hi, thank you. Um, I was thinking if the U.S. is not, we’re not in a unipolar world anymore, as, as he said, and the U.S. is not in a strong power anymore to say no because you have China and you have Russia, uh, that they might, uh, sell the nuclear reactors, then how can you not start, how can you not open up a Pandora box in the Middle East? How can... After saying yes to Saudi, then how can you stop, I don’t know, Turkey or Egypt or the Emirates, um, especially in this context of, of war in the Middle East?

John Donvan (01:11:39):

You don’t ha- you don’t have to answer the question, but, but if you would like to, go for it. And by the way, Dan, before you say anything else, it’s 2:00 in the morning where you are.

Audience (01:11:47):

[laughs]

John Donvan (01:11:47):

I, I, I wanna thank you. You look great. I just wanna thank you for staying up.

Daniel Poneman (01:11:59):

I have breakfast at 7:30.

John Donvan (01:12:00):

[laughs]

Daniel Poneman (01:12:01):

So to that question-

Sharon Squassoni (01:12:02):

Poor guy.

Daniel Poneman (01:12:03):

... look, these programs are very, very expensive, and generally, people want them for the reasons that they say. If they wanna get a bomb, there’s a lot cheaper, sneakier ways to get at it. And this has got all kinds of transparency. You know, Ernie Moniz and I wrote a proposal that we should have a few c- company, a few countries providing these services so that anybody could have nuclear energy without the burden of a multi-billion dollar investment enri- enrichment. Saudi is not fitting that fact pattern. I don’t actually think it’s gonna lead to a whole snowball of, uh, other cases, and I don’t think this one is a snowball in its own, uh, four corners. So I think, you know, I, I think that the weight of a capital investment that’s massive has got a lot of deterrent value.

Amos Hochstein (01:12:54):

Saudi also believes that they have a lot of uranium. We can challenge that. We can challenge that. I, I-

Sharon Squassoni (01:13:00):

It’s been called severely uneconomic by-

Amos Hochstein (01:13:04):

Correct.

Sharon Squassoni (01:13:05):

... the uranium experts. [laughs]

Amos Hochstein (01:13:07):

I, I agree. And they made their statement yesterday that they found more... I think two days ago or so-

Sharon Squassoni (01:13:11):

Right.

Amos Hochstein (01:13:11):

... they made another statement.

Sharon Squassoni (01:13:12):

Yeah.

Amos Hochstein (01:13:12):

I’m not here to validate that statement. I also know if that statement’s not validated, and Sharon’s right, and as many experts around the world believe that that statement may be a bit ambitious, um, or optimistic, they won’t do this. That’s what actually they’ve said in the negotiations.

Joe Cirincione (01:13:29):

Uh-huh.

Amos Hochstein (01:13:30):

There’s... Now, they m- they may still wanna do it, and we’ll have to decide whether we’re gonna authorize a program or not, but that, it’s not a clear, it’s not as clear cut. And as Dan said, not everybody has the wherewithal to do this. Egypt-

Joe Cirincione (01:13:45):

I, I, I just don’t think you’re that naive. I mean, h- h-... Why do you think they want this technology? Why? Why do they want it?

Amos Hochstein (01:13:55):

Joe, I think that what you miss about Saudi Arabia, and, and I know you say a lot-

Joe Cirincione (01:13:59):

Oh-

Amos Hochstein (01:13:59):

... of nefarious-

Joe Cirincione (01:14:00):

... explain it to me.

Amos Hochstein (01:14:02):

Yeah, I will.

Joe Cirincione (01:14:03):

Go ahead.

Amos Hochstein (01:14:03):

Um, they have their own interest of pride in how they see themselves as a l- as a G20, as a G20 leader, and they have their own interest of what they wanna do. It is my job not to tell them what they want and why, but rather to address what they come to the table and say, “This is what I want. Can I do this under the guidelines that support my national security interests?”

Joe Cirincione (01:14:26):

But why do you think they want it?

John Donvan (01:14:28):

Folks, I’m jumping in because-

Amos Hochstein (01:14:29):

Oh, gosh, Joe. It’s like-

John Donvan (01:14:29):

... I have the debate results.

Amos Hochstein (01:14:30):

... for you everything is a weapon program.

John Donvan (01:14:31):

I, I have, I have the voting-

Amos Hochstein (01:14:32):

So it’s like-

John Donvan (01:14:32):

... results and I, and we can continue this conversation afterwards.

Daniel Poneman (01:14:36):

Can I say one thing first just on that?

John Donvan (01:14:37):

Yes, because you won’t be here. Yes, go ahead. [laughs]

Sharon Squassoni (01:14:39):

[laughs]

Daniel Poneman (01:14:39):

Okay, because th- this, th- this is the anecdote, okay? We had agreed on a case-by-case approach that was not the so-called gold standard which we, we did not debate. And the New York Times wrote an article, maybe we should call it the bronze standard, and it was killed. I was the individual instructed by my government to hand over this so-called misbegotten gold standard to the people from the King Abdullah Center for Atomic and Renewable Energy. And they looked up and they said, “Why did you do this? We weren’t going to do it, but now you’ve just taken this issue and you gave it to the foreign ministry. I won’t see it.” If we do what we did with the UAE, which is take their voluntary statement, convert it into, “Aha, you’ve knuckled under to Uncle Sam, nobody’s go- going to want to do it.” So there are matters of national sovereignty and pride, and we have to be respectful of that because it does motivate other countries’ behavior.

John Donvan (01:15:33):

All right. I’d like to ask the debaters to stand up in the front.

(01:15:37):

I wanna thank the Council for, for this event. It’s yet another one in their series of great events we’ve had, and it’s fantastic to be here in Washington. So thank you again to the Council on Foreign Relations. Thank you to our debaters, uh, Amos and Dan and, uh, Sharon and Joe. Um, you really brought to what, to this e- event the thing that we like to demonstrate, which is people can disagree vociferously and passionately, but they can do so with respect for one another. And you all demonstrated that so v- so very, very well. So thank you for that. Um, and we like to, um, we like to have a little, uh, handshake moment. So, uh-

Audience (01:16:10):

[laughs]

John Donvan (01:16:11):

... why don’t you go ahead and shake hands ahead of time? All right, here are the results.

Audience (01:16:18):

[laughs]

John Donvan (01:16:19):

[laughs] Here are the results. On the question, does the U.S., uh, Saudi, uh, Civil Nuclear Agreement serve America’s interests?

(01:16:27):

Before the debate, 13.8% said yes, 47.7% said no, and 38.5% were undecided. After the debate, the yes side moved from 13.8 up to 34.7; they gained 20.9%. The no side went from 47.7 up to 56.9, they gained 9.2%. That means the side arguing yes moved most people in percentage point terms, so we declare them our winner in this debate. Our congratulations to them. Thank you, everybody. And again, thank you to the Council on Foreign Relations.

(01:16:59):

I’m John Donvan. We’ll see you next time.