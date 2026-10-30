Debate Details

Arguing YES: Maya Kornberg

Arguing NO: S. Jay Olshansky

Moderated by: John Donvan

DEBATE BEGINS

Maya Kornberg (00:00:00):

I care about the body as a body. And when you have a body where the average age in the Senate is in the 60s, the average age is… in the, in the House is in the 50s, and it is so astronomically expensive and difficult for new politicians to penetrate the system, then we need some kind of institutional reform.

S. Jay Olshansky (00:00:15):

You’re gonna have plenty of healthy, active, vibrant people in their 70s, 80s, 90s, and beyond that are perfectly capable of running the country. It’s institutionalized ageism.

John Donvan (00:00:29):

If there were a rule saying that you cannot serve in Congress once you’re older than 90, how many actually current members of Congress would not be there today? It, it’s just one. Iowa’s Chuck Grassley, who turned 93 in 2026, and under a no-90-plus rule, he couldn’t serve. Um, so what if the rule was nobody 80 or older? Then 27 current members would not be there, including Bernie Sanders, who’s now 85. Uh, let’s set the cutoff at 70. 133 current members serving in Congress would have been disqualified. That’s roughly a quarter of the current Congress, all of them too old under that rule.

(00:01:07):

But what does too old mean? What does it mean to you? Um, and since the Constitution sets no upper limit for serving in Congress, do you see good reasons to set one now, or do you think that’s a bad idea? To help you think it through, we’re bringing both sides of the argument to the stage and letting them go at it because this is Open to Debate. I’m John Donvan, and the question on the table this time, in four words: Age limits for Congress? We wanna know where you stand after you’ve heard the argument. So please stick around after the debate. I’ll tell you how you can cast your vote. And if you are a fan of Open to Debate, please subscribe to our YouTube channel. Don’t just watch, subscribe, or wherever you get your podcast, do the same thing. Follow us so that you don’t miss any future episodes. And we’d love to have you comment, and post, and review, because it definitely helps people find us.

(00:01:54):

So, I have two great debaters with me coming from very different and unique perspectives. Arguing for age limits for Congress, I wanna welcome Maya Kornberg. She’s a senior research fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice. There, um, she focuses on election and legislative reform. On the other side of the argument, we have S. Jay Olshansky. He is an emeritus professor of public health at the University of Illinois, Chicago, where he focuses on aging and longevity. So political science is about to go head-to-head with biodemography. And if that’s a new vocab word for you today, it means biological demography, that’s, um, studying the patterns of aging and health at population levels.

(00:02:30):

Okay. Enough explanation on that. It’s great to have you both with us, and I wanna get right into our opening statements. So, Maya, you are going first. You have four minutes to ans-… tell you… tell us why you are answering yes to the question, age limits for Congress. The floor is yours.

Maya Kornberg (00:02:47):

Thank you. Thank you for having me here. So, at the end of 2024, it was revealed that there was an 81-year-old member of Congress who was serving from an assisted living facility while dealing with dementia issues. And unfortunately, that’s not an isolated story. We hear stories like this all too often in a Congress in which, uh, as you just mentioned, the oldest member, Chuck Grassley, is 93 years old. And just in this past term, six members have died in office.

(00:03:16):

Now, it’s not just that. It’s also that older members of Congress are not showing any signs of stepping aside. So in a Congress that is the third oldest in our nation’s history, and that is a decade older than the international average for legislators, we have in this cycle over two dozen octogenarian members of Congress over the age of 80 running for re-election. So we need age limits for Congress because we need a Congress that can represent the American people.

(00:03:50):

The Constitution was written at a time when the average life expectancy was 40. It’s now close to 80. And as human longevity has increased, uh, we also have to take into account different health considerations. Uh, studies have shown that a large proportion of people over the age of 80 have some kind of cognitive impairment. Now, it’s not just that, um, that, that this Congress would help, uh, better serve the American people. Um, it’s also that without age limits, it’s going to be very, very difficult to vote people out of office, right? That’s frequently something that I hear, um, as a counter argument. But in the House, in the past 60 years, the re-election rate for incumbents has not dipped below 85%, and it’s similar in the Senate. So it’s very difficult without age limits to see this changing.

(00:04:42):

And this has real-world ramifications, um, in a context in which Congress has an approval rating, which is a near all-time low, about 10%. And we have, according to recent polling, only 16% of young Americans saying that democracy is working for them in the United States. We really need to take this seriously and create new opportunities for new members to penetrate a system with such, such intense incumbency advantage.

(00:05:06):

Now, it’s not just that. Congress would also not be charting a new course. Actually, if Congress set age limits, it would be joining 32 states and the District of Columbia and countless other countries that have age limits for, um, public officials like judges. There are also other positions like pilots, uh, airline pilots and others, you know, S&P 500 companies, where the consequences of impairment are really grave, and so they have installed age limits.

(00:05:36):

An upper age limit for Congress, there’s no perfect upper age limit, uh, but, but it’s very clear that without an age limit, with, without this kind of red line, if we’re just waiting for people to step aside, that is just not cutting it. In a context in which Congress has to deal with rampant executive abuse of power and a real crisis of public trust, age limits would help us ensure that Congress is fit to serve, that it can descriptively and substantively represent the American people, uh, that it is actually, um, showing up for the American people and not leaving them without representation when members are unfit to serve, and Congress would be joining countless other public and private organizations that have set age limits so that they can do their work effectively and so that they can, um, maintain the trust of the public. Uh, so I’ll, I’ll, I’ll leave it there. That’s my opening statement.

John Donvan (00:06:38):

Thank you so much, Maya. All right, Jay, you’re up next. You are arguing there should not be age limits set for Congress. Your four minutes to make your case begin now.

S. Jay Olshansky (00:06:45):

All right. Actually, I think I’ve just completely changed my mind. I think we need age limits. The age limit should be 122, which is the observed, uh, age of the longest-lived human, uh, documented in history. Look, uh, let me just tell you a story, uh, that explains my overall view, uh, of this, um, phenomenon. Back in the late 1970s, I was a graduate student at the University of Ch- Chicago. I was taking a class by a well-known scientist by the name of Bernice Neugarten. She was well known in human development.

(00:07:23):

She had actually developed the ter- terminology and the ph- uh, phraseology, “young-old” and “old-old,” which I, I’ll get to in a minute. I was 24 years old, and, uh, Bernice, uh, raised an issue during the class. She said, “There is great heterogeneity, great diversity among people that make it to older ages.” Now, I was a young 24-year-old brash demographer, uh, just, you know, going after my graduate degree, and I raised my hand like I did always. And I said, “Look, Mrs. Neugarten,” back in Chicago, we didn’t use doctor for PhDs, “Mrs. Neugarten,” actually. I said, “Excuse me, but I disagree with you. Um, they’re all old.”

(00:08:07):

Uh, [laughs] Bernice started giggling, of course. She could have really done damage to me, but she said, “Jay, I have an assignment for you. Um, I want you to make a determination as a demographer what w-… the consequences would be if we could somehow, uh, extend human life even further than it’s already been extended.” Now, what Bernice was telling me, and I didn’t know it and I didn’t understand it at the tender age of 24, was the argument that people can make it out into their 70s, 80s, and 90s, perfectly healthy, mentally, physically, doing extremely well, and others do not. And in fact [laughs], the older we get, the greater the heterogeneity there is, uh, am- among people that make it out to these older ages. So, I didn’t unders- stand that in my early 20s.

(00:09:00):

Now, here’s the irony. Mrs. Neugarten, Bernice Neugarten, was forced to retire from the University of Chicago at the age of 65. It was a, it was, it was exactly what we’re talking about here. It was an age requirement that she leave the university. Now, fortunately, Northwestern University up the road accepted Bernice into their program. And of course, she had many, many years of healthy, active, productive work, but she was forced to leave her job in her prime. For her, s- uh, 65, uh, even 70, was the prime of her career.

(00:09:40):

So, the real problem here is determining what that age should be. If you’re gonna draw a red line, who’s gonna draw it? Where is it gonna be drawn? You know, you raised that issue right at the beginning. “If it’s drawn at 90, this is how many people would, wouldn’t be there. If it was 80, it was 70.” Who’s making, uh, the decision on exactly where that line should be drawn? I suggest it shouldn’t be drawn at all. You’re gonna have plenty of healthy, active, vibrant people in their 70s, 80s, 90s, and beyond that are perfectly capable of running the country, um, running for Congress, being in Congress, uh, you know, running corporations, teaching, doing research, plumbing, whatever [laughs] it is that they’re doing. Uh, age is really just the number, and it’s the… not the number of times that you travel around the sun that should be relevant. It should be the, the functioning of the individual, uh, um, involved. And I’ll leave it at there. But I will stick to my 122 as that red line.

John Donvan (00:10:38):

[laughs] All right. Thank, thanks so much, Jay. Uh, we’re gonna begin the arguments in just a minute, but before we do, I just want to let the audience to learn a little bit more about each of you. Um, I’ll start with you, Maya, uh, telling folks that what you do is you study elections and democracy with your work at the Brennan Center. Um, you write about this issue a lot, including, um, two… you’ve done two books [laughs] on congressional dysfunction. The most recent, uh, title is “Stuck: How Money, Media, and Violence Prevent Change in Congress.” That came out in the past spring. You have also run for office yourself. Um, you ran for city council in New York last year, and I just gotta ask you, would, would you have run for office you… if you were 70 years old?

Maya Kornberg (00:11:16):

So, my decision to run for city council last year was deeply rooted in my lived experience as the mother of a young child, as a renter in our district. And, you know, that’s why I centered affordability and affordable childcare, uh, and affordable housing in my campaign. Uh, so, I can’t speak to, you know, where I would be at a different point in my life, um, and, and what my experience would be then, but I can say that I would not be running for office in, in my late 70s or 80s, and I will argue here that I don’t think anyone else should be, uh, either.

John Donvan (00:11:53):

Okay. So [laughs] I’m glad to hear you’re consistent on that from the very out go. Uh, Jay, you have a different tare- trajectory to getting… being even on the stage with us. You come from a public health perspective. Um, you have studied, as you’ve mentioned, aging and longevity, uh, at the individual level, at the population level, including, um, you did a well-known study on the aging of presidents where, um, you found that presidents actually live longer than most other men, which I’m sure we’ll get into.

(00:12:18):

Uh, but I wanna ask you about a bet that you made back in-

S. Jay Olshansky (00:12:21):

[laughs].

John Donvan (00:12:22):

… the year 2000. Uh, you famously made a bet with biologist Steven Austad. He was saying that some individual who was alive back in the year 2000 would reach the age of 150 with his or her mind intact. In other words, by 2150, there would have been somebody born in the year 2000, still cooking, still going, and doing so with men-… full mental capacity. And you bet against that person. I’m just wondering how you feel that’s developing today, your… and your odds on that.

S. Jay Olshansky (00:12:50):

Uh, well, I’ll win the bet, of course. Um, now, S-… of course, my friend Steve would say the exact opposite. So, just to give listeners a perspective here, um, y- you know, my, my colleague, what, what we’re basically arguing is that aging science, the world of aging biology, is working hard to try to slow the biological process of aging so that we can make it out to older ages, 70, 80, 90, with bodies and minds that are, are, uh, operating at a, an efficiency that, that, that… at a level of efficiency that’s better than what we see among, uh, current generations. And I’m pretty optimistic, actually, that Steve is right, that there will be some intervention that allows us to slow aging and, and live longer. But living to 150 is, uh-

John Donvan (00:13:37):

Uh, I note that you, you, you set your limit at 122, not 150, so I’ll, I’ll leave it there.

S. Jay Olshansky (00:13:42):

Yeah.

John Donvan (00:13:42):

Uh, we’ve heard your opening statements. And I just wanna sum up what I hear the, the… e- each of you arguing. Um, Maya, I’ve heard you m- make the case that we’ve, we’ve already seen, just in recent years, situations in which members of Congress appear to be cognitively incapacitated, and that’s, that’s concerning, uh, particularly in the way it was handled. You also make the case that, um, the fact that an older generation kind of has a lock on incumbency, uh, makes it difficult for younger people to, uh, to get into the el- electoral politics game.

(00:14:13):

Um, and you also make the case that this older generation doesn’t represent necessarily, uh, the interest, the under-… and the, and the understanding of what the needs of a younger generation are. Uh, and you say fundamentally that that’s an impe- impediment to, um, public trust, that there’s a public trust problem with the fact that, um, so many members of Congress are, uh, senior citizens.

(00:14:33):

Um, the- then, Jay, you make the ca-… the, the… fundamentally what I hear you making the case is that, that a, a single age limit is just too blunt an instrument, that there are gonna be some people who are ca- capable, some people who are not. Some can be very capable, as your, your presidential study indicates, that they’ve… that, uh, some of them do quite well. And you fundamentally say you have a basic problem with there being a single red line, that it’s, it’s, it’s… the, the situation is far more nuanced than that. What I, what I had expected to hear you talk about more, um, and I can go to you now, Jay, if this is part of your argument, is that it’s, it, it just sounds simply discriminatory to be, to be wanting to rule out older people from serving office and setting a, a line like that. Is that a… in any part of your argument at all?

S. Jay Olshansky (00:15:19):

It is. It’s institutionalized ageism. I mean, one of [laughs] my mentors was, uh, was Bob Butler, and, uh, uh, you know, he was the founding director of the National Institute on Aging. And, uh, he, you know, he was the one who instilled in me the understanding of why it is that you can’t have these types of, uh, age limits. And part of the problem actually is, uh, is one of the things, Maya, that you said earlier was that you’ve already made the decision in advance at a younger age that there’s no way you would make… y- you would, uh, you know, seek office at the age of 70 without knowing what 70 is like.

(00:15:58):

Um, I’m 72. Uh, I ca- I can tell you, uh, a- and, uh, making it out to this older age is not what I thought it was. The problem is, is that we tend to use these historical views of what old age is or was as the basis for, f- for the future. And I think it’s just misguided, and we’re looki-… we’re using the wrong frame of reference when we come up to these kinds of conclusions.

Maya Kornberg (00:16:23):

Firstly, I think my age has nothing to do with it. Um, you know, I, uh, I believe that what matters is a Congress that is fit to the task right now, and we’re not seeing a Congress that is fit to the task. This Congress, as I mentioned, is struggling with these, you know, near record-low public trust levels. It is struggling to do its job. It is struggling to rein in executive abuse of power. And so what’s at stake here is, is just too much. That’s what I care about. I care about the institution, and I believe that a strong democracy has an institution that is descriptively representative of the people that it is meant to serve in terms of different demographics, uh, age, gender, race, and other things.

(00:17:02):

And, um, and then when it comes to the discriminatory component, I would just point out that the Constitution already sets minimum age limits. And I sure know a lot of 24-year-olds who I think would be great members of the House, but they’re not allowed to run yet. I know a lot of great 29-year-olds would make great senators. They’re not allowed to run yet. So, again, given that the Constitution was written at a different time, as you’re pointing to, I think that updating it to, to meet the moment, updating kind of our, our understanding of what it means to be in Congress, is, is deeply needed.

John Donvan (00:17:33):

Jay, um, e-… your, your opponent, Maya, pointed out, by name, some, some situations that are in very recent memory in which incapacity was, unfortunately, manifest. Um, now, I understand that you’re saying that you don’t want there to be a blanket red line, but she’s also pointing out to a real problem, that incapacity that came with age, um, was, was detrimental to, t- to, to, to democracy fundamentally. People were not being represented. What about those cases? And what about that, you know, I think, legitimately serious pro- problem?

S. Jay Olshansky (00:18:05):

So, look, there is no sugarcoating aging. Um, the risk of everything going wrong with us mentally, physically, doubles about every seven to eight years. You cannot deny this. The risk of death doubles about every seven to eight years. The thing is, is that even with that doubling time of both frailty and disability, cognitive functioning, you have a large segment of the population that is, that is not experiencing, uh, this type of phenomenon. They make it out to older ages, very healthy, um, very vibrant, and there’s no reason why they can’t run the country, uh, uh, a company, or be a reporter, uh, for that matter. So, uh, it’s the diversity, uh, that exists in a population that, that’s the basis for my con- conclusion.

(00:18:52):

I’m not disagreeing wi- with Maya. There are people that make it out to older ages that are unhealthy, that are frail, but the, the dysfunction that you’re talking about [laughs], uh, uh, you know, if you could demonstrate to me that it’s their chronological age that is causing the dysfunction and not something else, then I might become a believer, but there’s no evidence that it’s their chronological age that’s causing the dysfunction. I think that’s the problem.

John Donvan (00:19:18):

Uh, it see- it seems quite intuitive that those two things are related to one another, at least to most of us. And again, we don’t have the data for that, but do you have data that, that tells us that we should not be making that connection between being older and being mentally incapacitated?

S. Jay Olshansky (00:19:32):

Well, all right. So, as I said, the probability of, of… in, in a population level of a number of individuals experiencing cognitive dysfunction as they get older rises every seven to eight years, doubles every seven to eight years. So the connection is appropriate. It’s just that you’re applying population-level data to individuals, and that’s the problem. That’s a well-known dysfunctional problem in science today.

John Donvan (00:20:00):

I mean, I, I wanna bring it back to you, Maya, because you m- you made a couple of other ar-… if you would like to respond to that, first of all, but I also-

Maya Kornberg (00:20:06):

Mm-hmm.

John Donvan (00:20:06):

… wanted to del-… go into some of the points of your argument. Which would you prefer at this point?

Maya Kornberg (00:20:10):

Uh, no, we can dive into my argument.

John Donvan (00:20:12):

All right. So, you made the argument also that there’s just a question of representation that-

Maya Kornberg (00:20:16):

Mm-hmm.

John Donvan (00:20:17):

… a, a Congress that’s, that’s one-third, one-third over the age of 65, um, is that a Congress that can represent and understand the interests and needs of a population that is a great deal younger than that? Can you, can you talk about that in, in, in a… in such a way that you end up putting a question to Jay?

Maya Kornberg (00:20:34):

So, I would maybe start with a, a quote that really resonated with me from Representative Lauren Underwood, who I quote in my most recent book, saying, you know, you… “People assume that Congress works on the issues that are most important, but the reality is that Congress works on the issues that members raise.” And that is why, um, again, and again, and I think this is… she makes this point really eloquently in that quote, that is why it matters to have a diversity of expertise and lived experiences, um, that really represents this diverse country.

(00:21:10):

Uh, that includes age, as I mentioned. That also includes other kinds of diversity, uh, that we’re working towards in Congress. I think when we have a House where the average age is in the mid-50s and a Senate where the average age is in the 60s, and in the United States, the average age is late 30s, um, of the country, then you’re not going to be able to, to really represent, um, and be able to raise up those issues that matter most to the American people, um, at least not the full spectrum, uh, of those issues.

(00:21:41):

Uh, and when it comes to kind of voting, voting incumbents out, as I mentioned, it’s so, so hard for young people to penetrate the system, A, because of how astronomically expensive it is to run, uh, and B, because of all the other parts of the incumbency advantage. Uh, so, I, I, I really just think that we need to keep coming back to the descriptive and substantive representation point. Uh, I think you had asked me to put a question to, to S?

John Donvan (00:22:03):

Well, it could be, “So what about that, Jay?”

S. Jay Olshansky (00:22:04):

Well-

Maya Kornberg (00:22:05):

Yeah. So, what about that, Jay?

S. Jay Olshansky (00:22:07):

[laughs] So, so, actually, I completely agree with you about this issue of diversity. I think we do need representation, uh, at, at all ages. And I love seeing these younger members of Congress, you know, bringing in, uh, a, a new set of ideas [laughs]. There’s no reason why you can’t have new, fresh ideas at 70, 80, or 90. Uh, I, I’m not sure that you, you, that you realize that, that at 70, we’re capable of coming up with fresh, new concepts and ideas that are useful for, for individuals and populations. We’re capab-… At older ages, we’re perfectly capable of, um, of, of new ideas and, and, and, and governing. But this diversity that, that you’re arguing for, I completely agree, but, but to institutionalize it, to force it, uh, why, why not just let the population decide who, who our representatives are gonna be rather than drawing red lines and saying, “Yeah, we have to have a certain number of individuals at each age to be representative.” You know, you could draw red lines in a l- a large number of areas and not just age, by the way.

John Donvan (00:23:12):

Maya, I-

Maya Kornberg (00:23:12):

Uh, I would just argue… Oh, sorry. Sorry.

John Donvan (00:23:13):

No, you go, please, every time you go.

Maya Kornberg (00:23:15):

Um, just, um, just, again, because I think that we agree on this diversity point, to put a finer point on it, I, I, I’m not arguing that you can’t come up with fresh, new ideas at any age. I actually agree with you on that. I’m arguing that, as you did earlier, right, you pointed out the age discrepancy between the two of us, you experience life differently at different ages, just like you experience life differently and what it means to be American differently when you’re, you know, having kind of d- different kinds of experiences because of other markers, kind of demographic markers and other kind of markers of your life. So, that, I think, is an important kind of diversity for representation, I think, regardless of that kind of fresh idea component, which I agree with you, you can come up with ideas at any age, for sure.

S. Jay Olshansky (00:23:56):

So, thi- so, this is actually a perfect reason why it is that we need somebody in their 90s, and that we need somebody in their 20s. Uh, you know, maybe our concepts here need, need to be broad, not tightened. Uh, and I like this, this, uh, this idea of, of diversity, and the way to address that is to allow people of all ages, uh, without drawing red lines in, uh, you know, uh, these artificial red lines, that is.

John Donvan (00:24:24):

Jay, do, do your studies lead to, perhaps, to the conclusion that we should be cognitively testing candidates?

S. Jay Olshansky (00:24:32):

Yes. Yeah. So, I’ve basically, I’ve basically argued that it’s a mistake to draw these red lines, but instead, uh, uh… L- let me step back a second. Um, so, I’ve talked about the longevity of presidents, US presidents, and I used to argue that presidents, presidential candidates, maybe members of Congress should be left alone with regard to their medical records. I’ve changed my mind, uh, recently. I actually think that everyone running for public office, uh, should make their m-… full medical re- records unredacted, uh, available, not apply… you know, I don’t, I don’t think these HIPAA rules should be applying to them. And that would allow the general public to gain a sense of whether or not somebody is, is capable of… or, or whether or not they’re facing some sort of lethal or fatal disease that would kill them in a short time period. So, I actually… Or… And it will allow us to get some sense of cognitive functioning in these individuals as well. So, I changed my mind-

John Donvan (00:25:34):

What, what change, what changed your mind about that, Jay?

S. Jay Olshansky (00:25:37):

So, um, it was actually, uh, th-… So, you know, I’ve written on the, uh, lifespan and health span of, of, uh, President Trump and former President Biden. We published our results, uh, and we came to the conclusion that, uh, there may be evidence that the physicians, uh, may not… may be withholding information. And if their, their personal physicians are withholding information on the cognitive functioning, like we saw with President Reagan, uh, remember, they were withholding information, then as a, a public, we need to know whether or not our elected representatives are actually facing these kinds of issues. So, making the medical records publicly available, I think, will address that issue.

John Donvan (00:26:21):

What, what do you think, Maya, of the idea of cognitive testing as opposed to a, uh, an age limit, um, a point may- maybe for everybody, cognitive testing, which sounds like a very big project, but potentially it might be a, a way to address this situation?

Maya Kornberg (00:26:36):

Uh, I would have two concerns, uh, two important concerns to raise with that. First of all, as someone who does a lot of work to get Congress to ban stock trading and think about what that looks like, I know that the enforcement mechanisms internally, even enforcement mechanisms right now, um, when it comes to current financial disclosure and other disclosure requirements in Congress, are just not working. They’re, they’re shoddy at best. Uh, and so I would have the same concerns when it came to any kind of health disclosure, um, ‘cause it would be the same bodies probably that were responsible for it internally.

(00:27:10):

I would also be very concerned that it would, in this political climate, be used, uh, in, in a political way, uh, as a, as a fishing expedition or be manipulated in some way. Uh, you know, a- again, I think that, to me, what matters is not just the idea but how it can actually be, uh, implemented and enforced in the current Congress.

(00:27:31):

And the other thing that I would bring up is that I also do a lot of work on political violence and combating political violence. And part of that work is, is making sure that public information, which is so easy to come by right now, you know, online and in other ways, whether it be people’s home addresses or where their children go to school, or what health issues they have, um, that are being manipulated and used against, um, members of Congress and other elected officials to threaten and harass and attack, in some instances, themselves and their families, I would be very cons-… very, uh, you know, very cautious about releasing even more sensitive personal information, uh, that would make members even more vulnerable to this kind of abuse.

S. Jay Olshansky (00:28:11):

I- it’s already being used. Um, keep in mind, uh, the, you know, the comments that have been made about President Trump and former, uh, President Biden, uh, have been made i- in large, uh, measure in the absence of their medical records, uh, being out there. So, if the… once the medical records are out there, uh, and open, there’s no disa-… you know, there’s no arguing, uh, anymore about whether or not somebody’s facing some physical or, or cognitive issues. And it’s not rocket science, by the way. It’s just making the medical records publicly available. It’s not creating anything new. It’s taking the records that are already there and making them publicly available so s-… you know, physicians, scientists, uh, can evaluate them. We’ve done it. We did it with Biden and Trump, and it actually worked extremely well. And we came to the conclusion, uh, back then that both of them qualified, likely qualified as super agers, um, which might be a surprise to some people.

John Donvan (00:29:05):

Ma- Maya, Maya, before-

Maya Kornberg (00:29:06):

Well, I mean… Oh, sorry.

John Donvan (00:29:08):

Maya, I just… I, I know that in your opening, you said you were a little bit loath to name an age, but, you know-

Maya Kornberg (00:29:13):

Mm-hmm.

John Donvan (00:29:14):

… give us a rough idea of when you think somebody’s gonna be too… Where, where… What, what sounds to you at this point like a reasonable cutoff, or is it something that you think needs a ton of data and study to figure out?

Maya Kornberg (00:29:24):

So, there have certainly been different ideas floating around, right? Rahm Emanuel just said very publicly in different avenues that he would, uh, call for a 75, an age limit of 75, uh, for many different positions. I am not a, uh, public health expert. I’m a political scientist, as you mentioned, but from my understanding, uh, there is ample data showing that a significant portion, some studies I’ve seen, you know, say… point to even 50% of people over the age of 80 are, uh, dealing with some kind of cognitive impairment. So, I think that some kind of age limit, whether it be 75 or 80, uh, might make a lot of sense.

(00:30:01):

Uh, the other thing that I was going to say about disclosures is that, sure, theoretically, it’s also really easy to, to, to make financial disclosures, um, uh, transparent, right? They’re there. The financial disclosures are there. The financial, uh, uh, uh, information about the trading of stocks is there. The issue is in the implementation. And Congress, again, as I mentioned, uh, which is a body that is, in many ways, responsible for policing itself when it comes to these kinds of things, there’s a lot of issues with implementing something like that right now. And I think it could go wrong in too many different ways, and the stakes are just too high, uh, which is why I would be, uh, reticent.

John Donvan (00:30:36):

All right. [inaudible 00:30:37]-

S. Jay Olshansky (00:30:36):

Can I, can I ask a quick question?

John Donvan (00:30:38):

Yeah, go ahead, Jay.

S. Jay Olshansky (00:30:39):

So, let’s say we drew the red line at 75, hypothetically. And the, uh, best person in my congressional district, uh, the one with the best ideas, the freshest ideas, the best concepts, is 78 years old. Uh, they would… We wouldn’t have them available. We wouldn’t be able to vote for them. Does that make sense that we exclude segments of the population that might be best qualified to do the job?

Maya Kornberg (00:31:08):

Again, I… to me, representation in Congress, I’m sure that there are great 78-year-olds with great ideas and that there would be a great candidate. Um, if we’re s-… drawing a red line somewhere, again, as I pointed to, there’s plenty of great 24-year-olds that might be able to run for the House. I care about the body as a body. And when you have a body where the average age in the Senate is in the 60s, the average age is… in the, in the House is in the 50s, and it is so astronomically expensive and difficult for new politicians to penetrate the system, then we need some kind of institutional reform. I agree with you that there might be isolated incidents where that, you know, that has, you know, not… imperfect applications. There’s no perfect age limit. Uh, but I think we have to do something.

John Donvan (00:31:47):

All right. I wanna bring in some other voices to the conversation now. We have a group of people who have been listening to the debate so far who write and think and study on this topic. And they’re gonna come in, and each of them is gonna ask at least one question to see where we go with that. And first I wanna welcome, uh, activist and author Ashton Applewhite, has a great TED Talk about ageism. Uh, Ashton, thanks so much for joining us and for listening in. And, uh, please come in with your question.

Ashton Applewhite (00:32:11):

Thank you. It is a pleasure to be here with, uh, all, all you smart people. Um, gentle pushback against the idea that older politicians don’t represent the interests of younger people. Bernie Sanders’, uh, presidential campaigns prove the opposite. There’s tons of young conservatives out there. Uh, all stereotypes, of course, are false, but especially when it comes to age, because, as Dr. Olshansky pointed out, the longer we live, the more different from one another we become.

(00:32:37):

So, instead of basing public policy on any kind of age-based stereotypes, why not address the dysfunction in our political system? Focusing on age is clearly discriminatory because it’s not something we can change about ourselves. Why not focus on improving systems so people can vote for qualified candidates and vote unqualified ones out, no matter how old they happen to be?

John Donvan (00:33:01):

I, I feel, Maya, like you agree with all of that, that that’s kind of part of your argument, but why don’t you take that on first?

Maya Kornberg (00:33:06):

So, I completely agree that there’s not a silver bullet, that this has to be done alongside many other changes that I and we at the Brennan Center have been advocating for, including campaign finance reform. I mentioned how astronomically expensive it is to run. We have to keep working to, to overturn Citizens United, um, and to curb the influence of, of big money in politics. We have to make it more accessible to run. But I, I think that that has to happen alongside taking a look at an institution.

(00:33:35):

Again, from an institutional perspective, to your point, uh, this is not about an individual member like Bernie Sanders. And it’s certainly not saying that just because you have your lived experience, you can’t empathize and, and try to fight for people who have different lived experiences than you. Not at all. But studies of legislatures and of democracies show that it also matters to have someone who descriptively represents you in Congress.

(00:33:56):

And that might mean someone who, you know, has the same race or ethnicity or the same gender or something else, someone who’s walked in your shoes. Uh, so I think thinking about a body that is representative, um, is what, what I’m focusing on. Not… It’s, it’s not about discriminating or stereotyping individual members who, as you’re saying, and I completely agree with you, have a, a range of experiences themselves.

S. Jay Olshansky (00:34:17):

Yeah. Leave it to Ashton to get… to, to hit the nail right on the head.

Ashton Applewhite (00:34:21):

[laughs].

S. Jay Olshansky (00:34:21):

[laughs] Uh, so, so, look, um, I, I don’t think this is really that, that complicated when we’re voting. I, I think we are voting for minds. We’re not voting for the characteristics of the bodies that carry them. Uh, and those characteristics can be anything. Uh, you know, uh, gender, race, eye color, uh, absence of hair. There’s a lot… You know, obesity. There’s lots of things that we could use to identify individuals. But, but, uh, but the mind is what I think we should be voting for regardless of their chronological age.

John Donvan (00:34:55):

Thank you. And thanks very much for, for your question, Ashton. Really appreciate it. Um, next I wanna welcome Paul Kane. Uh, Paul, you are a two-time Pulitzer-winning reporter from The Washington Sun. Congratulations on that. Uh, thank you so much for joining us, and please come in with your question.

Paul Kane (00:35:09):

Uh, thanks. I guess one of the things that, um, is not sort of understood on, um, on Congress is how much turnover there has already been. We all think of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as this young, dynamic figure. Um, she right now is tied for 189th in seniority. And given that there are some s-… more than 70 who have left the House or are leaving the House, um, through either, uh, retirement or running for higher office, she’s gonna vault all the way up to about 130 in seniority next year.

(00:35:55):

Isn’t the issue really more about how there are just a few select players at the very top? Uh, the, the incoming chairs of… for House Democrats, if they win the majority, of the, like, ooh, six most important committees, would be 88, 83, 73, 77, 74, and young Adam Smith of Washington would only be 61. Um, is that not the real issue here? It’s just that there is a system where the people get to the very top, and they don’t leave.

Maya Kornberg (00:36:31):

So, there is an issue where power has become too centralized in Congress. That is part of what I write about. You have a situation right now where, as a result of, uh, structural changes over the past few decades, so many times it’s just senior leaders, and sometimes with the help of a few lobbyists, writing legislation and pushing it down. And so many rank-and-file members, I think, including and especially some of the freshman members that we’re gonna elect in November, uh, to your point, because there… this is a, a, a, a high-turnover year, uh, do not have the power that they should to actually be shaping legislation.

(00:37:05):

But that is… that, that… you know, the, the, the ages that you pointed to in terms of senior leaders, that is an issue of seniority, uh, being kind of something that is central in Congress, but it’s also an issue of how old people are when they get elected and how hard it is to, uh, overcome the incumbency advantage when someone is there. I think that part of, uh, breathing new blood and new life into Congress has to be opening up new opportunities for members.

(00:37:32):

When you have folks like Ed Markey, right, also a senior member who just won a re-election, uh, against, uh, a younger member, and he’s served in Congress for half a century, then, you know, we have to be thinking about opening up new opportunities for folks and, uh, and, and doing that alongside other things that, I would argue, could help decentralize power, uh, in the C- in the Congress.

John Donvan (00:37:53):

Jay, when, when you hear that, that, that list that, uh, Paul gave us of the, the ages of people in senior leadership, uh, it, it’s, uh, it sounds like a senior lock on leadership and power. What, what is, what is your response to that?

S. Jay Olshansky (00:38:05):

So, actually, hearing that and hearing some of Maya’s arguments, I’m gaining additional clarity on ex-… on the, the systemic issue that you guys are raising, um, which is the, the historical nature of the way in which Congress operates. And I get that, um, which sounds to me more like term limits, not age limits, would solve this problem. I think that that would allow the population to make a decision. Do… You know, what, what, what’s the nature of the individuals that we wanna bring in to Congress if these folks only have one or two, um, uh, terms in office?

(00:38:47):

Age limits, I don’t think, solves the problem, but term limits might address that, but I’m seeing clarity. I’m seeing the argument that you’re making about the institutional- institutionalization of these older individuals, um, in Congress, but I… that’s the way in which Congress, uh, i- is, is structured. Um, so, it’s a different issue.

John Donvan (00:39:06):

Yeah, Paul, what do, what do you think of that as, as pushback, that this is a term limit problem, not an age limit problem?

Paul Kane (00:39:11):

Um, yeah, you know, Republicans have for years, for 15 or more years, had… Oh, no, I’m sorry, this goes back 30 years to when, uh, Newt Gingrich came in. They set up a term limit system for their, their top committee chairs, and it creates more turnover. And more often than not, you see the Republican chairs, they, they, they tap out after six years and they retire soon thereafter. Um, a guy like Michael McCaul is… has chaired two different committees, and he’s retiring this year because it’s his first year back in the rank and file. And, and that is what creates a bit more churn on their side.

(00:39:57):

To, to be clear, Republicans do have some issues, and you pointed out Kay Granger. The House Appropriations Committee for Republicans is, is a retirement home. They are all 70 and above at that very top, and they, they ain’t leaving. Um, so they do have their problems, but they deal with it at the committee level through this churn on limits to how long you can stay in the top position.

John Donvan (00:40:23):

All right. Well, thank you for that insight, uh, Paul, and thanks for your question. Uh, next I wanna welcome in Tracey Gendron. Uh, Tracey, you’re a professor and an author and an activist. Um, you run the Virginia Center on Aging. Thanks for joining us. Thanks for listening so far. And please come in with your question.

Tracey Gendron (00:40:39):

Yeah. Thank you so much for having me. And I was going to ask, uh, about term limits and what specific problem does an age limit solve that a term limit would not solve, but-

John Donvan (00:40:49):

Still a good question.

Tracey Gendron (00:40:50):

All right. Well, then let’s just go with that one. Well, we do know decades of scientific evidence show that chronological age alone is a really poor predictor of competence and capability. So why should we restrict somebody’s right to serve based on their age rather than their length of service?

John Donvan (00:41:05):

Uh, Maya, I think that’s a question for you, although it echoes a lot of what, um, of what Jay has said, but I, I like the framing, why age limits as opposed to term limits, o-… I-… o- o- or I’m sure you’re saying both, but what advantage does an age limit have that a term limit doesn’t, maybe-

Tracey Gendron (00:41:21):

Correct.

John Donvan (00:41:22):

… Maya, is the way to put it.

Tracey Gendron (00:41:23):

Correct.

Maya Kornberg (00:41:24):

Uh, so, I would point out two things. First of all, um, the, the Republican caucus’s move in the ‘90s was mentioned to start term-limiting committee chairs. So we know a little bit of what that’s done to committees in Congress. Part of what that’s done is drain committees of institutional knowledge because there’s been so much staff turnover every time, uh, committee chairs turn over. Uh, and so, my hesitation with term limits is, especially in a Congress that is so drained of staff and in a committee system in which… and, and even the personal offices, uh, there’s, there’s so much discretion for individual members to just be deciding staffing, um, and, and coming in with absolute… Uh, close to no onboarding in Congress or understanding of how to do the job, um, that if you set it too short, uh, you’re also going to be, uh, preventing Congress from, from, from being able to learn the job and do the job right.

(00:42:18):

I also think that it solves for a different problem than age limits, right? We’re talking about two different things. And, and to be fair, I also brought up two different things when I was making my opening statement. One is the issue of bringing in new politicians in a system with incumbency advantage, right? That, I think, is an issue of term limits.

(00:42:33):

The other issue is just age limits. Plenty of people now who are running are running for the first time in their late 50s. It’s not that they’ve been there for, for 30 years. Some of them have, but I also think that, you know, that the age limit issue speaks to gerontocracy, um, in a way that, uh, that, that I think, um, that I think accounts for the current system we’re living in, where, where people are so old when they’re wealthy enough to run or are able to run and have the institutional backing to run in a way that term limits would not get to. They don’t speak to that gerontocracy issue. And there are issues, they’re an imperfect solution even for what they try to account for as well.

John Donvan (00:43:09):

Pretty precise answer. Jay.

S. Jay Olshansky (00:43:11):

Yeah. So, let me, let me ask you, Maya, what would happen, in your view, if we do ins-… you know, we do create these age limits, you know, we draw that red line, and the public decides that the politicians we wanna have in office are somewhere between the ages of 50 and 75, right? So, you… we’ve made the… you’ve made this effort to, to, to make Congress younger, and it fails. And the population decides, “Yeah, we want these older individuals. We want people between 50 and 75 who have this experience, uh, in life.” Then what? Right? You, you’ve created these age limits, and they don’t work. Then what?

Maya Kornberg (00:43:52):

I, I mean, I am always for giving, uh, the public a choice in democracy, right? That’s what democracy is. Uh, what scares me is that it’s not a real choice right now. When you have an incumbency re-election rate of 85%, then that’s not a real choice. What I want to see us do is, again, with age limits, with ending Citizens United, with so many of… with small-donor public financing like New York City has, which I ran with when I was running for council, all these things will make it more accessible for folks to run. Uh, again, age limits are not a fix alone. And at the end of the day, the choice should belong to the people, to your point. I completely believe that, but it has to be a real choice. And right now, it’s not a real choice.

John Donvan (00:44:32):

Tracey, thank you so much for, for your question. Before we go on to our next question, I just have this question for you, Jay, um, because we haven’t discussed… We’ve been discussing, uh, the… whether age is correlated with mental incapacity. Uh, I wanna say older age is also correlated with death. And we lost a senator, uh, recently, Lindsey Graham. Just what about the fact of, of longevity in office? If you elect an older person, the chance that that person is gonna pass away, thus robbing its con-… their constituents of that representation that they chose, seems to me to be a higher probability. I do not have data on this. I’m going with intuition, and you can knock it down for that reason. But w-… just what about, what about longevity in office as you, as you, uh, elect people who are older, therefore closer to the great reaper?

S. Jay Olshansky (00:45:17):

[laughs] Yeah. You’re absolutely right. The, the, uh, the… If you elect older individuals, the probability of them dying is higher. Every seven years, the probability doubles. There’s no question. The problem is [laughs], is that if you use that line of reasoning, and I’ve ha- had this discussion regarding presidential candidates, if you use this line of reasoning, you’re… then, then you need to always elect somebody who is younger than whatever age you’re considering.

(00:45:43):

So, yeah, if you think 70 is too high, well, you know, you go down to 63, the risk of death is one half. You, you go down an additional 70 years, it’s one half of that. If you use that line of reasoning, you wouldn’t be electing anyone over the age of 36 ever, because that’s the age of the lowest risk of death that anybody’s allowed to be president. Bottom line is, you don’t use that metric. Um, that’s a population metric applied to individuals. You can have people out in their 70s and 80s with a much, much lower risk than people in their 40s and 50s.

John Donvan (00:46:15):

Mm-hmm. I mean, I, I, I note that when I was last in Europe, wanting to rent a car as I approached a certain age would became more challenging. Um, they won’t rent… In Ireland, they won’t rent to somebody who’s older than 70. Forget it. It just doesn’t happen. Doesn’t sound very nice, but it’s, it… they, they’re using actuarial tables to say the chances of that person having an accident, not dying necessarily, but having an accident, are just not one that they wanna deal with. And in a certain sense, in a certain sense, that’s the argument that’s being made against your position here. Why take the risk when the n- the numbers seem to say that that’s where trouble’s gonna occur?

S. Jay Olshansky (00:46:50):

It’s fundamentally wrong. The highest risk is in their 20s, not [laughs] in your 70s. Even people between 25 and 30, the risk is gonna be higher than, than people in their 70s. I get it. Um, I, I understand the logic and the rationale, but it’s fundamentally flawed.

John Donvan (00:47:03):

All right. I wanna now bring in Nicholas Wu, who is a congressional reporter at Semafor. Nicholas, thanks for, uh, joining us and listening in, and please come in with your question for our debaters.

Nicholas Wu (00:47:11):

Yeah. Thanks so much for having me. Um, I had a question for Maya and, and, uh, I guess sort of the history around, um, this concept. Do you know if the founders, uh, considered age limits at all, um, when, when drafting the Constitution? Since, I mean, we have age minimums, of course, for all of these offices, uh, you know, but at the same time, uh, Ben Franklin was, what, 80-something, um, at the time of the Constitutional Convention?

Maya Kornberg (00:47:40):

So, I’m not sure, um, because so many things came up in those conversations. I actually don’t know if they discussed a maximum age limit. What, what we do know is that many of them were very young, um, is that I think it would be shocking to people to hear how young so many of the framers were, in their 20s, uh, and 30s, um, given how we see politicians and the octogenarian Congress, uh, that we’re faced with today. Uh, and we know that the… that human longevity was different then. So even if they were to have considered maximum age limits, when the average life expectancy at the time was close to 40, and now it’s close to 80, then it, uh… you know, I would argue that, um, that, that it would be a conversation that in any case needs to be updated, given modern medicine and all of the things that have changed since that time.

John Donvan (00:48:25):

Nicholas, do you have a follow-up to that, to that point?

Nicholas Wu (00:48:28):

Yeah. I mean, I, I guess on that note… and do you, do you think… Um, I guess maybe a slightly separate, uh, question. Do you th- do you think that, uh, there should be age limits for other, um, federal offices between, you know, the, the courts, the Supreme Court, the president, and so on?

Maya Kornberg (00:48:42):

Yes. Uh, so, as I pointed out in my opening, 32 states and the District of Columbia already have age limits for judges. Uh, there are plenty of other positions in which the stakes are too high of making a mistake where there are age limits. And I would argue that it should not just apply to Congress. It should certainly apply to the Supreme Court, um, and it should apply to other el- elected and even appointed positions where, uh, again, the stakes of making a mistake are, are, are too high.

John Donvan (00:49:12):

Maya, what, what is the, uh, uh, what are the states setting as the upper age limit for most judges? Is it 65?

Maya Kornberg (00:49:17):

Uh, I think, uh, uh, it varies, but I’ve seen a lot of, a lot of 65. Yeah.

John Donvan (00:49:22):

So, Jay, knowing, knowing that, that, that is already out there, are you, are you offended [laughs] by the fact that some states are setting these upper age limits for their, for their state judges?

S. Jay Olshansky (00:49:32):

Deeply-

John Donvan (00:49:33):

Uh, offended, you know what I mean by that. I-

S. Jay Olshansky (00:49:34):

Yeah [laughs].

John Donvan (00:49:34):

You, you take, you take issue with that.

S. Jay Olshansky (00:49:36):

Yeah [laughs], deep, uh, a deep issue with the… I, I mean, look, you may be kicking somebody out right at their prime, uh, right when they’ve acquired, uh, an enormous amount of, uh, experience that allows them to make decisions better. Remember, people in their 60s, 70s, 80s have crystallized intelligence, you know, the ability to utilize the information that you have more effectively. Younger people, of course, can acquire information faster, but not use it nearly as effectively as older individuals. Why do you [laughs] think that, that, that, that, um, the founders had, uh, an… a lower age limit of our mid-30s to be president? It was associated with experience. If it’s the life experience that’s driving all of this, then, you know, you acquire that, you don’t lose it, uh, with age, which is one of the reasons why people making it out to older ages, the experience that they bring with them is absolutely invaluable.

John Donvan (00:50:30):

M- Maya, um, Jay came right up to the border of, of s-… of using the word wisdom, which I kept expecting to hear throughout this debate, but he, he’s making the case that older people have what he called crystallized experience. They know a lot of stuff. They’re good at stuff. They’ve had ex-… they’ve had life experience. They’ve seen a lot happen. And that’s all good and great and valuable to bring to the game. And you can’t, you can’t have the wisdom of an 80-year-old in office unless you’re an 80-year-old in office.

Maya Kornberg (00:50:54):

So, I completely agree. As I, as I mentioned in our conversation about term limits, uh, I agree with Jay that you need to learn the job, just like any other job. You need to learn a job. You need to know how to do it, uh, to, to, to get better at it. And so, that is especially true, as I mentioned, in a Congress in which, um, not only is seniority a major driver of power allocation, but also, you know, members are coming in and they just, again, a- any one of them just needs to, to learn to do the job, and you don’t learn that overnight. And the, the richness, as I mentioned before, of different kinds of lived experiences matters.

(00:51:28):

Uh, I don’t think that you need to be 85, uh, necessarily to be bringing that richness of lived experience, um, and, and expertise, um, to, to Congress. So, I, uh, you know, I, I do think that the… it’s not mutually exclusive. You know, you can draw a line that accounts for expertise, and again, maybe that’s why we have a minimum age limit, right, of 25 or of 35 for president, um, as, as Jay mentioned. I think it’s a, it’s a needle to thread. But I do think that when you have, on the flip side, you know, studies showing that about half of people over the age of 80 have some kind of cognitive impairment, and you have all these examples of folks serving from assisted living facilities and unable to answer questions and, you know, blacking out, then we need to think about what’s that sweet spot. Uh, I think that’s, that’s the solution.

John Donvan (00:52:15):

Nicholas, thanks so much for joining us with your question. And now I wanna, uh, welcome in Alec Dent, who, uh, works for the… writes for The Washington Post, writes the, uh, Early Brief newsletter. Alec, thanks for joining us, and please come in with your question.

Alec Dent (00:52:26):

Yeah, thanks for having me. So, uh, Maya’s remarks actually set me up really well for my question. Um, as Jay has mentioned, there are perfectly fit 75-year-olds who can serve, and, uh, as Maya’s mentioned, there are also perfectly fit 24-year-olds who can serve but can’t. Uh, so, from a law-writing perspective, our laws are based around the averages, the average experience of people. There might be some of us out there who can drive perfectly safely after having a few beers. Most of us can’t.

(00:52:52):

So there is certainly a point at which there is a critical mass of, once you, you hit a c- uh, uh, uh, hit a certain age, majority of people are not cognitively fit to serve in office. Um, so my question for Jay is, from a law-writing perspective, you’re suggesting that we judge people on an individual basis, and that’s not really how we write laws. So why should we treat elderly politicians differently?

S. Jay Olshansky (00:53:15):

I don’t understand why we should exclude everyone because a subset of the population is not fit for the job. It just doesn’t make sense.

John Donvan (00:53:26):

I think Alec is saying that, that because that’s how he said policy, that policy-

Alec Dent (00:53:28):

Right. F-

John Donvan (00:53:29):

… has to make a decision, has to draw a line.

S. Jay Olshansky (00:53:30):

Yeah, but, but, but who’s drawing the line and where do you draw it? It’s the-

John Donvan (00:53:35):

Let me… Let, let, let’s take that question directly to Maya, because we haven’t talked about the practicality of setting the line. And, and, and, Maya, you’ve already made… you’ve already conceded that, you know, picking that number m-… i- is complicated, but who does it? Who, who would make the decision? And based on, based on what sort of thinking and evidence?

Maya Kornberg (00:53:55):

Well, you know, j- just in terms of how it would need to happen, you would need Congress, uh, to propose an amendment, a constitutional amendment. Uh, constitutional amendments are, you know, historically difficult, uh, to, to pass. You need two-thirds of each chamber. Then you need it ratified, uh, by three-quarters of states. Uh, and so, that is why it is, it is quite unusual for Congress to pass constitutional amendments. It’s hard to do it. But that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t keep arguing for the importance of doing so. And that doesn’t mean that it’s impossible. Um, you know, I, I think that a constitutional amendment for age limits could make a lot of sense, and, you know, and, and, and that’s why we should, uh, keep pushing for it, uh, even if, again, constitutional amendments are, uh, sometimes complicated to get across the finish line. We’ve seen that with so many examples.

John Donvan (00:54:44):

So, ultimately, there would be a democratic process involved in making this decision.

Maya Kornberg (00:54:47):

Mm-hmm.

S. Jay Olshansky (00:54:48):

Can, can I raise-

John Donvan (00:54:48):

And, uh, what about that… Jay, Jay, go ahead. Go ahead-

S. Jay Olshansky (00:54:49):

Can I raise one important issue here-

John Donvan (00:54:51):

Mm-hmm.

S. Jay Olshansky (00:54:51):

… if, if you don’t mind? So, what we’re talking about here are making judgments about older individuals today based on their life experience. Now, keep in mind, these folks that are making it out into their older ages were born… uh, that are in Congress, were born in the middle part of the t- 20th century. Uh, and when you introduce limits, age limits, these limits would apply to individuals that were born decades later that are not experiencing aging and the biological process of aging and the consequences of it the same as previous generations.

(00:55:30):

So, it’s, it’s sort of accelerating discrimination. It’s not level discrimination. It’s accelerated discrimination because future generations that make it out into their 70s, 80s, and 90s are not gonna be the same as the generations that are out there today. I actually, now that I think of it, it’s actually a backwards, uh, approach to addressing this issue. It completely ignores cohort effects, uh, differences in cohorts as they move through the age structure, and, and we can’t make judgements about the future. Keep in mind, the age limits that you’re talking about will apply to you when you get older, and you may not be experiencing the probability of frailty and disability and cognitive d- decline as previous generations passing s-… through the same age window. I actually think it’s backwards.

John Donvan (00:56:18):

We have to br-… uh, stop there because we’re going on to our closing round, but, Alec, thank you very much for your question. Got us to a really interesting place.

Alec Dent (00:56:23):

Thank you.

John Donvan (00:56:24):

Thanks to all of our questioners. Now it’s time we go to our closing round, and that’s where, uh, both of our debaters make closing statements one more time to persuade you, uh, to agree with them or disagree with their opponent. Uh, Maya, you are saying there should be age limits for Congress. You have two minutes to make your final case to our audience.

Maya Kornberg (00:56:41):

So, in 2023, Dianne Feinstein, who was dealing with age-related health issues, was serving on the Senate Judiciary Committee. And at the time, she was gone for several months, months due to her health issues. And this was when the Senate Judiciary Committee was deadlocked about dozens of Biden, uh, judicial appointees. Uh, these were judicial nominations, uh, at, at, at all levels, including the Supreme Court. And because Republicans refused to let Democrats appoint a replacement, a temporary replacement for Feinstein, and she refused to step down, the committee was deadlocked.

(00:57:18):

This is just one story that shows us the, the real ramifications of not having an age limit and depending on members to know when the time is right to step down. I recently saw some really interesting research by, uh, Nancy Holt, uh, and her colleagues showing… This was research about people stepping down from different positions. And it showed that, actually, when it comes to retirement, frequently it’s employees and relatives who go silent, uh, rather than encouraging someone to step down when it’s time.

(00:57:47):

So, the stakes are too high to just rely on people to know when it’s time to step down and retire. As I mentioned, we have a Congress that has a near-historic-low, uh, public trust level, about… you know, hovering around 10%. Uh, we have a Congress, um, that has to deal with these tremendous generational issues right now, like regulating AI and reining in, uh, a, a, a, a president who is overreaching, uh, executive control. And that is why we need age limits, uh, to make sure that Congress is fit to serve, to make sure that, uh, constituents are not left without representation, and to make sure that the Congress that they elect can do its job and can represent them both substantively and descriptively.

John Donvan (00:58:37):

Thank you so much, Maya. Um, Jay, your turn now, your closing statement. And again, reminding everybody you are s-… arguing there should not be age limits for Congress.

S. Jay Olshansky (00:58:44):

Yeah. And thank you for having me on. I really appreciate, and I really appreciate Maya’s, uh, perspective and viewpoint. I’m gonna tell you a real quick story, uh, that relates to this. Years ago, I was at a conference in Rome with a bunch of economists, all young, all in their 30s, and, uh, the discussion was about whether or not, uh, what we… what they could do to increase the birth rate, the fertility rate, which had declined to dramatically low levels. And they were coming up with all of these crazy ideas of, uh, trying to find ways to increase, uh, fertility, uh, among young women without understanding actually the history of why it is that birth rates came t-… down to begin with.

(00:59:25):

So they were developing public policy, uh, based on the absence of knowledge, the absence of information. They didn’t have the experience, um, that others in the room had. Naturally, of course, I raised my hand, as I usually do, and I said, “Excuse me, but my goodness, uh, you guys obviously have no sense of history. You don’t understand why it is that birth rates de- declined to do… to begin with.” And I said, “The solution to the problem is right in front of you. You have a large, growing, healthy, vibrant, older population of Italians. Uh, you don’t have to increase migration. Um, you could use your own existing population of very healthy, older individuals.”

(01:00:10):

And I think the message there is fairly simple and fairly straightforward. Healthy, older individuals are one of the most valuable resources that we have in any of our… uh, in, in any country. And we have to, to, to recognize the value and foster that value as much as possible. Not draw red lines, not push people out, uh, but instead bring them in and find a way to make them part of our society. And that includes politicians. And I’ll stop there.

John Donvan (01:00:40):

Thanks very much, Jay. I wanna thank both of you. I, I also [laughs] wanna correct one thing. I think I, I believe I said that in Ireland, you can’t rent a car over 70. It is 75, is the correct age.

(01:00:52):

Uh, to all of you listening, uh, I wanna ask you to go v-… cast your vote now. Go to opentodebate.org/vote or scan the QR code on your screen. We’re gonna drop the voting link into the episode notes and description. Voting’s gonna remain open on this debate until November 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. And we will re- reveal the results of the vote in our Substack newsletter on November 8th. So make sure to subscribe. And again, uh, if you’re watching on YouTube, please go ahead and subscribe to the channel so that you’re there with us full time.

(01:01:19):

But mostly, I wanna really thank our debaters, uh, Maya Kornberg and S. Jay Olshansky. We really appreciate, uh, that you showed up for this, that you agreed to meet on over disagreement, that you did it in the way that you did, being so civil and informative and data-driven and fact-driven and just in good faith. So, as we say, thanks for being Open to Debate.

(01:01:38):

Uh, and thanks to those of you who provided questions, Ashton and Paul, Tracey, Nicholas, and Alec. Every one of those questions got us to a more interesting place. So, thank you for that.

(01:01:46):

But one more time, uh, uh, uh, Jay and Maya, thank you for joining us on Open to Debate.

Maya Kornberg (01:01:53):

Thank you so much for having us.

S. Jay Olshansky (01:01:54):

Thank you.

John Donvan (01:01:54):

I wanna remind you all that we’re a nonprofit organization and we’re working to bring people together with what you just saw, conflicting views, to engage in rigorous and civil debate, and that our work is made possible by listeners like you, by the Rosenkranz Foundation, and by supporters of Open to Debate. Robert Rosenkranz is our chairman. Our CEO is Lia Matthow. Andrew Lipson is head of production. Michele Debreceni is head of marketing. Alexis Pancrazi is our executive producer. Catie Perry produced this episode. The Open to Debate team also includes Gabrielle Iannucelli, Scott Jacobi, Linda Lee, Gabriella Mayer, and Julia Sirkin. Damon Whittemore mixed this episode. Our theme music is by Alex Kliment. I’m John Donvan. We’ll see you next time on Open to Debate.

END OF DEBATE