Topics: Education, Tech

ABOUT THE DEBATE

Like it or not, AI has entered the chat and nowhere is it eliciting more decidedly mixed feelings than on college campuses. Research shows that the majority of college students use AI on a regular basis, but many are split on whether the technology is a useful tool or a hindrance to learning.

With cheating reportedly on the rise and burdened professors struggling to detect AI work, many are concerned that student use of AI leads to a cognitive offloading that will inevitably be more harmful than any bad grade they may have hoped to avoid.

Yet others see a potential savior, with AI offering personalized tutoring and learning tools like flashcards and quizzes. At the same time, the technology is becoming more and more integrated in workplaces, and teaching students how to utilize AI within individual fields of study may be critical to success after college.

As universities, teachers, and students grapple with a flood of new technology in their classrooms, we debate: Will Generative AI Enhance or Stunt College Learning?

This debate was recorded on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 6 PM at Shriver Hall, 3400 N Charles St Ste 14, on the Johns Hopkins University Homewood Campus in Baltimore, Maryland.

After you’ve listened to the debate, let us know where you stand on the motion!

Vote before Thursday, November 19, at 5 pm ET. Results will be announced in our Substack newsletter, so make sure to subscribe .

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Arguing “Enhance”:

Edward J. Maloney: Professor and Executive Director of the Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship, Georgetown University*

Ravi Pendse: Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at the University of Michigan

Arguing “Stunt”:

Cathy O’Neil : Mathematician and Data Scientist

Gary Marcus: Leading Voice on AI and Professor Emeritus at NYU; Author of “Marcus on AI” Substack

Moderator-in-Chief:

John Donvan: Emmy Award-winning journalist

Note: Due to unforeseen circumstances. Edward J. Maloney debated in place of Rumman Chowdhury on the "Arguing Enhance” side.*

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

The Hopkins Forum is a partnership between Open to Debate and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University. This flagship series consists of live debates in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, bringing together diverse perspectives to tackle today’s most pressing issues.

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