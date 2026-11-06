Topic: Technology

Would you hand a stranger your bank account passwords, access to your private messages, and control over your personal information? What if that stranger were an AI agent like Meta Muse, Claude Duet, or OpenAI Dots?

Unlike a chatbot, AI agents move beyond answering questions to acting independently on our behalf, from managing schedules and making purchases to handling sensitive personal and financial information. But is there such a case as giving over too much control, or are these fears overblown?

Those who believe the privacy issues can be managed argue that AI agents could transform productivity, simplify everyday life, and unlock enormous benefits. Rather than treating AI agents as inherently dangerous, existing laws, competition, and targeted safeguards can address risks without stifling innovation. However, others counter that while convenience can be nice in the short term, it comes at the cost of our privacy, since AI agents require sweeping access to sensitive information. This could potentially undermine account encryption, lead to personal data breaches or exposures, and create new vulnerabilities for hackers.

In partnership with the Masters of Scale Summit, Open to Debate asks: Should We Stop Trusting AI Agents with Our Information?

This debate was recorded in partnership with the Masters of Scale Summit. It was recorded on October 22, 2026, in San Francisco, CA.

After you’ve listened to the debate, let us know where you stand on the motion!

Vote before Thursday, November 12, at 5 pm ET. Results will be announced in our Substack newsletter, so make sure to subscribe .

VOTE HERE

Arguing Yes:

Meredith Whittaker: President of Signal

Arguing No:

Neil Chilson: Head of AI Policy at the Abundance Institute

Guest Moderator: