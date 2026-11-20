Topics: Law, Technology, Politics

What if a video of a presidential candidate making an explosive confession or taking a bribe went viral days before an election… but none of it was real?

As deepfakes — images and videos generated using AI or other audio-video editing software — become increasingly realistic, they can now convincingly fabricate what political figures say and do, blurring the line between authentic expression and deliberate deception. With elections, public trust, and the First Amendment at stake, should political deepfakes receive constitutional protection? Does AI-generated speech create a new category of misinformation that needs to be legally corralled?

Some say no. Those emphasizing free expression argue that courts have ruled that political speech deserves broad protection, even when misleading or false. From satire to parody, people have long used fabricated representations to criticize those in power. Restricting deepfakes could enable government censorship and give politicians the power to silence criticism. Targeted regulations that emerge from tech, like watermarking, or by civil society organizations are better solutions than speech prohibitions.

With this background, we debate the question: Should AI Deepfakes Be Treated as Protected Political Speech?

This debate was produced in partnership with Arizona State University’s Institute of Politics and Arizona PBS, as part of the PRO/CONversations series. It was recorded live on November 13, 2026 at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in Phoenix, AZ.

PRO: Arguing For Protection

Nina Jankowicz , CEO of the American Sunlight Project; Former Executive Director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board

Robert Corn-Revere, Chief Counsel of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE)

CON: Arguing Against Protection

Susan Benesch, Founder and Executive Director of the Dangerous Speech Project

Ryan Calo, Legal Scholar and Co-founder of the Center for an Informed Public, Society + Technology at UW, and the Tech Policy Lab at the University of Washington

Moderator-in-Chief: