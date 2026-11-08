AI agents like Meta Muse are quickly becoming more than just digital assistants; they’re now managing our schedules, making purchases, and handling increasingly sensitive information on our behalf. However, as we hand over more of our personal lives to AI, how much control is too much? Are we being too quick to surrender our information, or are some of us too cautious about embracing a potentially transformative technology?

It’s a debate we were thrilled to bring to the Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco, where some of the brightest minds in technology and business gathered to explore the ideas shaping our future. We were especially fortunate to host a debate between two exceptional voices on one of the biggest tensions in today’s AI era: Meredith Whittaker, President of Signal, the open-source encrypted messaging app and a leading advocate for digital privacy, and Neil Chilson, the Abundance Institute’s Head of AI Policy and a prominent voice in technology innovation. The debate was expertly moderated by Jeff Berman, who co-hosts the “Masters of Scale” podcast.

AI agents could fundamentally change how we work and live, but their growing capabilities also raise questions about privacy, security, and who ultimately remains in control. Listen to the debate on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube, and cast your vote below.

PS: After the debate ends, keep listening to hear our moderator-in-chief John Donvan speak with Meredith and Neil in our post-debate debrief.

Arguing YES:

Meredith Whittaker, President of Signal

“There's already a huge number of examples of prompt injection leading to problems. A zero-click exploit pulled corporate data off of Microsoft's Copilot. You have Perplexity's agentic browser hacked by a Reddit comment via prompt injection... We have researchers showing a prompt injection attack on Google Calendar that led an agent to turn on the boiler in someone's smart home. So when we're talking about trust, I think the answer is fairly obvious. No, of course you shouldn't trust these fallible systems, but we should be pushing to build trustworthy systems because in security, trust comes with verification.”

Arguing NO:

Neil Chilson, Head of AI Policy at the Abundance Institute

“For twenty years, the Internet has been built on a bargain. Data about you that you couldn't use, companies pooled, they sold ads against it, and they used that money to fund very useful services. That bargain meant that companies learned a lot about us, but we didn't learn that much about ourselves. Agentic AI flips that bargain. Each of us has access to powerful software tools that can comb through the mountain of our data for us.”

Guest Moderator:

Jeff Berman, CEO of WaitWhat and Co-Host of Masters of Scale

Vote Now: Should We Stop Trusting AI Agents with Our Information?

After you’ve listened to the debate, let us know where you stand on the motion! Vote before Thursday, November 12 at 5 pm ET.

Vote Now

We will reveal the results of the vote in our Substack newsletter on Sunday, November 15, so make sure to ⁠subscribe⁠.

The Results Are In for Age Limits!

We asked where you stand on a question about age, experience, and generational change in the U.S. government: Age Limits for Congress? Thank you to everyone who made their opinions count — and here’s how the Open to Debate audience came down on the motion.

Note: The percentages are based on the number of people who voted across Substack, YouTube, social media, and opentodebate.org.

Live Debate in Phoenix: Should AI Deepfakes Be Treated as Protected Political Speech?

AI can convincingly fabricate what political figures say and do. As deepfakes become increasingly realistic, how do we protect both free expression and public trust?

Join Open to Debate and Arizona State University’s Institute of Politics for the second live debate of the PRO/CONversations series. Featured debaters include Nina Jankowicz, Robert Corn-Revere, Susan Benesch, and Ryan Calo. Moderated by John Donvan.

Details:

When: Friday, November 13 at 1 PM MST

Where: Arizona PBS Studio A at ASU’s Downtown Phoenix Campus, 555 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Register to Attend In Person

This event is part of a partnership between Open to Debate and Arizona State University’s Institute of Politics to bring live debate programming to ASU’s campus in a special series titled PRO/CONversations. Produced by Arizona PBS in the Arizona State University Media Enterprise, the series is designed to model civil discourse for students while offering hands-on production experience to ASU journalism students.

We Want to Hear from You

Each week, Open to Debate brings you multiple perspectives on today’s pressing tech, culture, and policy questions, and we want you to be part of the conversation.

This Week: Will Generative AI Enhance or Stunt College Learning?

Research shows many college students use AI on a regular basis, but many professors and AI tech experts are split on whether the technology is a useful tool or a hindrance to learning.

Arguing “Enhance”:

Ravi Pendse, Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at the University of Michigan

Edward Maloney, Professor of the Practice and Executive Director of the Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship at Georgetown University

Arguing “Stunt”:

Cathy O’Neil, Mathematician and Data Scientist

Gary Marcus, Leading Voice on AI and Professor Emeritus at NYU; Author of the “Marcus on AI” Substack

Make your prediction, then watch or listen when the episode premieres Friday, November 13, and cast your post-debate vote. Results will be announced in an upcoming newsletter.

What Past Debaters Thought of the Midterm Elections

This Is a Huge Psychological Blow to Republicans

Michelle Goldberg | November 4, 2026

Watch Michelle’s debate on whether Biden should step aside

Richer, safer and stronger: Why the Trump agenda deserves to keep going

Laura Ingraham | November 4, 2026

Watch Laura’s debate on whether the GOP must seize the center or die

Hochul and Mamdani Teach Democrats a Vital Lesson in Party Unity

Bill de Blasio | November 3, 2026

Watch Bill’s debate on whether Florida is eating New York’s lunch

Don’t Read Too Much Into These Midterms

Emma Ashford | November 2, 2026

Watch Emma’s debate on Ukraine

Five Lessons from Trump’s Midterm Wipeout

Victor Davis Hanson | November 4, 2026

Watch Victor’s debate on whether the maximum pressure campaign against Iran is working

It’s Been a Very Male Election Cycle

Jill Filipovic | November 2, 2026

Watch Jill’s debate on whether Millennials will be left behind

Why 2026 Is a Health Care Election

Jonathan Cohn | November 1, 2026

Watch Jonathan’s debate on whether Obamacare should be repealed

A tale of two political ads

Batya Ungar-Sargon | November 3, 2026

Watch Batya’s debate on whether the New York Times has lost its way

Who’ll Be Up, Down and Sideways in Foreign Policy After the Midterms

Andreas Kluth | November 2, 2026

Watch Andreas’s debate on whether California is the first failed state