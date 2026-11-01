Can a lawmaker be too old to serve? With next week’s midterm elections approaching, the issue has become increasingly difficult to ignore in Washington. Currently, the Constitution sets minimum ages of 25 for the House and 30 for the Senate, but no maximum. While questions about age and fitness for office took center stage during former President Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign, the issue extends well beyond the White House.

The late Senator Dianne Feinstein faced growing scrutiny over her health and ability to fulfill her duties during her final years in office, while Senator Mitch McConnell’s public health challenges and extended absences have raised similar concerns. Yet, on the contrary, voters in primaries continue to choose older candidates, often valuing their experience, seniority, and track records. There are 24 octogenarians in Congress, including 85-year-old Bernie Sanders, who has a 68% approval rating, and 80-year-old Senator Ed Markey, who defeated a much younger primary challenger earlier this year.

Should Congress have a mandatory retirement age, or is that a decision best left to voters? Listen to the debate on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube, and cast your vote below.

Arguing YES:

Maya Kornberg, Senior Research Fellow and Manager of the Elections & Government program at the Brennan Center for Justice

“There's no perfect upper age limit, but it's very clear that without an age limit, without this kind of red line, if we're just waiting for people to step aside, that is just not cutting it. In a context in which Congress has to deal with rampant executive abuse of power and a real crisis of public trust, age limits would help us ensure that Congress is fit to serve, that it can descriptively and substantively represent the American people, that it is actually showing up for the American people and not leaving them without representation when members are unfit to serve…”

Arguing NO:

S. Jay Olshansky, Professor Emeritus in the School of Public Health at the University of Illinois at Chicago

“People in their 60s, 70s, 80s have crystallized intelligence, you know, the ability to utilize the information that you have more effectively. Younger people, of course, can acquire information faster, but not use it nearly as effectively as older individuals. Why do you think that the Founders had a lower age limit of our mid-30s to be president? It was associated with experience. If it's the life experience that's driving all of this, then, you know, you acquire that, you don't lose it with age, which is one of the reasons why people making it out to older ages — the experience that they bring with them is absolutely invaluable.”

Vote Now: Age Limits for Congress?

After you’ve listened to the debate, let us know where you stand on the motion! Vote before Thursday, November 5 at 5 pm ET.

Vote Now

We will reveal the results of the vote in our Substack newsletter on Sunday, November 8, so make sure to ⁠subscribe⁠.

Election Day Is Almost Here

With the midterm elections just days away, Americans are preparing to head to the polls to determine the balance of power in Congress and decide key races across the country. But beyond which candidates win or lose, bigger questions remain about how our elections work, who gets to participate, and whether our democratic institutions are serving voters effectively. Before you cast your ballot, explore our debates examining the rules, challenges, civic power, and the future of American democracy.

The Results Are In for Flock Cameras!

We asked where you stand on a question about privacy and law enforcement that has garnered scrutiny in American civic life: Should Cities Pull the Plug on Flock Cameras? Thank you to everyone who made their opinions count — and here’s how the Open to Debate audience came down on the motion.

Note: The percentages are based on the number of people who voted across Substack, YouTube, social media, and opentodebate.org.

We Want to Hear from You

Each week, Open to Debate brings you multiple perspectives on today’s pressing tech, culture, and policy questions, and we want you to be part of the conversation. Through regular polls on Substack, YouTube, and social media, we ask you to weigh in on outcomes and even predict which side of our debates might prove more persuasive based on your pre-debate understanding of the topic.

This Week: Should We Stop Trusting AI Agents with Our Information?

As AI agents gain access to our personal information and take on increasingly complex tasks, do their benefits in convenience and efficiency outweigh the risks to privacy, security, and control over our data?

Arguing YES: Meredith Whittaker, President of Signal

Arguing NO: Neil Chilson, Head of AI Policy at the Abundance Institute

Make your prediction, then watch or listen when the episode premieres Friday, November 6, and cast your post-debate vote. Results will be announced in an upcoming newsletter.

Is It Time to Stop Changing the Clocks?

If you haven’t already this morning, time to turn the clocks back! Daylight saving time ended this morning at 2 AM, but the twice-yearly ritual could eventually become a thing of the past. In July, the House of Representatives passed 308–117 the bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent nationwide; however, the bill has since stalled in the Senate amid concerns about darker winter mornings and potential safety risks. As Americans prepare to gain an extra hour of sleep, revisit our debate exploring whether we should end Daylight Saving Time.

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