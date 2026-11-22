Photo credit: Madi Lipari / ASU Institute of Politics

Imagine seeing a video of a political candidate making a shocking confession just days before an election. It looks real, sounds convincing, and spreads across social media in minutes. There’s just one problem: It never happened. As AI makes it easier to create realistic fake content, distinguishing fact from fiction is becoming increasingly difficult for voters.

This year’s midterms offered a glimpse of what could become a growing challenge in future elections. In Georgia, AI-generated attack ads depicted Senator Jon Ossoff receiving beauty treatments and mocking SNAP recipients and farmers. Unfortunately, these weren’t isolated cases: Analysis from the Wesleyan Media project on October 29 shows that about 300 political ads were generated or enhanced by AI during this election cycle, backed by $187 million in spending.

As lawmakers grapple with regulating political deepfakes in approximately 30 states, with sexually explicit deepfakes the only ones federally regulated, a fundamental First Amendment question remains unresolved. Political satire and parody have long enjoyed constitutional protections, but should those protections extend to realistic fabrications created by AI or other new technologies? Our debaters took that question live in the latest installment of the PRO/CONversations series, produced in partnership with Arizona State University's Institute of Politics and Arizona PBS. Listen to the debate now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube, then cast your vote below.

PRO: Arguing For Protection:

Nina Jankowicz, CEO of the American Sunlight Project; Former Executive Director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board

“The First Amendment has never been interpreted as being absolute. But what it means is that before the government can restrict or punish speech, that that speech has to fall into a carefully designated category that we call unprotected speech. It includes speech like defamation or libel or fraud or speech involving images of child sexual abuse, those kinds of things. But those categories are limited, few, and not subject to expansion. So as long as political speech generated by AI doesn't cross the line into one of those categories, it should be fully protected.”

Robert Corn-Revere, Chief Counsel of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE)

“Political imagery and words depicting things that a politician never actually said or did have always historically been part of our political discourse. Benjamin Franklin pretty much invented political cartooning, and the political cartoonists of that time depicted no less than George Washington as an ass. After the Civil War, Harper Weekly's political cartoonist, the legendary Thomas Nast, helped bring down Tammany Hall through his images of Boss Tweed, depicting him, among other things, as a gluttonous, monarch or as a vulture feeding off the city...This tradition is being carried on through AI-generated images today.”

CON: Arguing Against Protection:

Susan Benesch, Founder and Executive Director of the Dangerous Speech Project

“Treating AI-generated deepfakes as protected political speech is already dangerous and fast getting worse as AI fakes get better, for example, harder to detect. To classify them automatically as protected would distort the very rights that the First Amendment is meant to protect.”

Ryan Calo, Legal Scholar and Co-founder of the Center for an Informed Public, Society + Technology at UW, and the Tech Policy Lab at the University of Washington

“Artificial intelligence has made it possible to subvert reality at the touch of a button. The state has to be able to respond. Nothing about the text or spirit of the First Amendment prohibits sensible legislation aimed at preserving a vibrant marketplace of ideas by protecting Americans for false and harmful speech.”

Vote Now: Should AI Deepfakes Be Treated as Protected Political Speech?

After you’ve listened to the debate, let us know where you stand on the motion! Vote before Thursday, November 26 at 5 pm ET.

Vote Now

We will reveal the results of the vote in our Substack newsletter on Sunday, November 29, so make sure to ⁠subscribe⁠.

BONUS FLASH DEBATE: Was Jensen Huang’s Exit from Nvidia the Right Move?

Nvidia co-founder and longtime CEO Jensen Huang has resigned following revelations of extramarital affairs, including allegations of a relationship with a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence, raising questions about corporate accountability, national security, and whether a visionary leader can become a liability. Was his exit necessary to protect the company's integrity, or did Nvidia lose an irreplaceable leader at a critical moment in the global AI race? China risk analyst Isaac Stone Fish and media and AI analyst Jeff Jarvis debate both sides of the controversy that’s shaken Silicon Valley in a special bonus episode of our Flash Debate series. Listen to the debate now.

The Results Are In for AI in College Learning!

We asked where you stand on a question about college students, AI, and how they learn: Will Generative AI Enhance or Stunt College Learning? Thank you to everyone who made their opinions count — and here’s how the Open to Debate audience came down on the motion.

Note: The percentages are based on the number of people who voted across Substack, YouTube, social media, and opentodebate.org.

NAYEEMA RAZA and ESTHER PEREL LIVE in NYC: How to Navigate Relationships in the AI Age

Relationships in an AI era? Join renowned therapist Esther Perel and journalist Nayeema Raza for a live taping of the hit podcast “Smart Girl Dumb Questions“ at the Comedy Cellar. They’ll talk about how our friendships, romances, and workplaces are changing in modern times, and take some audience questions. It’s the holiday relationship therapy and smart laughs we all need, Monday, November 30 at 6 PM. You can get your tickets here.

You’ll recognize Esther and Nayeema as good friends of Open to Debate. Esther was a guest on our Think Twice series, and Nayeema has guest-moderated many debates, including whether the American Dream is still alive, whether dating AI is better than dating a human, and whether it is time to break up... with dating apps.

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