Topics: Culture

Public Release Date: September 20, 2011

In a modern, post-industrial economy that seems better suited to women than men, many are wondering if men have been permanently left behind. Education and employment statistics point to a clear and growing dominance in women’s status at home and in the workplace. Are men primed for a comeback or have the old rules changed for good?

ARGUING YES:

Hanna Rosin: Award-Winning Journalist and Podcast host

Dan Abrams: Chief Legal Analyst at ABC News

ARGUING NO:

Christina Hoff Sommers: Professor and Author of “Who Stole Feminism” and “The War Against Boys”

David Zinczenko: EVP and Editor-in-Chief of Men’s Health Magazine

MODERATOR-IN-CHIEF: