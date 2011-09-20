Topics: Culture
Public Release Date: September 20, 2011
In a modern, post-industrial economy that seems better suited to women than men, many are wondering if men have been permanently left behind. Education and employment statistics point to a clear and growing dominance in women’s status at home and in the workplace. Are men primed for a comeback or have the old rules changed for good?
ARGUING YES:
Hanna Rosin: Award-Winning Journalist and Podcast host
Dan Abrams: Chief Legal Analyst at ABC News
ARGUING NO:
Christina Hoff Sommers: Professor and Author of “Who Stole Feminism” and “The War Against Boys”
David Zinczenko: EVP and Editor-in-Chief of Men’s Health Magazine
MODERATOR-IN-CHIEF:
John Donvan: Emmy award-winning journalist