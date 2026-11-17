Topics: Technology, Politics, Culture

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's departure, following revelations of affairs with two Nvidia employees and a woman identified by U.S. officials as a Chinese spy, has sparked questions and controversy over personal misconduct, corporate accountability, and national security. Some argue his departure was necessary to protect Nvidia's integrity and America's interests. Others contend that losing a visionary leader at the center of the AI race could do more harm than good.

In this bonus debate, our debaters ask: Was Jensen Huang's Exit from Nvidia the Right Move?

Arguing Yes

Isaac Stone Fish: Founder and CEO of Strategy Risks

Arguing No

Jeff Jarvis: Media Scholar, Journalist, and Co-host of the “AI Inside” and “Intelligent Machines” Podcasts

Moderator-in-Chief: