Many college students have just cleared the hurdle of their fall midterm exams, and it’s more likely that generative AI was used to help them study. In this year’s Lumina Foundation-Gallup 2026 State of Higher Education study, more than half of college students use AI in their coursework at least weekly. As tools like ChatGPT become fixtures on campus, universities are grappling with what AI means for the future of higher education — and what to do about it.

Some colleges are taking different approaches; Harvard and the University of Michigan give professors flexibility to establish their own classroom AI policies, while Stanford allows instructors to set course-specific rules alongside university-wide academic integrity guidelines. What many professors and administrators face is finding a balance between preparing students for a workforce where knowing how to use AI will be an essential skill and preserving the critical thinking, creativity, and independent reasoning that higher education is meant to foster.

For this debate in The Hopkins Forum series, presented in partnership with the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, we brought together leaders in higher education, AI researchers, and advocates with differing perspectives on the technology. Drawing on their expertise and experiences, our debaters explored what the rise of AI in the lecture hall could mean for students, educators, and the future of learning.

To hear what they had to say and which side convinced the audience the most, listen to the debate on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. After you’ve finished listening, make your voice heard in the vote below.

Arguing “Enhance”:

Ravi Pendse, Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at the University of Michigan

“It is really important to think of it as a partnership between faculty members, students, other colleagues, and staff members, and work collaboratively where we can engage with this technology, and actually it'll give us the power to shape this technology as opposed to outsourcing that power to people in Silicon Valley. It has to be the institutions like the University of Michigan, Johns Hopkins, and other great institutions working together, demanding the right kind of responsible AI, which will make a difference in each of our lives every day.”

Edward Maloney, Professor of the Practice and Executive Director of the Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship at Georgetown University

“We can stunt our own learning quite well on our own. We don't need the technologies to do that. We make choices all the time that inhibit our learning. We make choices to use technologies in ways that don't enhance our learning. So it's also incumbent upon us to decide how we're going to engage with these tools, how we're going to think about them, how we're going to make them part of our practice, and how we're also going to invest in the things that we care about and we value.”

Arguing “Stunt”:

Cathy O’Neil, Mathematician and Data Scientist

“Listen, it's uncomfortable to learn; it is an uncomfortable friction. Learning is friction. I'm a mathematician. I should know most of my time as a student was spent feeling like an idiot, right? The payoff is that once you do figure something out, you get this amazing feeling, 'Aha, I get it now.' That aha wouldn't have happened if we didn't have the friction, and the problem is that AI removes friction. As long as we have access as a society to the frontier models that are either cheap or free, we're going to have that possibility.

Gary Marcus, Leading Voice on AI and Professor Emeritus at NYU; Author of “Marcus on AI” Substack

Photo Credit: Will Kirk with Johns Hopkins University

“It's getting widely used, but it's fraught with problems. Some of those stem from technical limitations. Current systems are pattern matchers that are outstanding at mimicking how people talk, but with understanding that still remains superficial. They speak authoritatively, but an unpredictable fraction of what they say is either bafflingly stupid or just wrong. As they say in the military, 'frequently wrong, never in doubt.' Nobody wants that in a teacher.”

Vote Now: Will Generative AI Enhance or Stunt College Learning?

After you’ve listened to the debate, let us know where you stand on the motion! Vote before Thursday, November 19 at 5 pm ET.

Vote Now

We will reveal the results of the vote in our Substack newsletter on Sunday, November 22, so make sure to ⁠subscribe⁠.

The Results Are In for Trusting AI Agents!

We asked where you stand on a question about AI and privacy: Should We Stop Trusting AI Agents with Our Information? Thank you to everyone who made their opinions count — and here’s how the Open to Debate audience came down on the motion.

Note: The percentages are based on the number of people who voted across Substack, YouTube, social media, and opentodebate.org.

Open to Debate Out and About at the Signal Awards

This week, our executive producer Alexis, senior manager of content integration Gabriella, and digital marketing manager Gabrielle were on the ground at the 5th Annual Signal Awards Winners Party in Brooklyn. They were there to represent Open to Debate and our 2 silver wins in the “Thought Leadership” category as a show and for “Best Conversation Starter” for our episode “Generational Divides with Nick Gillespie: Who's Winning the Wealth Game?”

We Want to Hear from You

Each week, Open to Debate brings you multiple perspectives on today’s pressing tech, culture, and policy questions, and we want you to be part of the conversation.

This Week: Should AI Deepfakes Be Treated as Protected Political Speech?

AI can convincingly fabricate what political figures say and do. As deepfakes become increasingly realistic, how do we protect both free expression and public trust?

PRO: Arguing For Protection:

Nina Jankowicz, CEO of the American Sunlight Project; Former Executive Director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board

Robert Corn-Revere, Chief Counsel of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE)

CON: Arguing Against Protection:

Susan Benesch, Founder and Executive Director of the Dangerous Speech Project

Ryan Calo, Legal Scholar and Co-founder of the Center for an Informed Public, Society + Technology at UW, and the Tech Policy Lab at the University of Washington

Make your prediction, then watch or listen when the episode premieres Friday, November 20, and cast your post-debate vote. Results will be announced in an upcoming newsletter.

Open to Debate in the Headlines: One Reporter’s Reflections on This Week’s Debate

“After the sparring was over, Donvan pointed out that the two sides had actually agreed on a few key issues — that some student uses of AI are cognitively damaging, that AI has the potential to create disparities depending on who has access to certain resources, and that undue influence on higher ed by tech and AI companies could be harmful. Where the teams diverged was on how existential those threats were, and whether they could be surmounted without rejecting AI entirely.”

Read the Chronicle of Higher Education’s coverage, interviews with Johns Hopkins students, and the moments she believed were highlights of the debate here. (Note: requires subscription)

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