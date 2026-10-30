Topics: Politics, U.S.

Can a member of Congress be too old to serve?

It’s a question gaining momentum in the midterm season and beyond, given that some lawmakers serve well into their 70s, 80s, and even 90s. The Constitution sets minimum ages of 25 for the House and 30 for the Senate, but no maximum. With Americans living and working longer, and several high-profile health crises, most recently Senators Mitch McConnell and Dianne Feinstein and Representative Kay Granger, have raised concerns about whether elected officials, after a certain point, should retire or not be admitted to office.

Those favoring placing an age limit argue that public office demands mental sharpness, physical stamina, and accountability. Implementing a mandatory retirement age could encourage generational turnover, and better reflect the population Congress represents.

Those against age limits counter that age doesn’t determine cognitive competence, and experienced lawmakers bring valuable institutional knowledge. Rather than imposing an arbitrary cutoff and potential discrimination, there should be greater health transparency, competency assessments, an argument for term limits, or simply allowing elections to determine when a lawmaker should leave office.

With some older members of Congress seeking re-election, we debate whether it’s time for Congress to have age limits.

After you’ve listened to the debate, let us know where you stand on the motion!

Vote before Thursday, November 5th at 5 pm ET. Results will be announced in our Substack newsletter, so make sure to subscribe .

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Arguing Yes:

Maya Kornberg: Senior Research Fellow and Manager of the Elections & Government program at the Brennan Center for Justice

Arguing No:

S. Jay Olshansky: Professor Emeritus in the School of Public Health at the University of Illinois at Chicago

Moderator-in-Chief: